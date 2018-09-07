BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 122005 4.34 4.26 4.27+.04 AT&TInc 2 93092 32.39 32.09 32.19+.01 AlcoaCp 26859 41.82 40.10 41.12+.76 Alibaba 106296…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|122005
|4.34
|4.26
|4.27+.04
|AT&TInc 2
|93092
|32.39
|32.09
|32.19+.01
|AlcoaCp
|26859
|41.82
|40.10
|41.12+.76
|Alibaba
|106296
|164.61
|159.51
|163.04+3.17
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|34985
|10.89
|10.80
|10.85—.02
|Alticen
|28068
|18.10
|17.02
|18.05+.66
|Altria 3.20
|23152
|60.99
|60.41
|60.84+.05
|Ambev .05e
|86026
|4.56
|4.45
|4.50+.06
|ABInBev 3.19e
|25674
|90.47
|88.49
|89.95—.28
|Annaly 1.20
|37435
|10.58
|10.50
|10.53—.04
|AtHomGrn
|34359
|33.60
|32.18
|32.94—1.07
|BPPLC 2.38
|25641
|41.97
|41.49
|41.92—.29
|BcoBrads .06a
|79602
|7.10
|6.93
|6.100+.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|39936
|4.87
|4.82
|4.86—.07
|BkofAm .60f
|216505
|31.12
|30.63
|30.91+.06
|BiPVxSTrs
|162777
|31.36
|30.29
|30.63+.28
|BarrickG .12
|34339
|10.09
|9.81
|9.95+.03
|BlueAprnn
|22262
|1.96
|1.70
|1.87+.07
|CBSB .72
|x35942
|57.15
|54.51
|56.67+2.23
|CVSHealth 2
|37561
|77.25
|75.83
|77.18+1.11
|CabotO&G .24
|26814
|22.09
|21.48
|21.77—.14
|Cemigpf .08e
|24693
|1.82
|1.74
|1.78+.05
|CenovusE .20
|31875
|8.75
|8.25
|8.56—.28
|CntryLink 2.16
|33291
|22.43
|21.81
|21.95—.05
|ChesEng
|158621
|4.11
|3.88
|4.08+.02
|Chevron 4.48
|27460
|115.35
|113.39
|114.90—.33
|CgpVelICrd
|37663
|7.11
|6.85
|6.93+.15
|Citigroup 1.80f
|56873
|70.45
|69.50
|69.84—.27
|ClevCliffs
|64782
|10.84
|10.30
|10.73+.35
|Clouderan
|41425
|18.54
|17.10
|17.91—.02
|CocaCola 1.56
|31414
|45.74
|45.28
|45.62—.15
|Coty .50
|30864
|12.44
|12.13
|12.32+.02
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|29628
|57.68
|55.69
|57.37+.93
|DenburyR
|47857
|5.07
|4.90
|5.04—.11
|DevonE .32f
|29172
|40.52
|39.65
|40.24—.39
|DxGBullrs
|38999
|12.00
|11.14
|11.59—.13
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|91297
|7.33
|6.82
|7.11+.01
|DxSPOGBrrs
|23048
|7.29
|6.93
|6.98+.15
|DxBrzBulls
|27903
|17.73
|16.83
|17.12+.72
|DxSCBearrs
|61297
|8.33
|8.08
|8.14—.04
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|25639
|70.14
|69.02
|70.00—.08
|EldorGldg .02e
|27058
|.89
|.84
|.86+.00
|EnCanag .06
|31851
|12.44
|12.22
|12.37—.15
|ENSCO .04
|x40893
|6.43
|6.13
|6.40—.01
|Exelon 1.38f
|21445
|44.44
|43.86
|44.26—.10
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|59113
|81.80
|79.82
|81.57+1.11
|FordM .60a
|168338
|9.49
|9.35
|9.37—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|80696
|13.56
|13.15
|13.26—.31
|GameStop 1.52
|30784
|16.38
|14.76
|16.12—.02
|Gap .97
|22648
|29.49
|28.97
|29.31+.29
|GenElec .48
|156101
|12.43
|12.30
|12.38—.13
|GenMotors 1.52
|47847
|34.36
|33.81
|33.88—.50
|Gerdau .02e
|33135
|3.95
|3.82
|3.89+.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|23191
|10.33
|10.02
|10.14—.06
|HPInc .56f
|47366
|24.96
|24.70
|24.93+.25
|Hallibrtn .72
|44105
|36.58
|35.75
|36.25—.61
|HarmonyG .05
|25597
|1.81
|1.72
|1.79+.02
|HPEntn .45e
|24454
|16.80
|16.39
|16.76+.24
|ING .14e
|45498
|12.86
|12.60
|12.84—.57
|iShGold
|51445
|11.51
|11.47
|11.47—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|131301
|32.89
|32.32
|32.51+.47
|iShSilver
|40352
|13.41
|13.31
|13.36+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|89354
|41.27
|40.78
|41.08—.30
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|24139
|290.77
|288.77
|290.26—.05
|iShEMkts .59e
|261535
|41.94
|41.59
|41.75—.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|27146
|114.76
|114.63
|114.68—.46
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|36616
|119.34
|118.99
|119.17—.99
|iSEafe 1.66e
|84258
|65.63
|65.30
|65.53—.43
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|43209
|85.75
|85.63
|85.74—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|63987
|171.45
|169.66
|171.01+.38
|iShREst 2.76e
|25158
|82.61
|82.12
|82.27—.73
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|45767
