BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 102378 13.79 13.49 13.70—.06 AKSteel 88735 4.84 4.68 4.83+.18 AT&TInc 2 303519 34.19 33.69 33.76—.15 AbbottLab 1.12 81579 72.23 71.41 72.20+.76 Alibaba 95789 165.44 162.83 164.25+1.09 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 137085 10.73 10.53 10.62—.07 Alticen 55351 18.92 18.56 18.60—.05 Altria 3.20 82175 61.81 60.68 60.71—.35 Ambev .05e 254657 4.54 4.41 4.53+.03 AmIntlGrp 1.28 57295 54.97 54.23 54.41—.24 Annaly 1.20e 86378 10.27 10.21 10.24+.03 AstraZens 1.37e 60502 38.81 38.38 38.69+.84 Avon 102159 2.33 2.09 2.11—.22 BPPLC 2.38 155966 46.61 46.12 46.32+1.10 BcoBrads .06a 176552 7.00 6.76 6.97—.01 BkofAm .60f 409110 31.04 30.60 30.67—.07 Barclay .15e 130293 9.42 9.32 9.36+.01 BiPVxSTrs 186331 27.04 26.24 26.93+.25 BarrickG .12 317189 11.64 11.17 11.18+.14 BlueAprnn 79944 1.89 1.67 1.82+.15 BostonSci 85944 38.76 38.09 38.61+.21 BrMySq 1.60 59041 62.52 61.74 61.82+.23 CVSHealth 2 89416 78.90 77.31 77.61—1.13 CabotO&G .24 78591 23.32 22.88 23.24+.04 CallonPet 62588 12.50 12.06 12.10—.17 CanopyGrn 128986 55.00 52.59 52.74+.24 CenterPnt 1.11 113562 27.93 26.87 27.65—.17 CntryLink 2.16 289337 21.88 20.90 21.05—1.85 ChesEng 252825 4.75 4.61 4.62—.05 Citigroup 1.80f 123129 74.53 73.47 73.51—.33 ClevCliffs 91014 12.98 12.50 12.91+.51 CocaCola 1.56 77506 46.18 45.61 45.68—.39 ConocoPhil 1.14f 57527 78.61 77.64 78.11+1.05 Coty .50 155588 13.16 12.73 12.75—.28 DenburyR 142150 6.39 6.11 6.21+.06 DBXEurHgd .65e 93623 28.72 28.62 28.65+.08 DevonE .32 57227 41.94 41.36 41.41—.14 DigitalRlt 4.04 77841 114.90 112.80 113.55—2.37 DxGBullrs 80177 14.22 13.50 13.67+.21 DrGMBllrs .09e 94922 8.24 7.87 7.96+.05 DxSCBearrs 61126 8.28 8.19 8.26—.06 Disney 1.68 121186 114.71 112.65 113.63+.86 DowDuPnt 1.52 58518 68.69 67.89 67.95—.25 EnCanag .06 86223 13.38 13.15 13.27+.20 ENSCO .04 156669 8.74 8.40 8.54+.17 EnvisnHln 72162 45.62 45.00 45.59—.12 ExxonMbl 3.28 116526 87.36 86.37 86.50—.10 FstDatan 148588 25.75 25.22 25.22—.39 FordM .60a 430101 9.56 9.37 9.39—.20 Fortiven .28 159408 86.90 85.53 86.00—.33 FrptMcM .20 152023 14.57 14.19 14.49+.25 GenElec .48 1330219 11.76 11.22 11.27—.47 GenMotors 1.52 146976 34.68 33.50 33.55—1.20 Gerdau .02e 124641 4.29 3.98 4.27+.23 Goldcrpg .24 88439 10.75 10.41 10.46—.18 HPInc .56f 61536 25.94 25.52 25.56—.31 Hallibrtn .72 73713 41.68 41.25 41.36+.30 HPEntn .45e 160550 16.97 16.53 16.55—.37 HostHotls 1a 85835 21.42 20.95 21.17+.28 ICICIBk .16e 107548 8.74 8.57 8.70+.17 iShGold 54033 11.54 11.50 11.52+.03 iShBrazil .67e 248656 33.22 32.20 33.13+.34 iShSilver 113023 13.69 13.57 13.59+.18 iShChinaLC .87e 193716 42.93 42.71 42.84+.20 iShEMkts .59e 494563 43.01 42.76 42.91+.17 iSh20yrT 3.05 66507 116.74 116.40 116.68—.12 iSEafe 1.66e 196230 68.89 68.64 68.66+.34 iShiBxHYB 5.09 127589 86.18 86.09 86.13—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 137355 170.52 169.85 170.03+.26 iShREst 2.76e 89883 80.88 80.24 80.34—.13 Infosyss 107635 10.19 10.03 10.15+.20 Intelsat 78243 27.49 22.85 27.06+4.36 Invesco 1.16 60369 23.86 22.86 22.97—.72 iShJapanrs 74824 60.43 60.18 60.22+.45 iShCorEM .95e 234620 51.89 51.62 51.80+.27 