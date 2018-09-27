BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30357 4.86 4.77 4.84+.02 AT&TInc 2 78724 33.77 33.37 33.50+.15 Alibaba 53290 166.82 164.92 165.71+.31 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30357 4.86 4.77 4.84+.02 AT&TInc 2 78724 33.77 33.37 33.50+.15 Alibaba 53290 166.82 164.92 165.71+.31 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 22499 10.62 10.53 10.60+.07 Ambev .05e 129841 4.78 4.67 4.72+.08 Annaly 1.20e 24374 10.18 10.12 10.16—.04 ArcelorMrs .10p 24481 31.91 31.37 31.50—.29 AstraZens 1.37e 33226 39.70 39.35 39.68+.60 BPPLC 2.38 43979 47.03 46.78 47.02+.76 BakHuGEn .72f 24641 34.37 33.22 33.91+.09 BcBilVArg .27e 21661 6.54 6.46 6.52+.03 BcoBrads .06a 112937 7.37 7.19 7.24+.17 BcoSantSA .21e 43855 5.25 5.19 5.25—.01 BkofAm .60f 199605 30.31 29.93 30.14+.01 BiPVxSTrs 98054 26.95 26.52 26.57—.66 BarrickG .12 109816 11.08 10.72 11.07+.22 CBLAsc .80 29781 4.44 4.26 4.38+.08 CVSHealth 2 33419 79.43 78.35 79.22+.79 CabotO&G .24 24358 23.17 22.46 22.88+.42 Camecog .40 91099 11.96 11.02 11.42+1.59 CanopyGrn 89619 51.04 48.90 49.77—2.21 Carnival 2 89389 63.72 61.14 63.45—3.53 CenovusE .20 27169 9.91 9.42 9.89+.64 CenterPnt 1.11 83996 27.49 27.20 27.46+.21 CntryLink 2.16 45361 21.31 20.74 21.04+.31 Chegg 26192 28.99 26.54 27.47—.95 ChesEng 79200 4.52 4.43 4.52+.12 CgpVelICrd 30238 5.63 5.50 5.52—.16 Citigroup 1.80f 52187 73.62 72.38 73.45+.100 ClevCliffs 37691 12.83 12.47 12.79+.13 CocaCola 1.56 29917 46.18 45.68 46.11+.26 Coeur 33216 5.55 5.04 5.19—.41 ColonCap x26862 6.05 5.93 6.02+.17 ConAgra .85 75720 34.53 33.50 33.83—2.23 DenburyR 34017 6.30 6.11 6.19+.05 DxGBullrs 46955 12.74 12.15 12.60—.17 DrGMBllrs .09e 116588 7.22 6.96 7.13—.49 DxSCBearrs 52505 8.53 8.39 8.40—.10 Disney 1.68 21986 116.48 115.10 116.38+1.17 DowDuPnt 1.52 49929 67.05 65.32 65.71—1.18 ENSCO .04 23950 8.44 8.25 8.43+.20 ExxonMbl 3.28 29244 86.30 85.59 86.18+.40 FstDatan 26853 24.60 24.30 24.38—.13 FordM .60a 134062 9.33 9.20 9.27—.01 FrptMcM .20 113512 13.85 13.51 13.64—.37 GenElec .48 365859 11.75 11.36 11.72+.33 GenMotors 1.52 47763 33.75 33.28 33.68—.05 Gerdau .02e 64581 4.31 4.19 4.25+.03 Goldcrpg .24 44768 10.23 10.00 10.16 HPInc .56f 21288 26.02 25.72 25.80—.17 Hallibrtn .72 49345 41.20 40.22 40.77—.31 HeclaM .01e 27495 2.83 2.70 2.77—.09 Hi-Crush 1.68e 22235 10.95 10.50 10.83—.38 IAMGldg 1.52f 24229 3.79 3.64 3.65—.18 ICICIBk .16e 52868 8.69 8.56 8.62—.14 iShGold 57658 11.39 11.33 11.36—.10 iShBrazil .67e 122968 34.69 33.90 34.24+.59 iShSilver 34628 13.43 13.33 13.40—.10 iShChinaLC .87e 148711 43.20 42.93 43.19+.16 iShEMkts .59e 211057 43.35 43.09 43.28+.28 iShiBoxIG 3.87 25085 114.97 114.77 114.86 iSEafe 1.66e 92838 68.84 68.53 68.77+.