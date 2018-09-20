BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 44877 4.90 4.78 4.81+.02 AT&TInc 2 101945 33.49 33.15 33.49+.12 AbbVie 3.84 23761 93.12 90.62 92.70+1.68 Alibaba…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 44877 4.90 4.78 4.81+.02 AT&TInc 2 101945 33.49 33.15 33.49+.12 AbbVie 3.84 23761 93.12 90.62 92.70+1.68 Alibaba 128934 167.70 164.72 165.50+2.87 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 35919 10.84 10.77 10.82+.04 Alticen 32383 19.25 18.96 19.23+.27 Ambev .05e 114457 4.63 4.57 4.61+.04 Annaly 1.20e 53562 10.36 10.26 10.32+.04 ArcelorMrs .10p 27475 32.52 32.02 32.09+.96 Avon 34378 2.43 2.32 2.39+.07 BPPLC 2.38 36556 44.57 44.16 44.36+.38 BcoBrads .06a 63004 7.18 6.96 7.04+.06 BcoSantSA .21e 51909 5.41 5.35 5.38+.13 BkofAm .60f 315950 31.37 31.14 31.28+.28 BiPVxSTrs 139309 26.71 26.42 26.68—.43 BarrickG .12 68764 10.77 10.51 10.53—.07 CVSHealth 2 26770 79.97 79.24 79.58+.62 CabotO&G .24 24091 22.86 22.33 22.84+.58 CanopyGrn 104605 51.66 48.54 49.53+.18 Caterpillar 3.44f 36987 157.72 154.46 155.49+2.73 CntryLink 2.16 32921 22.81 22.20 22.52—.22 ChesEng 126916 4.49 4.33 4.35+.05 CgpVelICrd 91995 6.02 5.78 5.96+.07 Citigroup 1.80f 89934 75.00 74.30 74.76+1.04 ClevCliffs 31953 12.39 12.01 12.20+.09 CocaCola 1.56 30843 46.52 46.15 46.50+.54 Corning .72 27014 36.12 35.35 36.12+.87 DenburyR 35017 5.69 5.45 5.50—.09 DeutschBk .83e 24727 12.28 12.16 12.24+.29 DxSOXBrrs 24703 9.52 9.24 9.41—.27 DxGBullrs 70578 14.15 13.26 13.34—.15 DrGMBllrs .09e 105751 8.63 8.03 8.08—.05 DxSCBearrs 45778 8.32 8.18 8.20—.15 Disney 1.68 29026 111.86 109.94 111.66+1.87 DomMidst 1.34f 59843 17.95 17.50 17.85—.20 DomEngy 3.34 25736 70.47 69.23 70.09—.53 DowDuPnt 1.52 34525 70.36 69.39 70.15+1.42 EldorGldg .02e 45262 .97 .88 .89—.07 EnCanag .06 33313 12.75 12.56 12.68+.06 ENSCO .04 43378 7.85 7.65 7.76+.15 ExxonMbl 3.28 43400 85.34 84.55 84.65+.02 FiatChrys 29525 18.50 18.26 18.26+.26 FstBcpPR 50865 9.15 8.95 9.02+.40 FordM .60a 185784 9.93 9.72 9.76—.02 Fortiven .28 80951 87.26 86.24 86.96+.97 FrptMcM .20 109569 14.73 14.28 14.40+.10 GenElec .48 466514 12.69 12.36 12.50—.37 GenMotors 1.52 42312 36.45 35.74 35.86+.13 Gerdau .02e 30733 4.15 4.06 4.13+.08 Goldcrpg .24 28556 11.00 10.72 10.76—.04 GpSuprvin 30420 9.81 8.05 8.74+.79 HPInc .56f 30970 25.71 25.40 25.60+.34 Hallibrtn .72 29578 40.71 40.17 40.46+.40 HeclaM .01e 35201 3.10 3.00 3.04—.01 HostHotls 1a 29043 21.27 20.94 21.10—.05 iShGold 69574 11.59 11.53 11.54+.01 iShBrazil .67e 140786 33.16 32.53 32.88+.35 iShEMU .86e 27119 41.94 41.75 41.81+.59 iShGerm .60e 25315 30.54 30.39 30.41+.40 iShSilver 52316 13.46 13.36 13.37—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 167309 42.87 42.52 42.66+.12 iShEMkts .59e 454186 43.01 42.69 42.87+.31 iShiBoxIG 3.87 24817 114.80 114.39 114.79+.40 iSh20yrT 3.05 50774 117.22 116.47 117.18+.57 iSEafe 1.66e 100734 68.51 68.29 68.40+.64 iShiBxHYB 5.09 43501 86.18 86.12 86.18+.08 iShR2K 1.77e 77880 170.74 169.81 170.65+1.00 iShREst 2.76e 46162 81.66 80.94 81.65+.51 iShHmCnst .09e 27499 37.71 37.01 37.19—.33 Infosyss 36217 10.09 9.97 10.03+.02 iShJapanrs 37939 59.96 59.82 59.94+.19 iShCorEM .95e 70184 51.95 51.59 51.79+.38 ItauUnibH .58e 66415 10.81 