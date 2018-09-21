BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ADTIncn 101419 9.84 9.32 9.37+.45 AKSteel 98187 4.87 4.68 4.74—.11 AT&TInc 2 1301360 34.24 33.78 33.78+.34 AbbottLab 1.12…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ADTIncn 101419 9.84 9.32 9.37+.45 AKSteel 98187 4.87 4.68 4.74—.11 AT&TInc 2 1301360 34.24 33.78 33.78+.34 AbbottLab 1.12 91826 69.25 68.88 69.05+.26 AbbVie 3.84 98325 93.33 92.05 92.26—.42 Alibaba 218754 169.84 164.50 164.63—1.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 94153 10.86 10.79 10.83 Altria 3.20 97543 62.65 62.15 62.55+.29 Ambev .05e 313248 4.75 4.61 4.68+.06 Annaly 1.20e 242320 10.38 10.29 10.29—.02 Avon 99274 2.52 2.42 2.44+.04 BcoBrads .06a 209822 7.30 7.03 7.23+.15 BkofAm .60f 859348 31.37 30.97 31.03—.16 BkNYMel 1.12f 217197 53.51 53.03 53.39+.06 BiPVxSTrs 271055 26.78 26.28 26.70+.06 BarrickG .12 246829 10.63 10.20 10.47—.15 BerkHB 132804 222.69 220.13 220.52—1.16 Blackstone 2.70e 96607 39.85 38.19 39.49+1.71 BrownFBs 185634 50.45 49.08 50.28+.99 CVSHealth 2 120542 79.93 78.58 79.59+.20 CabotO&G .24 117877 23.32 22.64 23.21+.31 CanopyGrn 113976 51.59 49.40 49.78—2.62 CntryLink 2.16 262019 23.06 22.53 22.94+.37 ChesEng 310120 4.51 4.40 4.44+.03 Chevron 4.48 134905 121.26 119.41 121.13+1.71 CgpVelICrd 194679 6.09 5.63 5.88—.17 Citigroup 1.80f 287012 75.24 73.98 74.15—.64 ClevCliffs 105518 12.42 12.04 12.16—.06 CocaCola 1.56 192022 46.69 46.38 46.58—.06 ConocoPhil 1.14f 148717 76.66 75.36 76.28+.92 Corning .72 110354 36.56 35.82 35.92—.21 Coty .50 107784 13.13 12.70 13.07+.06 DeltaAir 1.40f 119157 60.23 58.39 59.61+1.48 DenburyR 220768 5.64 5.51 5.59+.05 DevonE .32 98068 40.92 40.02 40.55+.44 DxGBullrs 103490 13.80 12.90 13.49—.34 DrGMBllrs .09e 147695 8.36 7.87 8.11—.35 DxSCBearrs 97070 8.26 8.03 8.24+.12 Disney 1.68 255697 111.98 110.40 110.40—1.22 DowDuPnt 1.52 132443 70.66 69.39 69.69—.34 DukeEngy 3.71f 154960 80.92 78.53 79.82—.80 ElancoAnn 92662 35.49 33.88 34.10—1.90 ENSCO .04 189732 8.06 7.72 7.95+.25 Exelon 1.38f 92452 43.86 43.13 43.65+.26 ExxonMbl 3.28 265968 85.43 84.52 85.17+.35 Farfetchn 254203 30.60 27.00 28.45 FstBcpPR 127315 9.27 8.99 9.17+.13 FirstEngy 1.44 116488 37.05 36.52 36.90+.04 FordM .60a 739763 9.94 9.78 9.85+.04 Fortiven .28 396718 88.34 86.75 86.98—.39 FrptMcM .20 527693 14.90 14.55 14.61+.22 GenElec .48 949869 12.56 12.16 12.17—.29 GenMotors 1.52 270381 36.49 35.16 35.32—.76 GoldFLtd .02e 106226 2.50 2.42 2.44—.06 Goldcrpg .24 154458 10.79 10.38 10.60—.17 HPInc .56f 218637 26.14 25.73 25.83+.14 Hallibrtn .72 120919 40.81 40.37 40.71+.32 HeclaM .01e 171803 3.02 2.91 2.98—.06 HPEntn .45e 266903 17.27 16.92 17.02+.15 HomeDp 4.12 97385 212.66 210.51 212.39+1.33 HostHotls 1a 100604 21.37 21.11 21.12—.10 IAMGldg 1.52f 98297 3.94 3.79 3.90—.02 ICICIBk .16e 181987 8.90 8.71 8.76—.35 iShGold 159903 11.51 11.43 11.49—.08 iShBrazil .67e 346210 34.09 32.99 33.76+.79 iShSilver 110787 13.54 13.32 13.44—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 516374 43.45 43.11 43.12+.33 iShEMkts .59e 1025092 43.30 43.03 43.23+.20 iShiBoxIG 3.87 94042 114.79 114.60 114.71+.02 iSEafe 1.66e 190033 68.74 68.52 68.63+.03 iShiBxHYB 5.09 109661 86.28 86.20 86.24+.02 iShR2K 1.77e 