BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 34839 24.19 24.07 24.14+.13 AESCorp .52 24598 13.77 13.66 13.69—.06 AKSteel 78838 4.90 4.71 4.86+.18 AT&TInc 2 104324 33.96 33.37 33.43—.29 AbbVie 3.84 34817 92.24 90.52 91.43—1.18 Aegon .25e 37486 6.27 6.18 6.27+.18 Alibaba 128281 163.13 158.82 162.50+5.85 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 26964 10.85 10.80 10.81—.06 Alticen 45250 19.17 18.81 18.88—.12 Ambev .05e 123183 4.58 4.49 4.58+.02 Annaly 1.20e 51847 10.38 10.29 10.31+.03 Avon 31652 2.38 2.28 2.37+.08 BcBilVArg .27e 45882 6.54 6.48 6.54+.10 BcoBrads .06a 80388 7.06 6.84 7.06+.13 BcoSantSA .21e 66688 5.25 5.19 5.24+.10 BkofAm .60f 395910 30.97 30.13 30.86+.65 BiPVxSTrs 212844 27.28 26.84 26.93—1.14 BarrickG .12 60982 10.79 10.56 10.69+.21 CVSHealth 2 23194 79.94 78.48 79.87+1.26 CanopyGrn 175020 55.69 52.72 54.15+2.26 Caterpillar 3.44f 26478 153.11 149.37 152.66+3.59 CntryLink 2.16 27069 23.23 22.72 22.79—.37 ChesEng 93682 4.27 4.12 4.27+.14 CgpVelICrd 75942 6.15 5.91 6.02—.19 Citigroup 1.80f 80177 73.53 71.54 73.13+1.77 ClevCliffs 56904 12.46 12.11 12.16—.05 CocaCola 1.56 24262 46.09 45.87 46.06+.13 Coty .50 26414 12.97 12.50 12.86+.34 DenburyR 32644 5.53 5.37 5.49+.10 DeutschBk .83e 24113 11.93 11.67 11.92+.34 DevonE .32 22960 40.03 39.15 39.97+.64 DxGBullrs 62196 13.89 12.98 13.64+.92 DrGMBllrs .09e 104700 8.33 7.71 8.19+.69 DxSPOGBrrs 24632 6.15 5.85 5.90—.21 DxSCBearrs 39260 8.30 8.14 8.26+.01 DowDuPnt 1.52 44311 69.19 67.57 68.63+.60 EldorGldg .02e 22716 .92 .86 .91+.05 EnCanag .06 42979 12.64 12.37 12.61+.13 ENSCO .04 49648 7.76 7.45 7.63+.23 ExxonMbl 3.28 30960 84.45 83.64 84.35+.72 Fitbitn 43729 6.26 5.82 6.03+.23 FordM .60a 180938 9.83 9.61 9.82+.24 Fortiven .28 64560 87.78 85.59 86.47—.91 FrptMcM .20 111437 14.66 14.12 14.46+.45 Gap .97 29891 27.81 26.88 27.71+.72 GenElec .48 264793 12.91 12.56 12.87+.21 GenMills 1.96 49241 45.32 43.96 44.51+.38 GenMotors 1.52 50246 35.94 35.30 35.81+.71 Gerdau .02e 57823 4.17 4.04 4.15+.10 GoldFLtd .02e 30366 2.56 2.45 2.52+.10 Goldcrpg .24 31683 10.96 10.72 10.86+.24 Hallibrtn .72 31126 40.16 39.24 39.96+.80 HeclaM .01e 43848 3.12 3.02 3.05+.06 HPEntn .45e 23296 16.69 16.55 16.69+.14 HostHotls 1a 26018 21.53 21.20 21.27—.23 ICICIBk .16e 28291 9.00 8.87 8.97+.19 iShGold 43457 11.57 11.52 11.54+.05 iShBrazil .67e 125873 32.97 32.30 32.94+.41 iShGerm .60e 21801 30.07 29.91 30.05+.12 iShSilver 71710 13.49 13.34 13.42+.11 iShChinaLC .87e 98936 42.66 42.37 42.64+.83 iShEMkts .59e 229635 42.59 42.32 42.58+.60 iShiBoxIG 3.87 24493 114.54 114.23 114.35—.22 iSh20yrT 3.05 57558 117.11 116.19 116.66—.66 iSEafe 1.66e 59364 67.84 67.59 67.83+.31 iShiBxHYB 5.09 52933 86.29 86.15 86.18—.08 iShR2K 1.77e 69312 171.07 169.95 170.20—.07 iShREst 2.76e 24590 82.20 81.64 81.83—.40 Infosyss 27710 10.23 10.06 10.09—.05 iShJapanrs 28180 59.89 59.71 59.89+.35 iShCorEM .95e 32849 51.48 51.16 51.46+.68 ItauUnibH .58e 56718 10.60 10.33 10.60+.19 JPMorgCh 2.24f 66510 117.36 114.44 117.03+2.73 Keycorp .48f 109902 20.16 19.74 20.13+.39 KindMorg .80 27373 18.27 18.02 