BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 25922 8.90 8.39 8.83+.43 AKSteel 52347 4.64 4.50 4.62+.13 AT&TInc 2 100529 33.62 33.38 33.59—.04 Alibaba 144271 159.40 156.21 156.62—2.27 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 29791 10.88 10.81 10.83—.02 Alticen 31937 19.19 18.97 19.05—.07 Altria 3.20 24147 62.81 61.81 61.98—.46 Ambev .05e 149520 4.57 4.45 4.57+.12 Annaly 1.20e 67236 10.28 10.20 10.27+.02 Avon 88061 2.31 2.12 2.31+.23 BPPLC 2.38 23326 43.75 43.41 43.69+.45 BcBilVArg .27e 25313 6.45 6.39 6.45+.02 BcoBrads .06a 57603 7.01 6.87 6.98+.05 BcoSantSA .21e 74464 5.17 5.09 5.16+.11 BkofAm .60f 220541 30.40 30.13 30.31+.03 BiPVxSTrs 181150 27.97 27.47 27.59—.63 BarrickG .12 82728 10.53 10.39 10.47+.12 BauschHl 46680 24.36 22.74 24.30+1.75 Blackstone 2.70e 28268 37.94 36.92 37.82+.72 BorgWarn .68 25434 44.27 42.11 42.98—1.17 CVSHealth 2 27480 78.79 77.61 78.76+.66 CabotO&G .24 22898 21.86 21.51 21.61+.04 CanopyGrn 107574 50.88 49.04 50.80+2.20 Carnival 2 21284 65.42 64.54 65.32+.50 Cemigpf .08e 23509 1.72 1.63 1.71+.06 CntryLink 2.16 26235 23.09 22.76 23.07+.29 ChesEng 133186 4.16 4.00 4.13+.15 CgpVelICrd 87309 6.29 6.04 6.22—.28 Citigroup 1.80f 50548 71.49 70.60 71.39+.51 ClevCliffs 72170 12.20 11.73 12.08+.33 CocaCola 1.56 40316 46.53 46.04 46.10—.22 ConocoPhil 1.14f 24818 75.73 74.63 75.17+.93 DenburyR 32238 5.49 5.35 5.42+.13 DevonE .32 31479 39.65 39.03 39.27+.46 DxGBullrs 40379 12.90 12.36 12.68+.11 DrGMBllrs .09e 70733 7.74 7.31 7.53—.05 DxSPOGBrrs 26968 6.23 5.97 6.13—.25 DxSCBearrs 48059 8.34 8.20 8.21—.15 Disney 1.68 22464 109.52 108.23 109.38+.02 DowDuPnt 1.52 29697 69.67 68.13 68.50—.32 DukeEngy 3.71f 22583 82.50 81.72 81.80—.28 EldorGldg .02e 29360 .88 .83 .86—.01 EnbrdgEM 1.40t 21416 11.54 11.02 11.51+.71 EnCanag .06 79416 12.42 12.11 12.36+.46 EgyTrEqs 1.22 23414 17.51 17.31 17.47+.15 ENSCO .04 46230 7.52 7.23 7.45+.33 Exelon 1.38f 22004 44.48 44.03 44.10—.38 ExxonMbl 3.28 32867 84.13 83.45 83.73+.32 FedExCp 2.60 37891 250.00 242.40 244.24—11.49 Fitbitn 29168 5.82 5.45 5.76+.31 FordM .60a 128397 9.59 9.48 9.59+.04 Fortiven .28 46726 87.86 86.30 86.78—.34 FrptMcM .20 92601 14.25 13.92 14.08+.36 GenElec .48 166043 12.75 12.56 12.63—.07 GenMills 1.96 93834 46.97 43.57 43.88—3.89 GenMotors 1.52 33297 35.18 34.59 35.08+.06 Genworth 28981 4.32 3.99 4.03—.10 Gerdau .02e 65447 3.100 3.80 3.99+.19 GoldFLtd .02e 21541 2.45 2.38 2.45+.08 Goldcrpg .24 28608 10.76 10.57 10.65+.11 HPInc .56f 26178 25.26 24.96 25.20+.19 HalconRsn 23683 4.84 4.57 4.69—.06 Hallibrtn .72 23515 39.43 38.94 39.39+.68 HarmonyG .05 24020 1.92 1.86 1.90+.01 HeclaM .01e 24575 3.07 2.98 3.03+.03 ICICIBk .16e 42428 8.85 8.72 8.80—.21 iShGold 67261 11.54 11.48 11.50 iShBrazil .67e 116905 32.62 32.05 32.61+.48 iShEMU .86e 22497 41.17 40.97 41.15+.33 iShSilver 33915 13.37 13.25 13.34+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 102891 41.90 41.46 41.85+.77 iShEMkts .59e 248115 42.04 41.77 42.03+.45 iSh20yrT 3.05 34862 118.07 117.51 117.56—.99 iSEafe 1.66e 76893 67.57 67.30 67.57+.75 iShiBxHYB 