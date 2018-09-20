BC-150-actives-f,

202
By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 5:39 pm 09/20/2018 05:39pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
ADTIncn 93058 9.07 8.32 8.92+.55
AKSteel 94025 4.90 4.78 4.85+.06
AT&TInc 2 247643 33.53 33.15 33.44+.07
AbbVie 3.84 59033 93.12 90.62 92.68+1.66
Alibaba 226684 167.70 164.72 165.88+3.25
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
93956 10.84 10.77 10.83+.05
Alticen 104901 19.59 18.96 19.21+.25
Ambev .05e 227321 4.63 4.57 4.62+.05
Annaly 1.20e 124708 10.36 10.26 10.31+.03
Avon 74213 2.43 2.32 2.40+.08
BPPLC 2.38 90960 44.63 44.16 44.57+.59
BcoBrads .06a 129940 7.18 6.96 7.08+.10
BcoSantSA .21e 104008 5.43 5.35 5.41+.16
BkofAm .60f 830447 31.37 31.14 31.19+.19
BiPVxSTrs 297528 26.82 26.42 26.64—.47
BarrickG .12 142195 10.77 10.48 10.62+.02
BauschHl 69256 25.35 24.08 25.01+.94
CVSHealth 2 67366 79.97 79.24 79.39+.43
CabotO&G .24 71794 23.02 22.33 22.90+.64
CanopyGrn 190132 52.40 48.54 52.40+3.05
Caterpillar 3.44f
67539 157.72 154.46 156.00+3.24
CntryLink 2.16 114775 22.81 22.20 22.57—.17
ChesEng 291666 4.49 4.33 4.41+.11
Chevron 4.48 58045 121.32 119.11 119.42—.09
CgpVelICrd 130683 6.08 5.78 6.05+.16
Citigroup 1.80f 234458 75.01 74.26 74.79+1.07
ClevCliffs 117764 12.39 12.01 12.22+.11
CocaCola 1.56 94317 46.68 46.15 46.64+.68
Corning .72 73581 36.36 35.35 36.13+.88
Coty .50 85181 13.03 12.54 13.01+.35
DenburyR 82811 5.69 5.45 5.54—.05
DxGBullrs 103158 14.15 13.26 13.83+.34
DrGMBllrs .09e 167164 8.63 8.03 8.46+.33
DxSCBearrs 92578 8.32 8.10 8.12—.22
Disney 1.68 71025 111.95 109.94 111.62+1.83
DomMidst 1.34f 94463 17.95 17.50 17.90—.15
DowDuPnt 1.52 84400 70.36 69.39 70.03+1.30
ElancoAnn 401718 36.01 32.05 36.00
EnCanag .06 65358 12.78 12.56 12.64+.02
ENSCO .04 111202 7.85 7.65 7.70+.09
Eventbrn 109663 39.30 35.25 36.50
Exelon 1.38f 60295 43.56 42.92 43.39+.15
ExxonMbl 3.28 108552 85.34 84.54 84.82+.19
FstBcpPR 107764 9.15 8.95 9.04+.42
Fitbitn 61823 6.19 6.00 6.08—.03
FordM .60a 454850 9.93 9.71 9.81+.03
Fortiven .28 179374 87.76 86.24 87.37+1.38
FrankRes .92 65905 33.33 32.63 32.92+.46
FrptMcM .20 217828 14.73 14.28 14.39+.09
GenElec .48 882075 12.69 12.36 12.46—.40
GenMills 1.96 60188 44.58 44.16 44.37+.10
GenMotors 1.52
113118 36.45 35.74 36.08+.35
Gerdau .02e 79083 4.16 4.06 4.15+.10
Goldcrpg .24 68705 11.00 10.69 10.77—.03
HPInc .56f 101361 25.78 25.40 25.69+.43
Hallibrtn .72 75069 40.71 40.17 40.39+.33
HeclaM .01e 68411 3.10 3.00 3.04
HPEntn .45e 87257 16.98 16.68 16.87+.23
HostHotls 1a 117048 21.27 20.94 21.22+.08
ICICIBk .16e 67040 9.17 9.01 9.11+.10
iShGold 109441 11.59 11.53 11.57+.04
iShBrazil .67e 285761 33.16 32.53 32.97+.44
iShSilver 91826 13.46 13.36 13.45+.05
iShChinaLC .87e
310917 42.87 42.52 42.79+.25
iShEMkts .59e 934264 43.06 42.69 43.03+.47
iShiBoxIG 3.87
61524 114.81 114.39 114.69+.30
iSh20yrT 3.05
86572 117.30 116.47 117.15+.54
iSEafe 1.66e 228654 68.68 68.29 68.60+.84
iShiBxHYB 5.09
153154 86.22 85.93 86.22+.12
iShR2K 1.77e
169015 171.30 169.81 171.22+1.57
iShREst 2.76e 89376 81.97 80.94 81.95+.81
Infosyss 96306 10.10 9.97 10.07+.06
IBM 6.28f 57293 151.38 149.44 151.15+2.09
