BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 212016 4.34 4.18 4.19—.04 AT&TInc 2 257421 32.39 32.09 32.12—.06 AlcoaCp 53051 41.82 40.10 41.00+.64 Alibaba 192963 164.61 159.51 162.37+2.50 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 109546 10.89 10.79 10.87 Alticen 61500 18.24 17.02 17.97+.58 Altria 3.20 75387 61.06 60.41 60.93+.14 Ambev .05e 158532 4.56 4.45 4.50+.06 Annaly 1.20 150495 10.58 10.45 10.49—.07 AtHomGrn 61502 33.60 31.50 32.44—1.56 BcoBrads .06a 145278 7.10 6.93 7.02+.17 BcoSantSA .21e 73222 4.87 4.82 4.85—.08 BkofAm .60f 490102 31.12 30.63 30.86+.01 BiPVxSTrs 428228 31.36 30.29 30.86+.51 BarrickG .12 88445 10.09 9.81 10.05+.13 CBSB .72 x67517 57.15 54.51 56.06+1.62 CVSHealth 2 99815 77.42 75.83 77.29+1.22 CabotO&G .24 66615 22.09 21.48 21.84—.07 CanopyGrn 130761 52.74 48.80 51.53 CenovusE .20 63874 8.91 8.25 8.88+.04 CntryLink 2.16 65030 22.43 21.81 21.94—.06 ChesEng 354265 4.11 3.88 4.03—.03 Chevron 4.48 65745 115.35 113.39 114.60—.63 CgpVelICrd 53706 7.11 6.79 6.81+.03 Citigroup 1.80f 151682 70.45 69.47 69.64—.47 ClevCliffs 115830 10.84 10.30 10.70+.32 Clouderan 67930 18.54 17.10 17.56—.37 CocaCola 1.56 101717 45.82 45.28 45.72—.05 Coty .50 67885 12.44 12.13 12.39+.09 DeltaAir 1.40f 63076 57.68 55.69 56.86+.42 DenburyR 83867 5.07 4.90 5.06—.08 DevonE .32f 76691 40.56 39.65 40.47—.16 DxGBullrs 68773 12.00 11.14 11.75+.03 DrGMBllrs .09e 148458 7.33 6.82 7.13+.03 DxSCBearrs 117168 8.33 8.08 8.22+.04 DowDuPnt 1.52 75590 70.14 69.02 70.00—.08 EnCanag .06 87673 12.44 12.15 12.24—.27 EgyTrEqs 1.22 68304 17.46 17.21 17.36—.15 EngyTrfPt 2.26 57572 22.40 21.93 22.22—.22 ENSCO .04 x79196 6.49 6.13 6.46+.05 ExxonMbl 3.28 163039 81.93 79.82 81.83+1.37 FordM .60a 512086 9.49 9.25 9.27—.16 FrptMcM .20 256070 13.56 13.05 13.18—.39 GameStop 1.52 67955 16.38 14.76 16.13—.01 Gap .97 62806 29.49 28.76 28.94—.08 GenElec .48 458598 12.44 12.27 12.40—.11 GenMotors 1.52 132062 34.36 33.61 33.91—.47 Gerdau .02e 71997 3.95 3.77 3.90+.07 HPInc .56f 143983 24.96 24.66 24.71+.03 Hallibrtn .72 106565 36.81 35.75 36.80—.06 HPEntn .45e 102072 16.80 16.39 16.53+.01 HostHotls 1a 79201 21.45 21.16 21.41+.14 ING .14e 69864 12.86 12.60 12.85—.56 iShGold 103016 11.51 11.45 11.46—.05 iShBrazil .67e 292728 32.89 32.12 32.51+.47 iShGerm .60e 81723 29.26 29.04 29.13—.24 iShSilver 72061 13.41 13.27 13.32+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 254387 41.27 40.67 40.91—.47 iSCorSP500 4.38e 54506 290.77 288.77 289.60—.71 iShEMkts .59e 613208 41.94 41.39 41.55—.21 iSh20yrT 3.05 112126 119.40 118.99 119.13—1.02 iSEafe 1.66e 229894 65.63 65.24 65.43—.53 iShiBxHYB 5.09 123746 85.77 85.63 85.70—.09 iShR2K 1.77e 172453 171.45 169.66 170.54—.09 iShREst 2.76e 87863 82.61 81.94 81.99—1.01 iShCorEafe 1.56e 89759 62.04 61.68 61.83—.54 Infosys .40e 51868 21.07 20.73 20.85+.05 iShJapanrs 64145 56.87 56.56 56.67—.35 iSTaiwnrs 55827 37.22 36.95 37.02—.22 iShCorEM .95e 173890 50.75 50.12 50.31—.26 ItauUnibH .58e 108816 10.70 10.47 10.58+.21 JPMorgCh 2.24f 109498 114.77 113.63 114.32+.22 JohnJn 3.60f 63741 137.69 135.75 137.32+.45 Keycorp .48f 115178 21.30 21.07 21.11—.07 KindMorg .80 