BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 122005 4.34 4.26 4.27+.04 AT&TInc 2 93092 32.39 32.09 32.19+.01 AlcoaCp 26859 41.82 40.10 41.12+.76 Alibaba 106296 164.61 159.51 163.04+3.17 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 34985 10.89 10.80 10.85—.02 Alticen 28068 18.10 17.02 18.05+.66 Altria 3.20 23152 60.99 60.41 60.84+.05 Ambev .05e 86026 4.56 4.45 4.50+.06 ABInBev 3.19e 25674 90.47 88.49 89.95—.28 Annaly 1.20 37435 10.58 10.50 10.53—.04 AtHomGrn 34359 33.60 32.18 32.94—1.07 BPPLC 2.38 25641 41.97 41.49 41.92—.29 BcoBrads .06a 79602 7.10 6.93 6.100+.15 BcoSantSA .21e 39936 4.87 4.82 4.86—.07 BkofAm .60f 216505 31.12 30.63 30.91+.06 BiPVxSTrs 162777 31.36 30.29 30.63+.28 BarrickG .12 34339 10.09 9.81 9.95+.03 BlueAprnn 22262 1.96 1.70 1.87+.07 CBSB .72 x35942 57.15 54.51 56.67+2.23 CVSHealth 2 37561 77.25 75.83 77.18+1.11 CabotO&G .24 26814 22.09 21.48 21.77—.14 Cemigpf .08e 24693 1.82 1.74 1.78+.05 CenovusE .20 31875 8.75 8.25 8.56—.28 CntryLink 2.16 33291 22.43 21.81 21.95—.05 ChesEng 158621 4.11 3.88 4.08+.02 Chevron 4.48 27460 115.35 113.39 114.90—.33 CgpVelICrd 37663 7.11 6.85 6.93+.15 Citigroup 1.80f 56873 70.45 69.50 69.84—.27 ClevCliffs 64782 10.84 10.30 10.73+.35 Clouderan 41425 18.54 17.10 17.91—.02 CocaCola 1.56 31414 45.74 45.28 45.62—.15 Coty .50 30864 12.44 12.13 12.32+.02 DeltaAir 1.40f 29628 57.68 55.69 57.37+.93 DenburyR 47857 5.07 4.90 5.04—.11 DevonE .32f 29172 40.52 39.65 40.24—.39 DxGBullrs 38999 12.00 11.14 11.59—.13 DrGMBllrs .09e 91297 7.33 6.82 7.11+.01 DxSPOGBrrs 23048 7.29 6.93 6.98+.15 DxBrzBulls 27903 17.73 16.83 17.12+.72 DxSCBearrs 61297 8.33 8.08 8.14—.04 DowDuPnt 1.52 25639 70.14 69.02 70.00—.08 EldorGldg .02e 27058 .89 .84 .86+.00 EnCanag .06 31851 12.44 12.22 12.37—.15 ENSCO .04 x40893 6.43 6.13 6.40—.01 Exelon 1.38f 21445 44.44 43.86 44.26—.10 ExxonMbl 3.28 59113 81.80 79.82 81.57+1.11 FordM .60a 168338 9.49 9.35 9.37—.06 FrptMcM .20 80696 13.56 13.15 13.26—.31 GameStop 1.52 30784 16.38 14.76 16.12—.02 Gap .97 22648 29.49 28.97 29.31+.29 GenElec .48 156101 12.43 12.30 12.38—.13 GenMotors 1.52 47847 34.36 33.81 33.88—.50 Gerdau .02e 33135 3.95 3.82 3.89+.06 Goldcrpg .24 23191 10.33 10.02 10.14—.06 HPInc .56f 47366 24.96 24.70 24.93+.25 Hallibrtn .72 44105 36.58 35.75 36.25—.61 HarmonyG .05 25597 1.81 1.72 1.79+.02 HPEntn .45e 24454 16.80 16.39 16.76+.24 ING .14e 45498 12.86 12.60 12.84—.57 iShGold 51445 11.51 11.47 11.47—.04 iShBrazil .67e 131301 32.89 32.32 32.51+.47 iShSilver 40352 13.41 13.31 13.36+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 89354 41.27 40.78 41.08—.30 iSCorSP500 4.38e 24139 290.77 288.77 290.26—.05 iShEMkts .59e 261535 41.94 41.59 41.75—.02 iShiBoxIG 3.87 27146 114.76 114.63 114.68—.46 iSh20yrT 3.05 36616 119.34 118.99 119.17—.99 iSEafe 1.66e 84258 65.63 65.30 65.53—.43 iShiBxHYB 5.09 43209 85.75 85.63 85.74—.05 iShR2K 1.77e 63987 171.45 169.66 171.01+.38 iShREst 2.76e 25158 82.61 82.12 82.27—.73 iShCorEafe 1.56e 45767 62.04 61.73 61.96—.41 iShCorEM .95e 101120 50.75 50.36 50.54—.03 ItauUnibH .58e 53740 10.70 10.49 10.56+.19 JPMorgCh 2.24f 37912 114.77 113.63 114.35+.25 