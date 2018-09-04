BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 109597 13.53 13.09 13.15—.31 AKSteel 113381 4.40 4.30 4.37—.07 AT&TInc 2 250987 31.94 31.48 31.86—.08 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 109597 13.53 13.09 13.15—.31 AKSteel 113381 4.40 4.30 4.37—.07 AT&TInc 2 250987 31.94 31.48 31.86—.08 Alibaba 231859 173.95 169.00 170.44—4.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 96282 10.93 10.81 10.91+.06 Ambev .05e 412285 4.45 4.32 4.33—.32 Annaly 1.20 99702 10.76 10.64 10.66+.04 Avon 75247 1.99 1.85 1.92—.08 BcoBrads .06a x120181 6.70 6.55 6.61—.32 BcoSantSA .21e 69910 4.99 4.89 4.98—.01 BkofAm .60f 446952 31.16 30.82 31.14+.21 BiPVxSTrs 357697 30.08 29.14 29.21+.14 BarrickG .12 174531 10.17 9.81 9.84—.58 BauschHl 98825 23.10 21.33 21.81—1.30 BostonSci 85128 36.45 35.83 36.05+.49 CVSHealth 2 97088 75.01 73.36 74.00—1.24 Cemex .29t 61791 7.05 6.84 6.92—.17 Cemigpf .08e 63520 1.74 1.65 1.66—.13 CntryLink 2.16 116816 21.58 21.06 21.50+.14 ChesEng 257713 4.49 4.29 4.31—.12 CgpVelICrd 77196 6.47 6.04 6.41+.16 Citigroup 1.80f 101066 71.58 70.37 71.40+.16 ClevCliffs 101211 9.98 9.50 9.77—.28 CocaCola 1.56 111360 44.90 44.51 44.76+.19 Coeur 52778 5.56 5.18 5.46—.22 Coty .50 52661 12.30 12.04 12.04—.32 DenburyR 160085 5.84 5.37 5.40—.17 DxGBullrs 128217 12.85 11.95 12.11—1.19 DrGMBllrs .09e 159160 7.60 7.12 7.40—.41 DxBrzBulls 59652 15.64 14.73 14.82—2.42 DxSCBearrs 136893 8.11 7.84 7.95+.10 Disney 1.68 63801 112.00 110.65 110.85—1.17 DowDuPnt 1.52 100169 70.25 69.24 69.72—.41 ENSCO .04 119234 6.99 6.68 6.73—.11 ExxonMbl 3.28 88449 80.69 79.81 80.29+.12 FiatChrys 97430 17.40 16.75 17.27+.16 FstDatan 74431 26.00 25.52 25.81+.09 FordM .60a 540819 9.58 9.36 9.47—.01 FrptMcM .20 190397 13.73 13.39 13.48—.57 GameStop 1.52 59346 14.10 13.08 14.05+.78 GenElec .48 446948 12.88 12.63 12.67—.27 GenMotors 1.52 127756 36.00 35.32 35.60—.45 Gerdau .02e 87679 3.78 3.68 3.71—.19 Goldcrpg .24 117976 10.72 10.16 10.25—.59 HPInc .56f 89060 24.88 24.39 24.81+.16 HalconRsn 55272 4.70 4.56 4.58 Hanesbdss .60 71666 17.78 17.44 17.61+.07 HeclaM .01e 84917 2.80 2.65 2.76—.08 HPEntn .45e 94542 16.72 16.17 16.67+.14 HostHotls 1a 61961 21.63 21.17 21.22—.31 ICICIBk .16e 109194 9.23 9.09 9.14—.49 iShGold 261243 11.46 11.40 11.45—.05 iShBrazil .67e 383605 31.46 30.88 30.96—1.49 iShCanada .48e 106528 28.50 28.28 28.33—.47 iShGerm .60e 69746 29.89 29.64 29.89—.34 iShSilver 158515 13.33 13.17 13.31—.34 iShTIPS 1.69e 62602 111.65 111.47 111.55—.54 iShChinaLC .87e 226220 42.22 41.89 42.09—.30 iShEMkts .59e 764313 42.49 42.23 42.33—.84 iShiBoxIG 3.87 64686 114.99 114.68 114.88—.56 iSh20yrT 3.05 183426 120.10 119.75 120.03—.97 iSEafe 1.66e 252487 66.78 66.42 66.77—.57 iShiBxHYB 5.09 160289 85.93 85.72 85.81—.55 iShR2K 1.77e 178950 173.12 171.12 172.25—.77 iShREst 2.76e 99421 83.16 82.13 82.30—.88 iShCorEafe 1.56e 73890 63.15 62.80 63.15—.56 Infosys .40e 60922 20.92 20.56 20.76—.01 iShJapanrs 81310 57.54 57.34 57.50—.72 iSTaiwnrs 61115 37.60 37.35 37.58—.35 iShCorEM .95e 158073 51.45 51.12 51.25—1.06 iSh0-5HYCp 2.38 62104 46.77 46.70 46.76—.25 ItauUnibH .58e x232866 