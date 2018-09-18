BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 25922 8.90 8.39 8.83+.43 AKSteel 52347 4.64 4.50 4.62+.13 AT&TInc 2 100529 33.62 33.38 33.59—.04 Alibaba 144271…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ADTIncn
|25922
|8.90
|8.39
|8.83+.43
|AKSteel
|52347
|4.64
|4.50
|4.62+.13
|AT&TInc 2
|100529
|33.62
|33.38
|33.59—.04
|Alibaba
|144271
|159.40
|156.21
|156.62—2.27
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|29791
|10.88
|10.81
|10.83—.02
|Alticen
|31937
|19.19
|18.97
|19.05—.07
|Altria 3.20
|24147
|62.81
|61.81
|61.98—.46
|Ambev .05e
|149520
|4.57
|4.45
|4.57+.12
|Annaly 1.20e
|67236
|10.28
|10.20
|10.27+.02
|Avon
|88061
|2.31
|2.12
|2.31+.23
|BPPLC 2.38
|23326
|43.75
|43.41
|43.69+.45
|BcBilVArg .27e
|25313
|6.45
|6.39
|6.45+.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|57603
|7.01
|6.87
|6.98+.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|74464
|5.17
|5.09
|5.16+.11
|BkofAm .60f
|220541
|30.40
|30.13
|30.31+.03
|BiPVxSTrs
|181150
|27.97
|27.47
|27.59—.63
|BarrickG .12
|82728
|10.53
|10.39
|10.47+.12
|BauschHl
|46680
|24.36
|22.74
|24.30+1.75
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|28268
|37.94
|36.92
|37.82+.72
|BorgWarn .68
|25434
|44.27
|42.11
|42.98—1.17
|CVSHealth 2
|27480
|78.79
|77.61
|78.76+.66
|CabotO&G .24
|22898
|21.86
|21.51
|21.61+.04
|CanopyGrn
|107574
|50.88
|49.04
|50.80+2.20
|Carnival 2
|21284
|65.42
|64.54
|65.32+.50
|Cemigpf .08e
|23509
|1.72
|1.63
|1.71+.06
|CntryLink 2.16
|26235
|23.09
|22.76
|23.07+.29
|ChesEng
|133186
|4.16
|4.00
|4.13+.15
|CgpVelICrd
|87309
|6.29
|6.04
|6.22—.28
|Citigroup 1.80f
|50548
|71.49
|70.60
|71.39+.51
|ClevCliffs
|72170
|12.20
|11.73
|12.08+.33
|CocaCola 1.56
|40316
|46.53
|46.04
|46.10—.22
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|24818
|75.73
|74.63
|75.17+.93
|DenburyR
|32238
|5.49
|5.35
|5.42+.13
|DevonE .32
|31479
|39.65
|39.03
|39.27+.46
|DxGBullrs
|40379
|12.90
|12.36
|12.68+.11
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|70733
|7.74
|7.31
|7.53—.05
|DxSPOGBrrs
|26968
|6.23
|5.97
|6.13—.25
|DxSCBearrs
|48059
|8.34
|8.20
|8.21—.15
|Disney 1.68
|22464
|109.52
|108.23
|109.38+.02
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|29697
|69.67
|68.13
|68.50—.32
|DukeEngy 3.71f
|22583
|82.50
|81.72
|81.80—.28
|EldorGldg .02e
|29360
|.88
|.83
|.86—.01
|EnbrdgEM 1.40t
|
|21416
|11.54
|11.02
|11.51+.71
|EnCanag .06
|79416
|12.42
|12.11
|12.36+.46
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|23414
|17.51
|17.31
|17.47+.15
|ENSCO .04
|46230
|7.52
|7.23
|7.45+.33
|Exelon 1.38f
|22004
|44.48
|44.03
|44.10—.38
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|32867
|84.13
|83.45
|83.73+.32
|FedExCp 2.60
|
|37891
|250.00
|242.40
|244.24—11.49
|Fitbitn
|29168
|5.82
|5.45
|5.76+.31
|FordM .60a
|128397
|9.59
|9.48
|9.59+.04
|Fortiven .28
|46726
|87.86
|86.30
|86.78—.34
|FrptMcM .20
|92601
|14.25
|13.92
|14.08+.36
|GenElec .48
|166043
|12.75
|12.56
|12.63—.07
|GenMills 1.96
|93834
|46.97
|43.57
|43.88—3.89
|GenMotors 1.52
|33297
|35.18
|34.59
|35.08+.06
|Genworth
|28981
|4.32
|3.99
|4.03—.10
|Gerdau .02e
|65447
|3.100
|3.80
|3.99+.19
|GoldFLtd .02e
|21541
|2.45
|2.38
|2.45+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|28608
|10.76
|10.57
|10.65+.11
|HPInc .56f
|26178
|25.26
|24.96
|25.20+.19
|HalconRsn
|23683
|4.84
|4.57
|4.69—.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|23515
|39.43
|38.94
|39.39+.68
|HarmonyG .05
|24020
|1.92
|1.86
|1.90+.01
|HeclaM .01e
|24575
|3.07
|2.98
|3.03+.03
|ICICIBk .16e
|42428
|8.85
|8.72
|8.80—.21
|iShGold
|67261
|11.54
|11.48
|11.50
|iShBrazil .67e
|116905
|32.62
|32.05
|32.61+.48
|iShEMU .86e
|22497
|41.17
|40.97
|41.15+.33
|iShSilver
|33915
|13.37
|13.25
|13.34+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|102891
|41.90
|41.46
|41.85+.77
|iShEMkts .59e
|248115
|42.04
|41.77
|42.03+.45
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|34862
|118.07
|117.51
|117.56—.99
|iSEafe 1.66e
|76893
|67.57
|67.30
|67.57+.75
