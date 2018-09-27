BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9080 4.83 4.77 4.79—.03 AT&TInc 2 18190 33.51 33.37 33.51+.16 Alibaba 19927 166.82 165.15 165.28—.13 Ambev .05e…

4.45+.05 CgpVelICrd 17165 5.63 5.50 5.62—.06 Citigroup 1.80f 19211 73.07 72.38 72.99+.54 ClevCliffs 7603 12.72 12.53 12.60—.06 CocaCola 1.56 13061 46.07 45.68 46.06+.21 Coeur 16411 5.55 5.05 5.06—.54 ColonCap x7413 6.05 5.93 6.01+.16 ConAgra .85 24578 34.53 33.80 33.91—2.15 DeltaAir 1.40f 6505 58.43 57.82 58.07+.56 DenburyR 15430 6.30 6.17 6.18+.04 DxGBullrs 23582 12.58 12.15 12.31—.46 DrGMBllrs .09e 58571 7.22 6.96 6.98—.64 DxSCBearrs 10658 8.53 8.41 8.46—.04 DomEngy 3.34 8957 68.91 68.56 68.84+.02 DowDuPnt 1.52 16413 67.05 65.65 66.10—.79 EldorGldg .02e 6771 .89 .85 .86—.02 ENSCO .04 8503 8.39 8.25 8.30+.07 ExxonMbl 3.28 9174 86.23 85.68 85.81+.03 FstDatan 7291 24.60 24.38 24.57+.06 FMajSilvg 9465 5.54 5.37 5.42—.14 Fitbitn 6831 5.57 5.45 5.49—.03 FordM .60a 51933 9.30 9.20 9.25—.03 FrptMcM .20 45247 13.85 13.51 13.52—.48 GenElec .48 67536 11.50 11.36 11.46+.07 GenMills 1.96 9606 43.53 42.87 43.20—.50 GenMotors 1.52 14151 33.68 33.28 33.44—.29 Gerdau .02e 11113 4.31 4.22 4.22 Goldcrpg .24 15795 10.14 10.00 10.07—.09 Hallibrtn .72 20769 41.20 40.26 40.26—.82 HarmonyG .05 8250 1.77 1.69 1.70—.12 HeclaM .01e 11816 2.83 2.71 2.72—.15 HertzGl 7216 16.88 16.07 16.19—.66 Hi-Crush 1.68e 10147 10.95 10.50 10.60—.60 ICICIBk .16e 15399 8.64 8.56 8.63—.13 iShGold 17232 11.37 11.34 11.36—.09 iShBrazil .67e 19673 34.20 33.90 34.08+.43 iShSilver 8598 13.39 13.33 13.34—.15 iShChinaLC .87e 40732 43.05 42.93 42.99—.04 iShEMkts .59e 82437 43.18 43.09 43.14+.14 iSEafe 1.66e 16908 68.64 68.53 68.62—.07 iShiBxHYB 5.09 17011 86.37 86.27 86.35+.13 iShR2K 1.77e 26398 168.53 167.76 168.20+.17 iShREst 2.76e 7718 79.33 78.85 79.33+.50 iShCorEafe 1.56e 13136 64.73 64.64 64.73—.13 Infosyss 10038 10.18 10.07 10.12+.06 Invesco 1.16 9503 23.33 22.82 22.98 iShJapanrs 7746 60.24 60.13 60.22—.30 iShCorEM .95e 16135 52.09 51.99 52.06+.20 ItauUnibH .58e 27670 11.01 10.88 11.00+.26 JPMorgCh 2.24f 17998 115.52 114.16 114.57—.46 Keycorp .48f 7356 20.25 20.04 20.10—.14 KindMorg .80 23915 17.63 17.49 17.50—.12 Kinrossg 13469 2.80 2.75 2.75—.08 Kroger s .56f 10251 29.00 28.58 28.99—.41 LexRltyTr .71 x8172 8.09 7.97 8.08+.26 MFAFncl .80 11209 7.52 7.46 7.52+.01 MarathnO .20 19312 22.90 22.63 22.64+.20 Medtrnic 2 6477 100.00 97.27 98.02—1.15 MetLife 1.68 6675 47.37 46.89 47.05—.14 MorgStan 1.20f 10127 47.83 47.55 47.72+.02 Nabors .24 22786 6.01 5.88 5.90—.05 NewellRub .92f 6620 20.55 20.36 20.41—.14 