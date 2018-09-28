BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 74642 4.96 4.73 4.90+.07 AT&TInc 2 220336 33.68 33.31 33.58+.16 AbbottLab 1.12 65540 73.58 72.77 73.36+.34 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|74642
|4.96
|4.73
|4.90+.07
|AT&TInc 2
|220336
|33.68
|33.31
|33.58+.16
|AbbottLab 1.12
|65540
|73.58
|72.77
|73.36+.34
|Alibaba
|104801
|165.66
|163.30
|164.76—1.56
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|86624
|10.72
|10.55
|10.68+.08
|Alticen
|86694
|18.40
|17.90
|18.14+.14
|Altria 3.20
|66491
|60.96
|60.27
|60.31—.46
|Ambev .05e
|178597
|4.62
|4.53
|4.57—.06
|Andeavor 2.36
|
|238682
|154.72
|150.65
|153.50—1.29
|Annaly 1.20e
|131592
|10.26
|10.12
|10.23+.10
|BcoBrads .06a
|193700
|7.25
|7.02
|7.08—.20
|BcoSantSA .21e
|63391
|5.07
|5.00
|5.00—.20
|BkofAm .60f
|735239
|29.85
|29.42
|29.46—.48
|BiPVxSTrs
|224394
|27.15
|26.66
|26.67—.05
|BarrickG .12
|182200
|11.32
|11.05
|11.08—.05
|BauschHl
|60598
|25.88
|24.60
|25.67+.59
|BlackBerry
|311850
|12.00
|10.43
|11.38+1.19
|BostonSci
|64824
|38.78
|38.27
|38.50+.16
|CVSHealth 2
|63078
|79.09
|78.26
|78.72—.04
|CabotO&G .24
|93989
|23.19
|22.50
|22.52—.45
|CampSp 1.40
|65536
|36.76
|35.89
|36.63—.23
|CanopyGrn
|97354
|51.21
|48.42
|48.64—.78
|Carnival 2
|63563
|64.38
|63.29
|63.77+.03
|CenterPnt 1.11
|167332
|27.76
|27.48
|27.65+.23
|CntryLink 2.16
|80247
|21.35
|20.87
|21.20+.31
|ChesEng
|152726
|4.54
|4.42
|4.49+.03
|CgpVelICrd
|118077
|5.54
|5.18
|5.24—.28
|Citigroup 1.80f
|143392
|72.43
|71.48
|71.74—1.21
|ClevCliffs
|89044
|13.04
|12.61
|12.66—.16
|CocaCola 1.56
|87458
|46.19
|45.97
|46.19+.18
|ConAgra .85
|138262
|34.03
|32.95
|33.97+.99
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|61889
|78.68
|77.32
|77.40—.12
|DenburyR
|83673
|6.33
|6.12
|6.20+.03
|DevonE .32
|71317
|40.26
|39.31
|39.94+.56
|DxGBullrs
|79189
|13.26
|12.77
|12.95+.33
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|132769
|7.61
|7.19
|7.40+.31
|DxSCBearrs
|98778
|8.58
|8.35
|8.41—.09
|Disney 1.68
|73603
|117.46
|115.35
|116.94+.90
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|124845
|65.10
|64.11
|64.31—1.02
|EnCanag .06
|74061
|13.42
|13.08
|13.11—.04
|ENSCO .04
|122756
|8.66
|8.38
|8.44—.03
|Exelon 1.38
|68787
|43.72
|42.84
|43.66+.85
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|96889
|85.93
|84.99
|85.02—.75
|FstDatan
|83060
|24.55
|24.15
|24.47+.29
|FTArcaBio
|66103
|159.85
|158.14
|158.49—.65
|FordM .60a
|309527
|9.28
|9.09
|9.25+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|160789
|14.06
|13.80
|13.92+.05
|GenElec .48
|764983
|11.51
|11.25
|11.29—.24
|GenMotors 1.52
|88320
|33.69
|33.29
|33.67
|Gerdau .02e
|105369
|4.32
|4.19
|4.21—.09
|HPInc .56f
|91715
|25.89
|25.48
|25.77+.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|94989
|40.99
|40.18
|40.53—.06
|HPEntn .45e
|124859
|16.43
|16.17
|16.31+.03
|HostHotls 1a
|72202
|21.27
|20.97
|21.10—.08
|ICICIBk .16e
|90480
|8.54
|8.43
|8.49—.11
|iShGold
|75196
|11.45
|11.35
|11.43+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|267957
|34.43
|33.62
|33.73—.62
|iShGerm .60e
|68171
|29.89
|29.65
|29.74—.54
|iShHK .61e
|62311
|24.12
|23.90
|23.92—.22
|iShSilver
|152809
|13.84
|13.62
|13.73+.32
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|206638
|43.11
|42.67
|42.82—.22
|iShEMkts .59e
|641283
|43.15
|42.78
|42.92—.29
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|125475
|115.14
|114.90
|114.93—.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|127997
|117.91
|117.22
|117.27—.31
|iSEafe 1.66e
|373304
|68.27
|67.85
|67.99—.56
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|166131
|86.47
|86.28
|86.44+.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|227336
|169.00
|167.45
|168.55+.51
|iShREst 2.76e
|93086
|80.13
|79.13
|80.02+.98
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|96198
|64.37
|63.98
|64.08—.53
|Infosyss
|93298
|10.25
|10.12
|10.17+.07
|Interpublic .84
|76576
|23.01
|22.18
|22.87+.08
|iShJapanrs
|62198
|60.41
|60.08
|60.23—.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|145241
