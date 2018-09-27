BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30357 4.86 4.77 4.84+.02 AT&TInc 2 78724 33.77 33.37 33.50+.15 Alibaba 53290 166.82 164.92 165.71+.31 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|30357
|4.86
|4.77
|4.84+.02
|AT&TInc 2
|78724
|33.77
|33.37
|33.50+.15
|Alibaba
|53290
|166.82
|164.92
|165.71+.31
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|22499
|10.62
|10.53
|10.60+.07
|Ambev .05e
|129841
|4.78
|4.67
|4.72+.08
|Annaly 1.20e
|24374
|10.18
|10.12
|10.16—.04
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|24481
|31.91
|31.37
|31.50—.29
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|33226
|39.70
|39.35
|39.68+.60
|BPPLC 2.38
|43979
|47.03
|46.78
|47.02+.76
|BakHuGEn .72f
|24641
|34.37
|33.22
|33.91+.09
|BcBilVArg .27e
|21661
|6.54
|6.46
|6.52+.03
|BcoBrads .06a
|112937
|7.37
|7.19
|7.24+.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|43855
|5.25
|5.19
|5.25—.01
|BkofAm .60f
|199605
|30.31
|29.93
|30.14+.01
|BiPVxSTrs
|98054
|26.95
|26.52
|26.57—.66
|BarrickG .12
|109816
|11.08
|10.72
|11.07+.22
|CBLAsc .80
|29781
|4.44
|4.26
|4.38+.08
|CVSHealth 2
|33419
|79.43
|78.35
|79.22+.79
|CabotO&G .24
|24358
|23.17
|22.46
|22.88+.42
|Camecog .40
|91099
|11.96
|11.02
|11.42+1.59
|CanopyGrn
|89619
|51.04
|48.90
|49.77—2.21
|Carnival 2
|89389
|63.72
|61.14
|63.45—3.53
|CenovusE .20
|27169
|9.91
|9.42
|9.89+.64
|CenterPnt 1.11
|83996
|27.49
|27.20
|27.46+.21
|CntryLink 2.16
|45361
|21.31
|20.74
|21.04+.31
|Chegg
|26192
|28.99
|26.54
|27.47—.95
|ChesEng
|79200
|4.52
|4.43
|4.52+.12
|CgpVelICrd
|30238
|5.63
|5.50
|5.52—.16
|Citigroup 1.80f
|52187
|73.62
|72.38
|73.45+.100
|ClevCliffs
|37691
|12.83
|12.47
|12.79+.13
|CocaCola 1.56
|29917
|46.18
|45.68
|46.11+.26
|Coeur
|33216
|5.55
|5.04
|5.19—.41
|ColonCap
|x26862
|6.05
|5.93
|6.02+.17
|ConAgra .85
|75720
|34.53
|33.50
|33.83—2.23
|DenburyR
|34017
|6.30
|6.11
|6.19+.05
|DxGBullrs
|46955
|12.74
|12.15
|12.60—.17
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|116588
|7.22
|6.96
|7.13—.49
|DxSCBearrs
|52505
|8.53
|8.39
|8.40—.10
|Disney 1.68
|21986
|116.48
|115.10
|116.38+1.17
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|49929
|67.05
|65.32
|65.71—1.18
|ENSCO .04
|23950
|8.44
|8.25
|8.43+.20
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|29244
|86.30
|85.59
|86.18+.40
|FstDatan
|26853
|24.60
|24.30
|24.38—.13
|FordM .60a
|134062
|9.33
|9.20
|9.27—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|113512
|13.85
|13.51
|13.64—.37
|GenElec .48
|365859
|11.75
|11.36
|11.72+.33
|GenMotors 1.52
|47763
|33.75
|33.28
|33.68—.05
|Gerdau .02e
|64581
|4.31
|4.19
|4.25+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|44768
|10.23
|10.00
|10.16
|HPInc .56f
|21288
|26.02
|25.72
|25.80—.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|49345
|41.20
|40.22
|40.77—.31
|HeclaM .01e
|27495
|2.83
|2.70
|2.77—.09
|Hi-Crush 1.68e
|22235
|10.95
|10.50
|10.83—.38
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|24229
|3.79
|3.64
|3.65—.18
|ICICIBk .16e
|52868
|8.69
|8.56
|8.62—.14
|iShGold
|57658
|11.39
|11.33
|11.36—.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|122968
|34.69
|33.90
|34.24+.59
|iShSilver
|34628
|13.43
|13.33
|13.40—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|148711
|43.20
|42.93
|43.19+.16
|iShEMkts .59e
|211057
|43.35
|43.09
|43.28+.28
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|25085
|114.97
|114.77
|114.86
|iSEafe 1.66e
|92838
|68.84
|68.53
|68.77+.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|38167
|86.40
|86.27
|86.37+.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|73205
|168.66
|167.76
|168.59+.56
|iShChina .61e
|29617
|60.36
|60.04
|60.36+.13
|iShREst 2.76e
|20688
|79.45
|78.85
|79.34+.51
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|42864
|64.91
|64.64
|64.85—.01
|Invesco 1.16
|25199
|23.33
|22.82
|23.06+.08
|iShJapanrs
|33572
|60.56
|60.13
|60.49—.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|60545
|52.30
|51.99
|52.22+.36
|iShFSUSA .19e
|22134
|33.66
|33.55
|33.66+.11
|ItauUnibH .58e
|116431
|11.23
|10.88
|11.04+.30
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|46935
|115.52
