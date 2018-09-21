202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

BC-150-actives-e,

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 10:11 am 09/21/2018 10:11am
Share
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
ADTIncn 23845 9.84 9.45 9.60+.68
AESCorp .52 23040 13.89 13.78 13.88+.07
AKSteel 21535 4.87 4.74 4.77—.09
AT&TInc 2 178865 34.24 33.95 34.03+.59
AbbottLab 1.12 20625 69.18 68.90 68.99+.20
AbbVie 3.84 18496 93.33 92.50 92.53—.15
Alibaba 53687 169.84 166.53 168.42+2.54
Altria 3.20 26509 62.53 62.15 62.32+.06
Ambev .05e 27845 4.68 4.61 4.68+.06
AEP 2.48 15572 71.19 70.71 70.99—.09
AmExp 1.40 16888 111.51 110.98 111.27+.16
Annaly 1.20e 13969 10.36 10.29 10.34+.03
Avon 27133 2.52 2.47 2.52+.12
BPPLC 2.38 27987 44.76 44.54 44.69+.12
BcoBrads .06a 32826 7.16 7.03 7.13+.05
BcoSantSA .21e 15167 5.37 5.33 5.35—.07
BkofAm .60f 157601 31.37 31.14 31.20+.01
BkNYMel 1.12f 14196 53.51 53.12 53.22—.12
BiPVxSTrs 34793 26.78 26.56 26.67+.03
BarrickG .12 37292 10.49 10.20 10.31—.32
BerkHB 28007 222.69 221.03 221.03—.65
Blackstone 2.70e
15006 39.34 38.19 39.01+1.23
Boeing 6.84 16628 369.97 366.05 368.19+.73
BostonSci 17036 37.92 37.70 37.76—.07
BrMySq 1.60 20157 61.98 61.75 61.89+.14
CVSHealth 2 16238 79.50 78.61 78.61—.78
CanopyGrn 34982 50.68 49.58 50.05—2.35
Caterpillar 3.44f
21221 156.76 154.80 155.96—.04
CntryLink 2.16 19624 22.86 22.53 22.83+.26
ChesEng 57692 4.51 4.40 4.47+.06
Chevron 4.48 40447 120.45 119.41 120.30+.88
CgpVelICrd 32117 5.86 5.79 5.81—.24
Citigroup 1.80f 48407 75.24 74.50 75.03+.24
ClevCliffs 15837 12.42 12.21 12.24+.02
CocaCola 1.56 63944 46.69 46.38 46.48—.16
ColgPalm 1.68 14334 69.29 68.77 69.06+.27
ConocoPhil 1.14f
26644 76.56 75.36 76.51+1.15
DeltaAir 1.40f 20656 59.74 58.39 59.45+1.32
DenburyR 20225 5.60 5.51 5.58+.04
DevonE .32 14093 40.70 40.02 40.68+.57
DxGBullrs 24102 13.41 12.90 13.36—.47
DrGMBllrs .09e 35906 8.24 7.87 8.19—.27
Disney 1.68 29298 111.98 110.86 111.13—.49
DomEngy 3.34 19563 70.57 70.05 70.48+.16
DowDuPnt 1.52 48634 70.66 69.58 69.81—.22
DukeEngy 3.71f 22863 80.65 79.68 80.06—.56
ElancoAnn 25038 35.49 34.25 35.22—.78
EnCanag .06 21839 12.74 12.60 12.60—.04
ENSCO .04 23133 7.100 7.72 7.98+.28
Exelon 1.38f 29764 43.58 43.13 43.55+.16
ExxonMbl 3.28 79834 85.24 84.52 85.09+.27
FstBcpPR 13996 9.20 8.99 9.16+.12
FirstEngy 1.44 14307 36.90 36.52 36.75—.11
FordM .60a 85800 9.93 9.81 9.92+.11
FrptMcM .20 79605 14.90 14.58 14.70+.31
GenElec .48 192389 12.56 12.32 12.47+.01
GenMotors 1.52 26647 36.49 36.15 36.26+.18
Goldcrpg .24 20847 10.70 10.38 10.59—.18
GoldmanS 3.20f
13801 238.52 236.06 236.12—1.28
HPInc .56f 30784 26.14 25.73 26.06+.37
Hallibrtn .72 25757 40.77 40.37 40.64+.25
HeclaM .01e 17386 3.02 2.91 2.95—.09
HPEntn .45e 27130 17.27 16.92 17.22+.35
HomeDp 4.12 22805 212.15 210.51 210.72—.34
HostHotls 1a 15536 21.37 21.19 21.32+.10
ICICIBk .16e 36877 8.90 8.77 8.86—.26
iShGold 45691 11.49 11.43 11.48—.09
iShBrazil .67e 32582 33.50 32.99 33.37+.40
iShSilver 22995 13.47 13.32 13.45
iShChinaLC .87e 88151 43.45 43.20 43.34+.55
iShEMkts .59e 154845 43.17 43.03 43.14+.11
iShiBoxIG 3.87 16404 114.72 114.60 114.69
