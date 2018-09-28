BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14242 4.89 4.73 4.88+.05 AT&TInc 2 17685 33.44 33.31 33.35—.08 AbbottLab 1.12 7623 73.22 72.77 73.21+.19 AlcoaCp…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|14242
|4.89
|4.73
|4.88+.05
|AT&TInc 2
|17685
|33.44
|33.31
|33.35—.08
|AbbottLab 1.12
|7623
|73.22
|72.77
|73.21+.19
|AlcoaCp
|6179
|41.27
|40.54
|41.06+.56
|Alibaba
|17589
|165.66
|163.96
|164.42—1.90
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|7904
|10.62
|10.55
|10.59—.01
|Ambev .05e
|8868
|4.60
|4.55
|4.60—.03
|AEagleOut .55
|7010
|25.40
|24.57
|25.01+.33
|Annaly 1.20e
|8075
|10.17
|10.12
|10.16+.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|10087
|46.68
|46.47
|46.47—.40
|BcoBrads .06a
|16863
|7.25
|7.15
|7.25—.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|14324
|5.04
|5.01
|5.02—.18
|BkofAm .60f
|89975
|29.85
|29.60
|29.74—.21
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|6499
|51.33
|51.01
|51.20—.34
|Barclay .15e
|6416
|9.08
|9.05
|9.07—.21
|BiPVxSTrs
|38656
|27.15
|26.87
|27.01+.29
|BarrickG .12
|24707
|11.32
|11.17
|11.24+.11
|BauschHl
|9128
|25.26
|24.60
|24.92—.16
|Baxters .76
|6130
|77.54
|76.55
|77.50+.90
|BlackBerry
|51675
|11.18
|10.43
|11.12+.93
|Camecog .40
|8455
|11.60
|11.28
|11.39+.05
|CanopyGrn
|23116
|50.37
|48.42
|49.87+.45
|Carnival 2
|8016
|64.38
|63.50
|64.01+.27
|CenterPnt 1.11
|9236
|27.67
|27.48
|27.59+.17
|CntryLink 2.16
|8182
|21.09
|20.89
|20.91+.02
|ChesEng
|21713
|4.46
|4.42
|4.46
|ChinaUni
|5861
|11.79
|11.71
|11.72—.06
|Citigroup 1.80f
|25446
|72.12
|71.48
|71.91—1.04
|ClevCliffs
|11980
|12.98
|12.71
|12.92+.10
|CocaCola 1.56
|5996
|46.18
|45.97
|46.12+.11
|ConAgra .85
|22662
|34.03
|32.95
|33.83+.85
|DenburyR
|10873
|6.24
|6.12
|6.14—.03
|DeutschBk .83e
|9796
|11.39
|11.34
|11.39—.43
|DevonE .32
|11656
|40.05
|39.31
|40.04+.66
|DxGBullrs
|16656
|13.26
|12.77
|13.12+.50
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|34631
|7.49
|7.19
|7.41+.32
|DxBrzBulls
|8810
|19.64
|18.80
|19.63—.06
|DxSCBearrs
|13160
|8.58
|8.46
|8.49—.01
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|10751
|65.10
|64.57
|64.82—.51
|ENSCO .04
|10490
|8.46
|8.38
|8.43—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|9036
|85.86
|85.13
|85.65—.12
|FstDatan
|10229
|24.55
|24.15
|24.27+.09
|Fitbitn
|6929
|5.58
|5.42
|5.44—.11
|FordM .60a
|66845
|9.23
|9.09
|9.22—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|22816
|14.01
|13.80
|13.95+.08
|GenElec .48
|111210
|11.50
|11.25
|11.48—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|8527
|33.61
|33.29
|33.56—.11
|Gerdau .02e
|11032
|4.31
|4.22
|4.28—.02
|GoldFLtd .02e
|6396
|2.48
|2.43
|2.47+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|6748
|10.33
|10.17
|10.28+.12
|Hallibrtn .72
|8748
|40.71
|40.18
|40.61+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|8899
|2.78
|2.72
|2.78+.07
|Hess 1
|6063
|72.50
|71.09
|72.22+.64
|HPEntn .45e
|6863
|16.38
|16.17
|16.22—.07
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|6139
|3.73
|3.64
|3.69+.03
|ICICIBk .16e
|13396
|8.54
|8.47
|8.49—.12
|ING .14e
|8539
|12.99
|12.93
|12.94—.55
|iShGold
|15992
|11.39
|11.35
|11.39+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|30883
|34.33
|33.84
|34.32—.03
|iShHK .61e
|6072
|24.09
|24.02
|24.08—.07
|iShSilver
|31297
|13.72
|13.62
|13.69+.28
|iShChinaLC .87e
|17322
|43.00
|42.85
|42.96—.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|93054
|43.01
|42.83
|42.96—.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|13747
|115.14
|115.01
|115.04+.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|23621
|68.02
|67.90
|68.02—.54
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|8148
|86.40
|86.28
|86.38—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|11657
|168.31
|167.45
|168.09+.05
|Interpublic .84
|10521
|22.55
|22.18
|22.27—.52
|iShJapanrs
|8028
|60.27
|60.15
|60.27—.08
|iSTaiwnrs
|6166
|37.77
|37.68
|37.72—.10
|iShCorEM .95e
|14039
|51.87
|51.67
|51.82—.29
|ItauUnibH .58e
