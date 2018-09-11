BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 39811 13.23 13.08 13.16—.06 AKSteel 65612 4.24 4.10 4.23—.01 AT&TInc 2 88661 32.72 32.47 32.64+.25 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|39811
|13.23
|13.08
|13.16—.06
|AKSteel
|65612
|4.24
|4.10
|4.23—.01
|AT&TInc 2
|88661
|32.72
|32.47
|32.64+.25
|Alibaba
|145312
|158.43
|152.85
|158.40+2.04
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|28950
|10.95
|10.87
|10.94+.05
|Alticen
|25755
|18.70
|18.26
|18.53+.13
|Altria 3.20
|26823
|60.70
|59.35
|59.41—1.17
|Ambev .05e
|141314
|4.38
|4.28
|4.35—.12
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|21758
|52.55
|51.76
|52.35—.37
|Annaly 1.20
|39945
|10.57
|10.48
|10.51
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|31828
|28.50
|27.97
|28.50—.40
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|24757
|37.87
|37.66
|37.83+.08
|BPPLC 2.38
|22118
|42.66
|41.90
|42.62+.53
|BcoBrads .06a
|50759
|6.70
|6.56
|6.62—.34
|BcoSantSA .21e
|23941
|4.93
|4.87
|4.93+.01
|BkofAm .60f
|191546
|30.90
|30.70
|30.84+.02
|BiPVxSTrs
|132122
|30.57
|29.28
|29.32—.70
|BarrickG .12
|51615
|9.79
|9.53
|9.78+.02
|CanopyGrn
|67953
|52.13
|49.78
|50.97—1.28
|Cemigpf .08e
|23178
|1.70
|1.64
|1.67—.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|45787
|22.74
|21.83
|22.65+.84
|ChesEng
|115736
|4.11
|4.00
|4.04—.04
|CgpVelICrd
|42863
|6.88
|6.41
|6.41—.50
|Citigroup 1.80f
|60440
|69.53
|68.91
|69.48—.15
|ClevCliffs
|36578
|10.80
|10.47
|10.63—.22
|CocaCola 1.56
|27212
|46.15
|45.88
|46.09+.03
|DenburyR
|38312
|5.43
|5.16
|5.42+.22
|DeutschBk .83e
|57284
|11.22
|10.97
|11.19+.08
|DevonE .32f
|24450
|41.34
|40.27
|41.30+.79
|DxGBullrs
|66332
|11.02
|10.56
|11.00—.22
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|97399
|6.71
|6.40
|6.70—.17
|DxBrzBulls
|34505
|15.21
|14.50
|14.80—1.75
|DxSCBearrs
|55546
|8.29
|8.06
|8.07—.11
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|31161
|70.53
|69.18
|70.43+.37
|EldorGldg .02e
|29722
|.86
|.82
|.83—.02
|EnCanag .06
|28196
|12.23
|11.87
|12.22+.21
|ENSCO .04
|61074
|6.81
|6.51
|6.80+.24
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|41089
|82.91
|81.63
|82.89+1.18
|FordM .60a
|132070
|9.36
|9.22
|9.32—.06
|Fortiven .28
|39137
|84.99
|84.37
|84.99+.30
|FrptMcM .20
|72303
|13.00
|12.18
|12.100—.21
|GenElec .48
|188276
|12.44
|12.23
|12.43—.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|33769
|33.96
|33.44
|33.74—.13
|Gerdau .02e
|73544
|3.69
|3.62
|3.66—.14
|GoldFLtd .02e
|28274
|2.25
|2.20
|2.24—.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|33628
|10.10
|9.89
|10.07—.01
|HPInc .56f
|x30083
|24.77
|24.35
|24.77+.26
|Hallibrtn .72
|38051
|37.06
|36.28
|36.80+.11
|HPEntn .45e
|x21919
|16.40
|16.16
|16.40+.11
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|26344
|214.00
|211.50
|213.30+2.61
|HostHotls 1a
|23148
|21.43
|21.13
|21.37+.09
|ICICIBk .16e
|37986
|8.98
|8.86
|8.96—.16
|ING .14e
|28053
|12.88
|12.68
|12.77—.17
|iShGold
|37598
|11.47
|11.39
|11.47+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|170017
|31.28
|30.80
|31.01—1.13
|iShCanada .48e
|24161
|28.22
|27.99
|28.22+.09
|iShHK .61e
|37706
|22.74
|22.61
|22.72—.15
|iShSilver
|51876
|13.26
|13.11
|13.26—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|153304
|40.28
|39.82
|40.28—.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|395013
|41.09
|40.63
|41.09—.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|25432
|119.17
|118.74
|118.92—.66
|iSEafe 1.66e
|80522
|65.87
|65.40
|65.87+.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|46840
|85.97
|85.76
|85.96+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|66039
|171.58
|170.00
|171.57+.82
|iShChina .61e
|35669
|56.72
|55.75
|56.72—.16
|iShREst 2.76e
|24316
|82.66
|82.07
|82.51
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|29235
|62.28
|61.84
|62.28+.05
|Infosys .40e
|21862
|21.11
|20.70
|21.06+.36
|iShJapanrs
|24605
|56.97
|56.69
|56.96+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|89375
|49.77
|49.20
|49.75—.05
|ItauUnibH .58e
|89533
|10.15
|9.95
|10.02—.47
