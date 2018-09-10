BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 54398 13.25 13.07 13.22+.11 AKSteel 95495 4.26 4.16 4.24+.05 AT&TInc 2 262639 32.69 32.20 32.39+.27 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|54398
|13.25
|13.07
|13.22+.11
|AKSteel
|95495
|4.26
|4.16
|4.24+.05
|AT&TInc 2
|262639
|32.69
|32.20
|32.39+.27
|Alibaba
|390573
|160.72
|155.00
|156.36—6.01
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|66523
|10.91
|10.84
|10.89+.02
|Alticen
|90220
|18.64
|18.01
|18.40+.43
|Altria 3.20
|56743
|61.69
|60.54
|60.58—.35
|Ambev .05e
|234373
|4.50
|4.43
|4.46—.04
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|45363
|53.24
|52.32
|52.72—.95
|Annaly 1.20
|110648
|10.61
|10.46
|10.51+.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|177665
|7.07
|6.85
|6.95—.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|83462
|4.99
|4.92
|4.92+.07
|BkofAm .60f
|334900
|31.00
|30.75
|30.82—.04
|BiPVxSTrs
|276010
|30.37
|29.78
|30.02—.84
|BarrickG .12
|106138
|10.10
|9.74
|9.76—.29
|CBSB .72
|111169
|56.25
|53.87
|55.20—.86
|CVSHealth 2
|53290
|77.80
|75.63
|75.64—1.65
|CabotO&G .24
|48787
|22.03
|21.64
|21.86+.02
|CanopyGrn
|105995
|53.29
|51.24
|52.25+.72
|CenovusE .20
|75230
|9.52
|8.98
|9.00+.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|66292
|22.11
|21.71
|21.81—.13
|ChesEng
|203540
|4.15
|4.04
|4.08+.05
|Chevron 4.48
|57530
|115.72
|114.38
|114.48—.12
|Citigroup 1.80f
|123387
|70.28
|69.62
|69.63—.01
|ClevCliffs
|78003
|10.92
|10.67
|10.85+.15
|Clouderan
|53577
|18.12
|16.60
|17.43—.13
|CocaCola 1.56
|85581
|46.31
|45.80
|46.06+.34
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|51885
|71.65
|70.52
|71.15+.93
|DenburyR
|90632
|5.25
|5.07
|5.20+.14
|DevonE .32f
|56799
|41.07
|40.16
|40.51+.04
|DxGBullrs
|83256
|11.92
|11.15
|11.22—.53
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|134862
|7.16
|6.76
|6.87—.26
|DxSCBearrs
|82338
|8.23
|8.04
|8.17—.05
|Disney 1.68
|46362
|111.91
|110.37
|110.68—.29
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|84794
|70.56
|69.97
|70.06+.06
|EnCanag .06
|65242
|12.38
|11.100
|12.01—.23
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|64543
|22.66
|22.16
|22.64+.42
|ENSCO .04
|59314
|6.63
|6.46
|6.56+.10
|Exelon 1.38f
|49348
|44.85
|44.17
|44.62+.55
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|104332
|82.74
|81.66
|81.71—.12
|FirstEngy 1.44
|50561
|38.29
|37.69
|38.13+.62
|FootLockr 1.38
|53895
|49.26
|47.98
|49.09+2.35
|FordM .60a
|304072
|9.49
|9.30
|9.38+.11
|Fortiven .28
|50341
|85.27
|84.52
|84.69+.10
|FrankRes .92
|48574
|31.28
|30.36
|31.23+1.09
|FrptMcM .20
|104042
|13.41
|13.18
|13.20+.02
|GenElec .48
|433295
|12.70
|12.35
|12.51+.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|106746
|34.25
|33.83
|33.87—.04
|Gerdau .02e
|75282
|3.91
|3.78
|3.79—.11
|GoldFLtd .02e
|45225
|2.34
|2.26
|2.29—.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|50800
|10.33
|10.06
|10.07—.20
|HPInc .56f
|115857
|24.89
|24.57
|24.65—.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|74335
|37.15
|36.65
|36.69—.11
|HPEntn .45e
|125163
|16.55
|16.26
|16.41—.12
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|55809
|211.62
|208.13
|210.69+4.46
|HostHotls 1a
|53678
|21.57
|21.28
|21.28—.13
|iShGold
|102647
|11.49
|11.45
|11.46
|iShBrazil .67e
|275751
|32.49
|31.87
|32.14—.37
|iShHK .61e
|48243
|22.99
|22.83
|22.87—.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|158881
|40.84
|40.44
|40.53—.38
|iShEMkts .59e
|591650
|41.54
|41.09
|41.14—.41
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|55127
|115.03
|114.74
|115.03+.38
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|63863
|119.60
|119.17
|119.57+.44
|iSEafe 1.66e
|156437
|65.99
|65.75
|65.83+.40
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|69969
|85.89
|85.77
|85.87+.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|110506
|171.68
|170.39
|170.75+.21
|iShREst 2.76e
|81218
|82.86
|82.30
|82.51+.52
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|51050
|62.40
|62.17
|62.23+.40
|IntlGmeTn .80
|49091
|19.07
|18.33
|18.50—.59
|iShJapanrs
