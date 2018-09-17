BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12370 4.45 4.36 4.45+.08 AT&TInc 2 28077 33.71 33.43 33.70+.10 Aegon .25e 6082 6.11 6.09 6.11+.08 AlamosGld…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12370 4.45 4.36 4.45+.08 AT&TInc 2 28077 33.71 33.43 33.70+.10 Aegon .25e 6082 6.11 6.09 6.11+.08 AlamosGld .02 20207 4.61 4.40 4.44—.06 Alibaba 44014 161.65 159.59 160.80—3.94 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 6837 10.93 10.87 10.89—.02 Altria 3.20 6057 62.49 61.73 62.39+.32 Ambev .05e 11016 4.42 4.37 4.42+.05 AnglogldA 6047 8.15 7.98 8.15+.11 Annaly 1.20e 21612 10.25 10.20 10.24—.01 BRFSA 7740 5.33 5.21 5.28+.31 BcBilVArg .27e 8563 6.45 6.43 6.45+.14 BcoBrads .06a 9831 6.83 6.66 6.82+.15 BcoSantSA .21e 5814 5.07 5.04 5.07+.09 BkofAm .60f 43988 30.49 30.26 30.29—.08 BiPVxSTrs 47893 27.40 27.21 27.29—.10 BarrickG .12 24710 10.28 10.12 10.23+.12 BauschHl 7576 22.99 22.12 22.33—.02 BostonSci 10353 37.68 37.31 37.36—.03 CBLAsc .80 6415 4.22 4.04 4.22+.05 CVSHealth 2 6422 77.25 76.76 77.23+.32 CampWrln .54 5791 21.15 20.42 20.80+.89 CanopyGrn 51512 50.21 46.56 47.94+.75 Carnival 2 6934 65.06 64.09 64.93+.98 CntryLink 2.16 7179 22.97 22.70 22.94+.20 ChesEng 23194 4.03 3.98 4.02+.02 CgpVelICrd 15188 6.32 6.23 6.24—.20 Citigroup 1.80f 15793 71.45 70.57 70.90+.36 ClevCliffs 12779 11.65 11.46 11.54+.03 CocaCola 1.56 8620 46.08 45.91 46.00+.01 ConocoPhil 1.14f 7219 74.80 73.62 74.54+1.04 Corning .72 5541 35.54 35.14 35.49+.22 Coty .50 9029 12.01 11.86 12.00+.09 DRHorton .50 5551 43.15 42.89 43.11+.11 DenburyR 10508 5.41 5.32 5.37+.09 DevonE .32 8583 40.19 39.58 39.71+.04 DxSOXBrrs 6713 9.79 9.63 9.68+.07 DxGBullrs 16987 12.30 11.93 12.24+.38 DrGMBllrs .09e 31426 7.36 7.10 7.34+.28 DxBrzBulls 7597 15.88 15.11 15.84+.72 DxSCBearrs 13218 8.23 8.07 8.20+.10 EnCanag .06 7314 12.30 12.12 12.15—.02 ENSCO .04 41754 7.56 7.37 7.46—.05 ExxonMbl 3.28 6746 83.36 82.99 83.33+.41 Fitbitn 8261 5.50 5.32 5.37—.14 FordM .60a 42614 9.59 9.43 9.56+.11 FrptMcM .20 9575 13.83 13.66 13.78+.09 GNC .80 13498 4.06 3.67 3.98+.23 GenElec .48 70891 12.89 12.60 12.80+.12 GenMills 1.96 10760 48.11 47.50 47.85+.10 GenMotors 1.52 11705 35.13 34.41 35.10+.47 Gerdau .02e 6671 3.78 3.70 3.77+.10 GoldFLtd .02e 11512 2.37 2.31 2.35—.01 Goldcrpg .24 7347 10.36 10.25 10.34+.11 HPInc .56f 7312 25.25 25.00 25.22+.18 Hallibrtn .72 6858 39.12 38.82 39.06+.43 HarmonyG .05 7446 1.84 1.78 1.84+.07 HeclaM .01e 8855 2.96 2.85 2.96+.13 IAMGldg 1.52f 7363 3.77 3.66 3.74+.11 ICICIBk .16e 9605 9.08 9.01 9.04—.22 iShGold 9711 11.53 11.50 11.52+.06 iShBrazil .67e 44034 31.79 31.26 31.79+.57 iShHK .61e 11397 23.59 23.45 23.58—.03 iShSilver 11543 13.36 13.32 13.35+.12 iShChinaLC .87e 38991 41.23 41.04 41.23—.01 iShEMkts .59e 93718 41.75 41.61 41.74—.22 iSh20yrT 3.05 6247 118.36 118.12 118.30—.25 iSEafe 1.66e 7575 67.16 67.07 67.16+.40 iShR2K 1.77e 22908 171.54 170.47 170.61—.77 iShREst 2.76e 8031 82.37 81.99 82.26+.03 Infosyss 12788 10.29 10.21 10.25—.07 Invitaen 8094 16.58 15.52 16.17+.59 iSTaiwnrs 5730 36.93 