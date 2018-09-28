BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 74642 4.96 4.73 4.90+.07 AT&TInc 2 220336 33.68 33.31 33.58+.16 AbbottLab 1.12 65540 73.58 72.77 73.36+.34 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 74642 4.96 4.73 4.90+.07 AT&TInc 2 220336 33.68 33.31 33.58+.16 AbbottLab 1.12 65540 73.58 72.77 73.36+.34 Alibaba 104801 165.66 163.30 164.76—1.56 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 86624 10.72 10.55 10.68+.08 Alticen 86694 18.40 17.90 18.14+.14 Altria 3.20 66491 60.96 60.27 60.31—.46 Ambev .05e 178597 4.62 4.53 4.57—.06 Andeavor 2.36 238682 154.72 150.65 153.50—1.29 Annaly 1.20e 131592 10.26 10.12 10.23+.10 BcoBrads .06a 193700 7.25 7.02 7.08—.20 BcoSantSA .21e 63391 5.07 5.00 5.00—.20 BkofAm .60f 735239 29.85 29.42 29.46—.48 BiPVxSTrs 224394 27.15 26.66 26.67—.05 BarrickG .12 182200 11.32 11.05 11.08—.05 BauschHl 60598 25.88 24.60 25.67+.59 BlackBerry 311850 12.00 10.43 11.38+1.19 BostonSci 64824 38.78 38.27 38.50+.16 CVSHealth 2 63078 79.09 78.26 78.72—.04 CabotO&G .24 93989 23.19 22.50 22.52—.45 CampSp 1.40 65536 36.76 35.89 36.63—.23 CanopyGrn 97354 51.21 48.42 48.64—.78 Carnival 2 63563 64.38 63.29 63.77+.03 CenterPnt 1.11 167332 27.76 27.48 27.65+.23 CntryLink 2.16 80247 21.35 20.87 21.20+.31 ChesEng 152726 4.54 4.42 4.49+.03 CgpVelICrd 118077 5.54 5.18 5.24—.28 Citigroup 1.80f 143392 72.43 71.48 71.74—1.21 ClevCliffs 89044 13.04 12.61 12.66—.16 CocaCola 1.56 87458 46.19 45.97 46.19+.18 ConAgra .85 138262 34.03 32.95 33.97+.99 ConocoPhil 1.14f 61889 78.68 77.32 77.40—.12 DenburyR 83673 6.33 6.12 6.20+.03 DevonE .32 71317 40.26 39.31 39.94+.56 DxGBullrs 79189 13.26 12.77 12.95+.33 DrGMBllrs .09e 132769 7.61 7.19 7.40+.31 DxSCBearrs 98778 8.58 8.35 8.41—.09 Disney 1.68 73603 117.46 115.35 116.94+.90 DowDuPnt 1.52 124845 65.10 64.11 64.31—1.02 EnCanag .06 74061 13.42 13.08 13.11—.04 ENSCO .04 122756 8.66 8.38 8.44—.03 Exelon 1.38 68787 43.72 42.84 43.66+.85 ExxonMbl 3.28 96889 85.93 84.99 85.02—.75 FstDatan 83060 24.55 24.15 24.47+.29 FTArcaBio 66103 159.85 158.14 158.49—.65 FordM .60a 309527 9.28 9.09 9.25+.02 FrptMcM .20 160789 14.06 13.80 13.92+.05 GenElec .48 764983 11.51 11.25 11.29—.24 GenMotors 1.52 88320 33.69 33.29 33.67 Gerdau .02e 105369 4.32 4.19 4.21—.09 HPInc .56f 91715 25.89 25.48 25.77+.14 Hallibrtn .72 94989 40.99 40.18 40.53—.06 HPEntn .45e 124859 16.43 16.17 16.31+.03 HostHotls 1a 72202 21.27 20.97 21.10—.08 ICICIBk .16e 90480 8.54 8.43 8.49—.11 iShGold 75196 11.45 11.35 11.43+.07 iShBrazil .67e 267957 34.43 33.62 33.73—.62 iShGerm .60e 68171 29.89 29.65 29.74—.54 iShHK .61e 62311 24.12 23.90 23.92—.22 iShSilver 152809 13.84 13.62 13.73+.32 iShChinaLC .87e 206638 43.11 42.67 42.82—.22 iShEMkts .59e 641283 43.15 42.78 42.92—.29 iShiBoxIG 3.87 125475 115.14 114.90 114.93—.08 iSh20yrT 3.05 127997 117.91 117.22 117.27—.31 iSEafe 1.66e 373304 68.27 67.85 67.99—.56 iShiBxHYB 5.09 166131 86.47 86.28 86.44+.06 iShR2K 1.77e 227336 169.00 167.45 168.55+.51 iShREst 2.76e 93086 80.13 79.13 80.02+.98 iShCorEafe 1.56e 96198 64.37 63.98 64.08—.53 Infosyss 93298 10.25 10.12 10.17+.07 Interpublic .84 76576 23.01 22.18 22.87+.08 iShJapanrs 62198 60.41 60.08 60.23—.12 iShCorEM .95e 145241 52.05 51.64 51.78—.33 ItauUnibH .58e 163625 11.05 10.82 10.98—.