|52.05
|51.64
|51.78—.33
|ItauUnibH .58e
|163625
|11.05
|10.82
|10.98—.16
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|157924
|114.24
|112.52
|112.84—1.68
|JohnContln 1.04
|76746
|35.47
|34.99
|35.00—.55
|Keycorp .48f
|92812
|20.05
|19.82
|19.89—.13
|KindMorg .80
|144744
|17.91
|17.54
|17.73+.17
|Kinrossg
|152499
|2.80
|2.69
|2.70—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|77956
|29.27
|28.96
|29.11+.11
|LloydBkg .47a
|69106
|3.08
|3.04
|3.04—.12
|MGM Rsts .48
|89597
|28.19
|27.58
|27.91+.19
|MarathnO .20
|118852
|23.67
|22.65
|23.28+.55
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|391082
|83.00
|79.97
|79.97—3.07
|Merck 1.92
|63784
|71.20
|70.65
|70.94+.22
|MetLife 1.68
|67540
|46.98
|46.04
|46.72—.18
|MorgStan 1.20f
|
|140808
|47.55
|46.40
|46.57—1.20
|Nabors .24
|140770
|6.23
|5.93
|6.16+.16
|NewellRub .92f
|63269
|20.56
|20.26
|20.30—.15
|NikeB s .80
|73035
|85.27
|84.25
|84.72+.18
|NokiaCp .19e
|158105
|5.61
|5.55
|5.58—.11
|OasisPet
|87289
|14.33
|13.77
|14.18+.30
|OcciPet 3.12f
|63836
|83.08
|80.62
|82.17+1.00
|Oracle .76
|162105
|52.01
|51.49
|51.56—.13
|Pandora
|120569
|9.65
|9.33
|9.51+.12
|Penney
|243548
|1.70
|1.55
|1.66—.07
|PetrbrsA
|102484
|10.98
|10.41
|10.46—.23
|Petrobras
|299703
|12.51
|12.02
|12.07—.16
|Pfizer 1.36
|146305
|44.14
|43.73
|44.07+.17
|RangeRs .08
|71742
|17.39
|16.80
|16.99—.02
|RegionsFn .56f
|135760
|18.61
|18.29
|18.35—.19
|RiteAid
|82638
|1.28
|1.24
|1.28+.03
|Rollinss .56
|256230
|60.78
|58.62
|60.69+1.43
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|61218
|68.90
|68.01
|68.14—.60
|SpdrGold
|60023
|113.00
|112.07
|112.76+.71
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|700356
|291.28
|289.95
|290.72+.03
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|68359
|36.06
|36.02
|36.05+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|73091
|59.71
|59.02
|59.42—.08
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|133539
|43.78
|42.95
|43.29+.09
|Schlmbrg 2
|71115
|61.71
|60.86
|60.92—.25
|Schwab .52f
|88670
|50.29
|49.06
|49.15—1.37
|SnapIncAn
|317642
|8.78
|8.40
|8.48—.32
|SouthnCo 2.40
|77477
|43.77
|43.28
|43.60+.36
|SwstnEngy
|261896
|5.23
|5.07
|5.11—.10
|Sprint
|160961
|6.61
|6.50
|6.54
|Squaren
|152563
|100.39
|97.07
|99.01+1.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|92496
|54.00
|53.74
|53.93+.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|148192
|76.54
|75.55
|75.74—.21
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|664259
|27.77
|27.54
|27.58—.29
|SPInds 1.12e
|75453
|78.58
|78.13
|78.40—.05
|SPTech .78e
|117068
|75.40
|74.80
|75.33+.28
|SPUtil 1.55e
|154254
|52.69
|51.93
|52.65+.76
|SumtMtlsn .29t
|66764
|18.41
|17.94
|18.18—.21
|TaiwSemi .73e
|77272
|44.62
|43.97
|44.16—.60
|TevaPhrm .73e
|114242
|21.62
|21.24
|21.54+.30
|ThomsonR 1.38
|87993
|45.93
|45.50
|45.68—.04
|Transocn
|174592
|14.30
|13.61
|13.95+.15
|TurqHillRs
|141346
|2.15
|2.10
|2.12—.01
|Twitter
|227050
|29.28
|28.41
|28.46—.96
|USBancrp 1.20
|81427
|52.88
|52.48
|52.81—.12
|USOilFd
|185159
|15.57
|15.23
|15.52+.26
|USSteel .20
|62231
|30.91
|29.62
|30.48+.42
|ValeSA .29e
|175126
|15.13
|14.76
|14.84
|VanEGold .06e
|363256
|18.69
|18.47
|18.52+.18
|VnEkRus .01e
|85832
|21.70
|21.45
|21.56—.04
|VanEJrGld
|148046
|27.64
|27.05
|27.36+.45
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|60921
|80.68
|79.63
|80.68+1.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|138526
|41.23
|40.86
|41.00—.26
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|84784
|43.45
|43.20
|43.27—.31
|Vereit .55
|247760
|7.26
|7.16
|7.26+.08
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|126290
|53.56
|53.27
|53.39—.20
|Vipshop
|73091
|6.37
|6.15
|6.24—.04
|Visa s .84
|60103
|150.37
|149.55
|150.09+.07
|VistraEnn
|82656
|25.22
|24.18
|24.88+.70
|WPXEngy
|101878
|20.37
|19.48
|20.12+.47
|WalMart 2.08f
|63052
|94.37
|93.69
|93.91—.22
|WeathfIntl
|121801
|2.81
|2.70
|2.71—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|185846
|52.98
|52.41
|52.56—.26
|WmsCos 1.36
|86186
|27.47
|27.11
|27.19—.07
|Yamanag .02
|89273
|2.55
|2.43
|2.49+.05
