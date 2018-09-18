BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ADTIncn 66298 8.90 8.39 8.59+.19 AESCorp .52 79255 13.84 13.57 13.75+.11 AKSteel 153024 4.72 4.50 4.68+.19 AT&TInc 2…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ADTIncn 66298 8.90 8.39 8.59+.19 AESCorp .52 79255 13.84 13.57 13.75+.11 AKSteel 153024 4.72 4.50 4.68+.19 AT&TInc 2 336498 33.92 33.38 33.72+.10 AbbVie 3.84 101656 96.06 92.41 92.61—2.76 Alibaba 272169 159.40 155.52 156.65—2.24 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 68345 10.88 10.79 10.86+.02 Alticen 72245 19.19 18.97 18.99—.13 Altria 3.20 64197 62.81 61.81 62.14—.30 Ambev .05e 351241 4.61 4.45 4.56+.11 Annaly 1.20e 191561 10.30 10.20 10.28+.03 Avon 172006 2.39 2.12 2.29+.21 BcoBrads .06a 115630 7.03 6.87 6.93 BcoSantSA .21e 115649 5.17 5.09 5.14+.09 BkofAm .60f 498845 30.40 30.13 30.21—.07 BiPVxSTrs 335044 28.13 27.47 28.07—.14 BarrickG .12 149912 10.55 10.39 10.48+.13 BauschHl 85903 24.36 22.74 23.81+1.26 Blackstone 2.70e 51286 37.94 36.92 37.53+.43 BorgWarn .68 55588 44.27 42.11 42.98—1.17 BostonSci 58352 37.76 37.11 37.62+.35 CVSHealth 2 77171 79.18 77.61 78.61+.51 CabotO&G .24 60649 21.86 21.51 21.71+.14 CanopyGrn 207561 52.42 49.04 51.89+3.29 Carnival 2 63600 65.98 64.54 65.67+.85 CntryLink 2.16 72815 23.23 22.76 23.16+.38 ChesEng 236473 4.16 4.00 4.13+.15 CgpVelICrd 114585 6.33 6.04 6.21—.29 Citigroup 1.80f 111859 71.59 70.60 71.36+.48 ClevCliffs 144791 12.25 11.73 12.20+.45 CocaCola 1.56 98466 46.53 45.93 45.93—.39 ConocoPhil 1.14f 58365 75.73 74.63 75.04+.80 Corning .72 51786 35.47 35.07 35.27+.09 Coty .50 60078 12.57 12.18 12.52+.21 DenburyR 68872 5.49 5.33 5.39+.10 DevonE .32 69203 39.65 39.03 39.33+.52 DxGBullrs 69433 12.90 12.36 12.72+.15 DrGMBllrs .09e 102281 7.74 7.31 7.50—.08 DxSCBearrs 86721 8.34 8.18 8.25—.11 DowDuPnt 1.52 83356 69.67 67.99 68.03—.79 EnCanag .06 150759 12.50 12.11 12.48+.58 EgyTrEqs 1.22 56651 17.51 17.26 17.40+.08 ENSCO .04 88732 7.52 7.23 7.40+.28 ExxonMbl 3.28 88337 84.13 83.45 83.63+.22 FedExCp 2.60 69330 250.00 241.22 241.58—14.15 FstDatan 77479 26.27 25.64 25.91+.14 Fitbitn 51512 5.85 5.45 5.80+.35 FordM .60a 570524 9.61 9.48 9.58+.03 Fortiven .28 132473 87.86 86.30 87.38+.26 FrptMcM .20 193262 14.25 13.92 14.01+.29 Gap .97 51963 27.32 26.97 26.99—.06 GenElec .48 428822 12.75 12.56 12.66—.04 GenMills 1.96 162640 46.97 43.57 44.13—3.64 GenMotors 1.52 88456 35.23 34.59 35.10+.08 Genworth 63362 4.32 3.98 3.99—.14 Gerdau .02e 146933 4.05 3.80 4.05+.25 GoldFLtd .02e 51214 2.47 2.38 2.42+.05 Goldcrpg .24 65206 10.76 10.57 10.62+.08 HPInc .56f 72722 25.27 24.96 25.16+.15 Hallibrtn .72 64762 39.43 38.94 39.16+.45 HeclaM .01e 57290 3.07 2.98 2.99—.01 HPEntn .45e 66801 16.68 16.27 16.55+.27 HostHotls 1a 75080 21.60 21.32 21.49+.09 ICICIBk .16e 102500 8.85 8.72 8.78—.22 iShGold 147073 11.54 11.47 11.49—.01 iShBrazil .67e 301713 32.71 32.05 32.53+.40 iShEMU .86e 104272 41.19 40.97 41.09+.27 iShSilver 58336 13.37 13.25 13.31 iShChinaLC .87e 222833 41.90 41.46 41.81+.73 iShEMkts .59e 519996 42.05 41.77 41.98+.40 iShiBoxIG 3.87 51608 114.81 114.52 114.56—.47 iSh20yrT 3.05 101819 118.07 117.16 117.31—1.24 