NewmtM .56 9644 29.89 29.30 29.77—.10 NikeB s .80 7224 84.63 83.73 84.22+.52 NobleCorp .08 13708 6.96 6.84 6.85+.07 NokiaCp .19e 11242 5.61 5.58 5.61+.08 NorwCruis 11345 55.60 53.57 54.27—2.91 OasisPet 6516 13.87 13.68 13.73+.21 Oracle .76 19679 51.70 51.33 51.50—.14 PG&ECp 2.12f 8945 45.31 44.89 45.12—.04 Pagsegurn 31526 27.68 27.13 27.68+.46 Pandora 19564 9.45 9.20 9.35+.07 Penney 7063 1.92 1.88 1.89—.01 Petrobras 28036 11.95 11.79 11.91+.26 Pfizer 1.36 14625 43.93 43.68 43.92+.24 RegionsFn .56f 13904 18.91 18.66 18.70—.24 RiteAid 41011 1.33 1.26 1.33+.05 RylCarb 2.80f 13240 125.99 123.25 123.72—5.58 RoyDShllA 3.76 6545 69.43 69.02 69.08+.18 SCANA .50 10535 37.07 36.52 36.85+.22 SpdrGold 25083 112.20 111.98 112.09—.96 S&P500ETF 4.13e 54667 290.78 290.10 290.63+.75 SpdrLehHY 2.30 15060 36.01 35.98 36.01+.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9769 60.25 59.66 59.86—.14 SpdrRetls .49e 11465 51.53 51.13 51.46+.11 SpdrOGEx .73e 12196 43.33 43.01 43.01+.19 STMicro .40 8046 18.49 18.35 18.42—.41 Salesforce 8273 161.03 158.93 160.59+2.26 SanchezEn 8881 2.51 2.37 2.41—.07 Sanofi 1.58e 6707 44.89 44.37 44.85+.55 Schlmbrg 2 9440 61.31 60.40 60.67—.21 SnapIncAn 19085 9.06 8.91 8.92—.08 SouthnCo 2.40 20774 43.68 42.65 43.56+.90 SwstnEngy 31402 5.27 5.20 5.25+.08 Sprint 10666 6.49 6.41 6.46+.03 Squaren 46139 96.98 94.77 96.18+1.53 SPCnSt 1.28e 13987 53.88 53.59 53.87—.05 SPEngy 2.04e 10417 76.35 75.87 75.87—.08 SPDRFncl .46e 48351 28.02 27.84 27.90—.07 SPInds 1.12e 10247 78.54 78.19 78.43+.09 SPTech .78e 12648 75.20 74.88 75.06+.45 SPUtil 1.55e 20231 51.80 51.37 51.80+.44 TaiwSemi .73e 9011 45.06 44.58 45.05+.78 TeckResg .16e 7847 23.95 23.39 23.43—.66 TevaPhrm .73e 26877 22.02 21.35 21.62—.35 Transocn 16474 13.82 13.68 13.69+.16 TurqHillRs 20783 2.15 2.12 2.14—.04 Twitter 19946 29.43 28.88 29.28+.27 USOilFd 23792 15.27 15.15 15.16+.05 USSteel .20 10251 29.84 29.38 29.42—.38 UnumGrp 1.04f 8835 39.50 38.95 39.18+.33 ValeSA .29e 19611 15.02 14.85 14.88—.11 VanEGold .06e 82781 18.36 18.14 18.23—.19 VnEkRus .01e 9048 21.54 21.46 21.48+.34 VEckOilSvc .47e 10781 25.32 24.96 24.97—.24 VanEJrGld 23173 27.12 26.79 26.82—.72 VangREIT 3.08e 7670 79.85 79.38 79.83+.61 VangEmg 1.10e 8902 41.24 41.15 41.20+.06 Vereit .55 x7698 7.19 7.12 7.17+.06 VerizonCm 2.41f 7767 53.40 53.15 53.38+.24 Vipshop 8784 6.41 6.15 6.16—.17 Visa s .84 7493 150.55 149.66 150.45+1.18 W&TOff .40 7002 9.20 8.95 9.03+.05 WalMart 2.08f 9043 94.44 93.82 94.42—.17 WeathfIntl 10008 2.75 2.67 2.71—.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 29674 53.30 52.76 53.07—.09 WheatPrg .28e 13052 17.55 17.23 17.41+.75 Yamanag .02 36812 2.46 2.38 2.40—.09 