BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 39811 13.23 13.08 13.16—.06 AKSteel 65612 4.24 4.10 4.23—.01 AT&TInc 2 88661 32.72 32.47 32.64+.25 Alibaba 145312 158.43 152.85 158.40+2.04 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 28950 10.95 10.87 10.94+.05 Alticen 25755 18.70 18.26 18.53+.13 Altria 3.20 26823 60.70 59.35 59.41—1.17 Ambev .05e 141314 4.38 4.28 4.35—.12 AmIntlGrp 1.28 21758 52.55 51.76 52.35—.37 Annaly 1.20 39945 10.57 10.48 10.51 ArcelorMrs .10p 31828 28.50 27.97 28.50—.40 AstraZens 1.37e 24757 37.87 37.66 37.83+.08 BPPLC 2.38 22118 42.66 41.90 42.62+.53 BcoBrads .06a 50759 6.70 6.56 6.62—.34 BcoSantSA .21e 23941 4.93 4.87 4.93+.01 BkofAm .60f 191546 30.90 30.70 30.84+.02 BiPVxSTrs 132122 30.57 29.28 29.32—.70 BarrickG .12 51615 9.79 9.53 9.78+.02 CanopyGrn 67953 52.13 49.78 50.97—1.28 Cemigpf .08e 23178 1.70 1.64 1.67—.05 CntryLink 2.16 45787 22.74 21.83 22.65+.84 ChesEng 115736 4.11 4.00 4.04—.04 CgpVelICrd 42863 6.88 6.41 6.41—.50 Citigroup 1.80f 60440 69.53 68.91 69.48—.15 ClevCliffs 36578 10.80 10.47 10.63—.22 CocaCola 1.56 27212 46.15 45.88 46.09+.03 DenburyR 38312 5.43 5.16 5.42+.22 DeutschBk .83e 57284 11.22 10.97 11.19+.08 DevonE .32f 24450 41.34 40.27 41.30+.79 DxGBullrs 66332 11.02 10.56 11.00—.22 DrGMBllrs .09e 97399 6.71 6.40 6.70—.17 DxBrzBulls 34505 15.21 14.50 14.80—1.75 DxSCBearrs 55546 8.29 8.06 8.07—.11 DowDuPnt 1.52 31161 70.53 69.18 70.43+.37 EldorGldg .02e 29722 .86 .82 .83—.02 EnCanag .06 28196 12.23 11.87 12.22+.21 ENSCO .04 61074 6.81 6.51 6.80+.24 ExxonMbl 3.28 41089 82.91 81.63 82.89+1.18 FordM .60a 132070 9.36 9.22 9.32—.06 Fortiven .28 39137 84.99 84.37 84.99+.30 FrptMcM .20 72303 13.00 12.18 12.100—.21 GenElec .48 188276 12.44 12.23 12.43—.09 GenMotors 1.52 33769 33.96 33.44 33.74—.13 Gerdau .02e 73544 3.69 3.62 3.66—.14 GoldFLtd .02e 28274 2.25 2.20 2.24—.06 Goldcrpg .24 33628 10.10 9.89 10.07—.01 HPInc .56f x30083 24.77 24.35 24.77+.26 Hallibrtn .72 38051 37.06 36.28 36.80+.11 HPEntn .45e x21919 16.40 16.16 16.40+.11 HomeDp 4.12 26344 214.00 211.50 213.30+2.61 HostHotls 1a 23148 21.43 21.13 21.37+.09 ICICIBk .16e 37986 8.98 8.86 8.96—.16 ING .14e 28053 12.88 12.68 12.77—.17 iShGold 37598 11.47 11.39 11.47+.01 iShBrazil .67e 170017 31.28 30.80 31.01—1.13 iShCanada .48e 24161 28.22 27.99 28.22+.09 iShHK .61e 37706 22.74 22.61 22.72—.15 iShSilver 51876 13.26 13.11 13.26—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 153304 40.28 39.82 40.28—.25 iShEMkts .59e 395013 41.09 40.63 41.09—.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 25432 119.17 118.74 118.92—.66 iSEafe 1.66e 80522 65.87 65.40 65.87+.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 46840 85.97 85.76 85.96+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 66039 171.58 170.00 171.57+.82 iShChina .61e 35669 56.72 55.75 56.72—.16 iShREst 2.76e 24316 82.66 82.07 82.51 iShCorEafe 1.56e 29235 62.28 61.84 62.28+.05 Infosys .40e 21862 21.11 20.70 21.06+.36 iShJapanrs 24605 56.97 56.69 56.96+.16 iShCorEM .95e 89375 49.77 49.20 49.75—.05 ItauUnibH .58e 89533 10.15 9.95 10.02—.47 JPMorgCh 2.24f 32352 114.25 113.18 114.16+.45 JohnJn 3.60f 28822 138.91 137.22 138.67+1.46 Keycorp .48f 34122 21.35 20.87 21.33+.42 KindMorg .80 22600 17.94 17.60 17.93+.24 Kinrossg 29299 2.74 2.67 2.74—.01 Kroger s .56f 51779 32.08 31.68 31.82+.07 LVSands 3 26710 60.53 59.11 60.43—.77 LennarA .16 21460 51.63 50.47 51.54+.85 Lowes 1.92f 25051 113.83 112.10 113.75+1.36 MGM Rsts .48 28015 26.97 26.31 26.76—.20 Mallinckdt 24675 32.75 31.00 32.24—.76 MarathnO .20 37522 20.65 20.08 20.65+.30 Nabors .24 50856 6.03 5.72 6.03+.24 NewmtM .56 20740 29.76 29.16 29.75+.01 NikeB s .80 34103 83.58 82.60 83.23+1.13 NokiaCp .19e 26217 5.37 5.32 5.36—.04 OasisPet 25407 12.52 11.97 12.50+.42 Oracle .76 61311 48.90 48.52 48.88+.02 Pandora 43304 9.61 9.20 9.35+.02 Penney 57025 1.81 1.73 1.80+.04 PetrbrsA 25904 9.08 8.82 8.92—.48 Petrobras 148011 10.62 10.31 10.46—.43 Pfizer 1.36 52749 42.27 41.95 42.21+.15 PUVixSTrs 146722 9.06 8.50 8.52—.30 ProShtVxs 47607 14.11 13.80 14.10+.17 Qudiann 25789 5.08 4.86 5.00+.01 RegionsFn .56f 31891 19.79 19.50 19.76+.22 Renrenrs 134597 2.32 1.85 2.16+.79 RiteAid 28112 1.28 1.24 1.28+.03 SpdrGold 21527 113.20 112.42 113.17+.02 S&P500ETF 4.13e 219839 289.42 286.98 289.41+1.31 SpdrHome .15e 22065 40.62 40.06 40.60+.29 SpdrLehHY 2.30 50997 35.85 35.78 35.85+.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 47878 40.68 39.77 40.67+.65 STMicro .40 22571 18.48 18.19 18.48—.29 Salesforce 21862 153.75 150.62 152.90+1.58 Schlmbrg 2 23108 60.35 59.43 60.31+.33 SchwIntEq .71e 20796 32.49 32.25 32.49+.02 Schwab .52f 21735 51.19 50.50 51.12+.50 SnapIncAn 160442 10.15 9.85 9.93+.19 SouthnCo 2.40 25201 44.42 44.10 44.21—.15 SwstnEngy 93218 5.02 4.82 4.90+.02 Sprint 25003 6.10 6.03 6.08+.03 Squaren 65420 92.67 88.70 92.61+3.22 SPMatls .98e 54411 59.27 58.41 59.25+.20 SPHlthC 1.01e 25486 92.39 91.84 92.38+.07 SPCnSt 1.28e 42503 54.55 54.24 54.42—.14 SPConsum 1.12e 20905 116.88 115.56 116.88+.87 SPEngy 2.04e 56932 73.52 72.50 73.51+.74 SPDRFncl .46e 144484 28.36 28.12 28.35+.05 SPInds 1.12e 36011 78.16 77.47 78.15+.16 SPTech .78e 44969 74.52 73.42 74.52+.71 SPUtil 1.55e 38529 54.57 54.26 54.31—.06 TaiwSemi .73e 39097 44.39 43.58 44.39—.23 TelefEsp 1.20e 20931 7.87 7.76 7.81—.09 TevaPhrm .73e 76918 22.05 20.90 21.80+.74 Transocn 43180 11.00 10.80 10.95+.07 Twitter 94886 31.44 30.35 31.30+.76 USOilFd 49843 14.56 14.23 14.56+.35 USSteel .20 36064 28.60 27.89 28.57—.36 ValeSA .29e 65421 12.76 12.53 12.65—.33 VanEGold .06e 142645 17.52 17.28 17.50—.11 VnEkRus .01e 28529 19.48 19.18 19.48+.35 VnEkSemi .58e 24108 106.23 105.01 106.23—.63 VEckOilSvc .47e 36239 23.55 23.14 23.55+.29 VanEJrGld 47860 26.32 25.91 26.30—.16 VangREIT 3.08e 23331 83.49 82.88 83.32+.09 VangEmg 1.10e 80033 39.91 39.47 39.90—.08 VangFTSE 1.10e 34790 42.15 41.85 42.15+.04 VerizonCm 2.41f 46298 54.77 54.11 54.73+.61 Vipshop 23919 6.01 5.78 5.98+.12 Visa s .84 23969 145.23 143.25 145.23+1.15 WalMart 2.08f 27908 97.66 96.70 97.14+.24 WeathfIntl 66429 2.42 2.32 2.42+.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 90428 57.55 57.32 57.43—.04 WmsCos 1.36 22118 28.67 28.35 28.61+.09 XLGrp .88 55505 57.60 57.57 57.59+.59 Yamanag .02 64194 2.38 2.30 2.34—.03 YumChina .40 111227 32.25 30.10 32.15—4.72 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 