18.17+.05 Kinrossg 58946 3.09 2.99 3.05+.04 Kroger s .56f 31138 29.63 29.16 29.25—.04 MGM Rsts .48 41532 28.48 28.03 28.32+.73 MarathnO .20 25706 21.98 21.42 21.88+.38 Merck 1.92 22276 70.57 69.64 70.41—.01 MetLife 1.68 26797 48.12 46.82 47.89+1.08 MobileTele .53e 23042 8.62 8.38 8.53—.11 MorgStan 1.20f 36740 48.90 47.88 48.82+.97 Nabors .24 44052 6.36 6.10 6.29+.20 NewellRub .92f 34790 21.91 21.45 21.71+.19 NewmtM .56 27003 31.75 31.02 31.63+.78 NikeB s .80 29491 85.85 84.40 84.99—.27 NobleCorp .08 29485 6.45 6.10 6.37+.22 NokiaCp .19e 106188 5.48 5.39 5.44—.18 OasisPet 24497 12.92 12.61 12.81+.13 Oracle .76 84425 49.18 48.66 49.13+.10 PG&ECp 2.12f 21783 47.20 46.76 46.94—.27 Pandora 26269 9.75 9.33 9.36—.27 Penney 36300 1.95 1.85 1.94+.07 PetrbrsA 28093 9.93 9.70 9.92+.17 Petrobras 70087 11.42 11.19 11.42+.20 Pfizer 1.36 88895 43.68 43.29 43.30—.21 ProctGam 2.87 22189 84.29 83.77 84.21+.21 PrUShD3rs 25562 14.65 14.35 14.38—.31 ProUShL20 26488 39.07 38.46 38.77+.45 RangeRs .08 24664 17.08 16.38 16.94+.58 RegionsFn .56f 31815 19.27 18.90 19.22+.31 RioTinto 2.27e 21805 49.81 49.19 49.52+1.18 RiteAid 30624 1.35 1.32 1.34+.01 Rowan .40 35255 17.54 16.41 17.40+1.16 SpdrGold 22523 114.15 113.68 113.91+.47 S&P500ETF 4.13e 210499 291.69 290.83 291.50+.59 SpdrLehHY 2.30 29007 35.99 35.94 35.96—.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 31952 62.23 61.21 62.08+.81 SpdrOGEx .73e 48647 42.43 41.72 42.30+.50 Salesforce 21851 157.33 152.66 153.51—2.49 Schlmbrg 2 44331 61.54 60.51 61.38+.39 Schwab .52f 30982 51.84 50.82 51.65+1.03 SibanyeG .14r 25647 2.62 2.45 2.62+.20 SnapIncAn 100901 9.20 9.03 9.08—.05 SouthnCo 2.40 22099 44.81 44.07 44.14—.65 SwstnEngy 97946 5.44 5.18 5.32+.14 Sprint 32616 6.48 6.36 6.38—.04 Squaren 71372 88.56 83.33 84.70—3.29 SPMatls .98e 27025 60.58 59.74 60.39+.71 SPCnSt 1.28e 38630 54.91 54.65 54.81+.08 SPEngy 2.04e 41885 75.39 74.82 75.27+.40 SPDRFncl .46e 273171 28.72 28.23 28.69+.44 SPInds 1.12e 32080 80.25 79.65 80.10+.28 SPTech .78e 40029 74.71 73.86 74.24—.23 SPUtil 1.55e 120115 54.36 53.43 53.54—.85 TALEducs 34266 25.70 24.99 25.64+.60 TaiwSemi .73e 30002 44.39 43.74 44.15+.59 TevaPhrm .73e 71503 25.13 24.31 24.80+.34 ThomsonR 1.38 23637 45.66 45.34 45.52—.10 Transocn 107147 12.48 12.10 12.35+.42 TurqHillRs 52260 2.25 2.19 2.23+.05 Twitter 70919 29.51 28.82 29.17—.05 USBancrp 1.20 24673 55.11 54.23 55.04+.89 USOilFd 100017 14.93 14.73 14.84+.15 USSteel .20 25896 30.44 29.92 30.06+.35 VICIPrn .71e 35301 21.81 21.53 21.76+.16 ValeSA .29e 100308 14.35 14.05 14.33+.52 VanEGold .06e 222889 18.96 18.51 18.83+.40 VnEkRus .01e 28643 20.91 20.80 20.86+.21 VEckOilSvc .47e 37784 24.91 24.39 24.80+.40 VanEJrGld 63389 28.40 27.63 28.22+.76 VangEmg 1.10e 75452 41.36 41.06 41.35+.61 VangFTSE 1.10e 30685 43.37 43.23 43.37+.18 VerizonCm 2.41f 56913 54.70 53.58 53.84—.55 Vipshop 40612 6.43 6.12 6.40+.29 WPXEngy 25007 18.81 18.27 18.67+.28 WeathfIntl 40682 2.53 2.46 2.50+.07 WellsFargo 1.72f 65650 55.45 54.28 55.41+.91 Yamanag .02 59897 2.59 2.53 2.56+.04 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 