10.07 9.89 9.96—.45 JPMorgCh 2.24f 101687 115.24 113.63 115.15+.57 Keycorp .48f 76523 21.25 21.00 21.21+.14 KindMorg .80 90098 17.70 17.54 17.62—.08 Kinrossg 96475 2.99 2.81 2.83—.17 Kroger s .56f 87711 31.94 31.53 31.90+.40 LBrands 2.40 55442 26.57 25.93 26.13—.30 MGM Rsts .48 104402 28.78 27.84 27.96—1.03 Macys 1.51 84981 36.79 35.79 36.39—.16 MarathnO .20 69748 21.80 21.04 21.06—.45 MarathPts 1.84 60334 85.08 82.60 84.28+1.99 Merck 1.92 57566 68.41 67.93 67.95—.64 MorgStan 1.20f 84782 48.91 48.18 48.71—.12 Nabors .24 61046 6.24 6.05 6.16—.01 NewellRub .92f 61548 21.66 21.25 21.37—.35 NewmtM .56 72292 30.64 30.03 30.09—.94 NikeB s .80 185360 80.97 79.00 79.60—2.60 NobleCorp .08 53399 6.14 5.75 5.95—.15 NokiaCp .19e 70705 5.52 5.47 5.51—.04 OasisPet 53665 13.77 13.32 13.38—.08 Oracle .76 172652 48.83 48.16 48.58 PG&ECp 2.12f 115375 48.69 46.91 47.01+.83 Pandora 96315 9.28 9.02 9.10—.14 Penney 67730 1.77 1.73 1.76—.01 Petrobras 174365 10.56 10.32 10.40—.47 Pfizer 1.36 143958 41.55 41.22 41.37—.15 PhilipMor 4.56f 58834 78.17 77.32 77.64—.25 PUVixSTrs 319804 8.85 8.44 8.49+.08 ProShtVxs 110029 14.16 13.92 14.16—.01 ProctGam 2.87 57248 82.96 82.07 82.70—.25 QEPRes .08 53908 10.07 9.67 9.75—.22 RegionsFn .56f 88827 19.69 19.42 19.64+.18 RiteAid 128396 1.39 1.31 1.37 SpdrGold 66144 113.07 112.61 112.93—.58 S&P500ETF 4.13e 571148 290.21 288.68 289.81—.50 SpdrLehHY 2.30 148757 35.83 35.74 35.80—.20 SpdrRetls .49e 64065 52.33 51.74 52.33+.24 SpdrOGEx .73e 104544 42.76 41.68 41.86—.48 Schlmbrg 2 x82686 63.14 61.74 61.92—.74 SnapIncAn 257751 10.96 10.43 10.59—.31 SouthnCo 2.40 72780 44.27 43.72 43.89+.11 SwstAirl .64 55814 62.55 61.13 61.99+.69 SwstnEngy 355035 5.94 5.29 5.34—.28 Sprint 106797 6.15 6.06 6.10—.01 Squaren 137299 91.64 87.76 91.25+2.61 SPMatls .98e 59722 59.14 58.56 58.86—.41 SPHlthC 1.01e 66986 92.76 91.82 92.04—.74 SPCnSt 1.28e 95687 53.94 53.56 53.71—.07 SPEngy 2.04e 150926 74.84 73.98 74.28—.16 SPDRFncl .46e 431257 28.50 28.20 28.47+.14 SPInds 1.12e 85976 77.10 76.65 77.04—.06 SPTech .78e 110734 75.42 74.80 75.31—.29 SPUtil 1.55e 129268 54.00 53.48 53.71+.24 TahoeRes .24 203066 3.10 2.55 2.77—.67 TaiwSemi .73e 81444 44.12 43.19 44.11+.51 TevaPhrm .73e 85851 22.89 22.35 22.70—.21 Transocn 536920 11.93 11.12 11.30—.81 Twitter 135357 35.13 34.48 34.84—.34 UnionPac 3.20f 57002 151.71 149.71 151.27+.65 USOilFd 150250 14.87 14.53 14.58—.13 USSteel .20 65419 29.78 28.60 29.30—.38 ValeSA .29e 139663 12.82 12.52 12.55—.65 VanEGold .06e 681543 18.35 17.97 18.02—.53 VnEkRus .01e 96631 19.80 19.62 19.64—.39 VanEEMBd .98 55185 15.85 15.77 15.81—.35 VEckOilSvc .47e 57761 24.80 24.23 24.35—.36 VanEJrGld 160447 27.44 26.84 27.13—.51 VangEmg 1.10e 192091 41.33 40.98 41.10—.94 VangFTSE 1.10e 77569 42.69 42.48 42.69—.43 Vereit .55 85713 7.87 7.72 7.74—.08 VerizonCm 2.36 195982 53.72 52.84 53.19—1.18 Vipshop 58248 6.90 6.66 6.72—.26 Visa s .84 76375 147.86 146.67 147.80+.91 WPXEngy 65278 19.34 18.34 18.40—.67 WalMart 2.08f 82481 96.27 95.24 95.36—.50 WeathfIntl 170672 2.47 2.31 2.35—.07 WellsFargo 1.72f 189927 58.95 58.07 58.80+.32 WmsCos 1.36 86749 29.66 29.07 29.20—.39 Yamanag .02 135328 2.72 2.60 2.61—.17 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 