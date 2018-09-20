BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ADTIncn 93058 9.07 8.32 8.92+.55 AKSteel 94025 4.90 4.78 4.85+.06 AT&TInc 2 247643 33.53 33.15 33.44+.07 AbbVie 3.84…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ADTIncn
|93058
|9.07
|8.32
|8.92+.55
|AKSteel
|94025
|4.90
|4.78
|4.85+.06
|AT&TInc 2
|247643
|33.53
|33.15
|33.44+.07
|AbbVie 3.84
|59033
|93.12
|90.62
|92.68+1.66
|Alibaba
|226684
|167.70
|164.72
|165.88+3.25
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|93956
|10.84
|10.77
|10.83+.05
|Alticen
|104901
|19.59
|18.96
|19.21+.25
|Ambev .05e
|227321
|4.63
|4.57
|4.62+.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|124708
|10.36
|10.26
|10.31+.03
|Avon
|74213
|2.43
|2.32
|2.40+.08
|BPPLC 2.38
|90960
|44.63
|44.16
|44.57+.59
|BcoBrads .06a
|129940
|7.18
|6.96
|7.08+.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|104008
|5.43
|5.35
|5.41+.16
|BkofAm .60f
|830447
|31.37
|31.14
|31.19+.19
|BiPVxSTrs
|297528
|26.82
|26.42
|26.64—.47
|BarrickG .12
|142195
|10.77
|10.48
|10.62+.02
|BauschHl
|69256
|25.35
|24.08
|25.01+.94
|CVSHealth 2
|67366
|79.97
|79.24
|79.39+.43
|CabotO&G .24
|71794
|23.02
|22.33
|22.90+.64
|CanopyGrn
|190132
|52.40
|48.54
|52.40+3.05
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|67539
|157.72
|154.46
|156.00+3.24
|CntryLink 2.16
|114775
|22.81
|22.20
|22.57—.17
|ChesEng
|291666
|4.49
|4.33
|4.41+.11
|Chevron 4.48
|58045
|121.32
|119.11
|119.42—.09
|CgpVelICrd
|130683
|6.08
|5.78
|6.05+.16
|Citigroup 1.80f
|234458
|75.01
|74.26
|74.79+1.07
|ClevCliffs
|117764
|12.39
|12.01
|12.22+.11
|CocaCola 1.56
|94317
|46.68
|46.15
|46.64+.68
|Corning .72
|73581
|36.36
|35.35
|36.13+.88
|Coty .50
|85181
|13.03
|12.54
|13.01+.35
|DenburyR
|82811
|5.69
|5.45
|5.54—.05
|DxGBullrs
|103158
|14.15
|13.26
|13.83+.34
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|167164
|8.63
|8.03
|8.46+.33
|DxSCBearrs
|92578
|8.32
|8.10
|8.12—.22
|Disney 1.68
|71025
|111.95
|109.94
|111.62+1.83
|DomMidst 1.34f
|94463
|17.95
|17.50
|17.90—.15
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|84400
|70.36
|69.39
|70.03+1.30
|ElancoAnn
|401718
|36.01
|32.05
|36.00
|EnCanag .06
|65358
|12.78
|12.56
|12.64+.02
|ENSCO .04
|111202
|7.85
|7.65
|7.70+.09
|Eventbrn
|109663
|39.30
|35.25
|36.50
|Exelon 1.38f
|60295
|43.56
|42.92
|43.39+.15
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|108552
|85.34
|84.54
|84.82+.19
|FstBcpPR
|107764
|9.15
|8.95
|9.04+.42
|Fitbitn
|61823
|6.19
|6.00
|6.08—.03
|FordM .60a
|454850
|9.93
|9.71
|9.81+.03
|Fortiven .28
|179374
|87.76
|86.24
|87.37+1.38
|FrankRes .92
|65905
|33.33
|32.63
|32.92+.46
|FrptMcM .20
|217828
|14.73
|14.28
|14.39+.09
|GenElec .48
|882075
|12.69
|12.36
|12.46—.40
|GenMills 1.96
|60188
|44.58
|44.16
|44.37+.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|113118
|36.45
|35.74
|36.08+.35
|Gerdau .02e
|79083
|4.16
|4.06
|4.15+.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|68705
|11.00
|10.69
|10.77—.03
|HPInc .56f
|101361
|25.78
|25.40
|25.69+.43
|Hallibrtn .72
|75069
|40.71
|40.17
|40.39+.33
|HeclaM .01e
|68411
|3.10
|3.00
|3.04
|HPEntn .45e
|87257
|16.98
|16.68
|16.87+.23
|HostHotls 1a
|117048
|21.27
|20.94
|21.22+.08
|ICICIBk .16e
|67040
|9.17
|9.01
|9.11+.10
|iShGold
|109441
|11.59
|11.53
|11.57+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|285761
|33.16
|32.53
|32.97+.44
|iShSilver
|91826
|13.46
|13.36
|13.45+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|310917
|42.87
|42.52
|42.79+.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|934264
|43.06
|42.69
|43.03+.47
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|61524
|114.81
|114.39
|114.69+.30
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|86572
|117.30
|116.47
|117.15+.54
|iSEafe 1.66e
|228654
|68.68
|68.29
|68.60+.84
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|153154
|86.22
|85.93
|86.22+.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|169015
|171.30
|169.81
|171.22+1.57
|iShREst 2.76e
|89376
|81.97
|80.94
|81.95+.81
|Infosyss
|96306
|10.10
|9.97
|10.07+.06
|IBM 6.28f
|57293
|151.38
|149.44
|151.15+2.09
