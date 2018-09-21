BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ADTIncn 101419 9.84 9.32 9.37+.45 AKSteel 98187 4.87 4.68 4.74—.11 AT&TInc 2 1301360 34.24 33.78 33.78+.34 AbbottLab 1.12…
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ADTIncn
|101419
|9.84
|9.32
|9.37+.45
|AKSteel
|98187
|4.87
|4.68
|4.74—.11
|AT&TInc 2
|1301360
|34.24
|33.78
|33.78+.34
|AbbottLab 1.12
|91826
|69.25
|68.88
|69.05+.26
|AbbVie 3.84
|98325
|93.33
|92.05
|92.26—.42
|Alibaba
|218754
|169.84
|164.50
|164.63—1.25
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|94153
|10.86
|10.79
|10.83
|Altria 3.20
|97543
|62.65
|62.15
|62.55+.29
|Ambev .05e
|313248
|4.75
|4.61
|4.68+.06
|Annaly 1.20e
|242320
|10.38
|10.29
|10.29—.02
|Avon
|99274
|2.52
|2.42
|2.44+.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|209822
|7.30
|7.03
|7.23+.15
|BkofAm .60f
|859348
|31.37
|30.97
|31.03—.16
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|217197
|53.51
|53.03
|53.39+.06
|BiPVxSTrs
|271055
|26.78
|26.28
|26.70+.06
|BarrickG .12
|246829
|10.63
|10.20
|10.47—.15
|BerkHB
|132804
|222.69
|220.13
|220.52—1.16
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|96607
|39.85
|38.19
|39.49+1.71
|BrownFBs
|185634
|50.45
|49.08
|50.28+.99
|CVSHealth 2
|120542
|79.93
|78.58
|79.59+.20
|CabotO&G .24
|117877
|23.32
|22.64
|23.21+.31
|CanopyGrn
|113976
|51.59
|49.40
|49.78—2.62
|CntryLink 2.16
|262019
|23.06
|22.53
|22.94+.37
|ChesEng
|310120
|4.51
|4.40
|4.44+.03
|Chevron 4.48
|
|134905
|121.26
|119.41
|121.13+1.71
|CgpVelICrd
|194679
|6.09
|5.63
|5.88—.17
|Citigroup 1.80f
|287012
|75.24
|73.98
|74.15—.64
|ClevCliffs
|105518
|12.42
|12.04
|12.16—.06
|CocaCola 1.56
|192022
|46.69
|46.38
|46.58—.06
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|148717
|76.66
|75.36
|76.28+.92
|Corning .72
|110354
|36.56
|35.82
|35.92—.21
|Coty .50
|107784
|13.13
|12.70
|13.07+.06
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|119157
|60.23
|58.39
|59.61+1.48
|DenburyR
|220768
|5.64
|5.51
|5.59+.05
|DevonE .32
|98068
|40.92
|40.02
|40.55+.44
|DxGBullrs
|103490
|13.80
|12.90
|13.49—.34
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|147695
|8.36
|7.87
|8.11—.35
|DxSCBearrs
|97070
|8.26
|8.03
|8.24+.12
|Disney 1.68
|255697
|111.98
|110.40
|110.40—1.22
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|132443
|70.66
|69.39
|69.69—.34
|DukeEngy 3.71f
|
|154960
|80.92
|78.53
|79.82—.80
|ElancoAnn
|92662
|35.49
|33.88
|34.10—1.90
|ENSCO .04
|189732
|8.06
|7.72
|7.95+.25
|Exelon 1.38f
|92452
|43.86
|43.13
|43.65+.26
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|265968
|85.43
|84.52
|85.17+.35
|Farfetchn
|254203
|30.60
|27.00
|28.45
|FstBcpPR
|127315
|9.27
|8.99
|9.17+.13
|FirstEngy 1.44
|116488
|37.05
|36.52
|36.90+.04
|FordM .60a
|739763
|9.94
|9.78
|9.85+.04
|Fortiven .28
|396718
|88.34
|86.75
|86.98—.39
|FrptMcM .20
|527693
|14.90
|14.55
|14.61+.22
|GenElec .48
|949869
|12.56
|12.16
|12.17—.29
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|270381
|36.49
|35.16
|35.32—.76
|GoldFLtd .02e
|106226
|2.50
|2.42
|2.44—.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|154458
|10.79
|10.38
|10.60—.17
|HPInc .56f
|218637
|26.14
|25.73
|25.83+.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|120919
|40.81
|40.37
|40.71+.32
|HeclaM .01e
|171803
|3.02
|2.91
|2.98—.06
|HPEntn .45e
|266903
|17.27
|16.92
|17.02+.15
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|97385
|212.66
|210.51
|212.39+1.33
|HostHotls 1a
|100604
|21.37
|21.11
|21.12—.10
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|98297
|3.94
|3.79
|3.90—.02
|ICICIBk .16e
|181987
|8.90
|8.71
|8.76—.35
|iShGold
|159903
|11.51
|11.43
|11.49—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|346210
|34.09
|32.99
|33.76+.79
|iShSilver
|110787
|13.54
|13.32
|13.44—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|516374
|43.45
|43.11
|43.12+.33
|iShEMkts .59e
|1025092
|43.30
|43.03
|43.23+.20
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|94042
|114.79
|114.60
|114.71+.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|190033
|68.74
|68.52
|68.63+.03
