BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 212016 4.34 4.18 4.19—.04 AT&TInc 2 257421 32.39 32.09 32.12—.06 AlcoaCp 53051 41.82 40.10 41.00+.64 Alibaba 192963…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|212016
|4.34
|4.18
|4.19—.04
|AT&TInc 2
|257421
|32.39
|32.09
|32.12—.06
|AlcoaCp
|53051
|41.82
|40.10
|41.00+.64
|Alibaba
|192963
|164.61
|159.51
|162.37+2.50
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|109546
|10.89
|10.79
|10.87
|Alticen
|61500
|18.24
|17.02
|17.97+.58
|Altria 3.20
|75387
|61.06
|60.41
|60.93+.14
|Ambev .05e
|158532
|4.56
|4.45
|4.50+.06
|Annaly 1.20
|150495
|10.58
|10.45
|10.49—.07
|AtHomGrn
|61502
|33.60
|31.50
|32.44—1.56
|BcoBrads .06a
|145278
|7.10
|6.93
|7.02+.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|73222
|4.87
|4.82
|4.85—.08
|BkofAm .60f
|490102
|31.12
|30.63
|30.86+.01
|BiPVxSTrs
|428228
|31.36
|30.29
|30.86+.51
|BarrickG .12
|88445
|10.09
|9.81
|10.05+.13
|CBSB .72
|x67517
|57.15
|54.51
|56.06+1.62
|CVSHealth 2
|99815
|77.42
|75.83
|77.29+1.22
|CabotO&G .24
|66615
|22.09
|21.48
|21.84—.07
|CanopyGrn
|130761
|52.74
|48.80
|51.53
|CenovusE .20
|63874
|8.91
|8.25
|8.88+.04
|CntryLink 2.16
|65030
|22.43
|21.81
|21.94—.06
|ChesEng
|354265
|4.11
|3.88
|4.03—.03
|Chevron 4.48
|65745
|115.35
|113.39
|114.60—.63
|CgpVelICrd
|53706
|7.11
|6.79
|6.81+.03
|Citigroup 1.80f
|151682
|70.45
|69.47
|69.64—.47
|ClevCliffs
|115830
|10.84
|10.30
|10.70+.32
|Clouderan
|67930
|18.54
|17.10
|17.56—.37
|CocaCola 1.56
|101717
|45.82
|45.28
|45.72—.05
|Coty .50
|67885
|12.44
|12.13
|12.39+.09
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|63076
|57.68
|55.69
|56.86+.42
|DenburyR
|83867
|5.07
|4.90
|5.06—.08
|DevonE .32f
|76691
|40.56
|39.65
|40.47—.16
|DxGBullrs
|68773
|12.00
|11.14
|11.75+.03
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|148458
|7.33
|6.82
|7.13+.03
|DxSCBearrs
|117168
|8.33
|8.08
|8.22+.04
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|75590
|70.14
|69.02
|70.00—.08
|EnCanag .06
|87673
|12.44
|12.15
|12.24—.27
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|68304
|17.46
|17.21
|17.36—.15
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|57572
|22.40
|21.93
|22.22—.22
|ENSCO .04
|x79196
|6.49
|6.13
|6.46+.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|163039
|81.93
|79.82
|81.83+1.37
|FordM .60a
|512086
|9.49
|9.25
|9.27—.16
|FrptMcM .20
|256070
|13.56
|13.05
|13.18—.39
|GameStop 1.52
|67955
|16.38
|14.76
|16.13—.01
|Gap .97
|62806
|29.49
|28.76
|28.94—.08
|GenElec .48
|458598
|12.44
|12.27
|12.40—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|132062
|34.36
|33.61
|33.91—.47
|Gerdau .02e
|71997
|3.95
|3.77
|3.90+.07
|HPInc .56f
|143983
|24.96
|24.66
|24.71+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|106565
|36.81
|35.75
|36.80—.06
|HPEntn .45e
|102072
|16.80
|16.39
|16.53+.01
|HostHotls 1a
|79201
|21.45
|21.16
|21.41+.14
|ING .14e
|69864
|12.86
|12.60
|12.85—.56
|iShGold
|103016
|11.51
|11.45
|11.46—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|292728
|32.89
|32.12
|32.51+.47
|iShGerm .60e
|81723
|29.26
|29.04
|29.13—.24
|iShSilver
|72061
|13.41
|13.27
|13.32+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|254387
|41.27
|40.67
|40.91—.47
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|54506
|290.77
|288.77
|289.60—.71
|iShEMkts .59e
|613208
|41.94
|41.39
|41.55—.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|112126
|119.40
|118.99
|119.13—1.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|229894
|65.63
|65.24
|65.43—.53
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|123746
|85.77
|85.63
|85.70—.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|172453
|171.45
|169.66
|170.54—.09
|iShREst 2.76e
|87863
|82.61
|81.94
|81.99—1.01
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|89759
|62.04
|61.68
|61.83—.54
|Infosys .40e
|51868
|21.07
|20.73
|20.85+.05
|iShJapanrs
|64145
|56.87
|56.56
|56.67—.35
|iSTaiwnrs
|55827
|37.22
|36.95
|37.02—.22
|iShCorEM .95e
|173890
|50.75
|50.12
|50.31—.26
|ItauUnibH .58e
|108816
|10.70
|10.47
|10.58+.21
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|109498
