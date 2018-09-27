BC-150-actives-n

202
By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 12:11 pm 09/27/2018 12:11pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 30357 4.86 4.77 4.84+.02
AT&TInc 2 78724 33.77 33.37 33.50+.15
Alibaba 53290 166.82 164.92 165.71+.31
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
22499 10.62 10.53 10.60+.07
Ambev .05e 129841 4.78 4.67 4.72+.08
Annaly 1.20e 24374 10.18 10.12 10.16—.04
ArcelorMrs .10p
24481 31.91 31.37 31.50—.29
AstraZens 1.37e
33226 39.70 39.35 39.68+.60
BPPLC 2.38 43979 47.03 46.78 47.02+.76
BakHuGEn .72f 24641 34.37 33.22 33.91+.09
BcBilVArg .27e 21661 6.54 6.46 6.52+.03
BcoBrads .06a 112937 7.37 7.19 7.24+.17
BcoSantSA .21e 43855 5.25 5.19 5.25—.01
BkofAm .60f 199605 30.31 29.93 30.14+.01
BiPVxSTrs 98054 26.95 26.52 26.57—.66
BarrickG .12 109816 11.08 10.72 11.07+.22
CBLAsc .80 29781 4.44 4.26 4.38+.08
CVSHealth 2 33419 79.43 78.35 79.22+.79
CabotO&G .24 24358 23.17 22.46 22.88+.42
Camecog .40 91099 11.96 11.02 11.42+1.59
CanopyGrn 89619 51.04 48.90 49.77—2.21
Carnival 2 89389 63.72 61.14 63.45—3.53
CenovusE .20 27169 9.91 9.42 9.89+.64
CenterPnt 1.11 83996 27.49 27.20 27.46+.21
CntryLink 2.16 45361 21.31 20.74 21.04+.31
Chegg 26192 28.99 26.54 27.47—.95
ChesEng 79200 4.52 4.43 4.52+.12
CgpVelICrd 30238 5.63 5.50 5.52—.16
Citigroup 1.80f 52187 73.62 72.38 73.45+.100
ClevCliffs 37691 12.83 12.47 12.79+.13
CocaCola 1.56 29917 46.18 45.68 46.11+.26
Coeur 33216 5.55 5.04 5.19—.41
ColonCap x26862 6.05 5.93 6.02+.17
ConAgra .85 75720 34.53 33.50 33.83—2.23
DenburyR 34017 6.30 6.11 6.19+.05
DxGBullrs 46955 12.74 12.15 12.60—.17
DrGMBllrs .09e 116588 7.22 6.96 7.13—.49
DxSCBearrs 52505 8.53 8.39 8.40—.10
Disney 1.68 21986 116.48 115.10 116.38+1.17
DowDuPnt 1.52 49929 67.05 65.32 65.71—1.18
ENSCO .04 23950 8.44 8.25 8.43+.20
ExxonMbl 3.28 29244 86.30 85.59 86.18+.40
FstDatan 26853 24.60 24.30 24.38—.13
FordM .60a 134062 9.33 9.20 9.27—.01
FrptMcM .20 113512 13.85 13.51 13.64—.37
GenElec .48 365859 11.75 11.36 11.72+.33
GenMotors 1.52 47763 33.75 33.28 33.68—.05
Gerdau .02e 64581 4.31 4.19 4.25+.03
Goldcrpg .24 44768 10.23 10.00 10.16
HPInc .56f 21288 26.02 25.72 25.80—.17
Hallibrtn .72 49345 41.20 40.22 40.77—.31
HeclaM .01e 27495 2.83 2.70 2.77—.09
Hi-Crush 1.68e 22235 10.95 10.50 10.83—.38
IAMGldg 1.52f 24229 3.79 3.64 3.65—.18
ICICIBk .16e 52868 8.69 8.56 8.62—.14
iShGold 57658 11.39 11.33 11.36—.10
iShBrazil .67e 122968 34.69 33.90 34.24+.59
iShSilver 34628 13.43 13.33 13.40—.10
iShChinaLC .87e
148711 43.20 42.93 43.19+.16
iShEMkts .59e 211057 43.35 43.09 43.28+.28
iShiBoxIG 3.87 25085 114.97 114.77 114.86
iSEafe 1.66e 92838 68.84 68.53 68.77+.08
iShiBxHYB 5.09 38167 86.40 86.27 86.37+.15
iShR2K 1.77e 73205 168.66 167.76 168.59+.56
iShChina .61e 29617 60.36 60.04 60.36+.13
iShREst 2.76e 20688 79.45 78.85 79.34+.51
iShCorEafe 1.56e
42864 64.91 64.64 64.85—.01
Invesco 1.16 25199 23.33 22.82 23.06+.08
iShJapanrs 33572 60.56 60.13 60.49—.02
iShCorEM .95e 60545 52.30 51.99 52.22+.36
iShFSUSA .19e 22134 33.66 33.55 33.66+.11
ItauUnibH .58e 116431 11.23 10.88 11.04+.30
