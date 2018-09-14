BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 5570 13.53 13.39 13.47+.02 AKSteel 9609 4.41 4.36 4.40+.03 AMCEnt .68m 8007 21.30 20.25 20.40+.30 AT&TInc…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|5570
|13.53
|13.39
|13.47+.02
|AKSteel
|9609
|4.41
|4.36
|4.40+.03
|AMCEnt .68m
|8007
|21.30
|20.25
|20.40+.30
|AT&TInc 2
|41687
|33.61
|33.34
|33.46—.23
|Alibaba
|37568
|168.00
|164.69
|165.27—.26
|AllyFincl .60f
|5760
|27.17
|26.56
|27.09+.54
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|12908
|10.95
|10.83
|10.83—.10
|Altria 3.20
|6783
|61.67
|60.70
|61.07—.39
|Ambev .05e
|12257
|4.43
|4.41
|4.42+.04
|Annaly 1.20e
|56570
|10.22
|10.17
|10.21+.03
|AstraZens 1.37e
|6054
|37.38
|37.31
|37.34—.29
|BcoBrads .06a
|11884
|6.70
|6.62
|6.67+.12
|BkofAm .60f
|51414
|30.39
|30.11
|30.29+.15
|BiPVxSTrs
|32806
|27.83
|27.62
|27.72—.15
|BarrickG .12
|10048
|10.20
|10.01
|10.19+.08
|BauschHl
|8069
|23.16
|22.70
|22.81—.31
|BostonSci
|9828
|37.48
|37.22
|37.35—.27
|CBLAsc .80
|16070
|4.26
|4.03
|4.07—.16
|CVSHealth 2
|7701
|77.74
|77.14
|77.44+.36
|CanopyGrn
|64975
|45.65
|40.68
|45.39+1.32
|CenterPnt 1.11
|5833
|28.75
|28.60
|28.68—.10
|CntryLink 2.16
|10069
|22.75
|22.33
|22.38—.28
|ChesEng
|21077
|4.06
|4.01
|4.03+.02
|Citigroup 1.80f
|11557
|70.85
|70.15
|70.65+.50
|ClevCliffs
|22778
|11.50
|11.22
|11.46+.34
|Corning .72
|16811
|36.00
|35.34
|35.68+.62
|Coty .50
|7593
|12.32
|12.15
|12.16—.12
|DDRCorprs .80
|7676
|14.06
|13.46
|13.49—.82
|DenburyR
|10199
|5.27
|5.16
|5.23+.07
|DevonE .32
|9254
|41.08
|40.60
|40.74—.14
|DxSOXBrrs
|7596
|9.81
|9.52
|9.58—.35
|DxGBullrs
|10439
|12.19
|11.95
|12.10—.04
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|17700
|7.39
|7.24
|7.30—.05
|DxSPOGBrrs
|5575
|6.45
|6.24
|6.27—.16
|DxBrzBulls
|9336
|15.23
|14.91
|15.04+.62
|DxSCBearrs
|7867
|8.21
|8.15
|8.20+.01
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|5741
|69.55
|69.04
|69.07+.15
|EldorGldg .02e
|5925
|.86
|.84
|.85—.01
|ENSCO .04
|15070
|7.35
|7.12
|7.33+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|7156
|82.68
|82.27
|82.59+.27
|Fitbitn
|14664
|5.60
|5.42
|5.45—.19
|FootLockr 1.38
|5675
|47.29
|46.07
|46.17—.87
|FordM .60a
|28370
|9.41
|9.36
|9.39+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|13524
|13.78
|13.63
|13.63+.05
|GNC .80
|6916
|3.62
|3.41
|3.50—.16
|GenElec .48
|x100278
|12.55
|12.41
|12.44—.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|11334
|34.62
|34.33
|34.53+.28
|Goldcrpg .24
|8670
|10.31
|10.22
|10.31+.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|5513
|38.87
|38.35
|38.81+.38
|HPEntn .45e
|7988
|16.66
|16.54
|16.57+.03
|iShGold
|10563
|11.54
|11.52
|11.52
|iShBrazil .67e
|35162
|31.34
|31.09
|31.21+.49
|iShEMU .86e
|6701
|40.92
|40.83
|40.90+.03
|iShHK .61e
|9823
|23.67
|23.60
|23.62+.05
|iShSKor .65e
|6991
|66.88
|66.59
|66.62+.38
|iShSilver
|7008
|13.38
|13.33
|13.34—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|54903
|41.66
|41.47
|41.51—.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|75151
|42.28
|42.11
|42.13+.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|9074
|115.06
|114.95
|114.99—.25
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|7552
|118.52
|118.30
|118.32—.80
|iSEafe 1.66e
|14814
|66.94
|66.84
|66.91+.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|10154
|170.96
|170.54
|170.67+.01
|iShChina .61e
|7101
|58.86
|58.49
|58.54—.17
|iShREst 2.76e
|10020
|82.68
|82.07
|82.10—.80
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|10453
|63.26
|63.14
|63.22+.21
|Infosyss
|12555
|10.54
|10.36
|10.39—.23
|Invesco 1.16
|5861
|23.84
|23.48
|23.63+.27
|iShJapanrs
|5725
|58.21
|58.09
|58.17+.70
|iSTaiwnrs
|16508
|37.17
|37.06
|37.14+.44
|iShCorEM .95e
|15453
|51.13
|50.94
|50.95+.19
|ItauUnibH .58e
|7898
|10.12
|10.01
|10.09+.18
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|12325
|114.49
|113.81
|114.10+.58
|Keycorp .48f
|22196
