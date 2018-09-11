202
Boeing KC-46 program wins $2.9 billion order for more aerial refueling tankers

September 11, 2018
The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.9 billion contract for 18 more KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tankers in a deal that includes parts, support equipment, spare engines and wing refueling pod kits.

Boeing announced the latest order on Monday, saying it’s now under contract to deliver 52 of the tankers to the U.S. Air Force after months of delays and cost overruns.

The latest order is good news for the Seattle region’s aerospace suppliers who build and sell components for the tanker, which is built on a specially modified Boeing 767 airframe and upgraded with military equipment, systems and more powerful engines.

“We’re excited to partner with the Air Force on an aircraft that will provide its fleet unmatched capabilities and versatility,” Mike Gibbons, Boeing KC-46A tanker vice president and program manager, said in a news release. “This is another big milestone for the team and we look forward to delivering this next-generation, multi-role tanker for years to come.”