|48244
|56.95
|56.72
|56.80+.13
|iShCorEM .95e
|99457
|50.27
|49.73
|49.80—.51
|ItauUnibH .58e
|106925
|10.55
|10.36
|10.49—.09
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|82762
|114.97
|113.66
|113.71—.61
|JohnJn 3.60f
|47942
|138.47
|137.06
|137.21—.11
|Keycorp .48f
|77528
|21.26
|20.91
|20.91—.20
|KindMorg .80
|115809
|18.01
|17.69
|17.69—.13
|Kinrossg
|74500
|2.86
|2.72
|2.74—.09
|Kroger s .56f
|103343
|32.15
|31.63
|31.75—.62
|LBrands 2.40
|62665
|28.09
|27.16
|27.73+.64
|LVSands 3
|53662
|61.45
|60.70
|61.20+.58
|Lowes 1.92f
|62082
|112.89
|110.24
|112.39+2.80
|MGM Rsts .48
|138499
|27.10
|26.64
|26.95+.20
|Macys 1.51
|50840
|36.26
|35.54
|35.98+.47
|MarathnO .20
|58810
|20.79
|20.35
|20.35—.17
|Merck 1.92
|72667
|70.59
|69.53
|69.56—.11
|MorgStan 1.20f
|48298
|48.47
|47.91
|47.94—.28
|Nabors .24
|x130044
|5.85
|5.66
|5.79+.03
|NewellRub .92f
|50762
|21.93
|21.41
|21.61+.24
|NikeB s .80
|69633
|82.44
|81.22
|82.10+1.80
|NokiaCp .19e
|68936
|5.44
|5.37
|5.39+.07
|OasisPet
|55732
|12.47
|12.04
|12.08—.20
|Oracle .76
|203905
|49.05
|48.00
|48.86+1.05
|PPLCorp 1.64
|50004
|30.27
|29.86
|30.11+.36
|Pandora
|90842
|9.38
|8.87
|9.33+.48
|Penney
|76167
|1.77
|1.73
|1.76
|PetrbrsA
|76632
|9.54
|9.27
|9.40—.20
|Petrobras
|242955
|11.08
|10.77
|10.88—.16
|Pfizer 1.36
|201703
|42.72
|42.05
|42.06—.14
|PUVixSTrs
|239194
|8.98
|8.72
|8.82—.39
|ProShtVxs
|80894
|13.99
|13.85
|13.93+.20
|ProctGam 2.87
|66489
|83.10
|82.34
|82.38+.47
|Qudiann
|62535
|5.28
|4.94
|4.99—.25
|RegionsFn .56f
|64777
|19.71
|19.51
|19.54—.07
|RiteAid
|102688
|1.29
|1.25
|1.25—.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|499156
|289.04
|287.88
|288.10+.50
|SpdrITBd .92
|87294
|33.31
|33.26
|33.29
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|83423
|35.83
|35.77
|35.83+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|113429
|40.40
|39.90
|40.02+.07
|Schlmbrg 2
|68183
|60.78
|59.96
|59.98+.28
|Schwab .52f
|56651
|50.90
|50.38
|50.62+.46
|SnapIncAn
|289896
|9.90
|9.55
|9.74—.19
|SouthnCo 2.40
|62469
|44.67
|44.13
|44.36+.03
|SwstnEngy
|221607
|5.05
|4.77
|4.88+.05
|Sprint
|95495
|6.08
|5.93
|6.05+.10
|Squaren
|102102
|90.83
|87.79
|89.39—.58
|SPMatls .98e
|47714
|59.37
|59.02
|59.05+.07
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|83615
|54.88
|54.50
|54.56+.19
|SPEngy 2.04e
|89009
|73.47
|72.75
|72.77—.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|297382
|28.44
|28.27
|28.30—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|95447
|78.30
|77.89
|77.99+.40
|SPTech .78e
|166537
|73.95
|73.41
|73.81+.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|99324
|54.59
|54.17
|54.37+.27
|SumtMtlsn .29t
|
|55722
|20.61
|18.90
|19.04—1.64
|Synchrony .84f
|48907
|32.71
|31.73
|32.18+.45
|Sysco 1.44
|47649
|75.72
|74.78
|75.04+.34
|TALEducs
|46658
|26.99
|26.16
|26.36—.71
|TahoeRes .24
|57129
|2.98
|2.67
|2.68—.16
|TaiwSemi .73e
|68248
|45.06
|44.52
|44.62—.26
|Tapestry 1.35
|45566
|49.98
|49.20
|49.75+.57
|TevaPhrm .73e
|76492
|21.69
|21.05
|21.06—.44
|Transocn
|98765
|11.20
|10.80
|10.88+.03
|Twitter
|177603
|30.60
|29.95
|30.54+.05
|USFdsHln
|46366
|32.17
|31.63
|31.80+.28
|USOilFd
|99377
|14.42
|14.17
|14.21—.07
|ValeSA .29e
|88731
|13.19
|12.92
|12.97—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|366353
|17.94
|17.57
|17.61—.27
|VnEkRus .01e
|46810
|19.25
|19.12
|19.13—.05
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|52656
|23.49
|23.22
|23.26+.06
|VanEJrGld
|123351
|26.91
|26.37
|26.46—.39
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|162877
|40.35
|39.91
|39.98—.48
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|76600
|42.23
|42.07
|42.11+.23
|Vereit .55
|50422
|7.75
|7.66
|7.68+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|105315
|54.68
|53.99
|54.12+.12
|Vipshop
|139541
|6.26
|5.81
|5.86—.42
|Visa s .84
|53626
|144.44
|143.21
|144.08+.88
|WalMart 2.08f
|82624
|97.19
|96.09
|96.90+1.07
|WeathfIntl
|361813
|2.40
|2.28
|2.38+.08
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|156053
|57.84
|57.31
|57.46+.06
|WmsCos 1.36
|128011
|29.00
|28.46
|28.52—.06
|Yamanag .02
|108085
|2.45
|2.36
|2.37—.07
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.