BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 21704 24.08 23.93 24.01—.02 AESCorp .52 26472 13.64 13.39 13.60+.15 AKSteel 39830 4.45 4.36 4.42+.05 AMCEnt .68m 25134 21.30 20.25 20.58+.48 AT&TInc 2 168474 33.65 33.30 33.59—.09 Alibaba 102807 168.00 164.08 166.26+.73 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 72500 10.95 10.76 10.88—.06 Altria 3.20 28369 61.67 60.70 61.26—.20 Ambev .05e 120126 4.43 4.33 4.35—.04 Annaly 1.20e 115705 10.25 10.17 10.24+.06 AstraZens 1.37e 27899 37.58 37.27 37.51—.12 BcBilVArg .27e 59005 6.37 6.31 6.34—.01 BcoBrads .06a 44879 6.70 6.58 6.62+.07 BcoSantSA .21e 37355 5.00 4.96 4.99 BkofAm .60f 142602 30.39 30.11 30.36+.22 BiPVxSTrs 96592 27.88 27.54 27.56—.31 BarrickG .12 41672 10.32 10.01 10.25+.14 BauschHl 22146 23.16 22.51 22.55—.57 BostonSci 38534 37.56 37.16 37.33—.29 CBLAsc .80 34920 4.26 4.02 4.16—.08 CanopyGrn 143777 47.62 40.68 46.53+2.46 CenterPnt 1.11 23721 28.82 28.55 28.81+.03 CntryLink 2.16 37414 22.76 22.24 22.75+.10 ChesEng 88079 4.06 3.99 4.03+.02 CgpVelICrd 47238 6.71 6.16 6.27—.20 Citigroup 1.80f 35250 70.88 70.15 70.74+.59 ClevCliffs 69501 11.66 11.22 11.64+.52 Corning .72 40392 36.00 35.21 35.36+.30 DDRCorprs .80 22155 14.06 13.36 13.48—.84 DenburyR 37313 5.32 5.16 5.30+.14 DevonE .32 52100 41.08 39.89 40.54—.35 DxGBullrs 33430 12.36 11.83 12.17+.04 DrGMBllrs .09e 54253 7.39 7.11 7.25—.10 DxSCBearrs 40757 8.23 8.02 8.06—.13 DowDuPnt 1.52 22450 69.55 68.77 68.90—.02 EnCanag .06 29763 12.33 12.03 12.28+.19 ENSCO .04 42695 7.49 7.12 7.44+.12 ExxonMbl 3.28 29559 83.07 82.27 83.04+.72 Fitbitn 30039 5.60 5.40 5.44—.20 FordM .60a 91630 9.48 9.36 9.47+.10 Fortiven .28 49549 87.06 86.30 86.96+.46 FrptMcM .20 60443 13.89 13.55 13.79+.21 GNC .80 24629 3.78 3.40 3.77+.12 GenElec .48 x351431 12.55 12.38 12.51—.08 GenMotors 1.52 43267 34.72 34.33 34.70+.45 GoldFLtd .02e 22585 2.40 2.35 2.40+.03 Goldcrpg .24 70432 10.43 10.22 10.34+.08 Hallibrtn .72 28086 39.00 38.35 38.98+.55 HPEntn .45e 25671 16.66 16.54 16.55+.01 iShGold 72739 11.54 11.47 11.48—.04 iShBrazil .67e 139171 31.34 30.94 31.03+.31 iShEMU .86e 30569 40.92 40.81 40.85—.02 iShHK .61e 33841 23.68 23.57 23.65+.08 iShSilver 30881 13.38 13.27 13.30—.06 iShChinaLC .87e 107113 41.66 41.38 41.58—.10 iShEMkts .59e 210548 42.28 42.01 42.17+.17 iShiBoxIG 3.87 25263 115.11 114.95 115.08—.17 iSEafe 1.66e 75085 66.94 66.78 66.89+.23 iShiBxHYB 5.09 39262 86.31 86.23 86.31+.06 iShR2K 1.77e 52639 171.93 170.40 171.65+.99 iShChina .61e 24379 58.86 58.34 58.66—.05 iShREst 2.76e 35456 82.68 81.73 82.08—.82 iShCorEafe 1.56e 24439 63.26 63.11 63.21+.20 Infosyss 51195 10.54 10.35 10.38—.24 Invesco 1.16 27180 23.84 23.48 23.77+.41 InvitHmn .44 27328 23.77 23.53 23.58—.21 iShJapanrs 24507 58.21 58.09 58.18+.71 iSTaiwnrs 33367 37.21 37.06 37.16+.46 iShCorEM .95e 41840 51.13 50.83 51.01+.25 ItauUnibH .58e 40835 10.12 9.98 10.03+.12 JPMorgCh 2.24f 36043 114.49 113.52 113.66+.14 JnprNtwk .72 21915 28.33 27.67 27.92+.10 Keycorp .48f 133468 20.05 19.82 19.96+.03 KindMorg .80 43788 18.27 17.84 18.10—.21 Kinrossg 87916 2.97 2.86 2.95+.07 Kroger s .56f 