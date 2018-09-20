202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

BC-150-actives-n,

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 12:10 pm 09/20/2018 12:10pm
Share
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 44877 4.90 4.78 4.81+.02
AT&TInc 2 101945 33.49 33.15 33.49+.12
AbbVie 3.84 23761 93.12 90.62 92.70+1.68
Alibaba 128934 167.70 164.72 165.50+2.87
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
35919 10.84 10.77 10.82+.04
Alticen 32383 19.25 18.96 19.23+.27
Ambev .05e 114457 4.63 4.57 4.61+.04
Annaly 1.20e 53562 10.36 10.26 10.32+.04
ArcelorMrs .10p
27475 32.52 32.02 32.09+.96
Avon 34378 2.43 2.32 2.39+.07
BPPLC 2.38 36556 44.57 44.16 44.36+.38
BcoBrads .06a 63004 7.18 6.96 7.04+.06
BcoSantSA .21e 51909 5.41 5.35 5.38+.13
BkofAm .60f 315950 31.37 31.14 31.28+.28
BiPVxSTrs 139309 26.71 26.42 26.68—.43
BarrickG .12 68764 10.77 10.51 10.53—.07
CVSHealth 2 26770 79.97 79.24 79.58+.62
CabotO&G .24 24091 22.86 22.33 22.84+.58
CanopyGrn 104605 51.66 48.54 49.53+.18
Caterpillar 3.44f
36987 157.72 154.46 155.49+2.73
CntryLink 2.16 32921 22.81 22.20 22.52—.22
ChesEng 126916 4.49 4.33 4.35+.05
CgpVelICrd 91995 6.02 5.78 5.96+.07
Citigroup 1.80f 89934 75.00 74.30 74.76+1.04
ClevCliffs 31953 12.39 12.01 12.20+.09
CocaCola 1.56 30843 46.52 46.15 46.50+.54
Corning .72 27014 36.12 35.35 36.12+.87
DenburyR 35017 5.69 5.45 5.50—.09
DeutschBk .83e 24727 12.28 12.16 12.24+.29
DxSOXBrrs 24703 9.52 9.24 9.41—.27
DxGBullrs 70578 14.15 13.26 13.34—.15
DrGMBllrs .09e 105751 8.63 8.03 8.08—.05
DxSCBearrs 45778 8.32 8.18 8.20—.15
Disney 1.68 29026 111.86 109.94 111.66+1.87
DomMidst 1.34f 59843 17.95 17.50 17.85—.20
DomEngy 3.34 25736 70.47 69.23 70.09—.53
DowDuPnt 1.52 34525 70.36 69.39 70.15+1.42
EldorGldg .02e 45262 .97 .88 .89—.07
EnCanag .06 33313 12.75 12.56 12.68+.06
ENSCO .04 43378 7.85 7.65 7.76+.15
ExxonMbl 3.28 43400 85.34 84.55 84.65+.02
FiatChrys 29525 18.50 18.26 18.26+.26
FstBcpPR 50865 9.15 8.95 9.02+.40
FordM .60a 185784 9.93 9.72 9.76—.02
Fortiven .28 80951 87.26 86.24 86.96+.97
FrptMcM .20 109569 14.73 14.28 14.40+.10
GenElec .48 466514 12.69 12.36 12.50—.37
GenMotors 1.52 42312 36.45 35.74 35.86+.13
Gerdau .02e 30733 4.15 4.06 4.13+.08
Goldcrpg .24 28556 11.00 10.72 10.76—.04
GpSuprvin 30420 9.81 8.05 8.74+.79
HPInc .56f 30970 25.71 25.40 25.60+.34
Hallibrtn .72 29578 40.71 40.17 40.46+.40
HeclaM .01e 35201 3.10 3.00 3.04—.01
HostHotls 1a 29043 21.27 20.94 21.10—.05
iShGold 69574 11.59 11.53 11.54+.01
iShBrazil .67e 140786 33.16 32.53 32.88+.35
iShEMU .86e 27119 41.94 41.75 41.81+.59
iShGerm .60e 25315 30.54 30.39 30.41+.40
iShSilver 52316 13.46 13.36 13.37—.03
iShChinaLC .87e
167309 42.87 42.52 42.66+.12
iShEMkts .59e 454186 43.01 42.69 42.87+.31
iShiBoxIG 3.87
24817 114.80 114.39 114.79+.40
iSh20yrT 3.05
50774 117.22 116.47 117.18+.57
iSEafe 1.66e 100734 68.51 68.29 68.40+.64
iShiBxHYB 5.09 43501 86.18 86.12 86.18+.08
iShR2K 1.77e
77880 170.74 169.81 170.65+1.00
iShREst 2.76e 46162 81.66 80.94 81.65+.51
iShHmCnst .09e 27499 37.71 37.01 37.19—.33
Infosyss 36217 10.09 9.97 10.03+.02
iShJapanrs 37939 59.96 59.82 59.94+.19