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|73367
|86.36
|86.29
|86.35+.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|51398
|170.59
|169.63
|170.50+.94
|iShREst 2.76e
|23054
|82.59
|81.99
|82.19—.33
|Infosyss
|23462
|10.18
|10.08
|10.13—.12
|iShJapanrs
|42435
|59.54
|59.13
|59.53+1.38
|iShCorEM .95e
|44016
|50.86
|50.54
|50.86+.51
|ItauUnibH .58e
|48699
|10.53
|10.37
|10.52+.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|34350
|114.59
|113.56
|114.54+.70
|JnprNtwk .72
|24629
|28.53
|27.96
|28.52+.52
|Keycorp .48f
|43743
|19.90
|19.66
|19.89+.03
|KindMorg .80
|33592
|18.40
|18.20
|18.37+.20
|Kinrossg
|28564
|3.07
|2.98
|2.99—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|40316
|29.29
|28.82
|29.10+.26
|LBrands 2.40
|27781
|29.72
|28.94
|29.45+1.01
|MarathnO .20
|39638
|21.70
|21.00
|21.54+.67
|MarshM 1.66f
|25363
|85.06
|83.01
|83.97—2.66
|Merck 1.92
|23247
|70.47
|69.90
|70.47+.05
|MobileTele .53e
|23776
|8.68
|8.35
|8.68+.18
|MorgStan 1.20f
|22974
|48.00
|47.55
|47.98+.30
|Nabors .24
|37371
|6.06
|5.94
|6.06+.20
|NiSource s .78
|25934
|25.96
|25.45
|25.83+.10
|NikeB s .80
|27843
|85.13
|83.24
|85.12+1.86
|NokiaCp .19e
|67070
|5.65
|5.58
|5.64+.14
|OasisPet
|33461
|12.88
|12.40
|12.65+.43
|Oracle .76
|182806
|48.98
|47.36
|48.98—.20
|Pandora
|43056
|9.79
|9.52
|9.73+.23
|Penney
|21373
|1.93
|1.88
|1.93+.03
|PetrbrsA
|27211
|9.73
|9.49
|9.71+.28
|Petrobras
|109472
|11.25
|10.97
|11.20+.28
|Pfizer 1.36
|59538
|43.37
|42.83
|43.35+.34
|RegionsFn .56f
|33478
|19.00
|18.82
|18.93—.06
|RiteAid
|29517
|1.34
|1.30
|1.31—.02
|RoadrnTrn
|37626
|1.47
|1.03
|1.24+.20
|SpdrGold
|30438
|113.91
|113.36
|113.50—.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|206951
|291.24
|289.55
|291.24+1.90
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|21637
|61.61
|61.11
|61.33—.19
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|43505
|42.12
|41.56
|41.80+.56
|Schlmbrg 2
|27533
|61.97
|61.19
|61.46+.49
|SibanyeG .14r
|24959
|2.51
|2.38
|2.45+.06
|SnapIncAn
|56205
|9.38
|9.15
|9.34+.16
|SwstnEngy
|77201
|5.25
|5.10
|5.13+.08
|Sprint
|52686
|6.39
|6.30
|6.39+.06
|Squaren
|52164
|89.38
|87.56
|87.90+1.04
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|22996
|93.85
|93.05
|93.85+.66
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|55438
|54.93
|54.51
|54.70—.26
|SPEngy 2.04e
|37852
|75.38
|74.90
|75.05+.67
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|132629
|28.26
|28.06
|28.25+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|37699
|80.00
|78.93
|79.52+.42
|SPTech .78e
|34039
|74.81
|73.91
|74.75+.75
|SPUtil 1.55e
|45705
|54.56
|54.12
|54.22—.26
|TALEducs
|26932
|25.63
|25.00
|25.29+.30
|TaiwSemi .73e
|36728
|44.09
|43.35
|43.86+.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|88686
|23.81
|23.08
|23.80+.37
|Transocn
|74532
|12.14
|11.77
|11.90+.31
|TurqHillRs
|33426
|2.19
|2.15
|2.18+.04
|Twitter
|86187
|29.63
|28.75
|29.34+.48
|UnionPac 3.20f
|
|41821
|164.58
|162.85
|163.97+7.26
|USOilFd
|79351
|14.81
|14.63
|14.68+.21
|USSteel .20
|33216
|30.18
|29.43
|29.88+.79
|ValeSA .29e
|82406
|13.86
|13.55
|13.86+.50
|VanEGold .06e
|112490
|18.46
|18.21
|18.36+.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|46871
|20.72
|20.55
|20.72+.41
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|21470
|24.52
|24.26
|24.50+.51
|VanEJrGld
|62823
|27.67
|27.16
|27.41—.11
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|26021
|83.53
|82.87
|83.07—.34
|VangEmg 1.10e
|54813
|40.83
|40.55
|40.82+.40
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|37450
|43.22
|43.04
|43.21+.46
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|39486
|54.81
|54.29
|54.67—.03
|Vipshop
|30866
|6.04
|5.88
|6.03+.04
|WPXEngy
|28707
|18.63
|17.96
|18.49+.72
|WalMart 2.08f
|26450
|95.37
|94.15
|95.36+.54
|WeathfIntl
|34598
|2.47
|2.39
|2.47+.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|84385
|54.46
|54.04
|54.42+.11
|WstnUnion .76
|23113
|18.78
|18.47
|18.69+.17
|WmsCos 1.36
|32717
|28.54
|28.05
|28.15—.10
|Yamanag .02
|43451
|2.56
|2.49
|2.53—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.