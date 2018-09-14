BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 5570 13.53 13.39 13.47+.02 AKSteel 9609 4.41 4.36 4.40+.03 AMCEnt .68m 8007 21.30 20.25 20.40+.30 AT&TInc…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 5570 13.53 13.39 13.47+.02 AKSteel 9609 4.41 4.36 4.40+.03 AMCEnt .68m 8007 21.30 20.25 20.40+.30 AT&TInc 2 41687 33.61 33.34 33.46—.23 Alibaba 37568 168.00 164.69 165.27—.26 AllyFincl .60f 5760 27.17 26.56 27.09+.54 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 12908 10.95 10.83 10.83—.10 Altria 3.20 6783 61.67 60.70 61.07—.39 Ambev .05e 12257 4.43 4.41 4.42+.04 Annaly 1.20e 56570 10.22 10.17 10.21+.03 AstraZens 1.37e 6054 37.38 37.31 37.34—.29 BcoBrads .06a 11884 6.70 6.62 6.67+.12 BkofAm .60f 51414 30.39 30.11 30.29+.15 BiPVxSTrs 32806 27.83 27.62 27.72—.15 BarrickG .12 10048 10.20 10.01 10.19+.08 BauschHl 8069 23.16 22.70 22.81—.31 BostonSci 9828 37.48 37.22 37.35—.27 CBLAsc .80 16070 4.26 4.03 4.07—.16 CVSHealth 2 7701 77.74 77.14 77.44+.36 CanopyGrn 64975 45.65 40.68 45.39+1.32 CenterPnt 1.11 5833 28.75 28.60 28.68—.10 CntryLink 2.16 10069 22.75 22.33 22.38—.28 ChesEng 21077 4.06 4.01 4.03+.02 Citigroup 1.80f 11557 70.85 70.15 70.65+.50 ClevCliffs 22778 11.50 11.22 11.46+.34 Corning .72 16811 36.00 35.34 35.68+.62 Coty .50 7593 12.32 12.15 12.16—.12 DDRCorprs .80 7676 14.06 13.46 13.49—.82 DenburyR 10199 5.27 5.16 5.23+.07 DevonE .32 9254 41.08 40.60 40.74—.14 DxSOXBrrs 7596 9.81 9.52 9.58—.35 DxGBullrs 10439 12.19 11.95 12.10—.04 DrGMBllrs .09e 17700 7.39 7.24 7.30—.05 DxSPOGBrrs 5575 6.45 6.24 6.27—.16 DxBrzBulls 9336 15.23 14.91 15.04+.62 DxSCBearrs 7867 8.21 8.15 8.20+.01 DowDuPnt 1.52 5741 69.55 69.04 69.07+.15 EldorGldg .02e 5925 .86 .84 .85—.01 ENSCO .04 15070 7.35 7.12 7.33+.01 ExxonMbl 3.28 7156 82.68 82.27 82.59+.27 Fitbitn 14664 5.60 5.42 5.45—.19 FootLockr 1.38 5675 47.29 46.07 46.17—.87 FordM .60a 28370 9.41 9.36 9.39+.02 FrptMcM .20 13524 13.78 13.63 13.63+.05 GNC .80 6916 3.62 3.41 3.50—.16 GenElec .48 x100278 12.55 12.41 12.44—.15 GenMotors 1.52 11334 34.62 34.33 34.53+.28 Goldcrpg .24 8670 10.31 10.22 10.31+.05 Hallibrtn .72 5513 38.87 38.35 38.81+.38 HPEntn .45e 7988 16.66 16.54 16.57+.03 iShGold 10563 11.54 11.52 11.52 iShBrazil .67e 35162 31.34 31.09 31.21+.49 iShEMU .86e 6701 40.92 40.83 40.90+.03 iShHK .61e 9823 23.67 23.60 23.62+.05 iShSKor .65e 6991 66.88 66.59 66.62+.38 iShSilver 7008 13.38 13.33 13.34—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 54903 41.66 41.47 41.51—.17 iShEMkts .59e 75151 42.28 42.11 42.13+.13 iShiBoxIG 3.87 9074 115.06 114.95 114.99—.25 iSh20yrT 3.05 7552 118.52 118.30 118.32—.80 iSEafe 1.66e 14814 66.94 66.84 66.91+.25 iShR2K 1.77e 10154 170.96 170.54 170.67+.01 iShChina .61e 7101 58.86 58.49 58.54—.17 iShREst 2.76e 10020 82.68 82.07 82.10—.80 iShCorEafe 1.56e 10453 63.26 63.14 63.22+.21 Infosyss 12555 10.54 10.36 10.39—.23 Invesco 1.16 5861 23.84 23.48 23.63+.27 iShJapanrs 5725 58.21 58.09 58.17+.70 iSTaiwnrs 16508 37.17 37.06 37.14+.44 iShCorEM .95e 15453 51.13 50.94 50.95+.19 ItauUnibH .58e 7898 10.12 10.01 10.09+.18 JPMorgCh 2.24f 12325 114.49 113.81 