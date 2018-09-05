BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 28254 8.92 8.42 8.48—.71 AKSteel 35166 4.41 4.31 4.38+.01 AT&TInc 2 104114 32.04 31.54 31.93+.07 Alibaba 141534…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ADTIncn
|28254
|8.92
|8.42
|8.48—.71
|AKSteel
|35166
|4.41
|4.31
|4.38+.01
|AT&TInc 2
|104114
|32.04
|31.54
|31.93+.07
|Alibaba
|141534
|168.28
|165.00
|165.17—5.27
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|42702
|10.93
|10.81
|10.85—.06
|Altria 3.20
|24933
|60.27
|58.93
|59.94+.83
|Ambev .05e
|130431
|4.42
|4.32
|4.39+.06
|Annaly 1.20
|x65958
|10.56
|10.44
|10.54+.10
|BPPLC 2.38
|28921
|42.86
|42.40
|42.56—.17
|BcoBrads .06a
|50538
|6.65
|6.51
|6.61
|BkofAm .60f
|162979
|31.24
|30.97
|31.01—.14
|BiPVxSTrs
|185597
|30.27
|29.26
|29.66+.45
|BarrickG .12
|58163
|9.93
|9.64
|9.83—.01
|BlackBerry
|34048
|10.63
|9.96
|10.11—.53
|BoxIncn
|28235
|24.60
|23.02
|23.34—1.28
|CVSHealth 2
|35112
|74.23
|73.09
|73.43—.57
|Cemigpf .08e
|28784
|1.72
|1.65
|1.69+.03
|CntryLink 2.16
|32332
|21.66
|21.42
|21.58+.08
|ChesEng
|110717
|4.36
|4.22
|4.32+.01
|CgpVelICrd
|42639
|6.60
|6.33
|6.53+.12
|Citigroup 1.80f
|40637
|71.78
|71.19
|71.42+.02
|ClevCliffs
|41536
|10.05
|9.73
|10.03+.26
|CocaCola 1.56
|34559
|45.35
|44.66
|45.31+.55
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|47952
|59.60
|56.95
|57.09—1.79
|DenburyR
|56783
|5.43
|5.11
|5.41+.01
|DevonE .32f
|33410
|42.07
|41.22
|41.67—.69
|DxSOXBrrs
|24129
|9.35
|8.94
|9.16+.17
|DxGBullrs
|54471
|12.29
|11.66
|11.87—.24
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|91533
|7.49
|7.07
|7.24—.16
|DxSPOGBrrs
|28953
|6.56
|6.26
|6.31+.17
|DxSCBearrs
|64302
|8.22
|7.97
|8.05+.10
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|27478
|70.23
|69.36
|70.02+.30
|ENSCO .04
|67934
|6.66
|6.43
|6.58—.15
|Exelon 1.38f
|28385
|44.38
|43.99
|44.24+.25
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|35797
|80.73
|79.60
|80.65+.36
|FordM .60a
|216755
|9.55
|9.32
|9.51+.04
|FrankRes .92
|29124
|31.83
|31.06
|31.62+.36
|FrptMcM .20
|57407
|13.70
|13.40
|13.63+.15
|GameStop 1.52
|
|100547
|16.32
|13.96
|15.84+1.79
|GenElec .48
|289529
|12.57
|12.24
|12.57—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|53981
|35.60
|35.05
|35.25—.35
|Gerdau .02e
|36334
|3.74
|3.65
|3.72+.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|29131
|2.36
|2.30
|2.31—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|34936
|10.30
|10.10
|10.17—.09
|HPInc .56f
|34578
|24.90
|24.48
|24.71—.10
|HalconRsn
|47957
|4.85
|4.50
|4.72+.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|89361
|37.62
|37.20
|37.61—1.88
|Hanesbdss .60
|33578
|18.00
|17.54
|17.91+.30
|HarmonyG .05
|29220
|1.78
|1.71
|1.77+.08
|HPEntn .45e
|30136
|16.70
|16.24
|16.38—.29
|iShGold
|109359
|11.49
|11.46
|11.47+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|138298
|31.19
|30.69
|31.12+.16
|iShEMU .86e
|69924
|40.70
|40.34
|40.39—.46
|iShHK .61e
|51471
|23.62
|23.44
|23.51—.63
|iShSilver
|35056
|13.39
|13.32
|13.36+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|114642
|41.46
|41.07
|41.33—.76
|iShEMkts .59e
|427531
|41.91
|41.59
|41.72—.62
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|28349
|114.88
|114.78
|114.84—.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|30464
|119.90
|119.55
|119.85—.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|92973
|66.42
|65.96
|66.06—.71
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|50113
|85.83
|85.69
|85.75—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|80399
|172.23
|170.36
|171.61—.64
|iShChina .61e
|23558
|59.03
|58.30
|58.55—1.44
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|44485
|62.80
|62.37
|62.46—.69
|Infosys .40e
|33355
|20.76
|20.34
|20.63—.14
|iShJapanrs
|31415
|56.97
|56.74
|56.83—.67
|iSTaiwnrs
|34360
|37.43
|37.18
|37.27—.32
|iShCorEM .95e
|77386
|50.75
|50.38
|50.52—.73
|ItauUnibH .58e
|64904
|10.07
|9.88
|10.06+.10
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|36258
|115.70
|114.69
|114.98—.17
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|26395
|38.30
|37.59
|38.05+.28