iShJapanrs 103176 60.03 59.82 59.91+.16
iShCorEM .95e 221345 52.01 51.59 51.95+.54
ItauUnibH .58e 116813 10.81 10.51 10.64+.13
JPMorgCh 2.24f
155000 119.24 118.08 118.63+1.01
Keycorp .48f 231134 20.87 20.26 20.75+.58
KindMorg .80 129647 18.35 18.02 18.04—.22
Kinrossg 81064 3.09 2.94 3.01—.02
Kroger s .56f 89956 29.22 28.55 29.18+.30
MGM Rsts .48 59000 28.83 28.25 28.53+.16
Macys 1.51 66509 35.63 34.60 35.18—.37
MarathnO .20 79399 22.08 21.36 21.55—.21
MarathPts 1.84
65000 82.55 79.57 81.93+1.39
Merck 1.92 61328 70.83 70.05 70.78+.80
MetLife 1.68 58430 48.73 48.15 48.42+.70
MorgStan 1.20f 116804 50.37 49.71 49.88+.78
Nabors .24 66735 6.49 6.28 6.29+.02
NewellRub .92f 90353 22.34 21.73 22.00+.36
NikeB s .80 64782 85.87 84.93 85.37+.94
NobleCorp .08 69625 6.54 6.33 6.51+.21
NokiaCp .19e 135768 5.53 5.46 5.52+.06
Oracle .76 268923 51.08 49.56 50.43+1.00
Penney 96359 2.02 1.93 2.00
Petrobras 135281 11.47 11.15 11.36+.11
Pfizer 1.36 173377 43.88 43.35 43.75+.49
ProctGam 2.87
100148 85.64 84.23 85.36+1.36
PrUShSPrs 67558 33.11 32.78 32.86—.54
PulteGrp .36 78241 26.81 25.97 26.39—.30
RangeRs .08 102560 17.88 17.44 17.82+.63
RedHat 100286 136.05 132.29 133.81—9.35
RegionsFn .56f 88289 19.55 19.26 19.49+.33
RioTinto 2.27e 63822 51.57 50.84 51.15+1.87
Rowan .40 70480 17.54 16.51 17.48+.74
S&P500ETF 4.13e
995462 293.94 291.24 293.58+2.36
SpdrLehHY 2.30 96021 35.96 35.92 35.96+.05
SpdrS&PRB .74e
80935 63.17 62.36 62.89+.81
SpdrRetls .49e 59288 51.67 51.24 51.60+.17
SpdrOGEx .73e 94732 42.67 42.03 42.13—.12
STMicro .40 80517 19.11 18.84 19.06+.76
Schlmbrg 2 70306 62.27 61.56 61.57+.34
SibanyeG .14r 81997 2.66 2.45 2.51—.05
Skecherss 65395 26.86 25.51 26.58—1.26
SnapIncAn 265254 9.24 8.67 9.21+.05
SouthnCo 2.40 103635 43.68 43.10 43.29—.41
SwstnEngy 231758 5.69 5.48 5.64+.13
Sprint 64257 6.45 6.37 6.44+.08
Squaren 91700 87.32 84.82 86.51+1.71
SPCnSt 1.28e 118087 55.33 54.78 55.32+.69
SPEngy 2.04e 124413 75.71 75.03 75.12+.02
SPDRFncl .46e
767671 29.07 28.87 28.98+.25
SPInds 1.12e 114485 80.41 79.54 79.87+.12
SPTech .78e 136215 75.24 74.49 75.16+.88
SPUtil 1.55e 178144 53.36 52.69 53.31+.11
SupEnrgy .32 72183 9.90 9.43 9.61—.10
TevaPhrm .73e 91671 25.00 24.52 24.83+.19
ThorInds 1.48 66625 97.49 90.00 91.95—13.69
Transocn 206589 12.83 12.59 12.63+.27
Twitter 153732 30.02 29.24 29.85+.33
UndrArms 115696 20.12 18.94 20.00+1.24
UnionPac 3.20f
64496 165.11 162.53 164.01+1.21
USOilFd 147677 15.05 14.78 14.80—.14
USSteel .20 80980 30.48 29.76 29.85
ValeSA .29e 188009 14.56 14.29 14.52+.30
VanEGold .06e 455405 19.11 18.67 18.93+.18
VnEkRus .01e 83360 21.14 20.93 21.06+.20
VanEEMBd .98 85156 16.39 16.23 16.38+.18
VnEkSemi .58e
61826 108.06 107.11 107.65+1.37
VanEJrGld 188724 28.74 28.03 28.56+.41
VangEmg 1.10e
116353 41.70 41.36 41.63+.34
VangFTSE 1.10e
59506 43.86 43.63 43.81+.47
Vereit .55 110670 7.48 7.32 7.46+.11
VerizonCm 2.41f
143751 54.15 53.32 53.95+.45
Vipshop 128208 6.65 6.20 6.55+.22
Visa s .84 71611 149.49 147.20 149.24+1.82
WeathfIntl 121424 2.63 2.54 2.57+.05
WellsFargo 1.72f
202835 55.81 54.99 55.55+.33
WmsCos 1.36 108046 28.43 28.07 28.25+.06
Yamanag .02 97513 2.59 2.48 2.54—.02

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