iSEafe 1.66e 207338 67.62 67.30 67.52+.70 iShiBxHYB 5.09 196698 86.36 86.24 86.26—.01 iShR2K 1.77e 129921 170.71 169.63 170.27+.71 iShREst 2.76e 83379 82.59 81.99 82.23—.29 iShCorEafe 1.56e 61851 63.92 63.52 63.83+.66 Infosyss 66576 10.18 10.08 10.14—.11 iShJapanrs 117081 59.73 59.13 59.54+1.39 iShCorEM .95e 89340 50.88 50.54 50.78+.43 ItauUnibH .58e 140558 10.56 10.37 10.41—.04 JPMorgCh 2.24f 79399 114.66 113.56 114.30+.46 JnprNtwk .72 58929 28.66 27.96 28.59+.59 Keycorp .48f 108997 19.91 19.66 19.74—.12 KindMorg .80 107033 18.40 18.10 18.12—.05 Kinrossg 72224 3.07 2.98 3.01 Kroger s .56f 104338 29.43 28.82 29.29+.45 LBrands 2.40 76486 29.85 28.94 29.57+1.13 MFAFncl .80 52903 7.69 7.57 7.63—.07 MarathnO .20 89021 21.70 21.00 21.50+.63 Merck 1.92 68003 70.90 69.90 70.42 MorgStan 1.20f 70813 48.04 47.55 47.85+.17 Nabors .24 100064 6.11 5.94 6.09+.23 NiSource s .78 65491 25.96 25.45 25.92+.19 NikeB s .80 72368 85.35 83.24 85.26+2.00 NokiaCp .19e 108243 5.65 5.58 5.62+.12 OasisPet 69916 12.88 12.40 12.68+.46 Oracle .76 334479 49.54 47.36 49.03—.15 Pandora 79706 9.79 9.52 9.62+.12 Penney 75852 1.93 1.86 1.87—.03 PetrbrsA 60776 9.76 9.49 9.75+.32 Petrobras 264962 11.31 10.97 11.22+.30 Pfizer 1.36 192519 43.68 42.83 43.51+.50 ProctGam 2.87 59266 84.29 83.58 84.00—.25 RegionsFn .56f 92047 19.00 18.82 18.91—.07 RiteAid 61657 1.34 1.30 1.33 RoadrnTrn 53748 1.47 1.03 1.23+.19 S&P500ETF 4.13e 618325 291.58 289.55 290.91+1.57 SpdrLehHY 2.30 72561 36.02 35.97 35.98 SpdrS&PRB .74e 53901 61.61 61.11 61.27—.25 SpdrOGEx .73e 98446 42.12 41.56 41.80+.56 Schlmbrg 2 67786 61.97 60.95 60.99+.02 SnapIncAn 180008 9.38 9.08 9.13—.05 SouthnCo 2.40 58457 44.88 44.23 44.79+.40 SwstnEngy 165586 5.25 5.10 5.18+.13 Sprint 147815 6.44 6.30 6.42+.09 Squaren 105035 89.38 87.06 87.99+1.13 SPHlthC 1.01e 54229 93.97 93.05 93.73+.54 SPCnSt 1.28e 156379 54.93 54.51 54.73—.23 SPEngy 2.04e 102224 75.38 74.86 74.87+.49 SPDRFncl .46e 364044 28.28 28.06 28.25+.14 SPInds 1.12e 86906 80.00 78.93 79.82+.72 SPTech .78e 96505 74.83 73.91 74.47+.47 SPUtil 1.55e 97673 54.56 54.12 54.38—.10 TaiwSemi .73e 88124 44.09 43.35 43.56—.20 TevaPhrm .73e 211114 24.51 23.08 24.46+1.03 Transocn 126069 12.14 11.77 11.93+.34 TurqHillRs 87999 2.20 2.15 2.18+.04 Twitter 158347 29.63 28.75 29.22+.36 UnionPac 3.20f 103153 164.58 162.85 163.70+6.99 USOilFd 146568 14.81 14.59 14.69+.22 USSteel .20 60970 30.18 29.43 29.71+.62 ValeSA .29e 198381 13.96 13.55 13.81+.45 VanEGold .06e 398955 18.46 18.21 18.43+.11 VnEkRus .01e 89621 20.72 20.55 20.65+.34 VanEJrGld 112259 27.67 27.16 27.46—.06 VangREIT 3.08e 80395 83.53 82.87 83.01—.40 VangEmg 1.10e 109979 40.84 40.55 40.74+.32 VangFTSE 1.10e 87038 43.25 43.04 43.19+.44 Vereit .55 60716 7.65 7.54 7.55—.06 VerizonCm 2.41f 133967 54.81 54.29 54.39—.31 Vipshop 96737 6.12 5.88 6.11+.12 Visa s .84 56729 148.09 145.95 147.63+1.45 WPXEngy 57624 18.63 17.96 18.39+.62 WalMart 2.08f 62958 95.59 94.15 95.43+.61 WeathfIntl 117287 2.48 2.39 2.43+.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 218441 54.70 54.04 54.50+.19 WmsCos 1.36 96762 28.54 27.98 28.09—.15 WTJpHedg 1.37e 64034 56.88 56.12 56.71+1.69 Yamanag .02 84869 2.56 2.49 2.52—.02 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.