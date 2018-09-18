BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ADTIncn 66298 8.90 8.39 8.59+.19 AESCorp .52 79255 13.84 13.57 13.75+.11 AKSteel 153024 4.72 4.50 4.68+.19 AT&TInc 2…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ADTIncn
|66298
|8.90
|8.39
|8.59+.19
|AESCorp .52
|79255
|13.84
|13.57
|13.75+.11
|AKSteel
|153024
|4.72
|4.50
|4.68+.19
|AT&TInc 2
|336498
|33.92
|33.38
|33.72+.10
|AbbVie 3.84
|101656
|96.06
|92.41
|92.61—2.76
|Alibaba
|272169
|159.40
|155.52
|156.65—2.24
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|68345
|10.88
|10.79
|10.86+.02
|Alticen
|72245
|19.19
|18.97
|18.99—.13
|Altria 3.20
|64197
|62.81
|61.81
|62.14—.30
|Ambev .05e
|351241
|4.61
|4.45
|4.56+.11
|Annaly 1.20e
|191561
|10.30
|10.20
|10.28+.03
|Avon
|172006
|2.39
|2.12
|2.29+.21
|BcoBrads .06a
|115630
|7.03
|6.87
|6.93
|BcoSantSA .21e
|115649
|5.17
|5.09
|5.14+.09
|BkofAm .60f
|498845
|30.40
|30.13
|30.21—.07
|BiPVxSTrs
|335044
|28.13
|27.47
|28.07—.14
|BarrickG .12
|149912
|10.55
|10.39
|10.48+.13
|BauschHl
|85903
|24.36
|22.74
|23.81+1.26
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|51286
|37.94
|36.92
|37.53+.43
|BorgWarn .68
|55588
|44.27
|42.11
|42.98—1.17
|BostonSci
|58352
|37.76
|37.11
|37.62+.35
|CVSHealth 2
|77171
|79.18
|77.61
|78.61+.51
|CabotO&G .24
|60649
|21.86
|21.51
|21.71+.14
|CanopyGrn
|207561
|52.42
|49.04
|51.89+3.29
|Carnival 2
|63600
|65.98
|64.54
|65.67+.85
|CntryLink 2.16
|72815
|23.23
|22.76
|23.16+.38
|ChesEng
|236473
|4.16
|4.00
|4.13+.15
|CgpVelICrd
|114585
|6.33
|6.04
|6.21—.29
|Citigroup 1.80f
|111859
|71.59
|70.60
|71.36+.48
|ClevCliffs
|144791
|12.25
|11.73
|12.20+.45
|CocaCola 1.56
|98466
|46.53
|45.93
|45.93—.39
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|58365
|75.73
|74.63
|75.04+.80
|Corning .72
|51786
|35.47
|35.07
|35.27+.09
|Coty .50
|60078
|12.57
|12.18
|12.52+.21
|DenburyR
|68872
|5.49
|5.33
|5.39+.10
|DevonE .32
|69203
|39.65
|39.03
|39.33+.52
|DxGBullrs
|69433
|12.90
|12.36
|12.72+.15
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|102281
|7.74
|7.31
|7.50—.08
|DxSCBearrs
|86721
|8.34
|8.18
|8.25—.11
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|83356
|69.67
|67.99
|68.03—.79
|EnCanag .06
|150759
|12.50
|12.11
|12.48+.58
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|56651
|17.51
|17.26
|17.40+.08
|ENSCO .04
|88732
|7.52
|7.23
|7.40+.28
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|88337
|84.13
|83.45
|83.63+.22
|FedExCp 2.60
|
|69330
|250.00
|241.22
|241.58—14.15
|FstDatan
|77479
|26.27
|25.64
|25.91+.14
|Fitbitn
|51512
|5.85
|5.45
|5.80+.35
|FordM .60a
|570524
|9.61
|9.48
|9.58+.03
|Fortiven .28
|132473
|87.86
|86.30
|87.38+.26
|FrptMcM .20
|193262
|14.25
|13.92
|14.01+.29
|Gap .97
|51963
|27.32
|26.97
|26.99—.06
|GenElec .48
|428822
|12.75
|12.56
|12.66—.04
|GenMills 1.96
|162640
|46.97
|43.57
|44.13—3.64
|GenMotors 1.52
|88456
|35.23
|34.59
|35.10+.08
|Genworth
|63362
|4.32
|3.98
|3.99—.14
|Gerdau .02e
|146933
|4.05
|3.80
|4.05+.25
|GoldFLtd .02e
|51214
|2.47
|2.38
|2.42+.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|65206
|10.76
|10.57
|10.62+.08
|HPInc .56f
|72722
|25.27
|24.96
|25.16+.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|64762
|39.43
|38.94
|39.16+.45
|HeclaM .01e
|57290
|3.07
|2.98
|2.99—.01
|HPEntn .45e
|66801
|16.68
|16.27
|16.55+.27
|HostHotls 1a
|75080
|21.60
|21.32
|21.49+.09
|ICICIBk .16e
|102500
|8.85
|8.72
|8.78—.22
|iShGold
|147073
|11.54
|11.47
|11.49—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|301713
|32.71
|32.05
|32.53+.40
|iShEMU .86e
|104272
|41.19
|40.97
|41.09+.27
|iShSilver
|58336
|13.37
|13.25
|13.31
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|222833
|41.90
|41.46
|41.81+.73
|iShEMkts .59e
|519996
|42.05
|41.77
|41.98+.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|51608
|114.81
|114.52
|114.56—.47
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|101819
|118.07
|117.16
|117.31—1.24
|iSEafe 1.66e
|207338
|67.62
|67.30
|67.52+.70
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|196698