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 157924 114.24 112.52 112.84—1.68 JohnContln 1.04 76746 35.47 34.99 35.00—.55 Keycorp .48f 92812 20.05 19.82 19.89—.13 KindMorg .80 144744 17.91 17.54 17.73+.17 Kinrossg 152499 2.80 2.69 2.70—.03 Kroger s .56f 77956 29.27 28.96 29.11+.11 LloydBkg .47a 69106 3.08 3.04 3.04—.12 MGM Rsts .48 89597 28.19 27.58 27.91+.19 MarathnO .20 118852 23.67 22.65 23.28+.55 MarathPts 1.84 391082 83.00 79.97 79.97—3.07 Merck 1.92 63784 71.20 70.65 70.94+.22 MetLife 1.68 67540 46.98 46.04 46.72—.18 MorgStan 1.20f 140808 47.55 46.40 46.57—1.20 Nabors .24 140770 6.23 5.93 6.16+.16 NewellRub .92f 63269 20.56 20.26 20.30—.15 NikeB s .80 73035 85.27 84.25 84.72+.18 NokiaCp .19e 158105 5.61 5.55 5.58—.11 OasisPet 87289 14.33 13.77 14.18+.30 OcciPet 3.12f 63836 83.08 80.62 82.17+1.00 Oracle .76 162105 52.01 51.49 51.56—.13 Pandora 120569 9.65 9.33 9.51+.12 Penney 243548 1.70 1.55 1.66—.07 PetrbrsA 102484 10.98 10.41 10.46—.23 Petrobras 299703 12.51 12.02 12.07—.16 Pfizer 1.36 146305 44.14 43.73 44.07+.17 RangeRs .08 71742 17.39 16.80 16.99—.02 RegionsFn .56f 135760 18.61 18.29 18.35—.19 RiteAid 82638 1.28 1.24 1.28+.03 Rollinss .56 256230 60.78 58.62 60.69+1.43 RoyDShllA 3.76 61218 68.90 68.01 68.14—.60 SpdrGold 60023 113.00 112.07 112.76+.71 S&P500ETF 4.13e 700356 291.28 289.95 290.72+.03 SpdrLehHY 2.30 68359 36.06 36.02 36.05+.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 73091 59.71 59.02 59.42—.08 SpdrOGEx .73e 133539 43.78 42.95 43.29+.09 Schlmbrg 2 71115 61.71 60.86 60.92—.25 Schwab .52f 88670 50.29 49.06 49.15—1.37 SnapIncAn 317642 8.78 8.40 8.48—.32 SouthnCo 2.40 77477 43.77 43.28 43.60+.36 SwstnEngy 261896 5.23 5.07 5.11—.10 Sprint 160961 6.61 6.50 6.54 Squaren 152563 100.39 97.07 99.01+1.05 SPCnSt 1.28e 92496 54.00 53.74 53.93+.08 SPEngy 2.04e 148192 76.54 75.55 75.74—.21 SPDRFncl .46e 664259 27.77 27.54 27.58—.29 SPInds 1.12e 75453 78.58 78.13 78.40—.05 SPTech .78e 117068 75.40 74.80 75.33+.28 SPUtil 1.55e 154254 52.69 51.93 52.65+.76 SumtMtlsn .29t 66764 18.41 17.94 18.18—.21 TaiwSemi .73e 77272 44.62 43.97 44.16—.60 TevaPhrm .73e 114242 21.62 21.24 21.54+.30 ThomsonR 1.38 87993 45.93 45.50 45.68—.04 Transocn 174592 14.30 13.61 13.95+.15 TurqHillRs 141346 2.15 2.10 2.12—.01 Twitter 227050 29.28 28.41 28.46—.96 USBancrp 1.20 81427 52.88 52.48 52.81—.12 USOilFd 185159 15.57 15.23 15.52+.26 USSteel .20 62231 30.91 29.62 30.48+.42 ValeSA .29e 175126 15.13 14.76 14.84 VanEGold .06e 363256 18.69 18.47 18.52+.18 VnEkRus .01e 85832 21.70 21.45 21.56—.04 VanEJrGld 148046 27.64 27.05 27.36+.45 VangREIT 3.08e 60921 80.68 79.63 80.68+1.08 VangEmg 1.10e 138526 41.23 40.86 41.00—.26 VangFTSE 1.10e 84784 43.45 43.20 43.27—.31 Vereit .55 247760 7.26 7.16 7.26+.08 VerizonCm 2.41f 126290 53.56 53.27 53.39—.20 Vipshop 73091 6.37 6.15 6.24—.04 Visa s .84 60103 150.37 149.55 150.09+.07 VistraEnn 82656 25.22 24.18 24.88+.70 WPXEngy 101878 20.37 19.48 20.12+.47 WalMart 2.08f 63052 94.37 93.69 93.91—.22 WeathfIntl 121801 2.81 2.70 2.71—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 185846 52.98 52.41 52.56—.26 WmsCos 1.36 86186 27.47 27.11 27.19—.07 Yamanag .02 89273 2.55 2.43 2.49+.05 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.