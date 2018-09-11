BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 90883 13.23 13.00 13.08—.14 AKSteel 101104 4.25 4.10 4.24 AT&TInc 2 262966 32.80 32.47 32.67+.28 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 90883 13.23 13.00 13.08—.14 AKSteel 101104 4.25 4.10 4.24 AT&TInc 2 262966 32.80 32.47 32.67+.28 Alibaba 258620 158.45 152.85 157.46+1.10 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 86913 11.00 10.87 10.97+.08 Alticen 57546 18.70 18.26 18.47+.07 Altria 3.20 71282 60.70 59.35 59.47—1.11 Ambev .05e 238089 4.39 4.28 4.38—.08 AmIntlGrp 1.28 54371 52.55 51.76 52.37—.35 Anadarko 1 53230 63.58 62.19 62.57—.61 Annaly 1.20 97085 10.57 10.48 10.48—.03 BPPLC 2.38 51126 42.78 41.90 42.65+.56 BcoBrads .06a 125993 6.70 6.55 6.62—.33 BkofAm .60f 530593 30.90 30.70 30.85+.03 BiPVxSTrs 313137 30.57 29.05 29.14—.88 BarrickG .12 88263 9.84 9.53 9.77+.01 BostonSci 53963 36.24 35.43 36.14+.30 CanopyGrn 105749 52.13 49.78 51.21—1.04 CntryLink 2.16 110051 22.74 21.83 22.51+.70 Chemoursn 1f 72392 44.28 40.07 41.36—3.19 ChesEng 249155 4.11 4.00 4.06—.02 Chevron 4.48 55717 115.74 113.76 115.02+.54 CgpVelICrd 78458 6.88 6.30 6.35—.56 Citigroup 1.80f 126486 69.71 68.91 69.43—.20 ClevCliffs 72151 10.80 10.47 10.56—.29 CocaCola 1.56 92646 46.15 45.88 46.02—.04 DenburyR 97498 5.47 5.16 5.35+.15 DeutschBk .83e 81424 11.24 10.97 11.24+.13 DevonE .32f 75914 41.60 40.27 41.49+.98 DxGBullrs 103843 11.22 10.56 11.14—.08 DrGMBllrs .09e 154486 6.89 6.40 6.81—.06 DxBrzBulls 54536 15.21 14.50 14.86—1.69 DxSCBearrs 99884 8.29 8.06 8.14—.03 Disney 1.68 54882 110.61 109.51 109.60—1.08 DowDuPnt 1.52 76501 70.55 69.18 70.08+.02 EnCanag .06 77295 12.32 11.87 12.26+.25 ENSCO .04 122109 6.90 6.51 6.85+.29 Exelon 1.38f 53252 44.48 43.97 44.20—.42 ExxonMbl 3.28 117699 83.19 81.63 82.86+1.15 FiatChrys 57512 17.21 16.67 17.01+.12 FstDatan 58523 25.52 24.89 25.40+.24 FordM .60a 271082 9.36 9.22 9.31—.07 Fortiven .28 69925 85.12 84.37 85.02+.33 FrankRes .92 50673 31.50 30.62 31.12—.11 FrptMcM .20 152187 13.09 12.18 13.04—.16 GenElec .48 401382 12.47 12.23 12.33—.18 GenMotors 1.52 84799 33.96 33.44 33.77—.10 Gerdau .02e 152422 3.69 3.59 3.64—.15 Goldcrpg .24 74261 10.11 9.89 10.06—.01 HPInc .56f x137182 24.81 24.35 24.68+.17 HalconRsn 50014 4.81 4.66 4.79+.11 Hallibrtn .72 124878 37.51 36.28 37.35+.66 Hanesbdss .60 53498 17.92 17.54 17.80+.03 HPEntn .45e x79537 16.48 16.16 16.45+.16 HomeDp 4.12 59623 214.66 211.50 213.85+3.16 HostHotls 1a 66283 21.43 21.13 21.29+.01 ICICIBk .16e 66063 9.00 8.86 9.00—.12 iShGold 72589 11.49 11.39 11.48+.02 iShBrazil .67e 402976 31.28 30.80 31.00—1.14 iShEMU .86e 121682 40.38 39.97 40.38+.05 iShHK .61e 76439 22.83 22.61 22.82—.05 iShSilver 80801 13.31 13.11 13.28—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 316123 40.41 39.82 40.39—.14 iShEMkts .59e 746046 41.24 40.63 41.23+.09 iShiBoxIG 3.87 59768 114.89 114.72 114.77—.26 iSh20yrT 3.05 54400 119.17 118.60 118.66—.91 iSEafe 1.66e 176526 65.91 65.40 65.89+.