|62.04
|61.73
|61.96—.41
|iShCorEM .95e
|101120
|50.75
|50.36
|50.54—.03
|ItauUnibH .58e
|53740
|10.70
|10.49
|10.56+.19
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|37912
|114.77
|113.63
|114.35+.25
|Keycorp .48f
|34122
|21.30
|21.10
|21.22+.04
|KindMorg .80
|36626
|17.83
|17.51
|17.74+.07
|Kinrossg
|24862
|2.86
|2.75
|2.81+.01
|KornFer .40
|23041
|60.00
|50.32
|50.49—13.49
|Kroger s .56f
|26241
|32.58
|32.43
|32.54—.03
|LBrands 2.40
|31707
|27.18
|26.31
|27.16+.61
|LVSands 3
|27361
|61.21
|59.93
|60.14—.94
|LaSalleH .90m
|21244
|35.16
|34.46
|34.96+.33
|MGM Rsts .48
|x26689
|27.04
|26.48
|26.67—.22
|MarathnO .20
|25318
|20.56
|19.83
|20.45+.09
|Merck 1.92
|25749
|69.49
|68.85
|69.26—.12
|MorgStan 1.20f
|24342
|48.40
|47.88
|48.23+.30
|Nabors .24
|35785
|5.83
|5.72
|5.79—.10
|NikeB s .80
|24116
|81.16
|80.01
|81.13+.73
|NokiaCp .19e
|90672
|5.38
|5.33
|5.37—.03
|OasisPet
|45407
|12.30
|11.72
|12.25—.12
|Oracle .76
|87695
|47.89
|47.33
|47.84+.13
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|30164
|45.91
|45.04
|45.69+.16
|Pandora
|24344
|8.95
|8.41
|8.89+.27
|Penney
|39009
|1.77
|1.71
|1.76+.05
|PetrbrsA
|58835
|9.62
|9.26
|9.50+.31
|Petrobras
|132141
|11.15
|10.73
|10.96+.33
|Pfizer 1.36
|39400
|41.85
|41.46
|41.77—.02
|Pretiumg
|34590
|6.98
|6.53
|6.80—.15
|PUVixSTrs
|166365
|9.42
|8.94
|9.09+.12
|ProShtVxs
|43204
|13.88
|13.63
|13.80—.07
|ProctGam 2.87
|34544
|82.20
|81.56
|81.57—1.08
|PrUShSPrs
|22994
|34.41
|33.94
|34.07+.01
|PulteGrp .36
|22407
|27.85
|27.06
|27.08—.99
|RegionsFn .56f
|41742
|19.80
|19.53
|19.69+.11
|RiteAid
|41252
|1.28
|1.23
|1.28+.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|199991
|288.70
|286.71
|288.17+.01
|SpdrBiots .44e
|25377
|97.77
|95.18
|96.79+.10
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|32537
|35.76
|35.71
|35.75—.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|56120
|40.13
|39.41
|40.04—.34
|STMicro .40
|30098
|18.80
|18.48
|18.73—.11
|Schlmbrg 2
|37294
|60.19
|59.32
|59.58—.63
|Schwab .52f
|28825
|50.36
|49.26
|50.27+.76
|SnapIncAn
|140816
|10.19
|9.63
|10.08+.28
|SouthnCo 2.40
|38208
|45.48
|44.54
|44.59—1.17
|SwstnEngy
|110365
|5.00
|4.85
|4.97—.01
|Sprint
|37475
|6.08
|5.97
|5.98—.12
|Squaren
|56018
|91.50
|86.55
|90.28+1.74
|SPMatls .98e
|32443
|59.20
|58.59
|59.09—.29
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|34588
|54.39
|53.99
|54.28—.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|45224
|72.93
|71.78
|72.73—.08
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|218195
|28.44
|28.26
|28.35—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|38983
|77.95
|77.35
|77.79—.04
|SPTech .78e
|49686
|74.17
|73.27
|73.98+.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|103709
|54.50
|53.98
|54.26—.51
|TahoeRes .24
|33417
|2.70
|2.56
|2.63+.03
|TaiwSemi .73e
|59187
|44.96
|43.98
|44.85+.80
|TevaPhrm .73e
|45910
|21.80
|21.02
|21.49—.27
|Tillys
|26483
|19.59
|18.65
|19.09—.64
|Transocn
|50204
|10.87
|10.48
|10.83—.01
|Twitter
|183848
|31.39
|29.82
|30.82+.01
|USOilFd
|68157
|14.24
|14.07
|14.21—.09
|USSteel .20
|22235
|29.77
|29.14
|29.26—.40
|ValeSA .29e
|79009
|13.15
|12.83
|13.07+.08
|VanEGold .06e
|160540
|18.01
|17.58
|17.80—.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|33171
|19.41
|19.24
|19.34—.11
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|27976
|107.29
|105.70
|106.81+.51
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|46802
|23.17
|22.73
|23.04—.34
|VanEJrGld
|35692
|27.11
|26.47
|26.82+.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|51469
|40.83
|40.48
|40.64
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|27589
|42.01
|41.81
|41.95—.27
|Vereit .55
|22177
|7.78
|7.68
|7.70—.11
|VerizonCm 2.36
|29608
|54.34
|53.93
|54.19—.10
|Vipshop
|26350
|6.60
|6.42
|6.43—.20
|WPXEngy
|27744
|17.62
|16.94
|17.57+.14
|WalMart 2.08f
|24592
|96.48
|95.64
|96.20—.25
|WeathfIntl
|74281
|2.26
|2.09
|2.22+.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|90690
|58.07
|57.44
|57.49—.44
|WmsCos 1.36
|27813
|28.61
|28.28
|28.46—.04
|Yamanag .02
|53499
|2.49
|2.40
|2.42—.03
|—————————