|86.36
|86.24
|86.26—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|129921
|170.71
|169.63
|170.27+.71
|iShREst 2.76e
|83379
|82.59
|81.99
|82.23—.29
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|61851
|63.92
|63.52
|63.83+.66
|Infosyss
|66576
|10.18
|10.08
|10.14—.11
|iShJapanrs
|117081
|59.73
|59.13
|59.54+1.39
|iShCorEM .95e
|89340
|50.88
|50.54
|50.78+.43
|ItauUnibH .58e
|140558
|10.56
|10.37
|10.41—.04
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|79399
|114.66
|113.56
|114.30+.46
|JnprNtwk .72
|58929
|28.66
|27.96
|28.59+.59
|Keycorp .48f
|108997
|19.91
|19.66
|19.74—.12
|KindMorg .80
|107033
|18.40
|18.10
|18.12—.05
|Kinrossg
|72224
|3.07
|2.98
|3.01
|Kroger s .56f
|104338
|29.43
|28.82
|29.29+.45
|LBrands 2.40
|76486
|29.85
|28.94
|29.57+1.13
|MFAFncl .80
|52903
|7.69
|7.57
|7.63—.07
|MarathnO .20
|89021
|21.70
|21.00
|21.50+.63
|Merck 1.92
|68003
|70.90
|69.90
|70.42
|MorgStan 1.20f
|70813
|48.04
|47.55
|47.85+.17
|Nabors .24
|100064
|6.11
|5.94
|6.09+.23
|NiSource s .78
|65491
|25.96
|25.45
|25.92+.19
|NikeB s .80
|72368
|85.35
|83.24
|85.26+2.00
|NokiaCp .19e
|108243
|5.65
|5.58
|5.62+.12
|OasisPet
|69916
|12.88
|12.40
|12.68+.46
|Oracle .76
|334479
|49.54
|47.36
|49.03—.15
|Pandora
|79706
|9.79
|9.52
|9.62+.12
|Penney
|75852
|1.93
|1.86
|1.87—.03
|PetrbrsA
|60776
|9.76
|9.49
|9.75+.32
|Petrobras
|264962
|11.31
|10.97
|11.22+.30
|Pfizer 1.36
|192519
|43.68
|42.83
|43.51+.50
|ProctGam 2.87
|59266
|84.29
|83.58
|84.00—.25
|RegionsFn .56f
|92047
|19.00
|18.82
|18.91—.07
|RiteAid
|61657
|1.34
|1.30
|1.33
|RoadrnTrn
|53748
|1.47
|1.03
|1.23+.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|618325
|291.58
|289.55
|290.91+1.57
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|72561
|36.02
|35.97
|35.98
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|53901
|61.61
|61.11
|61.27—.25
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|98446
|42.12
|41.56
|41.80+.56
|Schlmbrg 2
|67786
|61.97
|60.95
|60.99+.02
|SnapIncAn
|180008
|9.38
|9.08
|9.13—.05
|SouthnCo 2.40
|58457
|44.88
|44.23
|44.79+.40
|SwstnEngy
|165586
|5.25
|5.10
|5.18+.13
|Sprint
|147815
|6.44
|6.30
|6.42+.09
|Squaren
|105035
|89.38
|87.06
|87.99+1.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|54229
|93.97
|93.05
|93.73+.54
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|156379
|54.93
|54.51
|54.73—.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|102224
|75.38
|74.86
|74.87+.49
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|364044
|28.28
|28.06
|28.25+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|86906
|80.00
|78.93
|79.82+.72
|SPTech .78e
|96505
|74.83
|73.91
|74.47+.47
|SPUtil 1.55e
|97673
|54.56
|54.12
|54.38—.10
|TaiwSemi .73e
|88124
|44.09
|43.35
|43.56—.20
|TevaPhrm .73e
|
|211114
|24.51
|23.08
|24.46+1.03
|Transocn
|126069
|12.14
|11.77
|11.93+.34
|TurqHillRs
|87999
|2.20
|2.15
|2.18+.04
|Twitter
|158347
|29.63
|28.75
|29.22+.36
|UnionPac 3.20f
|
|103153
|164.58
|162.85
|163.70+6.99
|USOilFd
|146568
|14.81
|14.59
|14.69+.22
|USSteel .20
|60970
|30.18
|29.43
|29.71+.62
|ValeSA .29e
|198381
|13.96
|13.55
|13.81+.45
|VanEGold .06e
|398955
|18.46
|18.21
|18.43+.11
|VnEkRus .01e
|89621
|20.72
|20.55
|20.65+.34
|VanEJrGld
|112259
|27.67
|27.16
|27.46—.06
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|80395
|83.53
|82.87
|83.01—.40
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|109979
|40.84
|40.55
|40.74+.32
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|87038
|43.25
|43.04
|43.19+.44
|Vereit .55
|60716
|7.65
|7.54
|7.55—.06
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|133967
|54.81
|54.29
|54.39—.31
|Vipshop
|96737
|6.12
|5.88
|6.11+.12
|Visa s .84
|56729
|148.09
|145.95
|147.63+1.45
|WPXEngy
|57624
|18.63
|17.96
|18.39+.62
|WalMart 2.08f
|62958
|95.59
|94.15
|95.43+.61
|WeathfIntl
|117287
|2.48
|2.39
|2.43+.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|218441
|54.70
|54.04
|54.50+.19
|WmsCos 1.36
|96762
|28.54
|27.98
|28.09—.15
|WTJpHedg 1.37e
|
|64034
|56.88
|56.12
|56.71+1.69
|Yamanag .02
|84869
|2.56
|2.49
|2.52—.02
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.