JPMorgCh 2.24f
46935 115.52 114.16 115.46+.44
Keycorp .48f 22533 20.25 20.04 20.18—.06
KindMorg .80 67293 17.63 17.44 17.51—.10
Kinrossg 68700 2.81 2.72 2.74—.10
Kroger s .56f 25186 29.22 28.58 29.22—.17
LAIXn 37176 16.50 12.65 13.71
MFAFncl .80 21499 7.55 7.46 7.53+.02
MGM Rsts .48 23069 27.71 27.26 27.69+.09
MarathnO .20 49028 22.90 22.52 22.73+.29
MarathPts 1.84 24630 85.95 83.05 83.66—.87
MorgStan 1.20f 30717 48.16 47.55 48.08+.38
Nabors .24 84080 6.06 5.85 6.05+.10
NewellRub .92f 21867 20.55 20.36 20.50—.04
NewmtM .56 27994 30.22 29.30 30.10+.23
Nielsenplc 1.40f 30186 28.08 27.48 27.97+.01
NikeB s .80 24768 84.85 83.73 84.82+1.12
NobleCorp .08 31080 6.96 6.83 6.89+.11
NokiaCp .19e 83272 5.70 5.58 5.69+.16
NorwCruis 26243 57.05 53.57 56.40—.78
Oracle .76 70518 51.83 51.33 51.82+.19
Pagsegurn 42789 28.24 27.13 27.78+.56
Pandora 44062 9.45 9.20 9.38+.10
Penney 37726 1.92 1.81 1.83—.07
PetrbrsA 49618 10.66 10.19 10.54+.51
Petrobras 193574 12.31 11.79 12.05+.40
Pfizer 1.36 46321 44.05 43.68 44.05+.37
PhilipMor 4.56 22099 82.32 80.72 81.91+1.41
RangeRs .08 29950 17.30 16.60 17.05+.52
RegionsFn .56f 55408 18.91 18.65 18.68—.26
RiteAid 101062 1.33 1.26 1.27—.01
RylCarb 2.80f
30984 129.54 123.25 128.81—.49
RoyDShllA 3.76 23966 69.43 68.77 68.87—.03
SpdrGold 51902 112.42 111.85 112.05—1.00
S&P500ETF 4.13e
171925 291.69 290.10 291.69+1.81
SpdrLehHY 2.30 37704 36.03 35.98 36.02+.06
SpdrS&PRB .74e
25225 60.25 59.66 60.06+.06
SpdrOGEx .73e 45999 43.33 42.92 43.21+.39
SanchezEn 24286 2.51 2.36 2.37—.10
Schlmbrg 2 26470 61.54 60.40 61.42+.54
SnapIncAn 70303 9.06 8.88 8.95—.05
SouthnCo 2.40 45484 43.68 42.65 43.61+.95
SwstnEngy 96883 5.34 5.20 5.27+.10
Sprint 34265 6.52 6.41 6.48+.05
Squaren 90652 97.41 94.77 97.30+2.65
SPMatls .98e 28308 58.77 58.36 58.56—.25
SPHlthC 1.01e 22273 95.07 94.40 95.07+.69
SPCnSt 1.28e 39676 54.20 53.59 54.16+.24
SPEngy 2.04e 58153 76.35 75.75 76.18+.23
SPDRFncl .46e
191634 28.06 27.84 28.05+.08
SPInds 1.12e 25368 78.74 78.19 78.71+.37
SPTech .78e 51092 75.26 74.88 75.18+.57
SPUtil 1.55e 72907 52.01 51.37 52.01+.65
TaiwSemi .73e 26330 45.23 44.58 44.96+.69
TevaPhrm .73e 91658 22.02 21.35 21.56—.41
Transocn 51022 13.95 13.64 13.93+.40
TurqHillRs 54065 2.15 2.10 2.12—.05
Twitter 76983 29.69 28.88 29.64+.63
USOilFd 56826 15.27 15.15 15.24+.13
USSteel .20 26546 30.10 29.38 30.07+.27
ValeSA .29e 69539 15.02 14.78 14.80—.19
VanEGold .06e 219969 18.44 18.14 18.37—.05
VnEkRus .01e 29025 21.59 21.45 21.57+.43
VanEEMBd .98 37196 16.55 16.45 16.49—.01
VEckOilSvc .47e
26615 25.33 24.96 25.32+.12
VanEJrGld 63415 27.12 26.79 26.99—.55
VangREIT 3.08e
21289 79.97 79.38 79.85+.63
VangEmg 1.10e 41037 41.39 41.15 41.34+.20
VangFTSE 1.10e
24992 43.77 43.53 43.73+.03
Vereit .55 x25987 7.20 7.12 7.20+.09
VerizonCm 2.41f 38394 53.87 53.15 53.50+.36
Vipshop 22025 6.41 6.10 6.26—.06
Visa s .84 23893 150.64 149.56 149.92+.65
WalMart 2.08f 21583 94.93 93.82 94.87+.28
WeathfIntl 34156 2.77 2.67 2.74+.03
WellsFargo 1.72f
75241 53.53 52.76 53.51+.35
WheatPrg .28e 25363 17.65 17.23 17.50+.84
WmsCos 1.36 22657 27.28 27.11 27.17+.07
Yamanag .02 69000 2.46 2.38 2.42—.07
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

