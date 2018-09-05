BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 28254 8.92 8.42 8.48—.71 AKSteel 35166 4.41 4.31 4.38+.01 AT&TInc 2 104114 32.04 31.54 31.93+.07 Alibaba 141534…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 28254 8.92 8.42 8.48—.71 AKSteel 35166 4.41 4.31 4.38+.01 AT&TInc 2 104114 32.04 31.54 31.93+.07 Alibaba 141534 168.28 165.00 165.17—5.27 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 42702 10.93 10.81 10.85—.06 Altria 3.20 24933 60.27 58.93 59.94+.83 Ambev .05e 130431 4.42 4.32 4.39+.06 Annaly 1.20 x65958 10.56 10.44 10.54+.10 BPPLC 2.38 28921 42.86 42.40 42.56—.17 BcoBrads .06a 50538 6.65 6.51 6.61 BkofAm .60f 162979 31.24 30.97 31.01—.14 BiPVxSTrs 185597 30.27 29.26 29.66+.45 BarrickG .12 58163 9.93 9.64 9.83—.01 BlackBerry 34048 10.63 9.96 10.11—.53 BoxIncn 28235 24.60 23.02 23.34—1.28 CVSHealth 2 35112 74.23 73.09 73.43—.57 Cemigpf .08e 28784 1.72 1.65 1.69+.03 CntryLink 2.16 32332 21.66 21.42 21.58+.08 ChesEng 110717 4.36 4.22 4.32+.01 CgpVelICrd 42639 6.60 6.33 6.53+.12 Citigroup 1.80f 40637 71.78 71.19 71.42+.02 ClevCliffs 41536 10.05 9.73 10.03+.26 CocaCola 1.56 34559 45.35 44.66 45.31+.55 DeltaAir 1.40f 47952 59.60 56.95 57.09—1.79 DenburyR 56783 5.43 5.11 5.41+.01 DevonE .32f 33410 42.07 41.22 41.67—.69 DxSOXBrrs 24129 9.35 8.94 9.16+.17 DxGBullrs 54471 12.29 11.66 11.87—.24 DrGMBllrs .09e 91533 7.49 7.07 7.24—.16 DxSPOGBrrs 28953 6.56 6.26 6.31+.17 DxSCBearrs 64302 8.22 7.97 8.05+.10 DowDuPnt 1.52 27478 70.23 69.36 70.02+.30 ENSCO .04 67934 6.66 6.43 6.58—.15 Exelon 1.38f 28385 44.38 43.99 44.24+.25 ExxonMbl 3.28 35797 80.73 79.60 80.65+.36 FordM .60a 216755 9.55 9.32 9.51+.04 FrankRes .92 29124 31.83 31.06 31.62+.36 FrptMcM .20 57407 13.70 13.40 13.63+.15 GameStop 1.52 100547 16.32 13.96 15.84+1.79 GenElec .48 289529 12.57 12.24 12.57—.11 GenMotors 1.52 53981 35.60 35.05 35.25—.35 Gerdau .02e 36334 3.74 3.65 3.72+.01 GoldFLtd .02e 29131 2.36 2.30 2.31—.09 Goldcrpg .24 34936 10.30 10.10 10.17—.09 HPInc .56f 34578 24.90 24.48 24.71—.10 HalconRsn 47957 4.85 4.50 4.72+.14 Hallibrtn .72 89361 37.62 37.20 37.61—1.88 Hanesbdss .60 33578 18.00 17.54 17.91+.30 HarmonyG .05 29220 1.78 1.71 1.77+.08 HPEntn .45e 30136 16.70 16.24 16.38—.29 iShGold 109359 11.49 11.46 11.47+.02 iShBrazil .67e 138298 31.19 30.69 31.12+.16 iShEMU .86e 69924 40.70 40.34 40.39—.46 iShHK .61e 51471 23.62 23.44 23.51—.63 iShSilver 35056 13.39 13.32 13.36+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 114642 41.46 41.07 41.33—.76 iShEMkts .59e 427531 41.91 41.59 41.72—.62 iShiBoxIG 3.87 28349 114.88 114.78 114.84—.04 iSh20yrT 3.05 30464 119.90 119.55 119.85—.18 iSEafe 1.66e 92973 66.42 65.96 66.06—.71 iShiBxHYB 5.09 50113 85.83 85.69 85.75—.06 iShR2K 1.77e 80399 172.23 170.36 171.61—.64 iShChina .61e 23558 59.03 58.30 58.55—1.44 iShCorEafe 1.56e 44485 62.80 62.37 62.46—.69 Infosys .40e 33355 20.76 20.34 20.63—.14 iShJapanrs 31415 56.97 56.74 56.83—.67 iSTaiwnrs 34360 37.43 37.18 37.27—.32 iShCorEM .95e 77386 50.75 50.38 50.52—.73 ItauUnibH .58e 64904 10.07 9.88 10.06+.10 JPMorgCh 2.24f 36258 115.70 114.69 114.98—.17 JohnContln 1.04e 26395 38.30 37.59 38.05+.28 Keycorp .48f 29713 