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|109661
|86.28
|86.20
|86.24+.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|322978
|171.82
|170.22
|170.40—.82
|IBM 6.28f
|198476
|152.60
|150.74
|151.35+.20
|Invesco 1.16
|108396
|24.59
|24.09
|24.31—.10
|iShCorEM .95e
|232696
|52.27
|51.95
|52.13+.18
|ItauUnibH .58e
|149140
|11.02
|10.63
|10.87+.23
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|247453
|119.23
|117.74
|117.85—.78
|JohnJn 3.60f
|
|130993
|143.13
|141.69
|142.88+.90
|Keycorp .48f
|164400
|20.87
|20.67
|20.78+.03
|KindMorg .80
|168824
|18.20
|17.98
|18.06+.02
|Kinrossg
|233756
|3.03
|2.90
|2.95—.06
|KirklLakn .09e
|
|169581
|18.91
|17.65
|18.58+.53
|Kroger s .56f
|159977
|29.100
|29.30
|29.95+.77
|LaredoPet
|94789
|8.83
|8.66
|8.80+.11
|MarathnO .20
|116479
|21.95
|21.50
|21.86+.31
|Merck 1.92
|170319
|71.58
|70.91
|71.10+.32
|MetLife 1.68
|102622
|48.92
|48.23
|48.79+.37
|MorgStan 1.20f
|212236
|49.97
|49.15
|49.41—.47
|Nabors .24
|130436
|6.42
|6.19
|6.24—.05
|NewellRub .92f
|142611
|22.07
|21.57
|21.84—.16
|NewmtM .56
|115953
|31.77
|31.09
|31.56+.06
|NiSource s .78
|115917
|25.63
|24.72
|25.55+.32
|NikeB s .80
|137610
|86.04
|85.01
|85.55+.18
|NobleCorp .08
|124256
|7.06
|6.54
|6.84+.33
|NokiaCp .19e
|157351
|5.61
|5.53
|5.59+.07
|Oracle .76
|505189
|51.12
|50.35
|51.10+.67
|PPLCorp 1.64
|98285
|29.81
|29.38
|29.68+.13
|Penney
|206962
|2.05
|1.96
|2.02+.02
|Petrobras
|225184
|11.63
|11.32
|11.50+.14
|Pfizer 1.36
|347897
|44.20
|43.61
|44.06+.31
|PhilipMor 4.56
|127805
|83.86
|82.01
|83.75+1.20
|ProctGam 2.87
|173140
|86.28
|85.52
|85.82+.46
|RangeRs .08
|144642
|18.04
|17.46
|17.49—.33
|RegionsFn .56f
|143576
|19.55
|19.35
|19.44—.05
|RiteAid
|273640
|1.33
|1.25
|1.25—.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1053181
|293.22
|291.81
|291.99—1.59
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|152839
|42.64
|42.05
|42.49+.36
|Salesforce
|176553
|157.96
|154.96
|155.52+.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|214763
|61.84
|61.13
|61.13—.44
|Schwab .52f
|93253
|52.39
|51.77
|51.84—.23
|SibanyeG .14r
|185712
|2.60
|2.48
|2.52+.01
|SnapIncAn
|515642
|9.31
|9.01
|9.14—.07
|SouthnCo 2.40
|131189
|44.14
|43.15
|44.01+.72
|SwstnEngy
|446770
|5.79
|5.61
|5.75+.11
|Sprint
|120289
|6.50
|6.39
|6.39—.05
|Squaren
|101001
|87.74
|85.16
|85.30—1.21
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|103079
|55.11
|54.91
|55.02—.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|137019
|75.35
|74.50
|75.10—.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|639514
|29.00
|28.70
|28.74—.24
|SPInds 1.12e
|151338
|80.00
|79.63
|80.00+.13
|SPTech .78e
|229761
|75.31
|74.58
|74.61—.55
|SPUtil 1.55e
|203426
|53.25
|52.51
|53.06—.25
|Synchrony .84f
|98923
|33.82
|33.40
|33.47—.13
|TALEducs
|102112
|27.27
|26.39
|26.98+.94
|TahoeRes .24
|108332
|2.96
|2.78
|2.86—.11
|Transocn
|355048
|13.58
|12.73
|13.54+.91
|TurqHillRs
|106249
|2.24
|2.18
|2.20—.01
|Twitter
|430916
|29.95
|28.49
|28.50—1.35
|UndrArms
|106626
|20.77
|19.96
|20.57+.57
|UnionPac 3.20f
|
|132264
|165.63
|164.55
|164.99+.98
|USBancrp 1.20
|126420
|55.56
|54.90
|55.14—.21
|USOilFd
|283598
|15.15
|14.78
|14.96+.16
|USSteel .20
|106696
|29.96
|28.76
|29.13—.72
|VICIPrn .71e
|148107
|21.54
|21.32
|21.43+.01
|ValeSA .29e
|277251
|15.10
|14.63
|15.06+.54
|VlyNBcp .44
|141573
|12.09
|11.99
|12.02—.01
|VanEGold .06e
|439698
|18.93
|18.50
|18.78—.15
|VanEJrGld
|183290
|28.42
|27.89
|28.08—.48
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|117755
|41.93
|41.66
|41.80+.17
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|483127
|54.81
|54.12
|54.42+.47
|Vipshop
|114183
|6.96
|6.52
|6.55
|Visa s .84
|155667
|150.26
|149.35
|150.05+.81
|VistraEnn
|94480
|23.98
|23.37
|23.84+.42
|WalMart 2.08f
|94149
|96.29
|95.63
|95.90+.15
|WeathfIntl
|255228
|2.64
|2.52
|2.63+.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|357723
|55.81
|54.92
|54.99—.56
|WstnUnion .76
|100173
|19.07
|18.77
|19.03+.31
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|98659
|33.65
|32.95
|33.01—.68
|WmsCos 1.36
|246489
|28.33
|27.78
|27.88—.37
|Yamanag .02
|237097
|2.58
|2.46
|2.49—.05
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.