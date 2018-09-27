BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9080 4.83 4.77 4.79—.03 AT&TInc 2 18190 33.51 33.37 33.51+.16 Alibaba 19927 166.82 165.15 165.28—.13 Ambev .05e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|9080
|4.83
|4.77
|4.79—.03
|AT&TInc 2
|18190
|33.51
|33.37
|33.51+.16
|Alibaba
|19927
|166.82
|165.15
|165.28—.13
|Ambev .05e
|20624
|4.73
|4.67
|4.71+.07
|Annaly 1.20e
|9382
|10.18
|10.12
|10.15—.05
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|12507
|31.91
|31.37
|31.40—.39
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|10994
|39.57
|39.35
|39.56+.48
|BPPLC 2.38
|20895
|47.03
|46.84
|46.90+.64
|BcoBrads .06a
|30975
|7.24
|7.19
|7.21+.14
|BcoSantSA .21e
|11031
|5.21
|5.19
|5.21—.05
|BkofAm .60f
|75630
|30.31
|29.93
|30.02—.11
|BiPVxSTrs
|30652
|26.95
|26.71
|26.74—.49
|BarrickG .12
|36934
|11.01
|10.72
|10.88+.03
|BlackBerry
|8634
|10.35
|10.14
|10.20—.13
|CBLAsc .80
|7590
|4.38
|4.26
|4.37+.07
|CVSHealth 2
|11631
|79.00
|78.35
|78.75+.32
|Camecog .40
|48619
|11.96
|11.31
|11.49+1.66
|CanopyGrn
|34745
|51.04
|49.42
|49.62—2.36
|Carnival 2
|35618
|62.59
|61.20
|61.41—5.57
|CenovusE .20
|9195
|9.73
|9.42
|9.58+.33
|CenterPnt 1.11
|26072
|27.36
|27.20
|27.25
|CntryLink 2.16
|15890
|21.16
|20.74
|21.15+.42
|ChesEng
|30952
|4.50
|4.43
|4.45+.05
|CgpVelICrd
|17165
|5.63
|5.50
|5.62—.06
|Citigroup 1.80f
|19211
|73.07
|72.38
|72.99+.54
|ClevCliffs
|7603
|12.72
|12.53
|12.60—.06
|CocaCola 1.56
|13061
|46.07
|45.68
|46.06+.21
|Coeur
|16411
|5.55
|5.05
|5.06—.54
|ColonCap
|x7413
|6.05
|5.93
|6.01+.16
|ConAgra .85
|24578
|34.53
|33.80
|33.91—2.15
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|6505
|58.43
|57.82
|58.07+.56
|DenburyR
|15430
|6.30
|6.17
|6.18+.04
|DxGBullrs
|23582
|12.58
|12.15
|12.31—.46
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|58571
|7.22
|6.96
|6.98—.64
|DxSCBearrs
|10658
|8.53
|8.41
|8.46—.04
|DomEngy 3.34
|8957
|68.91
|68.56
|68.84+.02
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|16413
|67.05
|65.65
|66.10—.79
|EldorGldg .02e
|6771
|.89
|.85
|.86—.02
|ENSCO .04
|8503
|8.39
|8.25
|8.30+.07
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|9174
|86.23
|85.68
|85.81+.03
|FstDatan
|7291
|24.60
|24.38
|24.57+.06
|FMajSilvg
|9465
|5.54
|5.37
|5.42—.14
|Fitbitn
|6831
|5.57
|5.45
|5.49—.03
|FordM .60a
|51933
|9.30
|9.20
|9.25—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|45247
|13.85
|13.51
|13.52—.48
|GenElec .48
|67536
|11.50
|11.36
|11.46+.07
|GenMills 1.96
|9606
|43.53
|42.87
|43.20—.50
|GenMotors 1.52
|14151
|33.68
|33.28
|33.44—.29
|Gerdau .02e
|11113
|4.31
|4.22
|4.22
|Goldcrpg .24
|15795
|10.14
|10.00
|10.07—.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|20769
|41.20
|40.26
|40.26—.82
|HarmonyG .05
|8250
|1.77
|1.69
|1.70—.12
|HeclaM .01e
|11816
|2.83
|2.71
|2.72—.15
|HertzGl
|7216
|16.88
|16.07
|16.19—.66
|Hi-Crush 1.68e
|10147
|10.95
|10.50
|10.60—.60
|ICICIBk .16e
|15399
|8.64
|8.56
|8.63—.13
|iShGold
|17232
|11.37
|11.34
|11.36—.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|19673
|34.20
|33.90
|34.08+.43
|iShSilver
|8598
|13.39
|13.33
|13.34—.15
|iShChinaLC .87e
|40732
|43.05
|42.93
|42.99—.04
|iShEMkts .59e
|82437
|43.18
|43.09
|43.14+.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|16908
|68.64
|68.53
|68.62—.07
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17011
|86.37
|86.27
|86.35+.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|26398
|168.53
|167.76
|168.20+.17
|iShREst 2.76e
|7718
|79.33
|78.85
|79.33+.50
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|13136
|64.73
|64.64
|64.73—.13
|Infosyss
|10038
|10.18
|10.07
|10.12+.06
|Invesco 1.16
|9503
|23.33
|22.82
|22.98
|iShJapanrs
|7746
|60.24
|60.13
|60.22—.30
|iShCorEM .95e
|16135
|52.09
|51.99
|52.06+.20
|ItauUnibH .58e
|27670
|11.01
|10.88
|11.00+.26
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|17998
|115.52
|114.16
|114.57—.46
|Keycorp .48f
|7356
|20.25
|20.04
|20.10—.14
|KindMorg .80
|23915
|17.63
|17.49
|17.50—.12
