BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 68532 13.64 13.39 13.55+.10 AKSteel 105614 4.45 4.32 4.37 AT&TInc 2 327055 33.65 33.30 33.60—.08 Alibaba 234031 168.00 163.38 164.74—.79 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 107566 10.95 10.76 10.90—.03 Altria 3.20 72952 62.15 60.70 62.07+.61 Ambev .05e 265229 4.43 4.31 4.37—.01 Annaly 1.20e 275597 10.27 10.17 10.24+.06 BcBilVArg .27e 90630 6.37 6.28 6.31—.04 BcoBrads .06a 144051 6.72 6.50 6.67+.12 BcoSantSA .21e 53532 5.00 4.96 4.98—.01 BkofAm .60f 334099 30.39 30.11 30.37+.23 BiPVxSTrs 292892 28.08 27.31 27.39—.48 BarrickG .12 94923 10.32 10.01 10.11 BostonSci 80625 37.56 37.16 37.39—.23 CBLAsc .80 52465 4.26 4.02 4.17—.06 CanopyGrn 224044 47.62 40.68 47.19+3.12 CntryLink 2.16 76735 22.81 22.24 22.74+.09 ChesEng 242400 4.06 3.95 4.00—.01 CgpVelICrd 68271 6.71 6.16 6.44—.03 Citigroup 1.80f 95699 70.88 70.15 70.54+.39 ClevCliffs 137375 11.66 11.22 11.51+.39 CocaCola 1.56 74876 46.03 45.61 45.99+.16 Corning .72 67735 36.00 35.20 35.27+.21 DenburyR 89932 5.32 5.16 5.28+.12 DevonE .32 113703 41.08 39.57 39.67—1.21 DxGBullrs 69461 12.36 11.77 11.86—.27 DrGMBllrs .09e 104196 7.39 7.00 7.06—.29 DxSCBearrs 92674 8.23 8.02 8.10—.09 Disney 1.68 59611 111.25 108.88 109.26—1.41 DowDuPnt 1.52 73586 69.55 68.42 68.58—.34 EnCanag .06 63322 12.33 12.03 12.17+.08 EgyTrEqs 1.22 71725 17.56 17.26 17.47—.09 ENSCO .04 106502 7.53 7.12 7.50+.18 ExxonMbl 3.28 85612 83.15 82.27 82.92+.60 FstDatan 84508 26.25 25.62 26.24+.50 Fitbitn 60422 5.60 5.40 5.51—.13 FordM .60a 298763 9.48 9.36 9.45+.08 Fortiven .28 117124 87.64 86.30 86.98+.48 FrptMcM .20 136748 13.89 13.52 13.69+.11 GNC .80 55244 3.78 3.40 3.75+.10 GenElec .48 x695307 12.75 12.38 12.68+.09 GenMotors 1.52 136122 34.75 34.33 34.63+.38 Goldcrpg .24 118324 10.43 10.21 10.23—.03 HPInc .56f 54049 25.15 24.96 25.04+.03 Hallibrtn .72 87569 39.00 38.35 38.63+.20 HPEntn .45e 79449 16.66 16.48 16.58+.04 HostHotls 1a 60580 21.58 21.20 21.57+.10 ICICIBk .16e 58728 9.27 9.16 9.26+.10 iShGold 141084 11.54 11.44 11.46—.06 iShBrazil .67e 370400 31.44 30.70 31.22+.50 iShEMU .86e 67366 40.92 40.63 40.75—.12 iShHK .61e 93695 23.68 23.45 23.60+.03 iShSilver 76141 13.38 13.22 13.23—.12 iShChinaLC .87e 457780 41.66 41.02 41.23—.45 iShEMkts .59e 648521 42.28 41.76 41.96—.04 iShiBoxIG 3.87 70035 115.16 114.95 115.10—.14 iSh20yrT 3.05 53044 118.91 118.30 118.55—.57 iSEafe 1.66e 201274 66.94 66.60 66.76+.10 iShiBxHYB 5.09 129441 86.39 86.23 86.33+.08 iSR1KGr 1.45e 57432 155.95 154.92 155.49—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 154304 171.93 170.40 171.38+.72 iShChina .61e 96178 58.86 57.81 58.17—.54 iShREst 2.76e 77751 82.68 81.73 82.23—.67 iShCorEafe 1.56e 54654 63.26 62.93 63.05+.04 Infosyss 107019 10.54 10.27 10.32—.29 Invesco 1.16 55379 23.84 23.48 23.75+.39 Invitaen 72848 15.71 13.68 15.58+1.96 iShJapanrs 91321 58.21 57.97 58.12+.65 iSTaiwnrs 62568 37.21 36.96 37.07+.37 iShCorEM .95e 121521 51.13 50.54 50.73—.03 ItauUnibH .58e 125589 10.21 9.90 10.12+.21 JPMorgCh 2.24f 102302 114.49 113.23 113.50—.02 JnprNtwk .72 59983 28.33 27.67 27.87+.05 Keycorp .48f 221958 20.05 19.82 19.94+.01 