114.10+.58 Keycorp .48f 22196 20.02 19.83 19.89—.04 KindMorg .80 11355 18.27 17.98 17.100—.31 Kinrossg 16520 2.96 2.86 2.95+.07 Kroger s .56f 16750 28.61 28.30 28.40—.18 LBrands 2.40 7054 28.15 27.51 27.88+.44 LVSands 3 8984 62.70 61.60 61.82+.57 MGM Rsts .48 11493 28.16 27.78 27.81+.33 Macys 1.51 6999 35.75 35.05 35.11—.64 MarathnO .20 8298 21.03 20.66 20.96+.29 Merck 1.92 x8747 70.74 69.94 70.05—.30 MorgStan 1.20f 8771 48.51 47.85 48.33+.61 Nabors .24 9681 5.95 5.85 5.94+.02 NewResid 2 5958 18.37 18.11 18.22—.13 NiSource s .78 88069 25.91 25.03 25.11—2.97 NobleCorp .08 6418 5.99 5.85 5.97+.01 NokiaCp .19e 26206 5.54 5.50 5.52+.05 Olin .80 6397 29.34 28.87 29.13—.05 Oracle .76 23493 49.45 48.94 49.29+.33 OwensIll 5494 19.02 17.72 18.72+.98 PGTInc 16318 22.90 22.20 22.48—1.53 Pandora 8642 9.91 9.71 9.82+.11 Penney 13476 1.87 1.81 1.86+.01 Perspectan 5633 25.98 25.36 25.63+.42 Petrobras 14579 10.63 10.54 10.58+.14 Pfizer 1.36 17444 42.82 42.60 42.64—.21 PivotSftn 5554 23.44 22.75 22.77—.23 PUVixSTrs 32592 7.86 7.77 7.81—.08 ProShtVxs 6692 14.52 14.46 14.50+.05 PureStrgn 6604 28.99 28.62 28.87+.35 Realogy .27p 21907 21.41 20.66 20.90+1.09 RegionsFn .56f 11204 19.07 18.91 19.01+.14 RiteAid 9106 1.32 1.30 1.30 SpdrGold 6288 113.90 113.71 113.71—.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 44520 291.23 290.79 290.99+.16 SpdrBarcCv 3.55e 18052 54.10 53.97 54.06+.17 SpdrLehHY 2.30 5512 36.00 35.98 35.99+.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 11940 61.80 61.52 61.64+.24 SpdrOGEx .73e 8168 41.52 41.08 41.47+.33 STMicro .40 5964 18.62 18.44 18.58+.16 Salesforce 5429 158.56 157.10 157.96—.22 SnapIncAn 88708 9.84 9.31 9.78+.43 SwstnEngy 10863 4.99 4.93 4.98+.06 Squaren 12433 91.00 89.31 90.52+.30 SPHlthC 1.01e 6678 93.92 93.64 93.71—.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 14929 54.87 54.64 54.67—.24 SPEngy 2.04e 15927 74.32 73.85 74.23+.36 SPDRFncl .46e 49256 28.24 28.06 28.19+.16 SPInds 1.12e 7494 78.95 78.44 78.79+.11 SPTech .78e 11678 75.18 74.86 75.12+.12 SPUtil 1.55e 23680 54.42 53.90 53.95—.64 SunTrst 2f 8406 68.99 68.07 68.62+.59 TALEducs 10650 25.97 25.35 25.87+.68 TaiwSemi .73e 7384 44.44 43.95 44.40+.97 TevaPhrm .73e 15248 22.50 22.04 22.14—.07 Transocn 11575 11.67 11.48 11.60+.10 TurqHillRs 6758 2.16 2.13 2.13—.02 Twitter 17702 30.60 30.15 30.43+.04 USFdsHln 6110 31.44 31.17 31.35—.24 USOilFd 10602 14.48 14.44 14.45—.04 USSteel .20 5888 28.96 28.69 28.79+.11 ValeSA .29e 26546 13.21 13.08 13.20+.36 Valvolinen .30 12897 21.17 20.00 21.01—1.33 VanEGold .06e 24423 18.12 18.02 18.08—.02 VnEkRus .01e 8866 20.26 20.15 20.16+.19 VEckOilSvc .47e 5779 24.25 23.99 24.19+.12 VanEJrGld 8371 27.23 27.04 27.13—.02 VangREIT 3.08e 6292 83.62 82.91 82.93—.74 VangEmg 1.10e 12333 41.04 40.88 40.90+.11 VangFTSE 1.10e 5410 42.82 42.74 42.79+.17 VerizonCm 2.41f 8337 54.99 54.35 54.54—.40 Vipshop 9590 6.56 6.36 6.41+.03 Visa s .84 5414 148.29 147.81 148.17+.54 WalMart 2.08f 7916 94.83 94.35 94.53—.59 WeathfIntl 10892 2.52 2.45 2.46—.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 25943 55.56 55.16 55.21+.21 WstnUnion .76 6971 18.74 18.41 18.65—.09 WmsCos 1.36 6033 28.27 27.94 27.96—.23 Yamanag .02 20337 2.54 2.50 2.52+.02 