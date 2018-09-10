BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 54398 13.25 13.07 13.22+.11 AKSteel 95495 4.26 4.16 4.24+.05 AT&TInc 2 262639 32.69 32.20 32.39+.27 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 54398 13.25 13.07 13.22+.11 AKSteel 95495 4.26 4.16 4.24+.05 AT&TInc 2 262639 32.69 32.20 32.39+.27 Alibaba 390573 160.72 155.00 156.36—6.01 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 66523 10.91 10.84 10.89+.02 Alticen 90220 18.64 18.01 18.40+.43 Altria 3.20 56743 61.69 60.54 60.58—.35 Ambev .05e 234373 4.50 4.43 4.46—.04 AmIntlGrp 1.28 45363 53.24 52.32 52.72—.95 Annaly 1.20 110648 10.61 10.46 10.51+.02 BcoBrads .06a 177665 7.07 6.85 6.95—.07 BcoSantSA .21e 83462 4.99 4.92 4.92+.07 BkofAm .60f 334900 31.00 30.75 30.82—.04 BiPVxSTrs 276010 30.37 29.78 30.02—.84 BarrickG .12 106138 10.10 9.74 9.76—.29 CBSB .72 111169 56.25 53.87 55.20—.86 CVSHealth 2 53290 77.80 75.63 75.64—1.65 CabotO&G .24 48787 22.03 21.64 21.86+.02 CanopyGrn 105995 53.29 51.24 52.25+.72 CenovusE .20 75230 9.52 8.98 9.00+.12 CntryLink 2.16 66292 22.11 21.71 21.81—.13 ChesEng 203540 4.15 4.04 4.08+.05 Chevron 4.48 57530 115.72 114.38 114.48—.12 Citigroup 1.80f 123387 70.28 69.62 69.63—.01 ClevCliffs 78003 10.92 10.67 10.85+.15 Clouderan 53577 18.12 16.60 17.43—.13 CocaCola 1.56 85581 46.31 45.80 46.06+.34 ConocoPhil 1.14f 51885 71.65 70.52 71.15+.93 DenburyR 90632 5.25 5.07 5.20+.14 DevonE .32f 56799 41.07 40.16 40.51+.04 DxGBullrs 83256 11.92 11.15 11.22—.53 DrGMBllrs .09e 134862 7.16 6.76 6.87—.26 DxSCBearrs 82338 8.23 8.04 8.17—.05 Disney 1.68 46362 111.91 110.37 110.68—.29 DowDuPnt 1.52 84794 70.56 69.97 70.06+.06 EnCanag .06 65242 12.38 11.100 12.01—.23 EngyTrfPt 2.26 64543 22.66 22.16 22.64+.42 ENSCO .04 59314 6.63 6.46 6.56+.10 Exelon 1.38f 49348 44.85 44.17 44.62+.55 ExxonMbl 3.28 104332 82.74 81.66 81.71—.12 FirstEngy 1.44 50561 38.29 37.69 38.13+.62 FootLockr 1.38 53895 49.26 47.98 49.09+2.35 FordM .60a 304072 9.49 9.30 9.38+.11 Fortiven .28 50341 85.27 84.52 84.69+.10 FrankRes .92 48574 31.28 30.36 31.23+1.09 FrptMcM .20 104042 13.41 13.18 13.20+.02 GenElec .48 433295 12.70 12.35 12.51+.11 GenMotors 1.52 106746 34.25 33.83 33.87—.04 Gerdau .02e 75282 3.91 3.78 3.79—.11 GoldFLtd .02e 45225 2.34 2.26 2.29—.06 Goldcrpg .24 50800 10.33 10.06 10.07—.20 HPInc .56f 115857 24.89 24.57 24.65—.06 Hallibrtn .72 74335 37.15 36.65 36.69—.11 HPEntn .45e 125163 16.55 16.26 16.41—.12 HomeDp 4.12 55809 211.62 208.13 210.69+4.46 HostHotls 1a 53678 21.57 21.28 21.28—.13 iShGold 102647 11.49 11.45 11.46 iShBrazil .67e 275751 32.49 31.87 32.14—.37 iShHK .61e 48243 22.99 22.83 22.87—.17 iShChinaLC .87e 158881 40.84 40.44 40.53—.38 iShEMkts .59e 591650 41.54 41.09 41.14—.41 iShiBoxIG 3.87 55127 115.03 114.74 115.03+.38 iSh20yrT 3.05 63863 119.60 119.17 119.57+.44 iSEafe 1.66e 156437 65.99 65.75 65.83+.40 iShiBxHYB 5.09 69969 85.89 85.77 85.87+.17 iShR2K 1.77e 110506 171.68 170.39 170.75+.21 iShREst 2.76e 81218 82.86 82.30 82.51+.52 iShCorEafe 1.56e 51050 62.40 62.17 62.23+.40 IntlGmeTn .80 49091 19.07 18.33 18.50—.59 iShJapanrs 48244 56.95 56.72 56.80+.13 iShCorEM .95e 99457 50.27 49.73 49.80—.51 ItauUnibH .58e 106925 10.55 10.36 10.49—.09 JPMorgCh 2.24f 82762 114.97 113.66 113.71—.61 JohnJn 3.60f 47942 138.47 137.06 137.21—.11 Keycorp .48f 77528 21.26 20.91 20.91—.20 KindMorg .80 115809 18.01 17.69 17.69—.13 Kinrossg 74500 2.86 2.72 2.74—.09 Kroger s .56f 103343 32.15 31.63 31.75—.62 LBrands 2.40 62665 28.09 27.16 27.73+.64 LVSands 3 53662 61.45 60.70 61.20+.58 Lowes 1.92f 62082 112.89 110.24 112.39+2.80 MGM Rsts .48 138499 27.10 26.64 26.95+.20 Macys 1.51 50840 36.26 35.54 35.98+.47 MarathnO .20 58810 20.79 20.35 20.35—.17 Merck 1.92 72667 70.59 69.53 69.56—.11 MorgStan 1.20f 48298 48.47 47.91 47.94—.28 Nabors .24 x130044 5.85 5.66 5.79+.03 NewellRub .92f 50762 21.93 21.41 21.61+.24 NikeB s .80 69633 82.44 81.22 82.10+1.80 NokiaCp .19e 68936 5.44 5.37 5.39+.07 OasisPet 55732 12.47 12.04 12.08—.20 Oracle .76 203905 49.05 48.00 48.86+1.05 PPLCorp 1.64 50004 30.27 29.86 30.11+.36 Pandora 90842 9.38 8.87 9.33+.48 Penney 76167 1.77 1.73 1.76 PetrbrsA 76632 9.54 9.27 9.40—.20 Petrobras 242955 11.08 10.77 10.88—.16 Pfizer 1.36 201703 42.72 42.05 42.06—.14 PUVixSTrs 239194 8.98 8.72 8.82—.39 ProShtVxs 80894 13.99 13.85 13.93+.20 ProctGam 2.87 66489 83.10 82.34 82.38+.47 Qudiann 62535 5.28 4.94 4.99—.25 RegionsFn .56f 64777 19.71 19.51 19.54—.07 RiteAid 102688 1.29 1.25 1.25—.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 499156 289.04 287.88 288.10+.50 SpdrITBd .92 87294 33.31 33.26 33.29 SpdrLehHY 2.30 83423 35.83 35.77 35.83+.07 SpdrOGEx .73e 113429 40.40 39.90 40.02+.07 Schlmbrg 2 68183 60.78 59.96 59.98+.28 Schwab .52f 56651 50.90 50.38 50.62+.46 SnapIncAn 289896 9.90 9.55 9.74—.19 SouthnCo 2.40 62469 44.67 44.13 44.36+.03 SwstnEngy 221607 5.05 4.77 4.88+.05 Sprint 95495 6.08 5.93 6.05+.10 Squaren 102102 90.83 87.79 89.39—.58 SPMatls .98e 47714 59.37 59.02 59.05+.07 SPCnSt 1.28e 83615 54.88 54.50 54.56+.19 SPEngy 2.04e 89009 73.47 72.75 72.77—.03 SPDRFncl .46e 297382 28.44 28.27 28.30—.03 SPInds 1.12e 95447 78.30 77.89 77.99+.40 SPTech .78e 166537 73.95 73.41 73.81+.23 SPUtil 1.55e 99324 54.59 54.17 54.37+.27 SumtMtlsn .29t 55722 20.61 18.90 19.04—1.64 Synchrony .84f 48907 32.71 31.73 32.18+.45 Sysco 1.44 47649 75.72 74.78 75.04+.34 TALEducs 46658 26.99 26.16 26.36—.71 TahoeRes .24 57129 2.98 2.67 2.68—.16 TaiwSemi .73e 68248 45.06 44.52 44.62—.26 Tapestry 1.35 45566 49.98 49.20 49.75+.57 TevaPhrm .73e 76492 21.69 21.05 21.06—.44 Transocn 98765 11.20 10.80 10.88+.03 Twitter 177603 30.60 29.95 30.54+.05 USFdsHln 46366 32.17 31.63 31.80+.28 USOilFd 99377 14.42 14.17 14.21—.07 ValeSA .29e 88731 13.19 12.92 12.97—.04 VanEGold .06e 366353 17.94 17.57 17.61—.27 VnEkRus .01e 46810 19.25 19.12 19.13—.05 VEckOilSvc .47e 52656 23.49 23.22 23.26+.06 VanEJrGld 123351 26.91 26.37 26.46—.39 VangEmg 1.10e 162877 40.35 39.91 39.98—.48 VangFTSE 1.10e 76600 42.23 42.07 42.11+.23 Vereit .55 50422 7.75 7.66 7.68+.01 VerizonCm 2.41f 105315 54.68 53.99 54.12+.12 Vipshop 139541 6.26 5.81 5.86—.42 Visa s .84 53626 144.44 143.21 144.08+.88 WalMart 2.08f 82624 97.19 96.09 96.90+1.07 WeathfIntl 361813 2.40 2.28 2.38+.08 WellsFargo 1.72f 156053 57.84 57.31 57.46+.06 WmsCos 1.36 128011 29.00 28.46 28.52—.06 Yamanag .02 108085 2.45 2.36 2.37—.07 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 