KindMorg .80 102220 18.27 17.84 18.06—.24 Kinrossg 146632 2.97 2.86 2.89+.01 Kroger s .56f 181760 28.61 27.76 27.80—.78 LBrands 2.40 74347 28.100 27.51 28.97+1.53 LaredoPet 302476 8.49 8.07 8.17—.24 LloydBkg .47a 57785 3.10 3.05 3.06—.04 Lowes 1.92f 52482 114.23 112.16 113.89+1.14 MGM Rsts .48 63612 28.16 27.45 27.68+.20 Macys 1.51 63413 36.38 35.02 36.27+.53 MarathnO .20 79728 21.03 20.60 20.88+.21 Merck 1.92 x73539 70.74 69.66 69.98—.37 MorgStan 1.20f 67529 48.51 47.85 48.19+.47 Nabors .24 76969 6.09 5.85 6.07+.15 NewellRub .92f 65154 22.10 21.53 21.70—.28 NewmtM .56 55908 30.78 30.12 30.38+.16 NiSource s .78 331293 25.91 24.68 24.79—3.29 NokiaCp .19e 88212 5.54 5.45 5.50+.03 Oracle .76 199560 49.45 48.94 49.25+.29 PG&ECp 2.12f 83848 47.10 46.21 46.97+.45 Pandora 64936 9.95 9.53 9.57—.14 Penney 99341 1.89 1.81 1.89+.04 PetrbrsA 69567 9.11 8.82 9.02+.11 Petrobras 155277 10.67 10.38 10.59+.15 Pfizer 1.36 156173 43.00 42.50 42.96+.11 PUVixSTrs 280653 7.96 7.64 7.66—.23 ProShtVxs 78660 14.60 14.41 14.59+.14 QEPRes .08 54694 10.75 10.30 10.56+.19 Realogy .27p 120650 21.41 20.51 20.62+.81 RegionsFn .56f 109001 19.07 18.89 18.97+.10 RetailProp .66 54631 12.88 12.55 12.75—.18 SpdrGold 53750 113.90 112.91 113.02—.74 S&P500ETF 4.13e 536149 291.27 290.00 290.88+.05 SpdrLehHY 2.30 104460 36.03 35.97 36.02+.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 53737 62.11 61.49 62.02+.62 SpdrOGEx .73e 115933 41.67 41.08 41.33+.19 Schlmbrg 2 78598 61.56 60.76 61.23+.21 SnapIncAn 298654 9.84 9.26 9.29—.06 SouthnCo 2.40 53496 44.21 43.61 43.90—.39 SwstnEngy 134473 5.07 4.93 4.97+.05 Sprint 114845 6.40 6.27 6.35—.01 Squaren 72441 91.29 89.31 90.82+.60 SPHlthC 1.01e 59290 93.92 93.36 93.53—.31 SPCnSt 1.28e 89185 54.87 54.48 54.76—.15 SPEngy 2.04e 94941 74.54 73.85 74.26+.39 SPDRFncl .46e 341435 28.26 28.06 28.23+.20 SPInds 1.12e 84785 79.13 78.44 79.07+.39 SPTech .78e 94384 75.27 74.60 74.94—.06 SPUtil 1.55e 130665 54.42 53.84 54.30—.29 TALEducs 62867 26.24 25.35 25.47+.28 TaiwSemi .73e 52953 44.56 43.95 44.41+.98 TevaPhrm .73e 112650 22.89 21.88 22.85+.64 Transocn 152996 11.78 11.48 11.75+.25 TurqHillRs 85961 2.16 2.12 2.14—.01 Twitter 133914 30.77 30.06 30.12—.27 USOilFd 163580 14.71 14.31 14.50+.01 USSteel .20 58428 29.30 28.47 28.90+.22 UtdTech 2.80 54598 137.97 135.69 137.80+2.28 ValeSA .29e 164182 13.30 13.08 13.25+.41 Valvolinen .30 62818 21.17 20.00 20.72—1.61 VanEGold .06e 280517 18.20 17.92 17.98—.11 VnEkRus .01e 92020 20.31 20.07 20.18+.21 VanEJrGld 110687 27.23 26.74 26.81—.34 VangAllW 1.34e 53435 51.55 51.22 51.41+.08 VangEmg 1.10e 133802 41.04 40.53 40.74—.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 96039 42.82 42.59 42.71+.09 Vereit .55 63581 7.67 7.50 7.61—.07 VerizonCm 2.41f 132516 54.99 54.18 54.55—.39 Vipshop 72084 6.56 6.12 6.21—.17 Wabtec .48 65764 112.00 96.56 98.21—13.91 WalMart 2.08f 62740 94.84 94.35 94.59—.53 WeathfIntl 223024 2.52 2.40 2.48—.03 Wellcare 119033 304.63 299.08 301.41 WellsFargo 1.72f 208279 55.56 54.70 54.73—.27 WmsCos 1.36 85390 28.29 27.88 28.09—.10 Yamanag .02 93971 2.54 2.44 2.44—.06 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 