ItauUnibH .58e 132368 10.60 10.21 10.55+.03 JPMorgCh 2.24f 91875 117.97 116.32 116.39—.33 Jabil .32 86836 28.88 27.06 27.90—2.18 JohnJn 3.60f 77157 140.96 138.40 138.64—1.83 Keycorp .48f 62963 20.77 20.53 20.55—.05 KindMorg .80 150420 17.99 17.70 17.88—.01 Kinrossg 73507 3.03 2.95 2.97+.03 Kroger s .56f 88160 29.87 29.11 29.26—.35 LloydBkg .47a 164233 3.24 3.17 3.19—.05 MarathnO .20 133618 22.68 22.30 22.49+.15 MarathPts 1.84 74999 88.45 84.94 85.05—.74 Medtrnic 2 56943 99.65 98.73 99.00+.14 Merck 1.92 53866 71.38 70.52 70.65—.13 MetLife 1.68 61712 48.68 47.90 47.92—.40 MorgStan 1.20f 90075 49.19 48.25 48.28—.28 Nabors .24 98625 6.33 6.13 6.14—.08 NewellRub .92f 82500 20.73 20.40 20.58+.13 NewmtM .56 58321 31.73 31.02 31.25+.16 Nielsenplc 1.40f 55328 27.49 26.95 27.20+.05 NikeB s .80 96929 85.10 84.07 84.79+.52 NokiaCp .19e 130264 5.62 5.54 5.60+.05 OasisPet 104358 14.19 13.77 13.92+.26 Oracle .76 185900 51.93 50.97 51.72+.48 PPLCorp 1.64 55296 29.22 28.71 28.75—.44 Pandora 282557 9.12 8.80 9.01+.03 Penney 88356 1.99 1.88 1.91—.05 Petrobras 159647 11.47 11.10 11.43+.04 Pfizer 1.36 142693 44.29 43.76 43.79—.14 RangeRs .08 59322 17.65 17.06 17.36—.07 RegionsFn .56f 72209 19.45 19.24 19.25—.04 RiteAid 108702 1.26 1.23 1.23—.01 RoyDShllA 3.76 58126 70.09 69.49 69.60+1.43 S&P500ETF 4.13e 442968 291.65 290.48 290.75—.27 SpdrLehHY 2.30 69091 35.95 35.91 35.95+.01 SpdrRetls .49e 59557 51.30 50.76 50.91—.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 152353 44.08 43.57 43.58+.21 STMicro .40 80553 19.37 19.04 19.11+.07 Schlmbrg 2 83540 62.88 62.07 62.53+.93 SnapIncAn 372132 9.42 9.03 9.05+.10 SouthnCo 2.40 98463 43.46 42.68 42.73—1.10 SwstnEngy 157906 5.81 5.66 5.74+.01 Sprint 84435 6.46 6.34 6.40+.02 Squaren 281107 96.00 88.19 95.35+9.31 SPCnSt 1.28e 83483 54.46 53.83 53.86—.32 SPEngy 2.04e 129028 77.01 76.58 76.69+.49 SPDRFncl .46e 329609 28.55 28.30 28.31—.11 SPInds 1.12e 123425 78.83 78.31 78.39—.24 SPTech .78e 105496 75.04 74.58 74.89—.09 SPUtil 1.55e 199991 52.47 51.78 51.87—.72 TaiwSemi .73e 66597 44.91 44.13 44.17—.72 TevaPhrm .73e 87083 24.20 23.25 23.27—.59 TotalSA 2.71e 70932 65.69 64.91 65.15+1.04 Transocn 267118 14.21 13.88 13.97+.19 TurqHillRs 160859 2.18 2.12 2.14+.01 Twitter 160652 29.24 28.44 29.11+.51 USBancrp 1.20 55278 54.82 54.18 54.26—.16 USOilFd 182975 15.36 15.18 15.27+.02 USSteel .20 62626 30.36 29.64 30.21+.78 ValeSA .29e 231733 15.26 14.68 15.25+.46 VanEGold .06e 346903 19.10 18.76 18.85+.05 VnEkRus .01e 63369 21.53 21.37 21.49+.16 VEckOilSvc .47e 75758 25.81 25.56 25.66+.36 VanEJrGld 107887 28.32 27.88 28.02+.11 VangEmg 1.10e 99649 41.58 41.33 41.54+.26 VangFTSE 1.10e 70119 43.99 43.82 43.84+.21 Vereit .55 87309 7.42 7.34 7.38+.01 VerizonCm 2.41f 132753 53.66 52.92 53.05—.49 Vipshop 161302 6.16 5.89 6.04—.01 W&TOff .40 59870 8.91 8.20 8.88+.78 WPXEngy 57208 19.50 19.08 19.37+.38 WalMart 2.08f 61478 96.52 94.99 95.10+.18 WeathfIntl 157993 2.80 2.70 2.73+.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 152015 54.69 54.20 54.23—.03 WmsCos 1.36 131810 27.74 27.03 27.26—.30 Yamanag .02 67806 2.59 2.54 2.55+.04 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 