|Kinrossg
|13469
|2.80
|2.75
|2.75—.08
|Kroger s .56f
|10251
|29.00
|28.58
|28.99—.41
|LexRltyTr .71
|x8172
|8.09
|7.97
|8.08+.26
|MFAFncl .80
|11209
|7.52
|7.46
|7.52+.01
|MarathnO .20
|19312
|22.90
|22.63
|22.64+.20
|Medtrnic 2
|6477
|100.00
|97.27
|98.02—1.15
|MetLife 1.68
|6675
|47.37
|46.89
|47.05—.14
|MorgStan 1.20f
|10127
|47.83
|47.55
|47.72+.02
|Nabors .24
|22786
|6.01
|5.88
|5.90—.05
|NewellRub .92f
|6620
|20.55
|20.36
|20.41—.14
|NewmtM .56
|9644
|29.89
|29.30
|29.77—.10
|NikeB s .80
|7224
|84.63
|83.73
|84.22+.52
|NobleCorp .08
|13708
|6.96
|6.84
|6.85+.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|11242
|5.61
|5.58
|5.61+.08
|NorwCruis
|11345
|55.60
|53.57
|54.27—2.91
|OasisPet
|6516
|13.87
|13.68
|13.73+.21
|Oracle .76
|19679
|51.70
|51.33
|51.50—.14
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|8945
|45.31
|44.89
|45.12—.04
|Pagsegurn
|31526
|27.68
|27.13
|27.68+.46
|Pandora
|19564
|9.45
|9.20
|9.35+.07
|Penney
|7063
|1.92
|1.88
|1.89—.01
|Petrobras
|28036
|11.95
|11.79
|11.91+.26
|Pfizer 1.36
|14625
|43.93
|43.68
|43.92+.24
|RegionsFn .56f
|13904
|18.91
|18.66
|18.70—.24
|RiteAid
|41011
|1.33
|1.26
|1.33+.05
|RylCarb 2.80f
|
|13240
|125.99
|123.25
|123.72—5.58
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|6545
|69.43
|69.02
|69.08+.18
|SCANA .50
|10535
|37.07
|36.52
|36.85+.22
|SpdrGold
|25083
|112.20
|111.98
|112.09—.96
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|54667
|290.78
|290.10
|290.63+.75
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|15060
|36.01
|35.98
|36.01+.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|9769
|60.25
|59.66
|59.86—.14
|SpdrRetls .49e
|11465
|51.53
|51.13
|51.46+.11
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|12196
|43.33
|43.01
|43.01+.19
|STMicro .40
|8046
|18.49
|18.35
|18.42—.41
|Salesforce
|8273
|161.03
|158.93
|160.59+2.26
|SanchezEn
|8881
|2.51
|2.37
|2.41—.07
|Sanofi 1.58e
|6707
|44.89
|44.37
|44.85+.55
|Schlmbrg 2
|9440
|61.31
|60.40
|60.67—.21
|SnapIncAn
|19085
|9.06
|8.91
|8.92—.08
|SouthnCo 2.40
|20774
|43.68
|42.65
|43.56+.90
|SwstnEngy
|31402
|5.27
|5.20
|5.25+.08
|Sprint
|10666
|6.49
|6.41
|6.46+.03
|Squaren
|46139
|96.98
|94.77
|96.18+1.53
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13987
|53.88
|53.59
|53.87—.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10417
|76.35
|75.87
|75.87—.08
|SPDRFncl .46e
|48351
|28.02
|27.84
|27.90—.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|10247
|78.54
|78.19
|78.43+.09
|SPTech .78e
|12648
|75.20
|74.88
|75.06+.45
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20231
|51.80
|51.37
|51.80+.44
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9011
|45.06
|44.58
|45.05+.78
|TeckResg .16e
|7847
|23.95
|23.39
|23.43—.66
|TevaPhrm .73e
|26877
|22.02
|21.35
|21.62—.35
|Transocn
|16474
|13.82
|13.68
|13.69+.16
|TurqHillRs
|20783
|2.15
|2.12
|2.14—.04
|Twitter
|19946
|29.43
|28.88
|29.28+.27
|USOilFd
|23792
|15.27
|15.15
|15.16+.05
|USSteel .20
|10251
|29.84
|29.38
|29.42—.38
|UnumGrp 1.04f
|8835
|39.50
|38.95
|39.18+.33
|ValeSA .29e
|19611
|15.02
|14.85
|14.88—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|82781
|18.36
|18.14
|18.23—.19
|VnEkRus .01e
|9048
|21.54
|21.46
|21.48+.34
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|10781
|25.32
|24.96
|24.97—.24
|VanEJrGld
|23173
|27.12
|26.79
|26.82—.72
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7670
|79.85
|79.38
|79.83+.61
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8902
|41.24
|41.15
|41.20+.06
|Vereit .55
|x7698
|7.19
|7.12
|7.17+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|7767
|53.40
|53.15
|53.38+.24
|Vipshop
|8784
|6.41
|6.15
|6.16—.17
|Visa s .84
|7493
|150.55
|149.66
|150.45+1.18
|W&TOff .40
|7002
|9.20
|8.95
|9.03+.05
|WalMart 2.08f
|9043
|94.44
|93.82
|94.42—.17
|WeathfIntl
|10008
|2.75
|2.67
|2.71—.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|29674
|53.30
|52.76
|53.07—.09
|WheatPrg .28e
|13052
|17.55
|17.23
|17.41+.75
|Yamanag .02
|36812
|2.46
|2.38
|2.40—.09
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.