5.09 73367 86.36 86.29 86.35+.08 iShR2K 1.77e 51398 170.59 169.63 170.50+.94 iShREst 2.76e 23054 82.59 81.99 82.19—.33 Infosyss 23462 10.18 10.08 10.13—.12 iShJapanrs 42435 59.54 59.13 59.53+1.38 iShCorEM .95e 44016 50.86 50.54 50.86+.51 ItauUnibH .58e 48699 10.53 10.37 10.52+.07 JPMorgCh 2.24f 34350 114.59 113.56 114.54+.70 JnprNtwk .72 24629 28.53 27.96 28.52+.52 Keycorp .48f 43743 19.90 19.66 19.89+.03 KindMorg .80 33592 18.40 18.20 18.37+.20 Kinrossg 28564 3.07 2.98 2.99—.02 Kroger s .56f 40316 29.29 28.82 29.10+.26 LBrands 2.40 27781 29.72 28.94 29.45+1.01 MarathnO .20 39638 21.70 21.00 21.54+.67 MarshM 1.66f 25363 85.06 83.01 83.97—2.66 Merck 1.92 23247 70.47 69.90 70.47+.05 MobileTele .53e 23776 8.68 8.35 8.68+.18 MorgStan 1.20f 22974 48.00 47.55 47.98+.30 Nabors .24 37371 6.06 5.94 6.06+.20 NiSource s .78 25934 25.96 25.45 25.83+.10 NikeB s .80 27843 85.13 83.24 85.12+1.86 NokiaCp .19e 67070 5.65 5.58 5.64+.14 OasisPet 33461 12.88 12.40 12.65+.43 Oracle .76 182806 48.98 47.36 48.98—.20 Pandora 43056 9.79 9.52 9.73+.23 Penney 21373 1.93 1.88 1.93+.03 PetrbrsA 27211 9.73 9.49 9.71+.28 Petrobras 109472 11.25 10.97 11.20+.28 Pfizer 1.36 59538 43.37 42.83 43.35+.34 RegionsFn .56f 33478 19.00 18.82 18.93—.06 RiteAid 29517 1.34 1.30 1.31—.02 RoadrnTrn 37626 1.47 1.03 1.24+.20 SpdrGold 30438 113.91 113.36 113.50—.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 206951 291.24 289.55 291.24+1.90 SpdrS&PRB .74e 21637 61.61 61.11 61.33—.19 SpdrOGEx .73e 43505 42.12 41.56 41.80+.56 Schlmbrg 2 27533 61.97 61.19 61.46+.49 SibanyeG .14r 24959 2.51 2.38 2.45+.06 SnapIncAn 56205 9.38 9.15 9.34+.16 SwstnEngy 77201 5.25 5.10 5.13+.08 Sprint 52686 6.39 6.30 6.39+.06 Squaren 52164 89.38 87.56 87.90+1.04 SPHlthC 1.01e 22996 93.85 93.05 93.85+.66 SPCnSt 1.28e 55438 54.93 54.51 54.70—.26 SPEngy 2.04e 37852 75.38 74.90 75.05+.67 SPDRFncl .46e 132629 28.26 28.06 28.25+.14 SPInds 1.12e 37699 80.00 78.93 79.52+.42 SPTech .78e 34039 74.81 73.91 74.75+.75 SPUtil 1.55e 45705 54.56 54.12 54.22—.26 TALEducs 26932 25.63 25.00 25.29+.30 TaiwSemi .73e 36728 44.09 43.35 43.86+.10 TevaPhrm .73e 88686 23.81 23.08 23.80+.37 Transocn 74532 12.14 11.77 11.90+.31 TurqHillRs 33426 2.19 2.15 2.18+.04 Twitter 86187 29.63 28.75 29.34+.48 UnionPac 3.20f 41821 164.58 162.85 163.97+7.26 USOilFd 79351 14.81 14.63 14.68+.21 USSteel .20 33216 30.18 29.43 29.88+.79 ValeSA .29e 82406 13.86 13.55 13.86+.50 VanEGold .06e 112490 18.46 18.21 18.36+.04 VnEkRus .01e 46871 20.72 20.55 20.72+.41 VEckOilSvc .47e 21470 24.52 24.26 24.50+.51 VanEJrGld 62823 27.67 27.16 27.41—.11 VangREIT 3.08e 26021 83.53 82.87 83.07—.34 VangEmg 1.10e 54813 40.83 40.55 40.82+.40 VangFTSE 1.10e 37450 43.22 43.04 43.21+.46 VerizonCm 2.41f 39486 54.81 54.29 54.67—.03 Vipshop 30866 6.04 5.88 6.03+.04 WPXEngy 28707 18.63 17.96 18.49+.72 WalMart 2.08f 26450 95.37 94.15 95.36+.54 WeathfIntl 34598 2.47 2.39 2.47+.10 WellsFargo 1.72f 84385 54.46 54.04 54.42+.11 WstnUnion .76 23113 18.78 18.47 18.69+.17 WmsCos 1.36 32717 28.54 28.05 28.15—.10 Yamanag .02 43451 2.56 2.49 2.53—.02 