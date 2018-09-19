BC-150-actives-n

202
By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 12:09 pm 09/19/2018 12:09pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
ABBLtd .76e 34839 24.19 24.07 24.14+.13
AESCorp .52 24598 13.77 13.66 13.69—.06
AKSteel 78838 4.90 4.71 4.86+.18
AT&TInc 2 104324 33.96 33.37 33.43—.29
AbbVie 3.84 34817 92.24 90.52 91.43—1.18
Aegon .25e 37486 6.27 6.18 6.27+.18
Alibaba 128281 163.13 158.82 162.50+5.85
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
26964 10.85 10.80 10.81—.06
Alticen 45250 19.17 18.81 18.88—.12
Ambev .05e 123183 4.58 4.49 4.58+.02
Annaly 1.20e 51847 10.38 10.29 10.31+.03
Avon 31652 2.38 2.28 2.37+.08
BcBilVArg .27e 45882 6.54 6.48 6.54+.10
BcoBrads .06a 80388 7.06 6.84 7.06+.13
BcoSantSA .21e 66688 5.25 5.19 5.24+.10
BkofAm .60f 395910 30.97 30.13 30.86+.65
BiPVxSTrs 212844 27.28 26.84 26.93—1.14
BarrickG .12 60982 10.79 10.56 10.69+.21
CVSHealth 2 23194 79.94 78.48 79.87+1.26
CanopyGrn 175020 55.69 52.72 54.15+2.26
Caterpillar 3.44f
26478 153.11 149.37 152.66+3.59
CntryLink 2.16 27069 23.23 22.72 22.79—.37
ChesEng 93682 4.27 4.12 4.27+.14
CgpVelICrd 75942 6.15 5.91 6.02—.19
Citigroup 1.80f 80177 73.53 71.54 73.13+1.77
ClevCliffs 56904 12.46 12.11 12.16—.05
CocaCola 1.56 24262 46.09 45.87 46.06+.13
Coty .50 26414 12.97 12.50 12.86+.34
DenburyR 32644 5.53 5.37 5.49+.10
DeutschBk .83e 24113 11.93 11.67 11.92+.34
DevonE .32 22960 40.03 39.15 39.97+.64
DxGBullrs 62196 13.89 12.98 13.64+.92
DrGMBllrs .09e 104700 8.33 7.71 8.19+.69
DxSPOGBrrs 24632 6.15 5.85 5.90—.21
DxSCBearrs 39260 8.30 8.14 8.26+.01
DowDuPnt 1.52 44311 69.19 67.57 68.63+.60
EldorGldg .02e 22716 .92 .86 .91+.05
EnCanag .06 42979 12.64 12.37 12.61+.13
ENSCO .04 49648 7.76 7.45 7.63+.23
ExxonMbl 3.28 30960 84.45 83.64 84.35+.72
Fitbitn 43729 6.26 5.82 6.03+.23
FordM .60a 180938 9.83 9.61 9.82+.24
Fortiven .28 64560 87.78 85.59 86.47—.91
FrptMcM .20 111437 14.66 14.12 14.46+.45
Gap .97 29891 27.81 26.88 27.71+.72
GenElec .48 264793 12.91 12.56 12.87+.21
GenMills 1.96 49241 45.32 43.96 44.51+.38
GenMotors 1.52 50246 35.94 35.30 35.81+.71
Gerdau .02e 57823 4.17 4.04 4.15+.10
GoldFLtd .02e 30366 2.56 2.45 2.52+.10
Goldcrpg .24 31683 10.96 10.72 10.86+.24
Hallibrtn .72 31126 40.16 39.24 39.96+.80
HeclaM .01e 43848 3.12 3.02 3.05+.06
HPEntn .45e 23296 16.69 16.55 16.69+.14
HostHotls 1a 26018 21.53 21.20 21.27—.23
ICICIBk .16e 28291 9.00 8.87 8.97+.19
iShGold 43457 11.57 11.52 11.54+.05
iShBrazil .67e 125873 32.97 32.30 32.94+.41
iShGerm .60e 21801 30.07 29.91 30.05+.12
iShSilver 71710 13.49 13.34 13.42+.11
iShChinaLC .87e 98936 42.66 42.37 42.64+.83
iShEMkts .59e 229635 42.59 42.32 42.58+.60
iShiBoxIG 3.87
24493 114.54 114.23 114.35—.22
iSh20yrT 3.05
57558 117.11 116.19 116.66—.66
iSEafe 1.66e 59364 67.84 67.59 67.83+.31
iShiBxHYB 5.09 52933 86.29 86.15 86.18—.08
iShR2K 1.77e 69312 171.07 169.95 170.20—.07
iShREst 2.76e 24590 82.20 81.64 81.83—.40
Infosyss 27710 10.23 10.06 10.09—.05
iShJapanrs 28180 59.89 59.71 59.89+.35
iShCorEM .95e 32849 51.48 51.16 51.46+.68
ItauUnibH .58e 56718 10.60 10.33 10.60+.19