|114.77
|113.63
|114.32+.22
|JohnJn 3.60f
|63741
|137.69
|135.75
|137.32+.45
|Keycorp .48f
|115178
|21.30
|21.07
|21.11—.07
|KindMorg .80
|92909
|17.86
|17.51
|17.82+.15
|Kinrossg
|62945
|2.86
|2.75
|2.83+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|63411
|32.73
|32.34
|32.37—.19
|LBrands 2.40
|86619
|27.23
|26.31
|27.09+.54
|LVSands 3
|73587
|61.21
|59.75
|60.62—.46
|MGM Rsts .48
|x87718
|27.04
|26.47
|26.75—.13
|Macys 1.51
|57044
|36.02
|35.05
|35.51+.15
|MarathnO .20
|66761
|20.56
|19.83
|20.52+.16
|Medtrnic 2
|56583
|96.89
|96.13
|96.32—.17
|Merck 1.92
|95083
|69.78
|68.85
|69.67+.29
|MorgStan 1.20f
|72419
|48.40
|47.88
|48.22+.29
|Nabors .24
|90280
|5.83
|5.72
|5.82—.06
|NikeB s .80
|66288
|81.16
|80.01
|80.30—.10
|NokiaCp .19e
|141448
|5.38
|5.32
|5.32—.07
|OasisPet
|88744
|12.30
|11.72
|12.28—.08
|Oracle .76
|204963
|47.99
|47.33
|47.81+.10
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|60231
|45.91
|45.04
|45.78+.25
|Pandora
|89215
|8.95
|8.41
|8.85+.23
|Penney
|86858
|1.77
|1.71
|1.76+.05
|PetrbrsA
|87308
|9.63
|9.26
|9.60+.41
|Petrobras
|241012
|11.15
|10.73
|11.04+.41
|Pfizer 1.36
|199753
|42.35
|41.46
|42.20+.42
|Pretiumg
|71315
|7.12
|6.53
|7.11+.17
|PUVixSTrs
|390510
|9.42
|8.94
|9.21+.24
|ProShtVxs
|119208
|13.88
|13.63
|13.73—.14
|ProctGam 2.87
|110912
|82.20
|81.25
|81.91—.74
|PulteGrp .36
|62200
|27.85
|26.89
|26.90—1.17
|Qudiann
|52278
|5.81
|5.20
|5.24—.35
|RegionsFn .56f
|88683
|19.80
|19.53
|19.61+.03
|RiteAid
|83767
|1.29
|1.23
|1.29+.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|720849
|288.70
|286.71
|287.60—.56
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|214656
|35.77
|35.71
|35.76
|SpdrRetls .49e
|57172
|51.91
|51.04
|51.29+.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|165760
|40.13
|39.41
|39.95—.43
|STMicro .40
|54751
|18.80
|18.32
|18.34—.49
|Schlmbrg 2
|110541
|60.19
|59.25
|59.70—.51
|Schwab .52f
|79997
|50.38
|49.26
|50.16+.65
|SnapIncAn
|264929
|10.19
|9.63
|9.93+.13
|SouthnCo 2.40
|91980
|45.48
|44.32
|44.33—1.43
|SwstnEngy
|237085
|5.00
|4.83
|4.83—.14
|Sprint
|122363
|6.08
|5.87
|5.95—.14
|Squaren
|104912
|91.50
|86.55
|89.97+1.43
|SPMatls .98e
|72988
|59.20
|58.59
|58.98—.39
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|55585
|92.64
|92.05
|92.55+.14
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|92472
|54.41
|53.99
|54.37—.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|101305
|72.93
|71.78
|72.80—.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|436254
|28.44
|28.21
|28.33—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|110396
|77.95
|77.18
|77.59—.24
|SPTech .78e
|142309
|74.17
|73.27
|73.58—.25
|SPUtil 1.55e
|161834
|54.50
|53.98
|54.10—.67
|TahoeRes .24
|120159
|2.91
|2.56
|2.84+.24
|TaiwSemi .73e
|142559
|45.24
|43.98
|44.88+.83
|TevaPhrm .73e
|97144
|21.80
|21.02
|21.50—.25
|Transocn
|126541
|10.89
|10.48
|10.85+.02
|TurqHillRs
|51628
|2.23
|2.16
|2.17—.06
|Twitter
|314279
|31.39
|29.82
|30.49—.32
|USOilFd
|137487
|14.29
|14.07
|14.28—.02
|USSteel .20
|63250
|29.77
|28.70
|29.06—.60
|ValeSA .29e
|146608
|13.15
|12.83
|13.01+.02
|VanEGold .06e
|424723
|18.01
|17.58
|17.88+.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|84440
|19.41
|19.15
|19.18—.27
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|71534
|107.29
|105.53
|105.83—.47
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|97639
|23.23
|22.73
|23.20—.18
|VanEJrGld
|109208
|27.11
|26.47
|26.85+.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|146953
|40.83
|40.30
|40.46—.18
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|75520
|42.01
|41.77
|41.88—.34
|Vereit .55
|53803
|7.78
|7.64
|7.67—.14
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|117293
|54.39
|53.88
|54.00—.29
|Vipshop
|68107
|6.60
|6.25
|6.28—.34
|Visa s .84
|136260
|144.44
|142.75
|143.20—1.30
|WPXEngy
|68086
|17.64
|16.94
|17.60+.17
|WalMart 2.08f
|66542
|96.48
|95.64
|95.83—.62
|WeathfIntl
|194570
|2.32
|2.09
|2.30+.12
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|214703
|58.07
|57.35
|57.40—.53
|WmsCos 1.36
|77902
|28.61
|28.28
|28.58+.08
|Yamanag .02
|98562
|2.49
|2.40
|2.44—.01