92909 17.86 17.51 17.82+.15 Kinrossg 62945 2.86 2.75 2.83+.03 Kroger s .56f 63411 32.73 32.34 32.37—.19 LBrands 2.40 86619 27.23 26.31 27.09+.54 LVSands 3 73587 61.21 59.75 60.62—.46 MGM Rsts .48 x87718 27.04 26.47 26.75—.13 Macys 1.51 57044 36.02 35.05 35.51+.15 MarathnO .20 66761 20.56 19.83 20.52+.16 Medtrnic 2 56583 96.89 96.13 96.32—.17 Merck 1.92 95083 69.78 68.85 69.67+.29 MorgStan 1.20f 72419 48.40 47.88 48.22+.29 Nabors .24 90280 5.83 5.72 5.82—.06 NikeB s .80 66288 81.16 80.01 80.30—.10 NokiaCp .19e 141448 5.38 5.32 5.32—.07 OasisPet 88744 12.30 11.72 12.28—.08 Oracle .76 204963 47.99 47.33 47.81+.10 PG&ECp 2.12f 60231 45.91 45.04 45.78+.25 Pandora 89215 8.95 8.41 8.85+.23 Penney 86858 1.77 1.71 1.76+.05 PetrbrsA 87308 9.63 9.26 9.60+.41 Petrobras 241012 11.15 10.73 11.04+.41 Pfizer 1.36 199753 42.35 41.46 42.20+.42 Pretiumg 71315 7.12 6.53 7.11+.17 PUVixSTrs 390510 9.42 8.94 9.21+.24 ProShtVxs 119208 13.88 13.63 13.73—.14 ProctGam 2.87 110912 82.20 81.25 81.91—.74 PulteGrp .36 62200 27.85 26.89 26.90—1.17 Qudiann 52278 5.81 5.20 5.24—.35 RegionsFn .56f 88683 19.80 19.53 19.61+.03 RiteAid 83767 1.29 1.23 1.29+.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 720849 288.70 286.71 287.60—.56 SpdrLehHY 2.30 214656 35.77 35.71 35.76 SpdrRetls .49e 57172 51.91 51.04 51.29+.13 SpdrOGEx .73e 165760 40.13 39.41 39.95—.43 STMicro .40 54751 18.80 18.32 18.34—.49 Schlmbrg 2 110541 60.19 59.25 59.70—.51 Schwab .52f 79997 50.38 49.26 50.16+.65 SnapIncAn 264929 10.19 9.63 9.93+.13 SouthnCo 2.40 91980 45.48 44.32 44.33—1.43 SwstnEngy 237085 5.00 4.83 4.83—.14 Sprint 122363 6.08 5.87 5.95—.14 Squaren 104912 91.50 86.55 89.97+1.43 SPMatls .98e 72988 59.20 58.59 58.98—.39 SPHlthC 1.01e 55585 92.64 92.05 92.55+.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 92472 54.41 53.99 54.37—.11 SPEngy 2.04e 101305 72.93 71.78 72.80—.01 SPDRFncl .46e 436254 28.44 28.21 28.33—.03 SPInds 1.12e 110396 77.95 77.18 77.59—.24 SPTech .78e 142309 74.17 73.27 73.58—.25 SPUtil 1.55e 161834 54.50 53.98 54.10—.67 TahoeRes .24 120159 2.91 2.56 2.84+.24 TaiwSemi .73e 142559 45.24 43.98 44.88+.83 TevaPhrm .73e 97144 21.80 21.02 21.50—.25 Transocn 126541 10.89 10.48 10.85+.02 TurqHillRs 51628 2.23 2.16 2.17—.06 Twitter 314279 31.39 29.82 30.49—.32 USOilFd 137487 14.29 14.07 14.28—.02 USSteel .20 63250 29.77 28.70 29.06—.60 ValeSA .29e 146608 13.15 12.83 13.01+.02 VanEGold .06e 424723 18.01 17.58 17.88+.04 VnEkRus .01e 84440 19.41 19.15 19.18—.27 VnEkSemi .58e 71534 107.29 105.53 105.83—.47 VEckOilSvc .47e 97639 23.23 22.73 23.20—.18 VanEJrGld 109208 27.11 26.47 26.85+.08 VangEmg 1.10e 146953 40.83 40.30 40.46—.18 VangFTSE 1.10e 75520 42.01 41.77 41.88—.34 Vereit .55 53803 7.78 7.64 7.67—.14 VerizonCm 2.41f 117293 54.39 53.88 54.00—.29 Vipshop 68107 6.60 6.25 6.28—.34 Visa s .84 136260 144.44 142.75 143.20—1.30 WPXEngy 68086 17.64 16.94 17.60+.17 WalMart 2.08f 66542 96.48 95.64 95.83—.62 WeathfIntl 194570 2.32 2.09 2.30+.12 WellsFargo 1.72f 214703 58.07 57.35 57.40—.53 WmsCos 1.36 77902 28.61 28.28 28.58+.08 Yamanag .02 98562 2.49 2.40 2.44—.01 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.