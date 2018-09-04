BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 109597 13.53 13.09 13.15—.31 AKSteel 113381 4.40 4.30 4.37—.07 AT&TInc 2 250987 31.94 31.48 31.86—.08 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|109597
|13.53
|13.09
|13.15—.31
|AKSteel
|113381
|4.40
|4.30
|4.37—.07
|AT&TInc 2
|250987
|31.94
|31.48
|31.86—.08
|Alibaba
|231859
|173.95
|169.00
|170.44—4.57
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|96282
|10.93
|10.81
|10.91+.06
|Ambev .05e
|412285
|4.45
|4.32
|4.33—.32
|Annaly 1.20
|99702
|10.76
|10.64
|10.66+.04
|Avon
|75247
|1.99
|1.85
|1.92—.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|x120181
|6.70
|6.55
|6.61—.32
|BcoSantSA .21e
|69910
|4.99
|4.89
|4.98—.01
|BkofAm .60f
|446952
|31.16
|30.82
|31.14+.21
|BiPVxSTrs
|357697
|30.08
|29.14
|29.21+.14
|BarrickG .12
|174531
|10.17
|9.81
|9.84—.58
|BauschHl
|98825
|23.10
|21.33
|21.81—1.30
|BostonSci
|85128
|36.45
|35.83
|36.05+.49
|CVSHealth 2
|97088
|75.01
|73.36
|74.00—1.24
|Cemex .29t
|61791
|7.05
|6.84
|6.92—.17
|Cemigpf .08e
|63520
|1.74
|1.65
|1.66—.13
|CntryLink 2.16
|116816
|21.58
|21.06
|21.50+.14
|ChesEng
|257713
|4.49
|4.29
|4.31—.12
|CgpVelICrd
|77196
|6.47
|6.04
|6.41+.16
|Citigroup 1.80f
|101066
|71.58
|70.37
|71.40+.16
|ClevCliffs
|101211
|9.98
|9.50
|9.77—.28
|CocaCola 1.56
|111360
|44.90
|44.51
|44.76+.19
|Coeur
|52778
|5.56
|5.18
|5.46—.22
|Coty .50
|52661
|12.30
|12.04
|12.04—.32
|DenburyR
|160085
|5.84
|5.37
|5.40—.17
|DxGBullrs
|128217
|12.85
|11.95
|12.11—1.19
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|159160
|7.60
|7.12
|7.40—.41
|DxBrzBulls
|59652
|15.64
|14.73
|14.82—2.42
|DxSCBearrs
|136893
|8.11
|7.84
|7.95+.10
|Disney 1.68
|63801
|112.00
|110.65
|110.85—1.17
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|100169
|70.25
|69.24
|69.72—.41
|ENSCO .04
|119234
|6.99
|6.68
|6.73—.11
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|88449
|80.69
|79.81
|80.29+.12
|FiatChrys
|97430
|17.40
|16.75
|17.27+.16
|FstDatan
|74431
|26.00
|25.52
|25.81+.09
|FordM .60a
|540819
|9.58
|9.36
|9.47—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|190397
|13.73
|13.39
|13.48—.57
|GameStop 1.52
|59346
|14.10
|13.08
|14.05+.78
|GenElec .48
|446948
|12.88
|12.63
|12.67—.27
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|127756
|36.00
|35.32
|35.60—.45
|Gerdau .02e
|87679
|3.78
|3.68
|3.71—.19
|Goldcrpg .24
|117976
|10.72
|10.16
|10.25—.59
|HPInc .56f
|89060
|24.88
|24.39
|24.81+.16
|HalconRsn
|55272
|4.70
|4.56
|4.58
|Hanesbdss .60
|71666
|17.78
|17.44
|17.61+.07
|HeclaM .01e
|84917
|2.80
|2.65
|2.76—.08
|HPEntn .45e
|94542
|16.72
|16.17
|16.67+.14
|HostHotls 1a
|61961
|21.63
|21.17
|21.22—.31
|ICICIBk .16e
|109194
|9.23
|9.09
|9.14—.49
|iShGold
|261243
|11.46
|11.40
|11.45—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|383605
|31.46
|30.88
|30.96—1.49
|iShCanada .48e
|106528
|28.50
|28.28
|28.33—.47
|iShGerm .60e
|69746
|29.89
|29.64
|29.89—.34
|iShSilver
|158515
|13.33
|13.17
|13.31—.34
|iShTIPS 1.69e
|
|62602
|111.65
|111.47
|111.55—.54
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|226220
|42.22
|41.89
|42.09—.30
|iShEMkts .59e
|764313
|42.49
|42.23
|42.33—.84
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|64686
|114.99
|114.68
|114.88—.56
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|183426
|120.10
|119.75
|120.03—.97
|iSEafe 1.66e
|252487
|66.78
|66.42
|66.77—.57
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|160289
|85.93
|85.72
|85.81—.55
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|178950
|173.12
|171.12
|172.25—.77
|iShREst 2.76e
|99421
|83.16
|82.13
|82.30—.88
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|73890
|63.15
|62.80
|63.15—.56
|Infosys .40e
|60922
|20.92
|20.56
|20.76—.01
|iShJapanrs
|81310
|57.54
|57.34
|57.50—.72
|iSTaiwnrs
|61115
|37.60
|37.35
|37.58—.35
|iShCorEM .95e
|
|158073
|51.45
|51.12
|51.25—1.06
|iSh0-5HYCp 2.38
|62104
|46.77
|46.70
|46.76—.25
|ItauUnibH .58e
|x232866
|10.07
|9.89
|9.96—.45
