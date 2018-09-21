BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 63702 9.84 9.32 9.49+.57 AESCorp .52 37671 13.95 13.78 13.92+.11 AKSteel 55685 4.87 4.68 4.76—.10 AT&TInc 2…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 63702 9.84 9.32 9.49+.57 AESCorp .52 37671 13.95 13.78 13.92+.11 AKSteel 55685 4.87 4.68 4.76—.10 AT&TInc 2 281396 34.24 33.95 34.10+.66 Alibaba 113287 169.84 165.80 166.08+.20 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 33192 10.86 10.79 10.81—.03 Altria 3.20 40471 62.64 62.15 62.32+.06 Ambev .05e 139654 4.74 4.61 4.73+.11 Annaly 1.20e 31270 10.36 10.29 10.34+.03 AnteroRes 1 37668 19.78 18.83 19.04—.75 Avon 42462 2.52 2.44 2.47+.07 BPPLC 2.38 57543 44.95 44.54 44.65+.08 BcoBrads .06a 119908 7.26 7.03 7.24+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 31614 5.39 5.33 5.39—.02 BkofAm .60f 300925 31.37 30.97 31.13—.06 BiPVxSTrs 123692 26.78 26.28 26.35—.29 BarrickG .12 91611 10.63 10.20 10.56—.06 BerkHB 36450 222.69 220.22 220.89—.79 Blackstone 2.70e 42968 39.53 38.19 39.52+1.74 BrMySq 1.60 32735 62.62 61.75 62.61+.86 CVSHealth 2 36545 79.50 78.58 79.43+.04 CanopyGrn 74642 50.82 49.40 49.93—2.47 Caterpillar 3.44f 30985 157.04 154.80 156.91+.91 CntryLink 2.16 54482 23.06 22.53 22.95+.38 ChesEng 136707 4.51 4.40 4.45+.04 Chevron 4.48 50408 120.73 119.41 120.04+.62 CgpVelICrd 131584 6.09 5.63 5.97—.08 Citigroup 1.80f 87722 75.24 74.50 74.92+.13 ClevCliffs 38495 12.42 12.04 12.20—.02 CocaCola 1.56 79982 46.69 46.38 46.49—.16 ConocoPhil 1.14f 41497 76.66 75.36 75.74+.38 DeltaAir 1.40f 45893 60.21 58.39 60.18+2.05 DenburyR 54844 5.64 5.51 5.53—.01 DeutschBk .83e 52402 12.40 12.15 12.35+.10 DevonE .32 30820 40.92 40.02 40.43+.32 DxGBullrs 56277 13.80 12.90 13.52—.31 DrGMBllrs .09e 75879 8.36 7.87 8.17—.29 DxSPOGBrrs 30138 5.98 5.73 5.90—.08 DxSCBearrs 47753 8.24 8.03 8.19+.07 Disney 1.68 43584 111.98 110.57 110.66—.96 DowDuPnt 1.52 65843 70.66 69.39 69.79—.25 DukeEngy 3.71f 65700 80.92 78.53 78.90—1.72 ElancoAnn 45338 35.49 34.25 34.60—1.40 EnCanag .06 52694 12.77 12.54 12.59—.05 EgyTrEqs 1.22 35715 17.92 17.54 17.71+.23 ENSCO .04 95396 8.06 7.72 7.87+.17 EnvisnHln 47824 45.73 45.27 45.60—.16 Exelon 1.38f 39994 43.71 43.13 43.50+.11 ExxonMbl 3.28 105659 85.43 84.52 85.04+.22 Farfetchn 149379 29.44 27.00 28.82 FordM .60a 198900 9.94 9.81 9.86+.05 Fortiven .28 139711 88.34 87.28 87.93+.56 FrankRes .92 30169 33.35 32.81 32.89—.03 FrptMcM .20 145892 14.90 14.58 14.75+.36 GenElec .48 352925 12.56 12.32 12.43—.04 GenMotors 1.52 50604 36.49 35.85 35.94—.14 Goldcrpg .24 46065 10.79 10.38 10.68—.09 HPInc .56f 49275 26.14 25.73 25.85+.16 Hallibrtn .72 44692 40.79 40.37 40.50+.11 HeclaM .01e 33219 3.02 2.91 2.99—.06 HPEntn .45e 69483 17.27 16.92 17.06+.19 HomeDp 4.12 32644 212.62 210.51 212.54+1.48 ICICIBk .16e 86394 8.90 8.77 8.80—.31 iShGold 101544 11.51 11.43 11.47—.10 iShBrazil .67e 125092 33.93 32.99 33.89+.92 iShSilver 64782 13.54 13.32 13.47+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 176282 43.45 43.20 43.41+.62 iShEMkts .59e 422104 43.30 43.03 43.28+.25 iShiBoxIG 3.87 53226 114.79 114.60 114.65—.04 iSEafe 1.66e 66744 68.73 68.52 68.71+.11 iShR2K 1.77e 156713 171.82 170.36 170.74—.48 