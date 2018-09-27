BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 52795 4.86 4.77 4.83+.01 AT&TInc 2 248165 33.77 33.27 33.42+.07 AbbottLab 1.12 54769 73.18 72.69 73.02+.18 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 52795 4.86 4.77 4.83+.01 AT&TInc 2 248165 33.77 33.27 33.42+.07 AbbottLab 1.12 54769 73.18 72.69 73.02+.18 Alibaba 126815 167.05 164.92 166.32+.92 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 55236 10.63 10.53 10.60+.07 Alticen 76297 18.47 17.98 18.00—.32 Ambev .05e 302490 4.78 4.62 4.63—.01 Annaly 1.20e 80424 10.19 10.12 10.13—.06 AstraZens 1.37e 54423 39.73 39.35 39.72+.64 BPPLC 2.38 128498 47.16 46.78 46.87+.61 BcoBrads .06a 233745 7.37 7.19 7.28+.21 BcoSantSA .21e 84221 5.25 5.18 5.20—.05 BkofAm .60f 458501 30.31 29.93 29.94—.19 BiPVxSTrs 226120 26.95 26.52 26.72—.51 BarrickG .12 268007 11.27 10.72 11.13+.28 BostonSci 55054 38.72 38.24 38.34—.29 CBLAsc .80 57737 4.44 4.23 4.25—.05 CVSHealth 2 89447 79.43 78.35 78.76+.33 CabotO&G .24 92075 23.17 22.46 22.97+.51 Camecog .40 148845 11.96 11.02 11.34+1.51 CampSp 1.40 64085 38.43 36.68 36.86—2.12 CanopyGrn 146358 51.04 48.90 49.42—2.56 Carnival 2 143418 64.04 61.14 63.74—3.24 CenovusE .20 57174 10.05 9.42 10.05+.80 CenterPnt 1.11 210115 27.54 27.20 27.42+.17 CntryLink 2.16 91224 21.31 20.74 20.89+.16 ChesEng 183464 4.55 4.43 4.46+.06 CgpVelICrd 57309 5.63 5.50 5.52—.16 Citigroup 1.80f 114178 73.62 72.38 72.95+.50 ClevCliffs 69007 12.85 12.47 12.82+.16 CocaCola 1.56 108264 46.18 45.68 46.01+.16 ColonCap x52834 6.08 5.93 6.00+.15 ConAgra .85 165594 34.53 32.82 32.98—3.08 DenburyR 63878 6.30 6.11 6.17+.03 DevonE .32 56785 40.18 39.33 39.38—.30 DxGBullrs 75547 12.82 12.15 12.62—.15 DrGMBllrs .09e 160205 7.22 6.96 7.09—.53 DxSCBearrs 94195 8.53 8.38 8.50 DowDuPnt 1.52 142314 67.05 65.23 65.33—1.56 EgyTrEqs 1.22 66728 17.25 17.10 17.16+.01 EngyTrfPt 2.26 55695 22.03 21.82 21.90+.01 ENSCO .04 64877 8.48 8.25 8.47+.24 Exelon 1.38 55966 42.95 42.20 42.81+.61 ExxonMbl 3.28 76584 86.38 85.59 85.77—.01 FstDatan 77734 24.60 24.13 24.18—.33 FordM .60a 383827 9.33 9.20 9.23—.04 FrptMcM .20 202780 13.88 13.51 13.87—.13 GenElec .48 821344 11.75 11.36 11.53+.14 GenMotors 1.52 116558 33.75 33.28 33.67—.06 Gerdau .02e 129751 4.31 4.19 4.30+.08 Goldcrpg .24 107164 10.25 10.00 10.16 HPInc .56f 79263 26.02 25.58 25.63—.34 Hallibrtn .72 109196 41.20 40.22 40.59—.49 HPEntn .45e 124701 16.63 16.25 16.28—.23 HostHotls 1a x56021 21.25 20.89 21.18+.36 IAMGldg 1.52f 54262 3.79 3.64 3.66—.17 ICICIBk .16e 100680 8.69 8.56 8.60—.16 iShGold 128285 11.39 11.33 11.36—.09 iShBrazil .67e 311562 34.69 33.90 34.35+.70 iShSilver 65346 13.45 13.33 13.41—.08 iShChinaLC .87e 263497 43.27 42.93 43.04+.01 iShEMkts .59e 452819 43.35 43.09 43.21+.21 iShiBoxIG 3.87 63234 115.04 114.77 115.01+.15 iSh20yrT 3.05 57585 117.65 117.10 117.58+.08 iSEafe 1.66e 215552 68.86 68.48 68.55—.14 iShiBxHYB 5.09 79966 86.40 86.27 86.38+.16 iShR2K 1.77e 144660 168.70 167.76 168.04+.01 iShChina .61e 70608 60.53 60.04 60.26+.03 iShREst 2.76e 73915 79.45 78.85 79.04+.21 iShCorEafe 1.56e 84718 64.94 64.58 64.61—.25 Infosyss 88221 10.20 10.07 10.10+.04 iShJapanrs 74704 60.60 60.13 