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 38167 86.40 86.27 86.37+.15 iShR2K 1.77e 73205 168.66 167.76 168.59+.56 iShChina .61e 29617 60.36 60.04 60.36+.13 iShREst 2.76e 20688 79.45 78.85 79.34+.51 iShCorEafe 1.56e 42864 64.91 64.64 64.85—.01 Invesco 1.16 25199 23.33 22.82 23.06+.08 iShJapanrs 33572 60.56 60.13 60.49—.02 iShCorEM .95e 60545 52.30 51.99 52.22+.36 iShFSUSA .19e 22134 33.66 33.55 33.66+.11 ItauUnibH .58e 116431 11.23 10.88 11.04+.30 JPMorgCh 2.24f 46935 115.52 114.16 115.46+.44 Keycorp .48f 22533 20.25 20.04 20.18—.06 KindMorg .80 67293 17.63 17.44 17.51—.10 Kinrossg 68700 2.81 2.72 2.74—.10 Kroger s .56f 25186 29.22 28.58 29.22—.17 LAIXn 37176 16.50 12.65 13.71 MFAFncl .80 21499 7.55 7.46 7.53+.02 MGM Rsts .48 23069 27.71 27.26 27.69+.09 MarathnO .20 49028 22.90 22.52 22.73+.29 MarathPts 1.84 24630 85.95 83.05 83.66—.87 MorgStan 1.20f 30717 48.16 47.55 48.08+.38 Nabors .24 84080 6.06 5.85 6.05+.10 NewellRub .92f 21867 20.55 20.36 20.50—.04 NewmtM .56 27994 30.22 29.30 30.10+.23 Nielsenplc 1.40f 30186 28.08 27.48 27.97+.01 NikeB s .80 24768 84.85 83.73 84.82+1.12 NobleCorp .08 31080 6.96 6.83 6.89+.11 NokiaCp .19e 83272 5.70 5.58 5.69+.16 NorwCruis 26243 57.05 53.57 56.40—.78 Oracle .76 70518 51.83 51.33 51.82+.19 Pagsegurn 42789 28.24 27.13 27.78+.56 Pandora 44062 9.45 9.20 9.38+.10 Penney 37726 1.92 1.81 1.83—.07 PetrbrsA 49618 10.66 10.19 10.54+.51 Petrobras 193574 12.31 11.79 12.05+.40 Pfizer 1.36 46321 44.05 43.68 44.05+.37 PhilipMor 4.56 22099 82.32 80.72 81.91+1.41 RangeRs .08 29950 17.30 16.60 17.05+.52 RegionsFn .56f 55408 18.91 18.65 18.68—.26 RiteAid 101062 1.33 1.26 1.27—.01 RylCarb 2.80f 30984 129.54 123.25 128.81—.49 RoyDShllA 3.76 23966 69.43 68.77 68.87—.03 SpdrGold 51902 112.42 111.85 112.05—1.00 S&P500ETF 4.13e 171925 291.69 290.10 291.69+1.81 SpdrLehHY 2.30 37704 36.03 35.98 36.02+.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 25225 60.25 59.66 60.06+.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 45999 43.33 42.92 43.21+.39 SanchezEn 24286 2.51 2.36 2.37—.10 Schlmbrg 2 26470 61.54 60.40 61.42+.54 SnapIncAn 70303 9.06 8.88 8.95—.05 SouthnCo 2.40 45484 43.68 42.65 43.61+.95 SwstnEngy 96883 5.34 5.20 5.27+.10 Sprint 34265 6.52 6.41 6.48+.05 Squaren 90652 97.41 94.77 97.30+2.65 SPMatls .98e 28308 58.77 58.36 58.56—.25 SPHlthC 1.01e 22273 95.07 94.40 95.07+.69 SPCnSt 1.28e 39676 54.20 53.59 54.16+.24 SPEngy 2.04e 58153 76.35 75.75 76.18+.23 SPDRFncl .46e 191634 28.06 27.84 28.05+.08 SPInds 1.12e 25368 78.74 78.19 78.71+.37 SPTech .78e 51092 75.26 74.88 75.18+.57 SPUtil 1.55e 72907 52.01 51.37 52.01+.65 TaiwSemi .73e 26330 45.23 44.58 44.96+.69 TevaPhrm .73e 91658 22.02 21.35 21.56—.41 Transocn 51022 13.95 13.64 13.93+.40 TurqHillRs 54065 2.15 2.10 2.12—.05 Twitter 76983 29.69 28.88 29.64+.63 USOilFd 56826 15.27 15.15 15.24+.13 USSteel .20 26546 30.10 29.38 30.07+.27 ValeSA .29e 69539 15.02 14.78 14.80—.19 VanEGold .06e 219969 18.44 18.14 18.37—.05 VnEkRus .01e 29025 21.59 21.45 21.57+.43 VanEEMBd .98 37196 16.55 16.45 16.49—.01 VEckOilSvc .47e 26615 25.33 24.96 25.32+.12 VanEJrGld 63415 27.12 26.79 26.99—.55 VangREIT 3.08e 21289 79.97 79.38 79.85+.63 VangEmg 1.10e 41037 41.39 41.15 41.34+.20 VangFTSE 1.10e 24992 43.77 43.53 43.73+.03 Vereit .55 x25987 7.20 7.12 7.20+.09 VerizonCm 2.41f 38394 53.87 53.15 53.50+.36 Vipshop 22025 6.41 6.10 6.26—.06 Visa s .84 23893 150.64 149.56 149.92+.65 WalMart 2.08f 21583 94.93 93.82 94.87+.28 WeathfIntl 34156 2.77 2.67 2.74+.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 75241 53.53 52.76 53.51+.35 WheatPrg .28e 25363 17.65 17.23 17.50+.84 WmsCos 1.36 22657 27.28 27.11 27.17+.07 Yamanag .02 69000 2.46 2.38 2.42—.07 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.