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 178977 85.98 85.76 85.89+.02 iShR2K 1.77e 135906 171.60 170.00 171.03+.28 iShChina .61e 67821 56.84 55.75 56.80—.08 iShREst 2.76e 81508 82.67 82.07 82.34—.17 iShCorEafe 1.56e 119339 62.31 61.84 62.31+.08 iSTaiwnrs 53766 36.79 36.41 36.78+.20 iShCorEM .95e 240165 49.93 49.20 49.93+.13 ItauUnibH .58e 189586 10.15 9.95 10.00—.49 JPMorgCh 2.24f 93322 114.58 113.18 114.43+.72 JohnJn 3.60f 78313 138.91 137.22 138.51+1.30 Keycorp .48f 96123 21.37 20.87 21.16+.25 KindMorg .80 107069 18.11 17.60 18.01+.32 Kinrossg 71234 2.75 2.67 2.73—.01 Kroger s .56f 142828 32.08 31.37 31.39—.36 LaredoPet 96027 7.86 7.51 7.73+.04 LVSands 3 61418 60.60 59.11 60.50—.70 Lowes 1.92f 57122 114.53 112.10 114.18+1.79 MGM Rsts .48 107862 27.05 26.31 26.93—.02 MarathnO .20 96748 20.72 20.08 20.54+.19 Merck 1.92 58049 69.80 69.07 69.08—.48 MorgStan 1.20f 50095 48.04 47.39 47.86—.08 Nabors .24 127996 6.12 5.72 6.05+.26 NikeB s .80 71649 83.58 82.55 82.63+.53 OasisPet 52767 12.57 11.97 12.47+.39 Oracle .76 148623 49.05 48.52 48.92+.06 Pandora 87024 9.61 9.17 9.44+.11 ParsleyEn 50366 27.39 26.18 27.30+.90 Penney 110249 1.85 1.73 1.84+.08 PetrbrsA 58164 9.08 8.82 8.88—.52 Petrobras 260484 10.62 10.31 10.44—.44 Pfizer 1.36 180008 42.43 41.95 42.31+.25 PUVixSTrs 296683 9.06 8.40 8.41—.41 ProShtVxs 86421 14.17 13.80 14.16+.23 ProctGam 2.87 51760 82.42 81.63 82.01—.37 Qudiann 51366 5.09 4.86 4.95—.04 RangeRs .08 55508 14.99 14.43 14.98+.42 RegionsFn .56f 87299 19.79 19.50 19.65+.11 Renrenrs 188731 2.32 1.85 2.16+.79 RiteAid 100634 1.35 1.24 1.34+.09 S&P500ETF 4.13e 503712 289.55 286.98 289.05+.95 SpdrLehHY 2.30 151796 35.86 35.78 35.84+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 146489 41.04 39.77 40.79+.77 Schlmbrg 2 97799 60.80 59.43 60.32+.34 Schwab .52f 57205 51.25 50.50 50.98+.36 SnapIncAn 316198 10.15 9.85 9.89+.15 SouthnCo 2.40 61972 44.42 44.00 44.17—.19 SwstnEngy 164792 5.02 4.82 4.92+.04 SpiritRltC .50f 52006 8.35 8.29 8.30—.03 Squaren 119855 92.92 88.70 92.28+2.89 SPMatls .98e 77489 59.32 58.41 59.17+.12 SPHlthC 1.01e 56827 92.41 91.84 92.23—.08 SPCnSt 1.28e 81215 54.55 54.24 54.36—.20 SPEngy 2.04e 142750 73.88 72.50 73.46+.69 SPDRFncl .46e 320438 28.41 28.12 28.33+.03 SPInds 1.12e 69456 78.20 77.47 77.97—.02 SPTech .78e 135938 74.60 73.42 74.44+.63 SPUtil 1.55e 90467 54.57 54.12 54.23—.14 SumtMtlsn .29t 63827 19.34 18.80 19.20+.16 TaiwSemi .73e 125096 44.57 43.58 44.55—.07 TevaPhrm .73e 137078 22.05 20.90 21.88+.82 Transocn 105004 11.10 10.80 11.05+.17 Twitter 159558 31.44 30.35 30.89+.35 USOilFd 124101 14.63 14.23 14.60+.39 USSteel .20 66488 28.60 27.89 28.42—.50 ValeSA .29e 133177 12.76 12.53 12.69—.28 VanEGold .06e 344809 17.62 17.28 17.57—.04 VnEkRus .01e 86818 19.55 19.18 19.55+.42 VnEkSemi .58e 52049 106.26 105.01 105.52—1.34 VEckOilSvc .47e 77019 23.81 23.14 23.74+.48 VanEJrGld 150913 26.55 25.91 26.44—.02 VangEmg 1.10e 162371 40.04 39.47 40.03+.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 91729 42.18 41.85 42.17+.06 Vereit .55 75323 7.72 7.64 7.66—.02 VerizonCm 2.41f 121805 54.96 54.11 54.72+.60 Vipshop 71900 6.01 5.78 5.86 Visa s .84 98956 145.52 143.25 145.49+1.41 WalMart 2.08f 63690 97.66 96.49 96.64—.26 WeathfIntl 358330 2.52 2.32 2.49+.11 WellsFargo 1.72f 221518 57.56 57.32 57.38—.08 WmsCos 1.36 79248 28.81 28.35 28.57+.05 XLGrp .88 89090 57.60 57.57 57.59+.59 Yamanag .02 150936 2.44 2.30 2.42+.05 YumChina .40 160339 32.47 30.10 31.94—4.92 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.