iShCorEM .95e 70184 51.95 51.59 51.79+.38
ItauUnibH .58e 66415 10.81 10.51 10.60+.09
JPMorgCh 2.24f
62419 118.88 118.08 118.76+1.14
Keycorp .48f 53378 20.57 20.26 20.56+.39
KindMorg .80 34964 18.35 18.03 18.11—.15
Kinrossg 33743 3.09 2.94 2.96—.08
Kroger s .56f 42133 29.07 28.55 28.93+.05
Macys 1.51 32358 35.63 34.60 34.96—.60
MarathnO .20 27139 22.08 21.44 21.51—.25
MarathPts 1.84
28232 82.30 79.57 81.94+1.40
MorgStan 1.20f 55497 50.37 49.71 50.08+.98
Nabors .24 25900 6.49 6.33 6.35+.08
NewellRub .92f 30476 22.07 21.73 22.05+.41
NikeB s .80 23786 85.87 84.93 85.59+1.16
NobleCorp .08 33074 6.52 6.33 6.45+.15
NokiaCp .19e 82322 5.51 5.46 5.50+.04
Oracle .76 127367 51.05 49.56 51.01+1.58
Penney 39776 2.02 1.94 1.96—.04
PetrbrsA 26642 9.87 9.61 9.76+.06
Petrobras 57756 11.47 11.15 11.27+.02
Pfizer 1.36 49597 43.76 43.35 43.63+.37
ProctGam 2.87 46631 85.62 84.23 85.55+1.55
PrUShSPrs 37683 33.11 32.88 32.89—.51
PrUShD3rs 26232 14.18 14.03 14.03—.40
PulteGrp .36 35657 26.81 25.97 26.17—.52
RangeRs .08 52039 17.87 17.44 17.52+.33
RedHat 62250 136.05 132.33 133.98—9.18
RegionsFn .56f 36277 19.54 19.26 19.47+.31
RioTinto 2.27e 43517 51.57 50.84 50.94+1.66
Rowan .40 35399 17.27 16.51 17.06+.32
SpdrGold 25297 114.37 113.86 113.91+.03
S&P500ETF 4.13e
332783 293.48 292.51 293.48+2.26
SpdrLehHY 2.30 30352 35.95 35.92 35.94+.03
SpdrS&PRB .74e
30975 62.94 62.36 62.89+.81
SpdrRetls .49e 25583 51.67 51.24 51.44+.01
SpdrOGEx .73e 43625 42.67 42.03 42.10—.15
STMicro .40 57181 19.11 18.84 18.99+.69
SibanyeG .14r 45010 2.66 2.48 2.50—.06
Skecherss 39154 26.81 25.51 26.70—1.15
SnapIncAn 140423 9.13 8.67 9.08—.08
SouthnCo 2.40 44857 43.68 43.10 43.26—.44
SwstnEngy 111641 5.65 5.48 5.57+.06
Squaren 50997 87.32 84.82 86.12+1.32
SPCnSt 1.28e 56091 55.20 54.78 55.20+.57
SPEngy 2.04e 41069 75.71 75.06 75.12+.02
SPDRFncl .46e
328269 29.07 28.87 28.99+.26
SPInds 1.12e 39459 80.41 79.54 79.92+.17
SPTech .78e 53135 75.21 74.49 75.12+.84
SPUtil 1.55e 90501 53.29 52.69 53.27+.07
SupEnrgy .32 29942 9.90 9.43 9.60—.11
TALEducs 28576 26.32 25.55 25.92+.37
TevaPhrm .73e 28294 24.98 24.52 24.80+.16
ThorInds 1.48 36062 97.49 90.20 92.02—13.62
Transocn 115652 12.83 12.59 12.67+.31
TriPointe 29422 13.78 13.03 13.29—.61
TurqHillRs 24461 2.25 2.18 2.19—.02
Twitter 75073 30.02 29.24 29.56+.04
UndrArms 48782 20.10 18.94 19.87+1.11
UnArCwi 24852 18.43 17.44 18.23+.95
UnionPac 3.20f
24413 164.50 162.53 164.38+1.58
USOilFd 88940 15.05 14.83 14.88—.06
USSteel .20 31377 30.48 29.76 29.96+.11
ValeSA .29e 107257 14.54 14.29 14.45+.23
VanEGold .06e 157704 19.11 18.67 18.72—.04
VnEkRus .01e 50922 21.14 20.93 21.01+.15
VnEkSemi .58e
26148 108.06 107.11 107.43+1.15
VEckOilSvc .47e
27128 25.17 24.80 24.89+.17
VanEJrGld 56574 28.74 28.03 28.10—.06
VangEmg 1.10e 57066 41.67 41.36 41.52+.23
VangFTSE 1.10e
25861 43.77 43.63 43.69+.35
Vereit .55 29858 7.40 7.32 7.38+.03
VerizonCm 2.41f 50298 53.98 53.32 53.96+.46
Vipshop 45818 6.49 6.20 6.46+.13
WeathfIntl 40995 2.60 2.54 2.57+.05
WellsFargo 1.72f
81590 55.81 54.99 55.38+.16
WheatPrg .28e 24455 17.03 16.78 16.92+.13
WmsCos 1.36 30631 28.43 28.07 28.24+.05
Yamanag .02 53987 2.59 2.48 2.48—.08
ZTOExpn 39215 18.26 17.88 18.05+.06
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500