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|32352
|114.25
|113.18
|114.16+.45
|JohnJn 3.60f
|28822
|138.91
|137.22
|138.67+1.46
|Keycorp .48f
|34122
|21.35
|20.87
|21.33+.42
|KindMorg .80
|22600
|17.94
|17.60
|17.93+.24
|Kinrossg
|29299
|2.74
|2.67
|2.74—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|51779
|32.08
|31.68
|31.82+.07
|LVSands 3
|26710
|60.53
|59.11
|60.43—.77
|LennarA .16
|21460
|51.63
|50.47
|51.54+.85
|Lowes 1.92f
|25051
|113.83
|112.10
|113.75+1.36
|MGM Rsts .48
|28015
|26.97
|26.31
|26.76—.20
|Mallinckdt
|24675
|32.75
|31.00
|32.24—.76
|MarathnO .20
|37522
|20.65
|20.08
|20.65+.30
|Nabors .24
|50856
|6.03
|5.72
|6.03+.24
|NewmtM .56
|20740
|29.76
|29.16
|29.75+.01
|NikeB s .80
|34103
|83.58
|82.60
|83.23+1.13
|NokiaCp .19e
|26217
|5.37
|5.32
|5.36—.04
|OasisPet
|25407
|12.52
|11.97
|12.50+.42
|Oracle .76
|61311
|48.90
|48.52
|48.88+.02
|Pandora
|43304
|9.61
|9.20
|9.35+.02
|Penney
|57025
|1.81
|1.73
|1.80+.04
|PetrbrsA
|25904
|9.08
|8.82
|8.92—.48
|Petrobras
|148011
|10.62
|10.31
|10.46—.43
|Pfizer 1.36
|52749
|42.27
|41.95
|42.21+.15
|PUVixSTrs
|146722
|9.06
|8.50
|8.52—.30
|ProShtVxs
|47607
|14.11
|13.80
|14.10+.17
|Qudiann
|25789
|5.08
|4.86
|5.00+.01
|RegionsFn .56f
|31891
|19.79
|19.50
|19.76+.22
|Renrenrs
|134597
|2.32
|1.85
|2.16+.79
|RiteAid
|28112
|1.28
|1.24
|1.28+.03
|SpdrGold
|21527
|113.20
|112.42
|113.17+.02
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|219839
|289.42
|286.98
|289.41+1.31
|SpdrHome .15e
|22065
|40.62
|40.06
|40.60+.29
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|50997
|35.85
|35.78
|35.85+.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|47878
|40.68
|39.77
|40.67+.65
|STMicro .40
|22571
|18.48
|18.19
|18.48—.29
|Salesforce
|21862
|153.75
|150.62
|152.90+1.58
|Schlmbrg 2
|23108
|60.35
|59.43
|60.31+.33
|SchwIntEq .71e
|20796
|32.49
|32.25
|32.49+.02
|Schwab .52f
|21735
|51.19
|50.50
|51.12+.50
|SnapIncAn
|160442
|10.15
|9.85
|9.93+.19
|SouthnCo 2.40
|25201
|44.42
|44.10
|44.21—.15
|SwstnEngy
|93218
|5.02
|4.82
|4.90+.02
|Sprint
|25003
|6.10
|6.03
|6.08+.03
|Squaren
|65420
|92.67
|88.70
|92.61+3.22
|SPMatls .98e
|54411
|59.27
|58.41
|59.25+.20
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|25486
|92.39
|91.84
|92.38+.07
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|42503
|54.55
|54.24
|54.42—.14
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|20905
|116.88
|115.56
|116.88+.87
|SPEngy 2.04e
|56932
|73.52
|72.50
|73.51+.74
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|144484
|28.36
|28.12
|28.35+.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|36011
|78.16
|77.47
|78.15+.16
|SPTech .78e
|44969
|74.52
|73.42
|74.52+.71
|SPUtil 1.55e
|38529
|54.57
|54.26
|54.31—.06
|TaiwSemi .73e
|39097
|44.39
|43.58
|44.39—.23
|TelefEsp 1.20e
|20931
|7.87
|7.76
|7.81—.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|76918
|22.05
|20.90
|21.80+.74
|Transocn
|43180
|11.00
|10.80
|10.95+.07
|Twitter
|94886
|31.44
|30.35
|31.30+.76
|USOilFd
|49843
|14.56
|14.23
|14.56+.35
|USSteel .20
|36064
|28.60
|27.89
|28.57—.36
|ValeSA .29e
|65421
|12.76
|12.53
|12.65—.33
|VanEGold .06e
|142645
|17.52
|17.28
|17.50—.11
|VnEkRus .01e
|28529
|19.48
|19.18
|19.48+.35
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|24108
|106.23
|105.01
|106.23—.63
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|36239
|23.55
|23.14
|23.55+.29
|VanEJrGld
|47860
|26.32
|25.91
|26.30—.16
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|23331
|83.49
|82.88
|83.32+.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|80033
|39.91
|39.47
|39.90—.08
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|34790
|42.15
|41.85
|42.15+.04
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|46298
|54.77
|54.11
|54.73+.61
|Vipshop
|23919
|6.01
|5.78
|5.98+.12
|Visa s .84
|23969
|145.23
|143.25
|145.23+1.15
|WalMart 2.08f
|27908
|97.66
|96.70
|97.14+.24
|WeathfIntl
|66429
|2.42
|2.32
|2.42+.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|90428
|57.55
|57.32
|57.43—.04
|WmsCos 1.36
|22118
|28.67
|28.35
|28.61+.09
|XLGrp .88
|55505
|57.60
|57.57
|57.59+.59
|Yamanag .02
|64194
|2.38
|2.30
|2.34—.03
|YumChina .40
|
|111227
|32.25
|30.10
|32.15—4.72
|—————————
