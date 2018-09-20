BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ADTIncn 93058 9.07 8.32 8.92+.55 AKSteel 94025 4.90 4.78 4.85+.06 AT&TInc 2 247643 33.53 33.15 33.44+.07 AbbVie 3.84…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ADTIncn 93058 9.07 8.32 8.92+.55 AKSteel 94025 4.90 4.78 4.85+.06 AT&TInc 2 247643 33.53 33.15 33.44+.07 AbbVie 3.84 59033 93.12 90.62 92.68+1.66 Alibaba 226684 167.70 164.72 165.88+3.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 93956 10.84 10.77 10.83+.05 Alticen 104901 19.59 18.96 19.21+.25 Ambev .05e 227321 4.63 4.57 4.62+.05 Annaly 1.20e 124708 10.36 10.26 10.31+.03 Avon 74213 2.43 2.32 2.40+.08 BPPLC 2.38 90960 44.63 44.16 44.57+.59 BcoBrads .06a 129940 7.18 6.96 7.08+.10 BcoSantSA .21e 104008 5.43 5.35 5.41+.16 BkofAm .60f 830447 31.37 31.14 31.19+.19 BiPVxSTrs 297528 26.82 26.42 26.64—.47 BarrickG .12 142195 10.77 10.48 10.62+.02 BauschHl 69256 25.35 24.08 25.01+.94 CVSHealth 2 67366 79.97 79.24 79.39+.43 CabotO&G .24 71794 23.02 22.33 22.90+.64 CanopyGrn 190132 52.40 48.54 52.40+3.05 Caterpillar 3.44f 67539 157.72 154.46 156.00+3.24 CntryLink 2.16 114775 22.81 22.20 22.57—.17 ChesEng 291666 4.49 4.33 4.41+.11 Chevron 4.48 58045 121.32 119.11 119.42—.09 CgpVelICrd 130683 6.08 5.78 6.05+.16 Citigroup 1.80f 234458 75.01 74.26 74.79+1.07 ClevCliffs 117764 12.39 12.01 12.22+.11 CocaCola 1.56 94317 46.68 46.15 46.64+.68 Corning .72 73581 36.36 35.35 36.13+.88 Coty .50 85181 13.03 12.54 13.01+.35 DenburyR 82811 5.69 5.45 5.54—.05 DxGBullrs 103158 14.15 13.26 13.83+.34 DrGMBllrs .09e 167164 8.63 8.03 8.46+.33 DxSCBearrs 92578 8.32 8.10 8.12—.22 Disney 1.68 71025 111.95 109.94 111.62+1.83 DomMidst 1.34f 94463 17.95 17.50 17.90—.15 DowDuPnt 1.52 84400 70.36 69.39 70.03+1.30 ElancoAnn 401718 36.01 32.05 36.00 EnCanag .06 65358 12.78 12.56 12.64+.02 ENSCO .04 111202 7.85 7.65 7.70+.09 Eventbrn 109663 39.30 35.25 36.50 Exelon 1.38f 60295 43.56 42.92 43.39+.15 ExxonMbl 3.28 108552 85.34 84.54 84.82+.19 FstBcpPR 107764 9.15 8.95 9.04+.42 Fitbitn 61823 6.19 6.00 6.08—.03 FordM .60a 454850 9.93 9.71 9.81+.03 Fortiven .28 179374 87.76 86.24 87.37+1.38 FrankRes .92 65905 33.33 32.63 32.92+.46 FrptMcM .20 217828 14.73 14.28 14.39+.09 GenElec .48 882075 12.69 12.36 12.46—.40 GenMills 1.96 60188 44.58 44.16 44.37+.10 GenMotors 1.52 113118 36.45 35.74 36.08+.35 Gerdau .02e 79083 4.16 4.06 4.15+.10 Goldcrpg .24 68705 11.00 10.69 10.77—.03 HPInc .56f 101361 25.78 25.40 25.69+.43 Hallibrtn .72 75069 40.71 40.17 40.39+.33 HeclaM .01e 68411 3.10 3.00 3.04 HPEntn .45e 87257 16.98 16.68 16.87+.23 HostHotls 1a 117048 21.27 20.94 21.22+.08 ICICIBk .16e 67040 9.17 9.01 9.11+.10 iShGold 109441 11.59 11.53 11.57+.04 iShBrazil .67e 285761 33.16 32.53 32.97+.44 iShSilver 91826 13.46 13.36 13.45+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 310917 42.87 42.52 42.79+.25 iShEMkts .59e 934264 43.06 42.69 43.03+.47 iShiBoxIG 3.87 61524 114.81 114.39 114.69+.30 iSh20yrT 3.05 86572 117.30 116.47 117.15+.54 iSEafe 1.66e 228654 68.68 68.29 68.60+.84 iShiBxHYB 5.09 153154 86.22 85.93 86.22+.12 iShR2K 1.77e 169015 171.30 169.81 171.22+1.57 iShREst 2.76e 89376 81.97 80.94 81.95+.81 Infosyss 96306 10.10 9.97 10.07+.06 IBM 6.28f 57293 151.38 149.44 151.15+2.09 iShJapanrs 103176 60.03 59.82 59.91+.16 iShCorEM .95e 221345 52.01 51.59 51.95+.54 ItauUnibH .58e 116813 10.81 10.51 10.64+.