10.51 10.60+.09 JPMorgCh 2.24f 62419 118.88 118.08 118.76+1.14 Keycorp .48f 53378 20.57 20.26 20.56+.39 KindMorg .80 34964 18.35 18.03 18.11—.15 Kinrossg 33743 3.09 2.94 2.96—.08 Kroger s .56f 42133 29.07 28.55 28.93+.05 Macys 1.51 32358 35.63 34.60 34.96—.60 MarathnO .20 27139 22.08 21.44 21.51—.25 MarathPts 1.84 28232 82.30 79.57 81.94+1.40 MorgStan 1.20f 55497 50.37 49.71 50.08+.98 Nabors .24 25900 6.49 6.33 6.35+.08 NewellRub .92f 30476 22.07 21.73 22.05+.41 NikeB s .80 23786 85.87 84.93 85.59+1.16 NobleCorp .08 33074 6.52 6.33 6.45+.15 NokiaCp .19e 82322 5.51 5.46 5.50+.04 Oracle .76 127367 51.05 49.56 51.01+1.58 Penney 39776 2.02 1.94 1.96—.04 PetrbrsA 26642 9.87 9.61 9.76+.06 Petrobras 57756 11.47 11.15 11.27+.02 Pfizer 1.36 49597 43.76 43.35 43.63+.37 ProctGam 2.87 46631 85.62 84.23 85.55+1.55 PrUShSPrs 37683 33.11 32.88 32.89—.51 PrUShD3rs 26232 14.18 14.03 14.03—.40 PulteGrp .36 35657 26.81 25.97 26.17—.52 RangeRs .08 52039 17.87 17.44 17.52+.33 RedHat 62250 136.05 132.33 133.98—9.18 RegionsFn .56f 36277 19.54 19.26 19.47+.31 RioTinto 2.27e 43517 51.57 50.84 50.94+1.66 Rowan .40 35399 17.27 16.51 17.06+.32 SpdrGold 25297 114.37 113.86 113.91+.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 332783 293.48 292.51 293.48+2.26 SpdrLehHY 2.30 30352 35.95 35.92 35.94+.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 30975 62.94 62.36 62.89+.81 SpdrRetls .49e 25583 51.67 51.24 51.44+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 43625 42.67 42.03 42.10—.15 STMicro .40 57181 19.11 18.84 18.99+.69 SibanyeG .14r 45010 2.66 2.48 2.50—.06 Skecherss 39154 26.81 25.51 26.70—1.15 SnapIncAn 140423 9.13 8.67 9.08—.08 SouthnCo 2.40 44857 43.68 43.10 43.26—.44 SwstnEngy 111641 5.65 5.48 5.57+.06 Squaren 50997 87.32 84.82 86.12+1.32 SPCnSt 1.28e 56091 55.20 54.78 55.20+.57 SPEngy 2.04e 41069 75.71 75.06 75.12+.02 SPDRFncl .46e 328269 29.07 28.87 28.99+.26 SPInds 1.12e 39459 80.41 79.54 79.92+.17 SPTech .78e 53135 75.21 74.49 75.12+.84 SPUtil 1.55e 90501 53.29 52.69 53.27+.07 SupEnrgy .32 29942 9.90 9.43 9.60—.11 TALEducs 28576 26.32 25.55 25.92+.37 TevaPhrm .73e 28294 24.98 24.52 24.80+.16 ThorInds 1.48 36062 97.49 90.20 92.02—13.62 Transocn 115652 12.83 12.59 12.67+.31 TriPointe 29422 13.78 13.03 13.29—.61 TurqHillRs 24461 2.25 2.18 2.19—.02 Twitter 75073 30.02 29.24 29.56+.04 UndrArms 48782 20.10 18.94 19.87+1.11 UnArCwi 24852 18.43 17.44 18.23+.95 UnionPac 3.20f 24413 164.50 162.53 164.38+1.58 USOilFd 88940 15.05 14.83 14.88—.06 USSteel .20 31377 30.48 29.76 29.96+.11 ValeSA .29e 107257 14.54 14.29 14.45+.23 VanEGold .06e 157704 19.11 18.67 18.72—.04 VnEkRus .01e 50922 21.14 20.93 21.01+.15 VnEkSemi .58e 26148 108.06 107.11 107.43+1.15 VEckOilSvc .47e 27128 25.17 24.80 24.89+.17 VanEJrGld 56574 28.74 28.03 28.10—.06 VangEmg 1.10e 57066 41.67 41.36 41.52+.23 VangFTSE 1.10e 25861 43.77 43.63 43.69+.35 Vereit .55 29858 7.40 7.32 7.38+.03 VerizonCm 2.41f 50298 53.98 53.32 53.96+.46 Vipshop 45818 6.49 6.20 6.46+.13 WeathfIntl 40995 2.60 2.54 2.57+.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 81590 55.81 54.99 55.38+.16 WheatPrg .28e 24455 17.03 16.78 16.92+.13 WmsCos 1.36 30631 28.43 28.07 28.24+.05 Yamanag .02 53987 2.59 2.48 2.48—.08 ZTOExpn 39215 18.26 17.88 18.05+.06 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.