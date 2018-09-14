BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 68532 13.64 13.39 13.55+.10 AKSteel 105614 4.45 4.32 4.37 AT&TInc 2 327055 33.65 33.30 33.60—.08 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|68532
|13.64
|13.39
|13.55+.10
|AKSteel
|105614
|4.45
|4.32
|4.37
|AT&TInc 2
|327055
|33.65
|33.30
|33.60—.08
|Alibaba
|234031
|168.00
|163.38
|164.74—.79
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|107566
|10.95
|10.76
|10.90—.03
|Altria 3.20
|72952
|62.15
|60.70
|62.07+.61
|Ambev .05e
|265229
|4.43
|4.31
|4.37—.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|275597
|10.27
|10.17
|10.24+.06
|BcBilVArg .27e
|90630
|6.37
|6.28
|6.31—.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|144051
|6.72
|6.50
|6.67+.12
|BcoSantSA .21e
|53532
|5.00
|4.96
|4.98—.01
|BkofAm .60f
|334099
|30.39
|30.11
|30.37+.23
|BiPVxSTrs
|292892
|28.08
|27.31
|27.39—.48
|BarrickG .12
|94923
|10.32
|10.01
|10.11
|BostonSci
|80625
|37.56
|37.16
|37.39—.23
|CBLAsc .80
|52465
|4.26
|4.02
|4.17—.06
|CanopyGrn
|224044
|47.62
|40.68
|47.19+3.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|76735
|22.81
|22.24
|22.74+.09
|ChesEng
|242400
|4.06
|3.95
|4.00—.01
|CgpVelICrd
|68271
|6.71
|6.16
|6.44—.03
|Citigroup 1.80f
|95699
|70.88
|70.15
|70.54+.39
|ClevCliffs
|137375
|11.66
|11.22
|11.51+.39
|CocaCola 1.56
|74876
|46.03
|45.61
|45.99+.16
|Corning .72
|67735
|36.00
|35.20
|35.27+.21
|DenburyR
|89932
|5.32
|5.16
|5.28+.12
|DevonE .32
|113703
|41.08
|39.57
|39.67—1.21
|DxGBullrs
|69461
|12.36
|11.77
|11.86—.27
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|104196
|7.39
|7.00
|7.06—.29
|DxSCBearrs
|92674
|8.23
|8.02
|8.10—.09
|Disney 1.68
|59611
|111.25
|108.88
|109.26—1.41
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|73586
|69.55
|68.42
|68.58—.34
|EnCanag .06
|63322
|12.33
|12.03
|12.17+.08
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|71725
|17.56
|17.26
|17.47—.09
|ENSCO .04
|106502
|7.53
|7.12
|7.50+.18
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|85612
|83.15
|82.27
|82.92+.60
|FstDatan
|84508
|26.25
|25.62
|26.24+.50
|Fitbitn
|60422
|5.60
|5.40
|5.51—.13
|FordM .60a
|298763
|9.48
|9.36
|9.45+.08
|Fortiven .28
|117124
|87.64
|86.30
|86.98+.48
|FrptMcM .20
|136748
|13.89
|13.52
|13.69+.11
|GNC .80
|55244
|3.78
|3.40
|3.75+.10
|GenElec .48
|x695307
|12.75
|12.38
|12.68+.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|136122
|34.75
|34.33
|34.63+.38
|Goldcrpg .24
|118324
|10.43
|10.21
|10.23—.03
|HPInc .56f
|54049
|25.15
|24.96
|25.04+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|87569
|39.00
|38.35
|38.63+.20
|HPEntn .45e
|79449
|16.66
|16.48
|16.58+.04
|HostHotls 1a
|60580
|21.58
|21.20
|21.57+.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|58728
|9.27
|9.16
|9.26+.10
|iShGold
|141084
|11.54
|11.44
|11.46—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|370400
|31.44
|30.70
|31.22+.50
|iShEMU .86e
|67366
|40.92
|40.63
|40.75—.12
|iShHK .61e
|93695
|23.68
|23.45
|23.60+.03
|iShSilver
|76141
|13.38
|13.22
|13.23—.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|457780
|41.66
|41.02
|41.23—.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|648521
|42.28
|41.76
|41.96—.04
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|70035
|115.16
|114.95
|115.10—.14
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|53044
|118.91
|118.30
|118.55—.57
|iSEafe 1.66e
|201274
|66.94
|66.60
|66.76+.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|129441
|86.39
|86.23
|86.33+.08
|iSR1KGr 1.45e
|
|57432
|155.95
|154.92
|155.49—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|154304
|171.93
|170.40
|171.38+.72
|iShChina .61e
|96178
|58.86
|57.81
|58.17—.54
|iShREst 2.76e
|77751
|82.68
|81.73
|82.23—.67
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|54654
|63.26
|62.93
|63.05+.04
|Infosyss
|107019
|10.54
|10.27
|10.32—.29
|Invesco 1.16
|55379
|23.84
|23.48
|23.75+.39
|Invitaen
|72848
|15.71
|13.68
|15.58+1.96
|iShJapanrs
|91321
|58.21
|57.97
|58.12+.65
|iSTaiwnrs
|62568
|37.21
|36.96
|37.07+.37
|iShCorEM .95e
|121521