322978 171.82 170.22 170.40—.82 IBM 6.28f 198476 152.60 150.74 151.35+.20 Invesco 1.16 108396 24.59 24.09 24.31—.10 iShCorEM .95e 232696 52.27 51.95 52.13+.18 ItauUnibH .58e 149140 11.02 10.63 10.87+.23 JPMorgCh 2.24f 247453 119.23 117.74 117.85—.78 JohnJn 3.60f 130993 143.13 141.69 142.88+.90 Keycorp .48f 164400 20.87 20.67 20.78+.03 KindMorg .80 168824 18.20 17.98 18.06+.02 Kinrossg 233756 3.03 2.90 2.95—.06 KirklLakn .09e 169581 18.91 17.65 18.58+.53 Kroger s .56f 159977 29.100 29.30 29.95+.77 LaredoPet 94789 8.83 8.66 8.80+.11 MarathnO .20 116479 21.95 21.50 21.86+.31 Merck 1.92 170319 71.58 70.91 71.10+.32 MetLife 1.68 102622 48.92 48.23 48.79+.37 MorgStan 1.20f 212236 49.97 49.15 49.41—.47 Nabors .24 130436 6.42 6.19 6.24—.05 NewellRub .92f 142611 22.07 21.57 21.84—.16 NewmtM .56 115953 31.77 31.09 31.56+.06 NiSource s .78 115917 25.63 24.72 25.55+.32 NikeB s .80 137610 86.04 85.01 85.55+.18 NobleCorp .08 124256 7.06 6.54 6.84+.33 NokiaCp .19e 157351 5.61 5.53 5.59+.07 Oracle .76 505189 51.12 50.35 51.10+.67 PPLCorp 1.64 98285 29.81 29.38 29.68+.13 Penney 206962 2.05 1.96 2.02+.02 Petrobras 225184 11.63 11.32 11.50+.14 Pfizer 1.36 347897 44.20 43.61 44.06+.31 PhilipMor 4.56 127805 83.86 82.01 83.75+1.20 ProctGam 2.87 173140 86.28 85.52 85.82+.46 RangeRs .08 144642 18.04 17.46 17.49—.33 RegionsFn .56f 143576 19.55 19.35 19.44—.05 RiteAid 273640 1.33 1.25 1.25—.07 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1053181 293.22 291.81 291.99—1.59 SpdrOGEx .73e 152839 42.64 42.05 42.49+.36 Salesforce 176553 157.96 154.96 155.52+.02 Schlmbrg 2 214763 61.84 61.13 61.13—.44 Schwab .52f 93253 52.39 51.77 51.84—.23 SibanyeG .14r 185712 2.60 2.48 2.52+.01 SnapIncAn 515642 9.31 9.01 9.14—.07 SouthnCo 2.40 131189 44.14 43.15 44.01+.72 SwstnEngy 446770 5.79 5.61 5.75+.11 Sprint 120289 6.50 6.39 6.39—.05 Squaren 101001 87.74 85.16 85.30—1.21 SPCnSt 1.28e 103079 55.11 54.91 55.02—.30 SPEngy 2.04e 137019 75.35 74.50 75.10—.02 SPDRFncl .46e 639514 29.00 28.70 28.74—.24 SPInds 1.12e 151338 80.00 79.63 80.00+.13 SPTech .78e 229761 75.31 74.58 74.61—.55 SPUtil 1.55e 203426 53.25 52.51 53.06—.25 Synchrony .84f 98923 33.82 33.40 33.47—.13 TALEducs 102112 27.27 26.39 26.98+.94 TahoeRes .24 108332 2.96 2.78 2.86—.11 Transocn 355048 13.58 12.73 13.54+.91 TurqHillRs 106249 2.24 2.18 2.20—.01 Twitter 430916 29.95 28.49 28.50—1.35 UndrArms 106626 20.77 19.96 20.57+.57 UnionPac 3.20f 132264 165.63 164.55 164.99+.98 USBancrp 1.20 126420 55.56 54.90 55.14—.21 USOilFd 283598 15.15 14.78 14.96+.16 USSteel .20 106696 29.96 28.76 29.13—.72 VICIPrn .71e 148107 21.54 21.32 21.43+.01 ValeSA .29e 277251 15.10 14.63 15.06+.54 VlyNBcp .44 141573 12.09 11.99 12.02—.01 VanEGold .06e 439698 18.93 18.50 18.78—.15 VanEJrGld 183290 28.42 27.89 28.08—.48 VangEmg 1.10e 117755 41.93 41.66 41.80+.17 VerizonCm 2.41f 483127 54.81 54.12 54.42+.47 Vipshop 114183 6.96 6.52 6.55 Visa s .84 155667 150.26 149.35 150.05+.81 VistraEnn 94480 23.98 23.37 23.84+.42 WalMart 2.08f 94149 96.29 95.63 95.90+.15 WeathfIntl 255228 2.64 2.52 2.63+.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 357723 55.81 54.92 54.99—.56 WstnUnion .76 100173 19.07 18.77 19.03+.31 Weyerhsr 1.36 98659 33.65 32.95 33.01—.68 WmsCos 1.36 246489 28.33 27.78 27.88—.37 Yamanag .02 237097 2.58 2.46 2.49—.05 