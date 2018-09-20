Beth Gorman knows how much pain blood cancer can afflict on a family. She lost her brother to a blood cancer in the early ’90s, her inspiration to first run the Marine Corps Marathon in…

Beth Gorman knows how much pain blood cancer can afflict on a family. She lost her brother to a blood cancer in the early ’90s, her inspiration to first run the Marine Corps Marathon in 1998 in support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through its Team in Training fundraising program.

Donning the purple jersey that’s been ubiquitous with endurance events for over 30 years was Gorman’s first exposure to LLS, and it was so powerful that she joined the organization in 2000 as a full-time employee. Now, she’s the executive director of the National Capital Area chapter.

And today, she wants everyone to know LLS is so much more than just a purple jersey at marathons. Her chapter raised $14.85 million in its most recent fiscal year to support blood cancer research. With a staff of 27 employees and thousands of volunteers, her group is responsible for high-profile fundraising events like the annual Leukemia Ball, the Light the Night walk and the Man and Woman of the Year competition.…