Benning Market raises more than $250K through crowdfunding

When Benning Market food hall breaks ground in December or January, it will do so with the investment of more than $257,000 from a crowdfunding campaign launched by developer Neighborhood Development Co.

But Adrian Washington, a principal with Neighborhood, says the community support the campaign helped engender is far more important than the actual dollar amount.

“We were very happy with the result,” said Washington, who said in August the crowdfunding mechanism was a bit of a test for his company. “Our purpose for using crowdfunding was to increase awareness and community involvement in the project, and our results greatly exceeded our expectations on these fronts.”

Washington and his team set out to raise between $100,000 and $600,000 through crowdfunding platform Small Change for the food hall, which will be sort of smaller version of the Union Market-style food hall near NoMa.

Planned for 3451 Benning Road NE in the River Terrace neighborhood, Benning Market be…