BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|44877
|4.90
|4.78
|4.81+.02
|AT&TInc 2
|101945
|33.49
|33.15
|33.49+.12
|AbbVie 3.84
|23761
|93.12
|90.62
|92.70+1.68
|Alibaba
|128934
|167.70
|164.72
|165.50+2.87
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|35919
|10.84
|10.77
|10.82+.04
|Alticen
|32383
|19.25
|18.96
|19.23+.27
|Ambev .05e
|114457
|4.63
|4.57
|4.61+.04
|Annaly 1.20e
|53562
|10.36
|10.26
|10.32+.04
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|27475
|32.52
|32.02
|32.09+.96
|Avon
|34378
|2.43
|2.32
|2.39+.07
|BPPLC 2.38
|36556
|44.57
|44.16
|44.36+.38
|BcoBrads .06a
|63004
|7.18
|6.96
|7.04+.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|51909
|5.41
|5.35
|5.38+.13
|BkofAm .60f
|315950
|31.37
|31.14
|31.28+.28
|BiPVxSTrs
|139309
|26.71
|26.42
|26.68—.43
|BarrickG .12
|68764
|10.77
|10.51
|10.53—.07
|CVSHealth 2
|26770
|79.97
|79.24
|79.58+.62
|CabotO&G .24
|24091
|22.86
|22.33
|22.84+.58
|CanopyGrn
|104605
|51.66
|48.54
|49.53+.18
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|36987
|157.72
|154.46
|155.49+2.73
|CntryLink 2.16
|32921
|22.81
|22.20
|22.52—.22
|ChesEng
|126916
|4.49
|4.33
|4.35+.05
|CgpVelICrd
|91995
|6.02
|5.78
|5.96+.07
|Citigroup 1.80f
|89934
|75.00
|74.30
|74.76+1.04
|ClevCliffs
|31953
|12.39
|12.01
|12.20+.09
|CocaCola 1.56
|30843
|46.52
|46.15
|46.50+.54
|Corning .72
|27014
|36.12
|35.35
|36.12+.87
|DenburyR
|35017
|5.69
|5.45
|5.50—.09
|DeutschBk .83e
|24727
|12.28
|12.16
|12.24+.29
|DxSOXBrrs
|24703
|9.52
|9.24
|9.41—.27
|DxGBullrs
|70578
|14.15
|13.26
|13.34—.15
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|105751
|8.63
|8.03
|8.08—.05
|DxSCBearrs
|45778
|8.32
|8.18
|8.20—.15
|Disney 1.68
|29026
|111.86
|109.94
|111.66+1.87
|DomMidst 1.34f
|59843
|17.95
|17.50
|17.85—.20
|DomEngy 3.34
|25736
|70.47
|69.23
|70.09—.53
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|34525
|70.36
|69.39
|70.15+1.42
|EldorGldg .02e
|45262
|.97
|.88
|.89—.07
|EnCanag .06
|33313
|12.75
|12.56
|12.68+.06
|ENSCO .04
|43378
|7.85
|7.65
|7.76+.15
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|43400
|85.34
|84.55
|84.65+.02
|FiatChrys
|29525
|18.50
|18.26
|18.26+.26
|FstBcpPR
|50865
|9.15
|8.95
|9.02+.40
|FordM .60a
|185784
|9.93
|9.72
|9.76—.02
|Fortiven .28
|80951
|87.26
|86.24
|86.96+.97
|FrptMcM .20
|109569
|14.73
|14.28
|14.40+.10
|GenElec .48
|466514
|12.69
|12.36
|12.50—.37
|GenMotors 1.52
|42312
|36.45
|35.74
|35.86+.13
|Gerdau .02e
|30733
|4.15
|4.06
|4.13+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|28556
|11.00
|10.72
|10.76—.04
|GpSuprvin
|30420
|9.81
|8.05
|8.74+.79
|HPInc .56f
|30970
|25.71
|25.40
|25.60+.34
|Hallibrtn .72
|29578
|40.71
|40.17
|40.46+.40
|HeclaM .01e
|35201
|3.10
|3.00
|3.04—.01
|HostHotls 1a
|29043
|21.27
|20.94
|21.10—.05
|iShGold
|69574
|11.59
|11.53
|11.54+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|140786
|33.16
|32.53
|32.88+.35
|iShEMU .86e
|27119
|41.94
|41.75
|41.81+.59
|iShGerm .60e
|25315
|30.54
|30.39
|30.41+.40
|iShSilver
|52316
|13.46
|13.36
|13.37—.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|167309
|42.87
|42.52
|42.66+.12
|iShEMkts .59e
|454186
|43.01
|42.69
|42.87+.31
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|24817
|114.80
|114.39
|114.79+.40
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|50774
|117.22
|116.47
|117.18+.57
|iSEafe 1.66e
|100734
|68.51
|68.29
|68.40+.64
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|43501
|86.18
|86.12
|86.18+.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|77880
|170.74
|169.81
|170.65+1.00
|iShREst 2.76e
|46162
|81.66
|80.94
|81.65+.51
|iShHmCnst .09e
|27499
|37.71
|37.01
|37.19—.33
|Infosyss
|36217
|10.09
|9.97
|10.03+.02
|iShJapanrs
|37939
|59.96
|59.82
|59.94+.19
|iShCorEM .95e
|70184
|51.95
|51.59
|51.79+.38
|ItauUnibH .58e
|66415
|10.81
|10.51
|10.60+.09
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|62419
|118.88
|118.08
|118.76+1.14