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 155000 119.24 118.08 118.63+1.01 Keycorp .48f 231134 20.87 20.26 20.75+.58 KindMorg .80 129647 18.35 18.02 18.04—.22 Kinrossg 81064 3.09 2.94 3.01—.02 Kroger s .56f 89956 29.22 28.55 29.18+.30 MGM Rsts .48 59000 28.83 28.25 28.53+.16 Macys 1.51 66509 35.63 34.60 35.18—.37 MarathnO .20 79399 22.08 21.36 21.55—.21 MarathPts 1.84 65000 82.55 79.57 81.93+1.39 Merck 1.92 61328 70.83 70.05 70.78+.80 MetLife 1.68 58430 48.73 48.15 48.42+.70 MorgStan 1.20f 116804 50.37 49.71 49.88+.78 Nabors .24 66735 6.49 6.28 6.29+.02 NewellRub .92f 90353 22.34 21.73 22.00+.36 NikeB s .80 64782 85.87 84.93 85.37+.94 NobleCorp .08 69625 6.54 6.33 6.51+.21 NokiaCp .19e 135768 5.53 5.46 5.52+.06 Oracle .76 268923 51.08 49.56 50.43+1.00 Penney 96359 2.02 1.93 2.00 Petrobras 135281 11.47 11.15 11.36+.11 Pfizer 1.36 173377 43.88 43.35 43.75+.49 ProctGam 2.87 100148 85.64 84.23 85.36+1.36 PrUShSPrs 67558 33.11 32.78 32.86—.54 PulteGrp .36 78241 26.81 25.97 26.39—.30 RangeRs .08 102560 17.88 17.44 17.82+.63 RedHat 100286 136.05 132.29 133.81—9.35 RegionsFn .56f 88289 19.55 19.26 19.49+.33 RioTinto 2.27e 63822 51.57 50.84 51.15+1.87 Rowan .40 70480 17.54 16.51 17.48+.74 S&P500ETF 4.13e 995462 293.94 291.24 293.58+2.36 SpdrLehHY 2.30 96021 35.96 35.92 35.96+.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 80935 63.17 62.36 62.89+.81 SpdrRetls .49e 59288 51.67 51.24 51.60+.17 SpdrOGEx .73e 94732 42.67 42.03 42.13—.12 STMicro .40 80517 19.11 18.84 19.06+.76 Schlmbrg 2 70306 62.27 61.56 61.57+.34 SibanyeG .14r 81997 2.66 2.45 2.51—.05 Skecherss 65395 26.86 25.51 26.58—1.26 SnapIncAn 265254 9.24 8.67 9.21+.05 SouthnCo 2.40 103635 43.68 43.10 43.29—.41 SwstnEngy 231758 5.69 5.48 5.64+.13 Sprint 64257 6.45 6.37 6.44+.08 Squaren 91700 87.32 84.82 86.51+1.71 SPCnSt 1.28e 118087 55.33 54.78 55.32+.69 SPEngy 2.04e 124413 75.71 75.03 75.12+.02 SPDRFncl .46e 767671 29.07 28.87 28.98+.25 SPInds 1.12e 114485 80.41 79.54 79.87+.12 SPTech .78e 136215 75.24 74.49 75.16+.88 SPUtil 1.55e 178144 53.36 52.69 53.31+.11 SupEnrgy .32 72183 9.90 9.43 9.61—.10 TevaPhrm .73e 91671 25.00 24.52 24.83+.19 ThorInds 1.48 66625 97.49 90.00 91.95—13.69 Transocn 206589 12.83 12.59 12.63+.27 Twitter 153732 30.02 29.24 29.85+.33 UndrArms 115696 20.12 18.94 20.00+1.24 UnionPac 3.20f 64496 165.11 162.53 164.01+1.21 USOilFd 147677 15.05 14.78 14.80—.14 USSteel .20 80980 30.48 29.76 29.85 ValeSA .29e 188009 14.56 14.29 14.52+.30 VanEGold .06e 455405 19.11 18.67 18.93+.18 VnEkRus .01e 83360 21.14 20.93 21.06+.20 VanEEMBd .98 85156 16.39 16.23 16.38+.18 VnEkSemi .58e 61826 108.06 107.11 107.65+1.37 VanEJrGld 188724 28.74 28.03 28.56+.41 VangEmg 1.10e 116353 41.70 41.36 41.63+.34 VangFTSE 1.10e 59506 43.86 43.63 43.81+.47 Vereit .55 110670 7.48 7.32 7.46+.11 VerizonCm 2.41f 143751 54.15 53.32 53.95+.45 Vipshop 128208 6.65 6.20 6.55+.22 Visa s .84 71611 149.49 147.20 149.24+1.82 WeathfIntl 121424 2.63 2.54 2.57+.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 202835 55.81 54.99 55.55+.33 WmsCos 1.36 108046 28.43 28.07 28.25+.06 Yamanag .02 97513 2.59 2.48 2.54—.02 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 