iShCorEafe 1.56e 45775 64.86 64.67 64.83+.06 IBM 6.28f 33739 152.60 150.74 151.36+.21 iShJapanrs 33505 60.15 59.80 60.13+.22 iSTaiwnrs 32140 37.59 37.48 37.55+.36 iShCorEM .95e 61207 52.27 51.95 52.25+.30 ItauUnibH .58e 55672 10.97 10.63 10.92+.28 JPMorgCh 2.24f 86419 119.23 117.74 118.56—.07 JohnJn 3.60f 51196 142.30 141.69 141.99+.01 JohnContln 1.04 x30573 37.02 36.64 36.93—.18 Keycorp .48f 61160 20.87 20.67 20.85+.10 KindMorg .80 65357 18.20 17.98 18.11+.07 Kinrossg 54947 3.03 2.90 2.98—.03 Kroger s .56f 41749 29.79 29.30 29.59+.41 LendingClb 42424 3.64 3.56 3.61 Macys 1.51 32527 36.05 35.27 35.91+.73 MarathnO .20 45637 21.95 21.50 21.70+.15 McDnlds 4.04 34191 164.61 162.51 164.37+3.58 Merck 1.92 63999 71.58 70.91 71.19+.41 MorgStan 1.20f 44347 49.97 49.15 49.50—.38 Nabors .24 37163 6.42 6.19 6.20—.09 NikeB s .80 44399 86.04 85.36 85.72+.35 NobleCorp .08 60153 7.00 6.54 6.88+.37 NokiaCp .19e 111229 5.61 5.53 5.61+.09 OasisPet 32144 13.08 12.73 12.86+.09 Oracle .76 105481 51.04 50.57 50.97+.54 PPLCorp 1.64 38498 29.64 29.38 29.55 Pandora 30951 9.49 9.23 9.29—.10 Penney 52449 2.05 1.98 2.01+.01 Petrobras 84422 11.60 11.32 11.59+.23 Pfizer 1.36 129620 44.13 43.61 44.12+.37 PhilipMor 4.56 47303 83.10 82.01 83.00+.45 Pier1 .28 49612 1.53 1.36 1.40—.42 PimcoHiI 1.24 29905 8.52 7.76 8.08—.44 ProctGam 2.87 68352 86.28 85.69 85.73+.37 RangeRs .08 43507 18.04 17.64 17.74—.08 RegionsFn .56f 42520 19.55 19.35 19.46—.03 RiteAid 75659 1.33 1.27 1.27—.05 Rowan .40 31034 18.10 17.29 17.87+.39 SpdrGold 35365 113.68 112.79 113.21—1.06 S&P500ETF 4.13e 482018 293.22 292.40 292.85—.73 SpdrS&PRB .74e 32668 62.79 62.19 62.39—.50 SpdrOGEx .73e 65826 42.64 42.05 42.23+.10 Schlmbrg 2 54913 61.84 61.21 61.39—.18 Schwab .52f 34669 52.39 51.77 52.11+.04 SnapIncAn 86830 9.31 9.02 9.07—.14 SouthnCo 2.40 55169 43.70 43.15 43.65+.36 SwstnEngy 110555 5.79 5.61 5.74+.10 Squaren 31529 87.74 86.02 86.37—.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 36714 55.11 54.91 54.99—.33 SPEngy 2.04e 67929 75.35 74.50 74.85—.27 SPDRFncl .46e 253274 29.00 28.71 28.81—.17 SPInds 1.12e 41737 79.99 79.66 79.96+.09 SPTech .78e 57056 75.31 74.80 75.04—.13 SPUtil 1.55e 86317 53.07 52.51 52.86—.45 TALEducs 30134 27.06 26.39 27.02+.98 TevaPhrm .73e 37760 24.96 24.24 24.71—.12 Transocn 161520 13.32 12.73 13.25+.62 TurqHillRs 74979 2.24 2.20 2.22+.01 Twitter 101971 29.95 28.97 29.11—.74 UndrArms 40438 20.75 19.96 20.70+.70 USBancrp 1.20 33990 55.56 55.19 55.22—.13 USOilFd 166051 15.15 14.78 14.87+.07 USSteel .20 55682 29.96 28.76 29.15—.70 UtdTech 2.80 29656 144.15 141.79 142.45+.60 ValeSA .29e 105852 15.02 14.63 15.01+.49 VanEGold .06e 155428 18.93 18.50 18.80—.13 VnEkRus .01e 35147 21.09 20.95 21.07+.01 VanEEMBd .98 34720 16.37 16.31 16.37—.02 VanEJrGld 53670 28.42 27.89 28.22—.35 VangEmg 1.10e 43335 41.93 41.66 41.91+.28 VerizonCm 2.41f 95399 54.74 54.12 54.52+.57 Vipshop 57051 6.96 6.63 6.70+.15 Visa s .84 47868 150.19 149.35 150.06+.82 WalMart 2.08f 40326 96.29 95.76 96.05+.30 WeathfIntl 46042 2.63 2.53 2.54—.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 112426 55.81 55.21 55.28—.27 WstAstMtg 1.24e 33377 10.70 10.56 10.63—.68 WmsCos 1.36 57474 28.33 27.85 27.89—.36 Yamanag .02 91301 2.58 2.46 2.54 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.