21.50 21.23 21.38+.17 KindMorg .80 53144 17.61 17.29 17.55—.07 LVSands 3 29740 64.21 63.25 63.51—.99 LloydBkg .47a 29082 3.18 3.13 3.15+.05 MGM Rsts .48 34756 27.81 27.22 27.74—.22 Macys 1.51 32979 36.39 35.39 36.06—.34 MarathnO .20 61170 21.26 20.80 21.04—.02 Nabors .24 39054 6.15 5.91 6.02—.14 NewellRub .92f 39121 22.13 21.25 22.07+.70 NewmtM .56 31336 30.47 30.01 30.11+.02 NikeB s .80 62703 80.32 79.30 80.04+.44 NobleEngy .44 23339 29.53 28.70 29.47+.33 NokiaCp .19e 64658 5.45 5.36 5.42—.09 OasisPet 24069 13.39 12.92 13.26—.12 Oracle .76 58302 48.49 47.79 48.15—.44 PimShMat .82e 30171 101.47 101.45 101.45+.00 PPLCorp 1.64 30793 30.51 30.02 30.51+.57 Pandora 38708 9.08 8.60 8.78—.32 Penney 42343 1.77 1.70 1.75—.01 PetrbrsA 27834 8.94 8.73 8.93—.01 Petrobras 98109 10.51 10.20 10.49+.09 Pfizer 1.36 68794 41.82 41.26 41.69+.32 PhilipMor 4.56f 24026 78.95 77.28 78.50+.86 PUVixSTrs 198889 8.94 8.50 8.68+.19 ProShtVxs 46958 14.12 13.88 14.02—.14 ProctGam 2.87 25872 83.47 82.11 83.38+.68 PrUShSPrs 27427 34.11 33.71 33.93+.29 PureStrgn 23646 27.60 26.31 27.12—.47 Qudiann 27479 5.79 5.46 5.54—.29 RH 31169 147.25 135.00 136.80—14.48 RegionsFn .56f 44901 19.93 19.62 19.90+.26 SpdrGold 24899 113.44 113.12 113.27+.34 S&P500ETF 4.13e 276275 289.64 287.89 288.71—1.10 SpdrLehHY 2.30 39735 35.82 35.75 35.78—.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 52361 41.58 40.90 41.48—.38 STMicro .40 30626 19.46 19.01 19.24—.84 Salesforce 34267 152.78 147.08 148.31—4.90 Schlmbrg 2 42818 61.55 60.19 60.87—1.05 SnapIncAn 135151 10.51 10.06 10.13—.47 SouthnCo 2.40 39079 44.57 43.82 44.52+.63 SwstnEngy 95942 5.33 5.14 5.29—.06 Sprint 38964 6.12 6.07 6.09—.02 Squaren 117899 91.41 84.34 87.36—3.89 SPMatls .98e 23491 59.18 58.64 59.09+.23 SPHlthC 1.01e 28368 92.21 91.82 91.94—.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 69056 54.23 53.49 54.20+.49 SPConsum 1.12e 29635 117.10 115.91 116.34—.83 SPEngy 2.04e 47831 73.94 73.19 73.79—.49 SPDRFncl .46e 155549 28.64 28.43 28.52+.05 SPInds 1.12e 38710 77.39 76.71 77.33+.29 SPTech .78e 55300 75.27 73.99 74.28—1.03 SPUtil 1.55e 65109 54.31 53.65 54.29+.58 TALEducs 32397 28.93 27.72 27.86—1.40 TahoeRes .24 34659 2.75 2.58 2.67—.10 TaiwSemi .73e 38932 44.57 44.02 44.10—.01 TevaPhrm .73e 32757 22.92 22.45 22.85+.15 Transocn 103719 11.51 11.05 11.37+.07 Tronox .18 26364 16.06 14.56 15.66+.11 Twitter 205037 34.70 32.51 33.07—1.77 USOilFd 86894 14.64 14.44 14.50—.09 USSteel .20 29887 29.59 29.02 29.46+.16 ValeSA .29e 91223 12.66 12.44 12.64+.09 VanEGold .06e 136295 18.17 17.84 17.94—.09 VanEEMBd .98 35920 15.80 15.74 15.76—.05 VnEkSemi .58e 34198 109.87 108.21 109.02—.71 VEckOilSvc .47e 32353 24.14 23.55 23.86—.50 VanEJrGld 42528 27.24 26.76 26.98—.15 VangEmg 1.10e 110487 40.77 40.47 40.59—.51 VangEur 1.71e 24413 55.85 55.40 55.49—.46 VangFTSE 1.10e 35268 42.49 42.21 42.27—.42 VerizonCm 2.36 53083 53.91 52.90 53.61+.42 Visa s .84 51111 147.82 143.31 143.78—4.02 WalMart 2.08f 42127 96.73 95.36 96.65+1.29 WeathfIntl 79313 2.33 2.23 2.31—.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 74912 59.14 58.81 58.99+.19 WmsCos 1.36 51277 29.29 28.87 29.02—.19 Yamanag .02 94691 2.64 2.51 2.54—.07 ZTOExpn 24153 17.63 16.95 17.20—.53 Zuoran 23684 27.15 25.20 25.67—2.19 