60.35—.16 iShCorEM .95e 122592 52.30 51.99 52.11+.25 ItauUnibH .58e 226651 11.23 10.88 11.14+.40 JPMorgCh 2.24f 132765 115.76 114.16 114.52—.50 JohnJn 3.60f 63862 139.58 137.57 138.22+.06 Keycorp .48f 70044 20.25 19.96 20.02—.22 KindMorg .80 171029 17.66 17.44 17.56—.05 Kinrossg 183920 2.81 2.72 2.73—.10 Kroger s .56f 86018 29.32 28.58 29.00—.39 LaredoPet 55995 8.54 8.25 8.29—.18 MGM Rsts .48 77168 27.92 27.26 27.72+.12 MarathnO .20 107884 22.90 22.52 22.73+.29 MarathPts 1.84 80875 85.95 82.71 83.04—1.49 Merck 1.92 60238 71.18 70.09 70.72+.39 MorgStan 1.20f 122032 48.16 47.55 47.77+.07 nVentEln 67071 27.78 26.81 27.00—.57 Nabors .24 142388 6.09 5.85 6.00+.05 NewellRub .92f 89044 20.55 20.36 20.45—.09 NewmtM .56 72199 30.31 29.30 29.98+.11 Nielsenplc 1.40f 70361 28.08 27.48 27.96 NikeB s .80 60771 84.92 83.73 84.54+.84 NobleCorp .08 61768 6.96 6.78 6.81+.03 NokiaCp .19e 187736 5.70 5.58 5.69+.16 Oracle .76 179934 52.02 51.33 51.69+.06 Pagsegurn 54505 28.24 27.13 27.59+.37 Pandora 104908 9.45 9.20 9.39+.11 Penney 140620 1.92 1.72 1.73—.17 PetrbrsA 87310 10.69 10.19 10.69+.66 Petrobras 334415 12.31 11.79 12.23+.58 Pfizer 1.36 140772 44.18 43.68 43.90+.22 ProctGam 2.87 52903 83.63 82.81 82.86—.40 RangeRs .08 57950 17.30 16.60 17.01+.48 RegionsFn .56f 139983 18.91 18.52 18.54—.40 RiteAid 246804 1.33 1.24 1.25—.03 SpdrGold 76824 112.42 111.85 112.05—1.00 S&P500ETF 4.13e 591466 291.91 290.10 290.69+.81 SpdrLehHY 2.30 104211 36.04 35.98 36.03+.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 70328 60.25 59.39 59.50—.50 SpdrOGEx .73e 97116 43.33 42.92 43.20+.38 STMicro .40 52990 18.71 18.35 18.52—.31 SanchezEn 54753 2.51 2.31 2.32—.15 Schlmbrg 2 64899 61.69 60.40 61.17+.29 SnapIncAn 179422 9.06 8.77 8.80—.19 SouthnCo 2.40 99234 43.74 42.65 43.24+.58 SwstnEngy 163568 5.34 5.20 5.21+.04 Sprint 109286 6.55 6.41 6.54+.11 Squaren 210037 99.13 94.77 97.96+3.31 SPMatls .98e 62799 58.77 58.23 58.30—.51 SPHlthC 1.01e 71688 95.12 94.40 94.86+.48 SPCnSt 1.28e 88928 54.20 53.59 53.85—.07 SPConsum 1.12e 53095 117.62 116.75 117.32+.40 SPEngy 2.04e 106701 76.35 75.75 75.95 SPDRFncl .46e 574906 28.10 27.84 27.87—.10 SPInds 1.12e 85041 78.82 78.19 78.45+.11 SPTech .78e 142331 75.26 74.88 75.05+.44 SPUtil 1.55e 159568 52.17 51.37 51.89+.53 TALEducs 58858 26.58 25.45 25.67—.95 TaiwSemi .73e 67116 45.23 44.58 44.76+.49 TevaPhrm .73e 225942 22.02 21.20 21.24—.72 Transocn 106215 13.96 13.64 13.80+.27 TurqHillRs 101451 2.15 2.10 2.13—.04 Twitter 147953 29.69 28.88 29.42+.41 USBancrp 1.20 x58120 53.44 52.83 52.93—.31 USOilFd 117737 15.27 15.15 15.26+.15 ValeSA .29e 169329 15.02 14.70 14.84—.15 VanEGold .06e 421503 18.48 18.14 18.34—.08 VnEkRus .01e 92800 21.68 21.45 21.60+.46 VanEJrGld 171624 27.12 26.79 26.91—.63 VangEmg 1.10e 89516 41.39 41.15 41.26+.12 VangFTSE 1.10e 65660 43.79 43.53 43.58—.12 Vereit .55 x84605 7.24 7.12 7.18+.07 VerizonCm 2.41f 128606 53.87 53.15 53.59+.45 Visa s .84 58685 150.64 149.56 150.02+.75 WPXEngy 55340 19.72 19.29 19.65+.45 WalMart 2.08f 53632 94.96 WalMart 2.08f 53632 94.96 93.82 94.13—.46 WeathfIntl 98655 2.77 2.67 2.73+.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 199870 53.60 52.76 52.82—.34 WmsCos 1.36 87300 27.34 27.11 27.26+.16 Yamanag .02 111461 2.46 2.38 2.44—.05 