Keycorp .48f 34122 21.30 21.10 21.22+.04 KindMorg .80 36626 17.83 17.51 17.74+.07 Kinrossg 24862 2.86 2.75 2.81+.01 KornFer .40 23041 60.00 50.32 50.49—13.49 Kroger s .56f 26241 32.58 32.43 32.54—.03 LBrands 2.40 31707 27.18 26.31 27.16+.61 LVSands 3 27361 61.21 59.93 60.14—.94 LaSalleH .90m 21244 35.16 34.46 34.96+.33 MGM Rsts .48 x26689 27.04 26.48 26.67—.22 MarathnO .20 25318 20.56 19.83 20.45+.09 Merck 1.92 25749 69.49 68.85 69.26—.12 MorgStan 1.20f 24342 48.40 47.88 48.23+.30 Nabors .24 35785 5.83 5.72 5.79—.10 NikeB s .80 24116 81.16 80.01 81.13+.73 NokiaCp .19e 90672 5.38 5.33 5.37—.03 OasisPet 45407 12.30 11.72 12.25—.12 Oracle .76 87695 47.89 47.33 47.84+.13 PG&ECp 2.12f 30164 45.91 45.04 45.69+.16 Pandora 24344 8.95 8.41 8.89+.27 Penney 39009 1.77 1.71 1.76+.05 PetrbrsA 58835 9.62 9.26 9.50+.31 Petrobras 132141 11.15 10.73 10.96+.33 Pfizer 1.36 39400 41.85 41.46 41.77—.02 Pretiumg 34590 6.98 6.53 6.80—.15 PUVixSTrs 166365 9.42 8.94 9.09+.12 ProShtVxs 43204 13.88 13.63 13.80—.07 ProctGam 2.87 34544 82.20 81.56 81.57—1.08 PrUShSPrs 22994 34.41 33.94 34.07+.01 PulteGrp .36 22407 27.85 27.06 27.08—.99 RegionsFn .56f 41742 19.80 19.53 19.69+.11 RiteAid 41252 1.28 1.23 1.28+.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 199991 288.70 286.71 288.17+.01 SpdrBiots .44e 25377 97.77 95.18 96.79+.10 SpdrLehHY 2.30 32537 35.76 35.71 35.75—.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 56120 40.13 39.41 40.04—.34 STMicro .40 30098 18.80 18.48 18.73—.11 Schlmbrg 2 37294 60.19 59.32 59.58—.63 Schwab .52f 28825 50.36 49.26 50.27+.76 SnapIncAn 140816 10.19 9.63 10.08+.28 SouthnCo 2.40 38208 45.48 44.54 44.59—1.17 SwstnEngy 110365 5.00 4.85 4.97—.01 Sprint 37475 6.08 5.97 5.98—.12 Squaren 56018 91.50 86.55 90.28+1.74 SPMatls .98e 32443 59.20 58.59 59.09—.29 SPCnSt 1.28e 34588 54.39 53.99 54.28—.21 SPEngy 2.04e 45224 72.93 71.78 72.73—.08 SPDRFncl .46e 218195 28.44 28.26 28.35—.01 SPInds 1.12e 38983 77.95 77.35 77.79—.04 SPTech .78e 49686 74.17 73.27 73.98+.15 SPUtil 1.55e 103709 54.50 53.98 54.26—.51 TahoeRes .24 33417 2.70 2.56 2.63+.03 TaiwSemi .73e 59187 44.96 43.98 44.85+.80 TevaPhrm .73e 45910 21.80 21.02 21.49—.27 Tillys 26483 19.59 18.65 19.09—.64 Transocn 50204 10.87 10.48 10.83—.01 Twitter 183848 31.39 29.82 30.82+.01 USOilFd 68157 14.24 14.07 14.21—.09 USSteel .20 22235 29.77 29.14 29.26—.40 ValeSA .29e 79009 13.15 12.83 13.07+.08 VanEGold .06e 160540 18.01 17.58 17.80—.04 VnEkRus .01e 33171 19.41 19.24 19.34—.11 VnEkSemi .58e 27976 107.29 105.70 106.81+.51 VEckOilSvc .47e 46802 23.17 22.73 23.04—.34 VanEJrGld 35692 27.11 26.47 26.82+.05 VangEmg 1.10e 51469 40.83 40.48 40.64 VangFTSE 1.10e 27589 42.01 41.81 41.95—.27 Vereit .55 22177 7.78 7.68 7.70—.11 VerizonCm 2.36 29608 54.34 53.93 54.19—.10 Vipshop 26350 6.60 6.42 6.43—.20 WPXEngy 27744 17.62 16.94 17.57+.14 WalMart 2.08f 24592 96.48 95.64 96.20—.25 WeathfIntl 74281 2.26 2.09 2.22+.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 90690 58.07 57.44 57.49—.44 WmsCos 1.36 27813 28.61 28.28 28.46—.04 Yamanag .02 53499 2.49 2.40 2.42—.03 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 