iSEafe 1.66e 15915 68.64 68.52 68.58—.02
iShR2K 1.77e 22723 171.82 171.33 171.50+.28
iShCorEafe 1.56e
19876 64.77 64.67 64.72—.05
IBM 6.28f 18778 152.60 151.48 151.97+.82
iShCorEM .95e 17302 52.11 51.95 52.06+.11
JPMorgCh 2.24f
57851 119.23 118.29 118.39—.24
JohnJn 3.60f 37368 142.30 141.74 141.74—.24
JohnContln 1.04
x16362 37.02 36.64 36.90—.21
Keycorp .48f 30544 20.87 20.72 20.77+.02
KindMorg .80 40563 18.12 17.98 18.01—.03
Kinrossg 14287 2.96 2.90 2.95—.07
Kroger s .56f 21933 29.79 29.30 29.57+.39
LendingClb 38491 3.63 3.58 3.63+.02
Lowes 1.92f 13708 117.21 116.76 116.89+.19
MarathnO .20 22229 21.83 21.50 21.80+.25
McDnlds 4.04
22694 164.37 162.51 164.23+3.44
Medtrnic 2 16646 97.70 97.14 97.20—.28
MegalFnun 19754 10.15 10.10 10.15+.08
Merck 1.92 40951 71.18 70.91 71.05+.27
MetLife 1.68 15463 48.66 48.23 48.41—.01
MorgStan 1.20f 24567 49.97 49.54 49.55—.33
NewmtM .56 14659 31.49 31.09 31.48—.02
NiSource s .78 14967 25.07 24.72 25.05—.18
NikeB s .80 27635 86.04 85.51 85.77+.40
NobleCorp .08 23096 6.92 6.54 6.91+.40
NokiaCp .19e 13726 5.57 5.54 5.57+.05
OasisPet 15146 13.01 12.73 12.94+.17
OcciPet 3.12f 16141 79.63 78.99 79.39+.16
Oracle .76 52692 51.04 50.57 50.95+.52
PG&ECp 2.12f 16275 46.96 46.73 46.87—.05
PPLCorp 1.64 22204 29.64 29.38 29.46—.10
Penney 20942 2.05 1.98 2.03+.03
Petrobras 16871 11.47 11.32 11.43+.07
Pfizer 1.36 80981 43.79 43.61 43.69—.06
PhilipMor 4.56 27733 82.94 82.01 82.41—.14
Pier1 .28 26085 1.53 1.41 1.42—.40
PimcoHiI 1.24 14907 8.52 7.76 7.98—.53
ProctGam 2.87 54561 86.28 85.69 86.12+.76
PSEG 1.80 14538 52.23 51.69 52.03—.16
RangeRs .08 17325 18.04 17.79 17.90+.08
RegionsFn .56f 20379 19.55 19.43 19.46—.03
RiteAid 34523 1.33 1.28 1.30—.03
SpdrGold 17471 113.34 112.79 113.29—.98
S&P500ETF 4.13e
105748 293.22 292.83 292.84—.74
Salesforce 14414 157.93 156.72 157.65+2.15
Schlmbrg 2 32365 61.84 61.21 61.41—.17
Schwab .52f 26847 52.39 51.98 52.13+.06
SnapIncAn 30638 9.31 9.10 9.16—.06
SouthnCo 2.40 40074 43.46 43.15 43.38+.09
SwstnEngy 39218 5.74 5.61 5.72+.08
SPEngy 2.04e 20870 75.05 74.50 75.02—.10
SPDRFncl .46e
114909 29.00 28.80 28.82—.16
SPTech .78e 19662 75.31 75.10 75.13—.03
SPUtil 1.55e 25556 52.86 52.51 52.74—.57
TALEducs 14002 26.97 26.39 26.65+.61
TevaPhrm .73e 17011 24.96 24.24 24.57—.26
3MCo 5.44 17508 217.87 216.22 216.77+1.50
Transocn 44852 13.10 12.73 13.09+.46
TurqHillRs 38488 2.24 2.20 2.23+.02
Twitter 37241 29.95 29.39 29.42—.44
USBancrp 1.20 20397 55.56 55.33 55.37+.02
USOilFd 19041 15.03 14.96 15.02+.22
USSteel .20 21986 29.96 28.93 28.98—.87
UtdTech 2.80 21643 144.15 142.62 142.64+.79
UtdhlthGp 3.60
17812 267.84 266.10 266.72+.33
ValeSA .29e 37672 14.82 14.63 14.77+.25
VanEGold .06e 48911 18.76 18.50 18.73—.20
VanEJrGld 18646 28.30 27.89 28.23—.33
VangEmg 1.10e 13800 41.81 41.66 41.78+.15
VerizonCm 2.41f 65274 54.74 54.12 54.40+.45
Vipshop 21841 6.96 6.63 6.91+.36
Visa s .84 31276 150.05 149.35 149.65+.41
WalMart 2.08f 30192 96.29 95.76 95.93+.18
WellsFargo 1.72f
69398 55.81 55.49 55.60+.05
WstAstMtg 1.24e
20492 10.70 10.58 10.69—.62
Weyerhsr 1.36 17255 33.65 33.28 33.42—.27
WmsCos 1.36 26878 28.33 28.05 28.19—.07
Yamanag .02 25645 2.51 2.46 2.50—.05
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500