|51.13
|50.54
|50.73—.03
|ItauUnibH .58e
|125589
|10.21
|9.90
|10.12+.21
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|102302
|114.49
|113.23
|113.50—.02
|JnprNtwk .72
|59983
|28.33
|27.67
|27.87+.05
|Keycorp .48f
|221958
|20.05
|19.82
|19.94+.01
|KindMorg .80
|102220
|18.27
|17.84
|18.06—.24
|Kinrossg
|146632
|2.97
|2.86
|2.89+.01
|Kroger s .56f
|181760
|28.61
|27.76
|27.80—.78
|LBrands 2.40
|74347
|28.100
|27.51
|28.97+1.53
|LaredoPet
|302476
|8.49
|8.07
|8.17—.24
|LloydBkg .47a
|57785
|3.10
|3.05
|3.06—.04
|Lowes 1.92f
|52482
|114.23
|112.16
|113.89+1.14
|MGM Rsts .48
|63612
|28.16
|27.45
|27.68+.20
|Macys 1.51
|63413
|36.38
|35.02
|36.27+.53
|MarathnO .20
|79728
|21.03
|20.60
|20.88+.21
|Merck 1.92
|x73539
|70.74
|69.66
|69.98—.37
|MorgStan 1.20f
|67529
|48.51
|47.85
|48.19+.47
|Nabors .24
|76969
|6.09
|5.85
|6.07+.15
|NewellRub .92f
|65154
|22.10
|21.53
|21.70—.28
|NewmtM .56
|55908
|30.78
|30.12
|30.38+.16
|NiSource s .78
|331293
|25.91
|24.68
|24.79—3.29
|NokiaCp .19e
|88212
|5.54
|5.45
|5.50+.03
|Oracle .76
|199560
|49.45
|48.94
|49.25+.29
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|83848
|47.10
|46.21
|46.97+.45
|Pandora
|64936
|9.95
|9.53
|9.57—.14
|Penney
|99341
|1.89
|1.81
|1.89+.04
|PetrbrsA
|69567
|9.11
|8.82
|9.02+.11
|Petrobras
|155277
|10.67
|10.38
|10.59+.15
|Pfizer 1.36
|156173
|43.00
|42.50
|42.96+.11
|PUVixSTrs
|280653
|7.96
|7.64
|7.66—.23
|ProShtVxs
|78660
|14.60
|14.41
|14.59+.14
|QEPRes .08
|54694
|10.75
|10.30
|10.56+.19
|Realogy .27p
|120650
|21.41
|20.51
|20.62+.81
|RegionsFn .56f
|109001
|19.07
|18.89
|18.97+.10
|RetailProp .66
|54631
|12.88
|12.55
|12.75—.18
|SpdrGold
|53750
|113.90
|112.91
|113.02—.74
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|536149
|291.27
|290.00
|290.88+.05
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|104460
|36.03
|35.97
|36.02+.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|53737
|62.11
|61.49
|62.02+.62
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|115933
|41.67
|41.08
|41.33+.19
|Schlmbrg 2
|78598
|61.56
|60.76
|61.23+.21
|SnapIncAn
|298654
|9.84
|9.26
|9.29—.06
|SouthnCo 2.40
|53496
|44.21
|43.61
|43.90—.39
|SwstnEngy
|134473
|5.07
|4.93
|4.97+.05
|Sprint
|114845
|6.40
|6.27
|6.35—.01
|Squaren
|72441
|91.29
|89.31
|90.82+.60
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|59290
|93.92
|93.36
|93.53—.31
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|89185
|54.87
|54.48
|54.76—.15
|SPEngy 2.04e
|94941
|74.54
|73.85
|74.26+.39
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|341435
|28.26
|28.06
|28.23+.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|84785
|79.13
|78.44
|79.07+.39
|SPTech .78e
|94384
|75.27
|74.60
|74.94—.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|130665
|54.42
|53.84
|54.30—.29
|TALEducs
|62867
|26.24
|25.35
|25.47+.28
|TaiwSemi .73e
|52953
|44.56
|43.95
|44.41+.98
|TevaPhrm .73e
|112650
|22.89
|21.88
|22.85+.64
|Transocn
|152996
|11.78
|11.48
|11.75+.25
|TurqHillRs
|85961
|2.16
|2.12
|2.14—.01
|Twitter
|133914
|30.77
|30.06
|30.12—.27
|USOilFd
|163580
|14.71
|14.31
|14.50+.01
|USSteel .20
|58428
|29.30
|28.47
|28.90+.22
|UtdTech 2.80
|
|54598
|137.97
|135.69
|137.80+2.28
|ValeSA .29e
|164182
|13.30
|13.08
|13.25+.41
|Valvolinen .30
|62818
|21.17
|20.00
|20.72—1.61
|VanEGold .06e
|280517
|18.20
|17.92
|17.98—.11
|VnEkRus .01e
|92020
|20.31
|20.07
|20.18+.21
|VanEJrGld
|110687
|27.23
|26.74
|26.81—.34
|VangAllW 1.34e
|53435
|51.55
|51.22
|51.41+.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|133802
|41.04
|40.53
|40.74—.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|96039
|42.82
|42.59
|42.71+.09
|Vereit .55
|63581
|7.67
|7.50
|7.61—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|132516
|54.99
|54.18
|54.55—.39
|Vipshop
|72084
|6.56
|6.12
|6.21—.17
|Wabtec .48
|65764
|112.00
|96.56
|98.21—13.91
|WalMart 2.08f
|62740
|94.84
|94.35
|94.59—.53
|WeathfIntl
|223024
|2.52
|2.40
|2.48—.03
|Wellcare
|119033
|304.63
|299.08
|301.41
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|208279
|55.56
|54.70
|54.73—.27
|WmsCos 1.36
|85390
|28.29
|27.88
|28.09—.10
|Yamanag .02
|93971
|2.54
|2.44
|2.44—.06