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|101687
|115.24
|113.63
|115.15+.57
|Keycorp .48f
|76523
|21.25
|21.00
|21.21+.14
|KindMorg .80
|90098
|17.70
|17.54
|17.62—.08
|Kinrossg
|96475
|2.99
|2.81
|2.83—.17
|Kroger s .56f
|87711
|31.94
|31.53
|31.90+.40
|LBrands 2.40
|55442
|26.57
|25.93
|26.13—.30
|MGM Rsts .48
|104402
|28.78
|27.84
|27.96—1.03
|Macys 1.51
|84981
|36.79
|35.79
|36.39—.16
|MarathnO .20
|69748
|21.80
|21.04
|21.06—.45
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|60334
|85.08
|82.60
|84.28+1.99
|Merck 1.92
|57566
|68.41
|67.93
|67.95—.64
|MorgStan 1.20f
|84782
|48.91
|48.18
|48.71—.12
|Nabors .24
|61046
|6.24
|6.05
|6.16—.01
|NewellRub .92f
|61548
|21.66
|21.25
|21.37—.35
|NewmtM .56
|72292
|30.64
|30.03
|30.09—.94
|NikeB s .80
|185360
|80.97
|79.00
|79.60—2.60
|NobleCorp .08
|53399
|6.14
|5.75
|5.95—.15
|NokiaCp .19e
|70705
|5.52
|5.47
|5.51—.04
|OasisPet
|53665
|13.77
|13.32
|13.38—.08
|Oracle .76
|172652
|48.83
|48.16
|48.58
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|115375
|48.69
|46.91
|47.01+.83
|Pandora
|96315
|9.28
|9.02
|9.10—.14
|Penney
|67730
|1.77
|1.73
|1.76—.01
|Petrobras
|174365
|10.56
|10.32
|10.40—.47
|Pfizer 1.36
|143958
|41.55
|41.22
|41.37—.15
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|58834
|78.17
|77.32
|77.64—.25
|PUVixSTrs
|319804
|8.85
|8.44
|8.49+.08
|ProShtVxs
|110029
|14.16
|13.92
|14.16—.01
|ProctGam 2.87
|57248
|82.96
|82.07
|82.70—.25
|QEPRes .08
|53908
|10.07
|9.67
|9.75—.22
|RegionsFn .56f
|88827
|19.69
|19.42
|19.64+.18
|RiteAid
|128396
|1.39
|1.31
|1.37
|SpdrGold
|66144
|113.07
|112.61
|112.93—.58
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|571148
|290.21
|288.68
|289.81—.50
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|148757
|35.83
|35.74
|35.80—.20
|SpdrRetls .49e
|64065
|52.33
|51.74
|52.33+.24
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|104544
|42.76
|41.68
|41.86—.48
|Schlmbrg 2
|x82686
|63.14
|61.74
|61.92—.74
|SnapIncAn
|257751
|10.96
|10.43
|10.59—.31
|SouthnCo 2.40
|72780
|44.27
|43.72
|43.89+.11
|SwstAirl .64
|55814
|62.55
|61.13
|61.99+.69
|SwstnEngy
|355035
|5.94
|5.29
|5.34—.28
|Sprint
|106797
|6.15
|6.06
|6.10—.01
|Squaren
|137299
|91.64
|87.76
|91.25+2.61
|SPMatls .98e
|59722
|59.14
|58.56
|58.86—.41
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|66986
|92.76
|91.82
|92.04—.74
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|95687
|53.94
|53.56
|53.71—.07
|SPEngy 2.04e
|150926
|74.84
|73.98
|74.28—.16
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|431257
|28.50
|28.20
|28.47+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|85976
|77.10
|76.65
|77.04—.06
|SPTech .78e
|110734
|75.42
|74.80
|75.31—.29
|SPUtil 1.55e
|129268
|54.00
|53.48
|53.71+.24
|TahoeRes .24
|203066
|3.10
|2.55
|2.77—.67
|TaiwSemi .73e
|81444
|44.12
|43.19
|44.11+.51
|TevaPhrm .73e
|85851
|22.89
|22.35
|22.70—.21
|Transocn
|536920
|11.93
|11.12
|11.30—.81
|Twitter
|135357
|35.13
|34.48
|34.84—.34
|UnionPac 3.20f
|
|57002
|151.71
|149.71
|151.27+.65
|USOilFd
|150250
|14.87
|14.53
|14.58—.13
|USSteel .20
|65419
|29.78
|28.60
|29.30—.38
|ValeSA .29e
|139663
|12.82
|12.52
|12.55—.65
|VanEGold .06e
|681543
|18.35
|17.97
|18.02—.53
|VnEkRus .01e
|96631
|19.80
|19.62
|19.64—.39
|VanEEMBd .98
|55185
|15.85
|15.77
|15.81—.35
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|57761
|24.80
|24.23
|24.35—.36
|VanEJrGld
|160447
|27.44
|26.84
|27.13—.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|192091
|41.33
|40.98
|41.10—.94
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|77569
|42.69
|42.48
|42.69—.43
|Vereit .55
|85713
|7.87
|7.72
|7.74—.08
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|195982
|53.72
|52.84
|53.19—1.18
|Vipshop
|58248
|6.90
|6.66
|6.72—.26
|Visa s .84
|76375
|147.86
|146.67
|147.80+.91
|WPXEngy
|65278
|19.34
|18.34
|18.40—.67
|WalMart 2.08f
|82481
|96.27
|95.24
|95.36—.50
|WeathfIntl
|170672
|2.47
|2.31
|2.35—.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|189927
|58.95
|58.07
|58.80+.32
|WmsCos 1.36
|86749
|29.66
|29.07
|29.20—.39
|Yamanag .02
|135328
|2.72
|2.60
|2.61—.17