JPMorgCh 2.24f
66510 117.36 114.44 117.03+2.73
Keycorp .48f 109902 20.16 19.74 20.13+.39
KindMorg .80 27373 18.27 18.02 18.17+.05
Kinrossg 58946 3.09 2.99 3.05+.04
Kroger s .56f 31138 29.63 29.16 29.25—.04
MGM Rsts .48 41532 28.48 28.03 28.32+.73
MarathnO .20 25706 21.98 21.42 21.88+.38
Merck 1.92 22276 70.57 69.64 70.41—.01
MetLife 1.68 26797 48.12 46.82 47.89+1.08
MobileTele .53e 23042 8.62 8.38 8.53—.11
MorgStan 1.20f 36740 48.90 47.88 48.82+.97
Nabors .24 44052 6.36 6.10 6.29+.20
NewellRub .92f 34790 21.91 21.45 21.71+.19
NewmtM .56 27003 31.75 31.02 31.63+.78
NikeB s .80 29491 85.85 84.40 84.99—.27
NobleCorp .08 29485 6.45 6.10 6.37+.22
NokiaCp .19e 106188 5.48 5.39 5.44—.18
OasisPet 24497 12.92 12.61 12.81+.13
Oracle .76 84425 49.18 48.66 49.13+.10
PG&ECp 2.12f 21783 47.20 46.76 46.94—.27
Pandora 26269 9.75 9.33 9.36—.27
Penney 36300 1.95 1.85 1.94+.07
PetrbrsA 28093 9.93 9.70 9.92+.17
Petrobras 70087 11.42 11.19 11.42+.20
Pfizer 1.36 88895 43.68 43.29 43.30—.21
ProctGam 2.87 22189 84.29 83.77 84.21+.21
PrUShD3rs 25562 14.65 14.35 14.38—.31
ProUShL20 26488 39.07 38.46 38.77+.45
RangeRs .08 24664 17.08 16.38 16.94+.58
RegionsFn .56f 31815 19.27 18.90 19.22+.31
RioTinto 2.27e 21805 49.81 49.19 49.52+1.18
RiteAid 30624 1.35 1.32 1.34+.01
Rowan .40 35255 17.54 16.41 17.40+1.16
SpdrGold 22523 114.15 113.68 113.91+.47
S&P500ETF 4.13e
210499 291.69 290.83 291.50+.59
SpdrLehHY 2.30 29007 35.99 35.94 35.96—.03
SpdrS&PRB .74e
31952 62.23 61.21 62.08+.81
SpdrOGEx .73e 48647 42.43 41.72 42.30+.50
Salesforce 21851 157.33 152.66 153.51—2.49
Schlmbrg 2 44331 61.54 60.51 61.38+.39
Schwab .52f 30982 51.84 50.82 51.65+1.03
SibanyeG .14r 25647 2.62 2.45 2.62+.20
SnapIncAn 100901 9.20 9.03 9.08—.05
SouthnCo 2.40 22099 44.81 44.07 44.14—.65
SwstnEngy 97946 5.44 5.18 5.32+.14
Sprint 32616 6.48 6.36 6.38—.04
Squaren 71372 88.56 83.33 84.70—3.29
SPMatls .98e 27025 60.58 59.74 60.39+.71
SPCnSt 1.28e 38630 54.91 54.65 54.81+.08
SPEngy 2.04e 41885 75.39 74.82 75.27+.40
SPDRFncl .46e
273171 28.72 28.23 28.69+.44
SPInds 1.12e 32080 80.25 79.65 80.10+.28
SPTech .78e 40029 74.71 73.86 74.24—.23
SPUtil 1.55e 120115 54.36 53.43 53.54—.85
TALEducs 34266 25.70 24.99 25.64+.60
TaiwSemi .73e 30002 44.39 43.74 44.15+.59
TevaPhrm .73e 71503 25.13 24.31 24.80+.34
ThomsonR 1.38 23637 45.66 45.34 45.52—.10
Transocn 107147 12.48 12.10 12.35+.42
TurqHillRs 52260 2.25 2.19 2.23+.05
Twitter 70919 29.51 28.82 29.17—.05
USBancrp 1.20 24673 55.11 54.23 55.04+.89
USOilFd 100017 14.93 14.73 14.84+.15
USSteel .20 25896 30.44 29.92 30.06+.35
VICIPrn .71e 35301 21.81 21.53 21.76+.16
ValeSA .29e 100308 14.35 14.05 14.33+.52
VanEGold .06e 222889 18.96 18.51 18.83+.40
VnEkRus .01e 28643 20.91 20.80 20.86+.21
VEckOilSvc .47e
37784 24.91 24.39 24.80+.40
VanEJrGld 63389 28.40 27.63 28.22+.76
VangEmg 1.10e 75452 41.36 41.06 41.35+.61
VangFTSE 1.10e
30685 43.37 43.23 43.37+.18
VerizonCm 2.41f 56913 54.70 53.58 53.84—.55
Vipshop 40612 6.43 6.12 6.40+.29
WPXEngy 25007 18.81 18.27 18.67+.28
WeathfIntl 40682 2.53 2.46 2.50+.07
WellsFargo 1.72f
65650 55.45 54.28 55.41+.91
Yamanag .02 59897 2.59 2.53 2.56+.04
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