|20.02
|19.83
|19.89—.04
|KindMorg .80
|11355
|18.27
|17.98
|17.100—.31
|Kinrossg
|16520
|2.96
|2.86
|2.95+.07
|Kroger s .56f
|16750
|28.61
|28.30
|28.40—.18
|LBrands 2.40
|7054
|28.15
|27.51
|27.88+.44
|LVSands 3
|8984
|62.70
|61.60
|61.82+.57
|MGM Rsts .48
|11493
|28.16
|27.78
|27.81+.33
|Macys 1.51
|6999
|35.75
|35.05
|35.11—.64
|MarathnO .20
|8298
|21.03
|20.66
|20.96+.29
|Merck 1.92
|x8747
|70.74
|69.94
|70.05—.30
|MorgStan 1.20f
|8771
|48.51
|47.85
|48.33+.61
|Nabors .24
|9681
|5.95
|5.85
|5.94+.02
|NewResid 2
|5958
|18.37
|18.11
|18.22—.13
|NiSource s .78
|88069
|25.91
|25.03
|25.11—2.97
|NobleCorp .08
|6418
|5.99
|5.85
|5.97+.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|26206
|5.54
|5.50
|5.52+.05
|Olin .80
|6397
|29.34
|28.87
|29.13—.05
|Oracle .76
|23493
|49.45
|48.94
|49.29+.33
|OwensIll
|5494
|19.02
|17.72
|18.72+.98
|PGTInc
|16318
|22.90
|22.20
|22.48—1.53
|Pandora
|8642
|9.91
|9.71
|9.82+.11
|Penney
|13476
|1.87
|1.81
|1.86+.01
|Perspectan
|5633
|25.98
|25.36
|25.63+.42
|Petrobras
|14579
|10.63
|10.54
|10.58+.14
|Pfizer 1.36
|17444
|42.82
|42.60
|42.64—.21
|PivotSftn
|5554
|23.44
|22.75
|22.77—.23
|PUVixSTrs
|32592
|7.86
|7.77
|7.81—.08
|ProShtVxs
|6692
|14.52
|14.46
|14.50+.05
|PureStrgn
|6604
|28.99
|28.62
|28.87+.35
|Realogy .27p
|21907
|21.41
|20.66
|20.90+1.09
|RegionsFn .56f
|11204
|19.07
|18.91
|19.01+.14
|RiteAid
|9106
|1.32
|1.30
|1.30
|SpdrGold
|6288
|113.90
|113.71
|113.71—.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|44520
|291.23
|290.79
|290.99+.16
|SpdrBarcCv 3.55e
|
|18052
|54.10
|53.97
|54.06+.17
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|5512
|36.00
|35.98
|35.99+.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|11940
|61.80
|61.52
|61.64+.24
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|8168
|41.52
|41.08
|41.47+.33
|STMicro .40
|5964
|18.62
|18.44
|18.58+.16
|Salesforce
|5429
|158.56
|157.10
|157.96—.22
|SnapIncAn
|88708
|9.84
|9.31
|9.78+.43
|SwstnEngy
|10863
|4.99
|4.93
|4.98+.06
|Squaren
|12433
|91.00
|89.31
|90.52+.30
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|6678
|93.92
|93.64
|93.71—.14
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14929
|54.87
|54.64
|54.67—.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15927
|74.32
|73.85
|74.23+.36
|SPDRFncl .46e
|49256
|28.24
|28.06
|28.19+.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|7494
|78.95
|78.44
|78.79+.11
|SPTech .78e
|11678
|75.18
|74.86
|75.12+.12
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23680
|54.42
|53.90
|53.95—.64
|SunTrst 2f
|8406
|68.99
|68.07
|68.62+.59
|TALEducs
|10650
|25.97
|25.35
|25.87+.68
|TaiwSemi .73e
|7384
|44.44
|43.95
|44.40+.97
|TevaPhrm .73e
|15248
|22.50
|22.04
|22.14—.07
|Transocn
|11575
|11.67
|11.48
|11.60+.10
|TurqHillRs
|6758
|2.16
|2.13
|2.13—.02
|Twitter
|17702
|30.60
|30.15
|30.43+.04
|USFdsHln
|6110
|31.44
|31.17
|31.35—.24
|USOilFd
|10602
|14.48
|14.44
|14.45—.04
|USSteel .20
|5888
|28.96
|28.69
|28.79+.11
|ValeSA .29e
|26546
|13.21
|13.08
|13.20+.36
|Valvolinen .30
|12897
|21.17
|20.00
|21.01—1.33
|VanEGold .06e
|24423
|18.12
|18.02
|18.08—.02
|VnEkRus .01e
|8866
|20.26
|20.15
|20.16+.19
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|5779
|24.25
|23.99
|24.19+.12
|VanEJrGld
|8371
|27.23
|27.04
|27.13—.02
|VangREIT 3.08e
|6292
|83.62
|82.91
|82.93—.74
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12333
|41.04
|40.88
|40.90+.11
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|5410
|42.82
|42.74
|42.79+.17
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|8337
|54.99
|54.35
|54.54—.40
|Vipshop
|9590
|6.56
|6.36
|6.41+.03
|Visa s .84
|5414
|148.29
|147.81
|148.17+.54
|WalMart 2.08f
|7916
|94.83
|94.35
|94.53—.59
|WeathfIntl
|10892
|2.52
|2.45
|2.46—.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|25943
|55.56
|55.16
|55.21+.21
|WstnUnion .76
|6971
|18.74
|18.41
|18.65—.09
|WmsCos 1.36
|6033
|28.27
|27.94
|27.96—.23
|Yamanag .02
|20337
|2.54
|2.50
|2.52+.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.