|Keycorp .48f
|29713
|21.50
|21.23
|21.38+.17
|KindMorg .80
|53144
|17.61
|17.29
|17.55—.07
|LVSands 3
|29740
|64.21
|63.25
|63.51—.99
|LloydBkg .47a
|29082
|3.18
|3.13
|3.15+.05
|MGM Rsts .48
|34756
|27.81
|27.22
|27.74—.22
|Macys 1.51
|32979
|36.39
|35.39
|36.06—.34
|MarathnO .20
|61170
|21.26
|20.80
|21.04—.02
|Nabors .24
|39054
|6.15
|5.91
|6.02—.14
|NewellRub .92f
|39121
|22.13
|21.25
|22.07+.70
|NewmtM .56
|31336
|30.47
|30.01
|30.11+.02
|NikeB s .80
|62703
|80.32
|79.30
|80.04+.44
|NobleEngy .44
|23339
|29.53
|28.70
|29.47+.33
|NokiaCp .19e
|64658
|5.45
|5.36
|5.42—.09
|OasisPet
|24069
|13.39
|12.92
|13.26—.12
|Oracle .76
|58302
|48.49
|47.79
|48.15—.44
|PimShMat .82e
|
|30171
|101.47
|101.45
|101.45+.00
|PPLCorp 1.64
|30793
|30.51
|30.02
|30.51+.57
|Pandora
|38708
|9.08
|8.60
|8.78—.32
|Penney
|42343
|1.77
|1.70
|1.75—.01
|PetrbrsA
|27834
|8.94
|8.73
|8.93—.01
|Petrobras
|98109
|10.51
|10.20
|10.49+.09
|Pfizer 1.36
|68794
|41.82
|41.26
|41.69+.32
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|24026
|78.95
|77.28
|78.50+.86
|PUVixSTrs
|198889
|8.94
|8.50
|8.68+.19
|ProShtVxs
|46958
|14.12
|13.88
|14.02—.14
|ProctGam 2.87
|25872
|83.47
|82.11
|83.38+.68
|PrUShSPrs
|27427
|34.11
|33.71
|33.93+.29
|PureStrgn
|23646
|27.60
|26.31
|27.12—.47
|Qudiann
|27479
|5.79
|5.46
|5.54—.29
|RH
|31169
|147.25
|135.00
|136.80—14.48
|RegionsFn .56f
|44901
|19.93
|19.62
|19.90+.26
|SpdrGold
|24899
|113.44
|113.12
|113.27+.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|276275
|289.64
|287.89
|288.71—1.10
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|39735
|35.82
|35.75
|35.78—.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|52361
|41.58
|40.90
|41.48—.38
|STMicro .40
|30626
|19.46
|19.01
|19.24—.84
|Salesforce
|34267
|152.78
|147.08
|148.31—4.90
|Schlmbrg 2
|42818
|61.55
|60.19
|60.87—1.05
|SnapIncAn
|135151
|10.51
|10.06
|10.13—.47
|SouthnCo 2.40
|39079
|44.57
|43.82
|44.52+.63
|SwstnEngy
|95942
|5.33
|5.14
|5.29—.06
|Sprint
|38964
|6.12
|6.07
|6.09—.02
|Squaren
|117899
|91.41
|84.34
|87.36—3.89
|SPMatls .98e
|23491
|59.18
|58.64
|59.09+.23
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|28368
|92.21
|91.82
|91.94—.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|69056
|54.23
|53.49
|54.20+.49
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|29635
|117.10
|115.91
|116.34—.83
|SPEngy 2.04e
|47831
|73.94
|73.19
|73.79—.49
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|155549
|28.64
|28.43
|28.52+.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|38710
|77.39
|76.71
|77.33+.29
|SPTech .78e
|55300
|75.27
|73.99
|74.28—1.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|65109
|54.31
|53.65
|54.29+.58
|TALEducs
|32397
|28.93
|27.72
|27.86—1.40
|TahoeRes .24
|34659
|2.75
|2.58
|2.67—.10
|TaiwSemi .73e
|38932
|44.57
|44.02
|44.10—.01
|TevaPhrm .73e
|32757
|22.92
|22.45
|22.85+.15
|Transocn
|103719
|11.51
|11.05
|11.37+.07
|Tronox .18
|26364
|16.06
|14.56
|15.66+.11
|Twitter
|205037
|34.70
|32.51
|33.07—1.77
|USOilFd
|86894
|14.64
|14.44
|14.50—.09
|USSteel .20
|29887
|29.59
|29.02
|29.46+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|91223
|12.66
|12.44
|12.64+.09
|VanEGold .06e
|136295
|18.17
|17.84
|17.94—.09
|VanEEMBd .98
|35920
|15.80
|15.74
|15.76—.05
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|34198
|109.87
|108.21
|109.02—.71
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|32353
|24.14
|23.55
|23.86—.50
|VanEJrGld
|42528
|27.24
|26.76
|26.98—.15
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|110487
|40.77
|40.47
|40.59—.51
|VangEur 1.71e
|24413
|55.85
|55.40
|55.49—.46
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|35268
|42.49
|42.21
|42.27—.42
|VerizonCm 2.36
|53083
|53.91
|52.90
|53.61+.42
|Visa s .84
|51111
|147.82
|143.31
|143.78—4.02
|WalMart 2.08f
|42127
|96.73
|95.36
|96.65+1.29
|WeathfIntl
|79313
|2.33
|2.23
|2.31—.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|74912
|59.14
|58.81
|58.99+.19
|WmsCos 1.36
|51277
|29.29
|28.87
|29.02—.19
|Yamanag .02
|94691
|2.64
|2.51
|2.54—.07
|ZTOExpn
|24153
|17.63
|16.95
|17.20—.53
|Zuoran
|23684
|27.15
|25.20
|25.67—2.19
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.