67126 28.61 28.30 28.48—.11 LBrands 2.40 32494 28.94 27.51 28.87+1.43 LaredoPet 30516 8.49 8.25 8.26—.16 LVSands 3 21970 62.70 61.46 61.53+.28 LloydBkg .47a 31382 3.10 3.07 3.08—.03 MGM Rsts .48 32545 28.16 27.65 27.65+.17 Macys 1.51 22510 35.97 35.02 35.95+.21 MarathnO .20 27602 21.03 20.60 20.95+.28 Merck 1.92 x23819 70.74 69.71 70.02—.33 MorgStan 1.20f 25289 48.51 47.85 48.33+.61 Nabors .24 32845 6.06 5.85 6.02+.10 NewmtM .56 20275 30.78 30.12 30.66+.44 NiSource s .78 183933 25.91 25.03 25.53—2.56 NokiaCp .19e 55896 5.54 5.48 5.48+.01 OasisPet 21852 12.49 12.13 12.44+.27 Oracle .76 75423 49.45 48.94 49.18+.22 PGTInc 28847 22.90 22.15 22.53—1.48 Pandora 31626 9.95 9.59 9.64—.08 Penney 28115 1.87 1.81 1.83—.02 PetrbrsA 21216 9.09 8.90 8.93+.02 Petrobras 46547 10.63 10.45 10.50+.06 Pfizer 1.36 55264 42.91 42.50 42.81—.04 PivotSftn 21249 23.44 22.52 22.63—.37 PUVixSTrs 93601 7.88 7.74 7.75—.14 ProShtVxs 24694 14.54 14.45 14.54+.09 Realogy .27p 60802 21.41 20.51 21.30+1.49 RegionsFn .56f 31427 19.07 18.91 19.04+.17 RiteAid 22146 1.32 1.29 1.29—.01 SpdrGold 22085 113.90 113.18 113.30—.47 S&P500ETF 4.13e 154471 291.27 290.52 291.19+.36 SpdrBarcCv 3.55e 22891 54.13 53.97 54.08+.19 SpdrLehHY 2.30 21453 36.01 35.97 36.01+.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 26882 62.06 61.49 62.06+.66 SpdrRetls .49e 20947 51.77 51.29 51.73+.07 SpdrOGEx .73e 44672 41.67 41.08 41.54+.40 Schlmbrg 2 28935 61.56 60.78 61.33+.31 SchIntLgCo .61e 40660 29.37 29.27 29.36+.12 SnapIncAn 184394 9.84 9.31 9.45+.10 SouthnCo 2.40 21370 44.21 43.61 43.98—.32 SwstnEngy 69199 5.07 4.93 5.05+.13 Squaren 33849 91.29 89.31 90.75+.53 SPMatls .98e 21513 59.67 59.33 59.64+.21 SPHlthC 1.01e 23465 93.92 93.55 93.69—.16 SPCnSt 1.28e 43556 54.87 54.48 54.68—.24 SPEngy 2.04e 44565 74.54 73.85 74.45+.58 SPDRFncl .46e 127107 28.26 28.06 28.24+.21 SPInds 1.12e 34126 79.13 78.44 79.12+.44 SPTech .78e 34340 75.27 74.86 75.05+.05 SPUtil 1.55e 68381 54.42 53.84 54.22—.38 TALEducs 31540 26.24 25.35 25.76+.57 TaiwSemi .73e 23179 44.56 43.95 44.38+.95 TevaPhrm .73e 41553 22.50 21.88 22.46+.25 Transocn 73068 11.73 11.48 11.68+.18 TurqHillRs 52160 2.16 2.12 2.13—.02 Twitter 57205 30.77 30.15 30.53+.14 USOilFd 87729 14.71 14.31 14.63+.14 USSteel .20 27670 29.30 28.47 29.13+.45 ValeSA .29e 70106 13.24 13.08 13.19+.35 Valvolinen .30 34904 21.17 20.00 20.47—1.86 VanEGold .06e 98190 18.20 17.94 18.11+.02 VnEkRus .01e 30699 20.31 20.13 20.27+.30 VEckOilSvc .47e 21991 24.37 23.99 24.31+.24 VanEJrGld 37278 27.23 26.88 27.05—.10 VangREIT 3.08e 20469 83.62 82.54 82.94—.73 VangAllW 1.34e 20882 51.55 51.39 51.51+.18 VangEmg 1.10e 56189 41.04 40.78 40.94+.15 VangFTSE 1.10e 37575 42.82 42.71 42.79+.17 Vereit .55 24975 7.67 7.50 7.58—.11 VerizonCm 2.41f 40565 54.99 54.21 54.38—.57 Vipshop 22742 6.56 6.24 6.29—.10 WalMart 2.08f 25916 94.83 94.35 94.74—.38 WeathfIntl 51906 2.52 2.43 2.46—.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 79452 55.56 54.88 54.92—.09 WmsCos 1.36 30774 28.29 27.88 28.20+.01 Yamanag .02 49677 2.54 2.49 2.52+.02 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 