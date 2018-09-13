Big shows don’t book themselves. I.M.P. buys some office space to keep up with growing staff.

I.M.P., the concert management and booking company behind the 9:30 Club, The Anthem and other venues, is growing into new office space. Howard University this week sold a pair of rowhouses at 907 and 909…

I.M.P., the concert management and booking company behind the 9:30 Club, The Anthem and other venues, is growing into new office space.

Howard University this week sold a pair of rowhouses at 907 and 909 Florida Ave. NW to It’s My Corner LLC, an affiliate of I.M.P., for $993,400, according to public records. They are adjacent to a small commercial building and parking lot at 901 Florida, also owned by It’s My Corner LLC.

The 901 Florida property is, actually, on the corner of Ninth Street and Florida Avenue, and the entire assemblage sits across Ninth Street NW from the 9:30 Club.

Audrey Fix Schaefer, I.M.P.’s communications director, said in an email the business is growing and “we need more office space.” She declined to provide additional details about the company or its space.

I.M.P. is an independent concert promotion and production company founded by Seth Hurwitz and Rich Heinecke in 1980. It booked its first 9:30 Club show in 1981 — The Fleshtones — and bought…