|iShJapanrs
|103176
|60.03
|59.82
|59.91+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|221345
|52.01
|51.59
|51.95+.54
|ItauUnibH .58e
|116813
|10.81
|10.51
|10.64+.13
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|155000
|119.24
|118.08
|118.63+1.01
|Keycorp .48f
|231134
|20.87
|20.26
|20.75+.58
|KindMorg .80
|129647
|18.35
|18.02
|18.04—.22
|Kinrossg
|81064
|3.09
|2.94
|3.01—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|89956
|29.22
|28.55
|29.18+.30
|MGM Rsts .48
|59000
|28.83
|28.25
|28.53+.16
|Macys 1.51
|66509
|35.63
|34.60
|35.18—.37
|MarathnO .20
|79399
|22.08
|21.36
|21.55—.21
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|65000
|82.55
|79.57
|81.93+1.39
|Merck 1.92
|61328
|70.83
|70.05
|70.78+.80
|MetLife 1.68
|58430
|48.73
|48.15
|48.42+.70
|MorgStan 1.20f
|116804
|50.37
|49.71
|49.88+.78
|Nabors .24
|66735
|6.49
|6.28
|6.29+.02
|NewellRub .92f
|90353
|22.34
|21.73
|22.00+.36
|NikeB s .80
|64782
|85.87
|84.93
|85.37+.94
|NobleCorp .08
|69625
|6.54
|6.33
|6.51+.21
|NokiaCp .19e
|135768
|5.53
|5.46
|5.52+.06
|Oracle .76
|268923
|51.08
|49.56
|50.43+1.00
|Penney
|96359
|2.02
|1.93
|2.00
|Petrobras
|135281
|11.47
|11.15
|11.36+.11
|Pfizer 1.36
|173377
|43.88
|43.35
|43.75+.49
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|100148
|85.64
|84.23
|85.36+1.36
|PrUShSPrs
|67558
|33.11
|32.78
|32.86—.54
|PulteGrp .36
|78241
|26.81
|25.97
|26.39—.30
|RangeRs .08
|102560
|17.88
|17.44
|17.82+.63
|RedHat
|100286
|136.05
|132.29
|133.81—9.35
|RegionsFn .56f
|88289
|19.55
|19.26
|19.49+.33
|RioTinto 2.27e
|63822
|51.57
|50.84
|51.15+1.87
|Rowan .40
|70480
|17.54
|16.51
|17.48+.74
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|995462
|293.94
|291.24
|293.58+2.36
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|96021
|35.96
|35.92
|35.96+.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|80935
|63.17
|62.36
|62.89+.81
|SpdrRetls .49e
|59288
|51.67
|51.24
|51.60+.17
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|94732
|42.67
|42.03
|42.13—.12
|STMicro .40
|80517
|19.11
|18.84
|19.06+.76
|Schlmbrg 2
|70306
|62.27
|61.56
|61.57+.34
|SibanyeG .14r
|81997
|2.66
|2.45
|2.51—.05
|Skecherss
|65395
|26.86
|25.51
|26.58—1.26
|SnapIncAn
|265254
|9.24
|8.67
|9.21+.05
|SouthnCo 2.40
|103635
|43.68
|43.10
|43.29—.41
|SwstnEngy
|231758
|5.69
|5.48
|5.64+.13
|Sprint
|64257
|6.45
|6.37
|6.44+.08
|Squaren
|91700
|87.32
|84.82
|86.51+1.71
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|118087
|55.33
|54.78
|55.32+.69
|SPEngy 2.04e
|124413
|75.71
|75.03
|75.12+.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|767671
|29.07
|28.87
|28.98+.25
|SPInds 1.12e
|114485
|80.41
|79.54
|79.87+.12
|SPTech .78e
|136215
|75.24
|74.49
|75.16+.88
|SPUtil 1.55e
|178144
|53.36
|52.69
|53.31+.11
|SupEnrgy .32
|72183
|9.90
|9.43
|9.61—.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|91671
|25.00
|24.52
|24.83+.19
|ThorInds 1.48
|66625
|97.49
|90.00
|91.95—13.69
|Transocn
|206589
|12.83
|12.59
|12.63+.27
|Twitter
|153732
|30.02
|29.24
|29.85+.33
|UndrArms
|115696
|20.12
|18.94
|20.00+1.24
|UnionPac 3.20f
|
|64496
|165.11
|162.53
|164.01+1.21
|USOilFd
|147677
|15.05
|14.78
|14.80—.14
|USSteel .20
|80980
|30.48
|29.76
|29.85
|ValeSA .29e
|188009
|14.56
|14.29
|14.52+.30
|VanEGold .06e
|455405
|19.11
|18.67
|18.93+.18
|VnEkRus .01e
|83360
|21.14
|20.93
|21.06+.20
|VanEEMBd .98
|85156
|16.39
|16.23
|16.38+.18
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|61826
|108.06
|107.11
|107.65+1.37
|VanEJrGld
|188724
|28.74
|28.03
|28.56+.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|116353
|41.70
|41.36
|41.63+.34
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|59506
|43.86
|43.63
|43.81+.47
|Vereit .55
|110670
|7.48
|7.32
|7.46+.11
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|143751
|54.15
|53.32
|53.95+.45
|Vipshop
|128208
|6.65
|6.20
|6.55+.22
|Visa s .84
|71611
|149.49
|147.20
|149.24+1.82
|WeathfIntl
|121424
|2.63
|2.54
|2.57+.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|202835
|55.81
|54.99
|55.55+.33
|WmsCos 1.36
|108046
|28.43
|28.07
|28.25+.06
|Yamanag .02
|97513
|2.59
|2.48
|2.54—.02
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.