|Keycorp .48f
|53378
|20.57
|20.26
|20.56+.39
|KindMorg .80
|34964
|18.35
|18.03
|18.11—.15
|Kinrossg
|33743
|3.09
|2.94
|2.96—.08
|Kroger s .56f
|42133
|29.07
|28.55
|28.93+.05
|Macys 1.51
|32358
|35.63
|34.60
|34.96—.60
|MarathnO .20
|27139
|22.08
|21.44
|21.51—.25
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|28232
|82.30
|79.57
|81.94+1.40
|MorgStan 1.20f
|55497
|50.37
|49.71
|50.08+.98
|Nabors .24
|25900
|6.49
|6.33
|6.35+.08
|NewellRub .92f
|30476
|22.07
|21.73
|22.05+.41
|NikeB s .80
|23786
|85.87
|84.93
|85.59+1.16
|NobleCorp .08
|33074
|6.52
|6.33
|6.45+.15
|NokiaCp .19e
|82322
|5.51
|5.46
|5.50+.04
|Oracle .76
|127367
|51.05
|49.56
|51.01+1.58
|Penney
|39776
|2.02
|1.94
|1.96—.04
|PetrbrsA
|26642
|9.87
|9.61
|9.76+.06
|Petrobras
|57756
|11.47
|11.15
|11.27+.02
|Pfizer 1.36
|49597
|43.76
|43.35
|43.63+.37
|ProctGam 2.87
|46631
|85.62
|84.23
|85.55+1.55
|PrUShSPrs
|37683
|33.11
|32.88
|32.89—.51
|PrUShD3rs
|26232
|14.18
|14.03
|14.03—.40
|PulteGrp .36
|35657
|26.81
|25.97
|26.17—.52
|RangeRs .08
|52039
|17.87
|17.44
|17.52+.33
|RedHat
|62250
|136.05
|132.33
|133.98—9.18
|RegionsFn .56f
|36277
|19.54
|19.26
|19.47+.31
|RioTinto 2.27e
|43517
|51.57
|50.84
|50.94+1.66
|Rowan .40
|35399
|17.27
|16.51
|17.06+.32
|SpdrGold
|25297
|114.37
|113.86
|113.91+.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|332783
|293.48
|292.51
|293.48+2.26
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|30352
|35.95
|35.92
|35.94+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|30975
|62.94
|62.36
|62.89+.81
|SpdrRetls .49e
|25583
|51.67
|51.24
|51.44+.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|43625
|42.67
|42.03
|42.10—.15
|STMicro .40
|57181
|19.11
|18.84
|18.99+.69
|SibanyeG .14r
|45010
|2.66
|2.48
|2.50—.06
|Skecherss
|39154
|26.81
|25.51
|26.70—1.15
|SnapIncAn
|140423
|9.13
|8.67
|9.08—.08
|SouthnCo 2.40
|44857
|43.68
|43.10
|43.26—.44
|SwstnEngy
|111641
|5.65
|5.48
|5.57+.06
|Squaren
|50997
|87.32
|84.82
|86.12+1.32
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|56091
|55.20
|54.78
|55.20+.57
|SPEngy 2.04e
|41069
|75.71
|75.06
|75.12+.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|328269
|29.07
|28.87
|28.99+.26
|SPInds 1.12e
|39459
|80.41
|79.54
|79.92+.17
|SPTech .78e
|53135
|75.21
|74.49
|75.12+.84
|SPUtil 1.55e
|90501
|53.29
|52.69
|53.27+.07
|SupEnrgy .32
|29942
|9.90
|9.43
|9.60—.11
|TALEducs
|28576
|26.32
|25.55
|25.92+.37
|TevaPhrm .73e
|28294
|24.98
|24.52
|24.80+.16
|ThorInds 1.48
|36062
|97.49
|90.20
|92.02—13.62
|Transocn
|115652
|12.83
|12.59
|12.67+.31
|TriPointe
|29422
|13.78
|13.03
|13.29—.61
|TurqHillRs
|24461
|2.25
|2.18
|2.19—.02
|Twitter
|75073
|30.02
|29.24
|29.56+.04
|UndrArms
|48782
|20.10
|18.94
|19.87+1.11
|UnArCwi
|24852
|18.43
|17.44
|18.23+.95
|UnionPac 3.20f
|
|24413
|164.50
|162.53
|164.38+1.58
|USOilFd
|88940
|15.05
|14.83
|14.88—.06
|USSteel .20
|31377
|30.48
|29.76
|29.96+.11
|ValeSA .29e
|107257
|14.54
|14.29
|14.45+.23
|VanEGold .06e
|157704
|19.11
|18.67
|18.72—.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|50922
|21.14
|20.93
|21.01+.15
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|26148
|108.06
|107.11
|107.43+1.15
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|27128
|25.17
|24.80
|24.89+.17
|VanEJrGld
|56574
|28.74
|28.03
|28.10—.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|57066
|41.67
|41.36
|41.52+.23
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|25861
|43.77
|43.63
|43.69+.35
|Vereit .55
|29858
|7.40
|7.32
|7.38+.03
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|50298
|53.98
|53.32
|53.96+.46
|Vipshop
|45818
|6.49
|6.20
|6.46+.13
|WeathfIntl
|40995
|2.60
|2.54
|2.57+.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|81590
|55.81
|54.99
|55.38+.16
|WheatPrg .28e
|24455
|17.03
|16.78
|16.92+.13
|WmsCos 1.36
|30631
|28.43
|28.07
|28.24+.05
|Yamanag .02
|53987
|2.59
|2.48
|2.48—.08
|ZTOExpn
|39215
|18.26
|17.88
|18.05+.06
|—————————