|114.16
|115.46+.44
|Keycorp .48f
|22533
|20.25
|20.04
|20.18—.06
|KindMorg .80
|67293
|17.63
|17.44
|17.51—.10
|Kinrossg
|68700
|2.81
|2.72
|2.74—.10
|Kroger s .56f
|25186
|29.22
|28.58
|29.22—.17
|LAIXn
|37176
|16.50
|12.65
|13.71
|MFAFncl .80
|21499
|7.55
|7.46
|7.53+.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|23069
|27.71
|27.26
|27.69+.09
|MarathnO .20
|49028
|22.90
|22.52
|22.73+.29
|MarathPts 1.84
|24630
|85.95
|83.05
|83.66—.87
|MorgStan 1.20f
|30717
|48.16
|47.55
|48.08+.38
|Nabors .24
|84080
|6.06
|5.85
|6.05+.10
|NewellRub .92f
|21867
|20.55
|20.36
|20.50—.04
|NewmtM .56
|27994
|30.22
|29.30
|30.10+.23
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|30186
|28.08
|27.48
|27.97+.01
|NikeB s .80
|24768
|84.85
|83.73
|84.82+1.12
|NobleCorp .08
|31080
|6.96
|6.83
|6.89+.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|83272
|5.70
|5.58
|5.69+.16
|NorwCruis
|26243
|57.05
|53.57
|56.40—.78
|Oracle .76
|70518
|51.83
|51.33
|51.82+.19
|Pagsegurn
|42789
|28.24
|27.13
|27.78+.56
|Pandora
|44062
|9.45
|9.20
|9.38+.10
|Penney
|37726
|1.92
|1.81
|1.83—.07
|PetrbrsA
|49618
|10.66
|10.19
|10.54+.51
|Petrobras
|193574
|12.31
|11.79
|12.05+.40
|Pfizer 1.36
|46321
|44.05
|43.68
|44.05+.37
|PhilipMor 4.56
|22099
|82.32
|80.72
|81.91+1.41
|RangeRs .08
|29950
|17.30
|16.60
|17.05+.52
|RegionsFn .56f
|55408
|18.91
|18.65
|18.68—.26
|RiteAid
|101062
|1.33
|1.26
|1.27—.01
|RylCarb 2.80f
|
|30984
|129.54
|123.25
|128.81—.49
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|23966
|69.43
|68.77
|68.87—.03
|SpdrGold
|51902
|112.42
|111.85
|112.05—1.00
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|171925
|291.69
|290.10
|291.69+1.81
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|37704
|36.03
|35.98
|36.02+.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|25225
|60.25
|59.66
|60.06+.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|45999
|43.33
|42.92
|43.21+.39
|SanchezEn
|24286
|2.51
|2.36
|2.37—.10
|Schlmbrg 2
|26470
|61.54
|60.40
|61.42+.54
|SnapIncAn
|70303
|9.06
|8.88
|8.95—.05
|SouthnCo 2.40
|45484
|43.68
|42.65
|43.61+.95
|SwstnEngy
|96883
|5.34
|5.20
|5.27+.10
|Sprint
|34265
|6.52
|6.41
|6.48+.05
|Squaren
|90652
|97.41
|94.77
|97.30+2.65
|SPMatls .98e
|28308
|58.77
|58.36
|58.56—.25
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|22273
|95.07
|94.40
|95.07+.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|39676
|54.20
|53.59
|54.16+.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|58153
|76.35
|75.75
|76.18+.23
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|191634
|28.06
|27.84
|28.05+.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|25368
|78.74
|78.19
|78.71+.37
|SPTech .78e
|51092
|75.26
|74.88
|75.18+.57
|SPUtil 1.55e
|72907
|52.01
|51.37
|52.01+.65
|TaiwSemi .73e
|26330
|45.23
|44.58
|44.96+.69
|TevaPhrm .73e
|91658
|22.02
|21.35
|21.56—.41
|Transocn
|51022
|13.95
|13.64
|13.93+.40
|TurqHillRs
|54065
|2.15
|2.10
|2.12—.05
|Twitter
|76983
|29.69
|28.88
|29.64+.63
|USOilFd
|56826
|15.27
|15.15
|15.24+.13
|USSteel .20
|26546
|30.10
|29.38
|30.07+.27
|ValeSA .29e
|69539
|15.02
|14.78
|14.80—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|219969
|18.44
|18.14
|18.37—.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|29025
|21.59
|21.45
|21.57+.43
|VanEEMBd .98
|37196
|16.55
|16.45
|16.49—.01
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|26615
|25.33
|24.96
|25.32+.12
|VanEJrGld
|63415
|27.12
|26.79
|26.99—.55
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|21289
|79.97
|79.38
|79.85+.63
|VangEmg 1.10e
|41037
|41.39
|41.15
|41.34+.20
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|24992
|43.77
|43.53
|43.73+.03
|Vereit .55
|x25987
|7.20
|7.12
|7.20+.09
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|38394
|53.87
|53.15
|53.50+.36
|Vipshop
|22025
|6.41
|6.10
|6.26—.06
|Visa s .84
|23893
|150.64
|149.56
|149.92+.65
|WalMart 2.08f
|21583
|94.93
|93.82
|94.87+.28
|WeathfIntl
|34156
|2.77
|2.67
|2.74+.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|75241
|53.53
|52.76
|53.51+.35
|WheatPrg .28e
|25363
|17.65
|17.23
|17.50+.84
|WmsCos 1.36
|22657
|27.28
|27.11
|27.17+.07
|Yamanag .02
|69000
|2.46
|2.38
|2.42—.07
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.