|18479
|11.04
|10.94
|11.04—.10
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|15668
|113.99
|113.37
|113.79—.73
|Keycorp .48f
|6046
|19.97
|19.82
|19.89—.14
|KindMorg .80
|11219
|17.70
|17.54
|17.60+.04
|Kinrossg
|22518
|2.80
|2.72
|2.74+.01
|Kroger s .56f
|8800
|29.27
|28.98
|29.08+.08
|LendingClb
|8936
|3.93
|3.82
|3.82—.02
|LennarA .16
|6120
|47.32
|46.71
|47.06—.02
|LloydBkg .47a
|32235
|3.08
|3.07
|3.08—.08
|Lowes 1.92f
|10504
|117.70
|116.29
|116.63+2.13
|MarathnO .20
|13295
|23.07
|22.65
|23.04+.31
|MarathPts 1.84
|13450
|82.56
|80.80
|82.14—.91
|MorgStan 1.20f
|18695
|47.55
|46.80
|47.20—.57
|Nabors .24
|9165
|6.07
|5.93
|6.07+.07
|NewResid 2
|x5718
|17.90
|17.74
|17.82+.14
|NewellRub .92f
|10460
|20.51
|20.35
|20.40—.05
|NikeB s .80
|7007
|84.92
|84.25
|84.86+.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|35397
|5.61
|5.55
|5.57—.12
|OasisPet
|10286
|14.13
|13.77
|13.99+.11
|Omnicom 2.40
|9332
|67.21
|65.85
|66.03—2.18
|Oracle .76
|16751
|51.79
|51.49
|51.58—.12
|Pandora
|9590
|9.42
|9.33
|9.33—.06
|PeabodyEn .60
|8414
|40.92
|37.78
|38.13—3.05
|Penney
|74043
|1.70
|1.59
|1.61—.13
|PetrbrsA
|17831
|10.86
|10.56
|10.86+.17
|Petrobras
|23536
|12.38
|12.08
|12.38+.15
|Pfizer 1.36
|14728
|44.02
|43.73
|43.99+.09
|PulteGrp .36
|6238
|25.25
|24.83
|25.15+.17
|RegionsFn .56f
|9527
|18.58
|18.41
|18.57+.03
|RiteAid
|9791
|1.27
|1.24
|1.25+.00
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|9401
|68.43
|68.01
|68.35—.39
|SpdrGold
|7376
|112.37
|112.07
|112.35+.30
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|77188
|290.42
|289.95
|290.39—.30
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|16673
|59.56
|59.02
|59.50
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15665
|43.31
|42.95
|43.28+.08
|STMicro .40
|10702
|18.14
|18.06
|18.09—.43
|Sanofi 1.58e
|6858
|44.52
|44.32
|44.52—.32
|Schlmbrg 2
|6486
|61.36
|60.89
|61.17
|Schwab .52f
|7495
|50.29
|49.80
|49.90—.62
|SnapIncAn
|55658
|8.78
|8.46
|8.56—.25
|SouthnCo 2.40
|8095
|43.72
|43.28
|43.64+.40
|SwstnEngy
|48597
|5.16
|5.07
|5.13—.08
|Sprint
|11154
|6.58
|6.51
|6.53—.01
|Squaren
|29419
|99.58
|97.07
|98.49+.53
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|6326
|94.96
|94.63
|94.94+.08
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|11633
|54.00
|53.78
|53.90+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11088
|76.11
|75.55
|76.01+.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|74522
|27.77
|27.60
|27.70—.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|9479
|78.47
|78.13
|78.47+.02
|SPTech .78e
|8289
|75.05
|74.80
|74.92—.13
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20479
|52.41
|51.93
|52.30+.41
|Synchrony .84f
|5793
|31.47
|31.16
|31.37—.20
|TALEducs
|5950
|25.95
|25.52
|25.82+.15
|TaiwSemi .73e
|7524
|44.62
|44.37
|44.38—.38
|TevaPhrm .73e
|18938
|21.57
|21.24
|21.28+.04
|ThomsonR 1.38
|6719
|45.93
|45.70
|45.85+.13
|Transocn
|17511
|14.08
|13.61
|14.03+.23
|Twitter
|27051
|29.28
|28.71
|28.86—.56
|USBancrp 1.20
|6164
|52.80
|52.48
|52.71—.22
|USNGasrs
|15981
|24.87
|24.64
|24.64—.60
|USOilFd
|13348
|15.28
|15.23
|15.26
|USSteel .20
|6788
|30.37
|29.62
|30.28+.22
|ValeSA .29e
|24669
|15.07
|14.76
|15.07+.23
|VanEGold .06e
|43896
|18.69
|18.47
|18.62+.28
|VnEkRus .01e
|5769
|21.55
|21.46
|21.51—.10
|VanEEMBd .98
|13494
|16.47
|16.44
|16.44—.07
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|6528
|25.34
|25.07
|25.27+.05
|VanEJrGld
|13223
|27.47
|27.05
|27.39+.48
|VangREIT 3.08e
|5861
|79.90
|79.63
|79.77+.17
|VangEmg 1.10e
|17592
|41.11
|40.94
|41.06—.20
|VangEur 1.71e
|5984
|56.29
|56.19
|56.28—.62
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|9115
|43.31
|43.23
|43.30—.28
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|6179
|53.56
|53.35
|53.37—.22
|Visa s .84
|5989
|150.12
|149.55
|149.88—.14
|WPXEngy
|11954
|20.12
|19.48
|20.06+.41
|WeathfIntl
|6041
|2.76
|2.70
|2.75+.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|16142
|52.92
|52.51
|52.84+.02
|WTIndia .22e
|6160
|24.14
|23.97
|24.12—.36
|Yamanag .02
|20018
|2.50
|2.43
|2.48+.04
|—————————