36.84 36.92—.15 iShCorEM .95e 5700 50.52 50.36 50.52—.21 ItauUnibH .58e 8657 10.33 10.09 10.32+.20 JPMorgCh 2.24f 12206 114.43 113.46 113.57+.07 JnprNtwk .72 6516 28.08 27.86 28.02+.15 KBRInc .32 8077 20.43 19.75 20.25+.55 Keycorp .48f 12418 20.05 19.86 19.91—.03 KindMorg .80 12698 18.25 18.07 18.19+.13 Kinrossg 7978 2.96 2.90 2.93+.04 KirklLakn .02e 10260 18.48 17.47 17.62—.82 Kroger s .56f 14945 28.02 27.54 27.93+.13 LBrands 2.40 10781 29.57 28.56 29.16+.19 LloydBkg .47a 7228 3.12 3.10 3.11+.05 MGM Rsts .48 6593 27.93 27.64 27.85+.17 Macys 1.51 5536 36.22 35.64 35.71—.57 MarathnO .20 7646 21.06 20.79 20.89+.01 McDnlds 4.04 13472 159.82 156.56 157.25—3.59 Mosaic .10 16691 32.54 32.10 32.35+1.56 Nabors .24 10040 6.14 6.01 6.02—.05 NewmtM .56 5455 30.66 30.30 30.45+.07 NiSource s .78 31206 25.98 24.79 25.87+1.08 NokiaCp .19e 11937 5.53 5.50 5.52+.02 OasisPet 7393 12.51 12.32 12.41+.13 Oracle .76 33818 49.94 49.20 49.89+.64 Pandora 7354 9.69 9.39 9.56—.02 Penney 18291 1.95 1.83 1.91+.02 Petrobras 24541 10.84 10.61 10.82+.23 Pfizer 1.36 16531 43.07 42.74 42.82—.14 PUVixSTrs 31249 7.68 7.60 7.63—.04 ProShtVxs 11380 14.62 14.58 14.61+.02 PureStrgn 5618 28.46 27.97 28.13—.30 RegionsFn .56f 9076 19.03 18.85 18.89—.08 RiteAid 7641 1.31 1.29 1.30+.01 RoadrnTrn 5871 1.04 .84 .98+.16 SpdrGold 6764 113.76 113.59 113.72+.70 S&P500ETF 4.13e 52569 290.86 290.28 290.50—.38 SpdrS&PRB .74e 5883 62.23 61.69 61.76—.26 SpdrOGEx .73e 5998 41.63 41.35 41.47+.14 Schlmbrg 2 7142 61.67 61.22 61.33+.10 Schwab .52f 9735 51.49 50.75 50.85—.31 SibanyeG .14r 7876 2.46 2.38 2.42—.02 SnapIncAn 20758 9.33 9.16 9.25—.04 SwstnEngy 17980 5.01 4.95 4.99+.02 Squaren 12535 91.95 89.50 90.00—.82 SPHlthC 1.01e 8156 93.54 93.23 93.23—.30 SPCnSt 1.28e 11974 54.83 54.60 54.73—.04 SPConsum 1.12e 6232 116.77 116.03 116.17—.75 SPEngy 2.04e 11131 74.75 74.40 74.63+.37 SPDRFncl .46e 32380 28.31 28.17 28.20—.04 SPInds 1.12e 6926 79.35 78.96 79.25+.18 SPTech .78e 10162 74.96 74.53 74.76—.18 SpdrRESel 9406 33.65 33.50 33.63+.05 SPUtil 1.55e 12910 54.41 54.14 54.38+.08 TaiwSemi .73e 14093 43.92 43.47 43.86—.55 TataMotors 9520 17.74 17.56 17.58—.46 TevaPhrm .73e 94093 24.54 23.63 24.00+1.15 Transocn 13440 11.97 11.78 11.87+.12 TurqHillRs 7323 2.15 2.14 2.14 Twitter 82631 29.28 28.48 28.98—1.14 TwoHrbIrs 1.88 7697 15.42 15.22 15.27—.26 USNGasrs 8427 23.01 22.84 23.00+.31 USOilFd 26525 14.66 14.60 14.66+.16 USSteel .20 6429 29.40 28.94 29.33+.43 UtdTech 2.80 5961 138.55 137.44 137.75—.05 ValeSA .29e 19288 13.36 13.25 13.36+.11 VanEGold .06e 33650 18.19 18.00 18.16+.18 VnEkRus .01e 6359 20.32 20.26 20.32+.14 VnEkSemi .58e 8383 106.47 105.87 106.29—.39 VEckOilSvc .47e 5581 24.41 24.26 24.34+.13 VanEJrGld 18347 27.20 26.87 27.18+.37 VangEmg 1.10e 12615 40.57 40.42 40.56—.18 VerizonCm 2.41f 9599 54.99 54.51 54.79+.24 Vipshop 10710 6.14 5.98 6.04—.17 Visa s .84 6337 147.90 146.78 147.42—.42 WeathfIntl 8129 2.49 2.44 2.45—.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 19454 54.76 54.33 54.37—.36 WmsCos 1.36 8211 28.39 28.09 28.34+.25 Yamanag .02 27455 2.49 2.44 2.48+.04 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated 