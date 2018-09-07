BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 58495 4.34 4.27 4.33+.10 AT&TInc 2 35097 32.39 32.15 32.16—.02 AlcoaCp 8539 41.29 40.10 41.16+.80 Alibaba 51174…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 58495 4.34 4.27 4.33+.10 AT&TInc 2 35097 32.39 32.15 32.16—.02 AlcoaCp 8539 41.29 40.10 41.16+.80 Alibaba 51174 164.61 159.51 164.48+4.61 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13653 10.86 10.80 10.86—.01 Ambev .05e 20317 4.55 4.51 4.54+.10 Annaly 1.20 17825 10.58 10.50 10.51—.06 AtHomGrn 10793 33.25 32.18 32.71—1.29 BPPLC 2.38 11406 41.78 41.49 41.78—.43 BcBilVArg .27e 7866 6.00 5.96 6.00—.08 BcoBrads .06a 27386 7.10 6.93 7.03+.18 BcoSantSA .21e 10537 4.85 4.82 4.85—.08 BkofAm .60f 83611 31.12 30.84 30.86+.01 BiPVxSTrs 72787 31.36 30.65 30.80+.45 BarrickG .12 12338 10.03 9.81 10.03+.11 BaytexEg 7435 2.65 2.56 2.64—.04 BlueAprnn 10371 1.85 1.70 1.82+.02 BostonSci 10484 36.38 35.84 35.93—.06 CBSB .72 x8342 55.81 54.51 55.74+1.30 CabotO&G .24 8393 22.09 21.48 22.01+.10 Cemigpf .08e 8317 1.82 1.74 1.81+.08 CenovusE .20 11069 8.66 8.25 8.62—.23 CntryLink 2.16 12467 22.43 21.84 22.30+.30 ChesEng 49098 4.02 3.88 4.00—.06 Chevron 4.48 12120 114.65 113.39 113.89—1.34 CgpVelICrd 25431 7.11 6.95 6.98+.20 Citigroup 1.80f 20584 70.45 69.80 69.89—.22 ClevCliffs 24635 10.75 10.30 10.72+.34 Clouderan 14876 18.29 17.10 18.11+.18 CocaCola 1.56 11679 45.74 45.28 45.39—.38 DeltaAir 1.40f 8658 57.08 55.69 56.99+.55 DenburyR 24323 5.05 4.90 5.02—.13 DeutschBk .83e 9696 11.15 11.09 11.15—.23 DevonE .32f 8124 40.36 39.65 40.29—.35 DxSOXBrrs 11430 10.04 9.56 9.62—.23 DxGBullrs 21689 11.80 11.14 11.78+.06 DrGMBllrs .09e 47349 7.22 6.82 7.22+.12 DxSPOGBrrs 9198 7.29 7.01 7.04+.21 DxBrzBulls 12397 17.55 16.84 17.45+1.05 DxSCBearrs 23913 8.33 8.14 8.17—.02 DowDuPnt 1.52 7895 69.84 69.02 69.73—.35 EldorGldg .02e 12405 .89 .84 .88+.02 ENSCO .04 x20259 6.36 6.13 6.34—.08 Exelon 1.38f 7822 44.24 43.86 43.96—.40 ExxonMbl 3.28 18064 81.06 79.82 81.04+.58 FMajSilvg 8885 5.51 5.15 5.51+.19 FordM .60a 55079 9.47 9.35 9.44+.01 FrptMcM .20 24021 13.50 13.15 13.48—.10 GameStop 1.52 15814 16.38 14.76 15.92—.22 Gap .97 7430 29.49 28.97 29.35+.33 GenElec .48 56784 12.42 12.30 12.33—.18 GenMotors 1.52 13893 34.36 34.08 34.19—.20 Goldcrpg .24 7930 10.19 10.02 10.18—.02 HPInc .56f 16366 24.96 24.70 24.75+.07 Hallibrtn .72 13302 36.45 35.75 36.28—.58 HostHotls 1a 9558 21.35 21.16 21.25—.03 ICICIBk .16e 8114 9.27 9.22 9.26+.13 ING .14e 13067 12.71 12.60 12.69—.72 iShGold 26509 11.51 11.47 11.49—.02 iShBrazil .67e 48775 32.79 32.32 32.72+.68 iShHK .61e 8337 23.16 23.01 23.14—.17 iShSilver 15223 13.39 13.31 13.39+.08 iShChinaLC .87e 31871 41.18 40.78 41.16—.22 iShEMkts .59e 102969 41.87 41.59 41.87+.11 iShiBoxIG 3.87 12954 114.76 114.69 114.71—.42 iSh20yrT 3.05 13548 119.34 119.07 119.12—1.03 iSEafe 1.66e 25600 65.55 65.30 65.55—.41 iShiBxHYB 5.09 8817 85.72 85.63 85.72—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 26182 170.97 169.66 170.82+.19 iShREst 2.76e 9703 82.61 82.20 82.28—.72 iShHmCnst .09e 7690 37.79 37.52 37.57—.33 iShCorEafe 1.56e 7514 61.96 61.73 61.96—.41 iSTaiwnrs 9062 37.20 36.96 37.17—.07 iShCorEM .95e 18517 50.69 50.36 50.67+.10 ItauUnibH .58e 22912 10.70 10.53 10.61+.24 JPMorgCh 2.24f 14103 114.77 114.16 114.23+.13 Keycorp .48f 8744 21.30 21.10 21.11—.08 KindMorg .80 11827 17.71 17.51 17.71+.04 LVSands 3 10533 61.21 59.93 60.87—.21 MGM Rsts .48 x8420 27.04 26.48 26.85—.03 MarathnO .20 9953 20.39 19.83 20.31—.05 Merck 1.92 8939 69.46 68.85 68.91—.48 MorgStan 1.20f 7825 48.30 47.88 48.19+.26 Nabors .24 8495 5.83 5.72 5.75—.13 NewmtM .56 9610 30.30 29.85 30.22—.02 NikeB s .80 7984 80.68 80.01 80.51+.11 NokiaCp .19e 32115 5.37 5.33 5.37—.02 OasisPet 15742 12.13 11.72 11.85—.52 Oracle .76 22527 47.85 47.33 47.76+.05 PG&ECp 2.12f 11690 45.73 45.04 45.49—.04 PaloAltNet 9200 234.35 228.00 232.62+12.25 Pandora 9932 8.81 8.41 8.80+.18 PetrbrsA 26873 9.56 9.26 9.47+.28 Petrobras 55924 11.07 10.73 10.97+.34 Pfizer 1.36 13027 41.85 41.46 41.54—.24 Pretiumg 15565 6.88 6.53 6.86—.08 PUVixSTrs 73057 9.42 9.10 9.16+.19 ProShtVxs 16413 13.80 13.63 13.77—.10 ProctGam 2.87 10119 82.20 81.70 81.77—.88 PrUShSPrs 12608 34.41 34.12 34.16+.10 RegionsFn .56f 11744 19.80 19.66 19.67+.09 RiteAid 17227 1.27 1.23 1.27+.03 SpdrGold 9155 113.60 113.26 113.48—.06 S&P500ETF 4.13e 87414 287.99 286.71 287.80—.36 SpdrBiots .44e 10516 97.28 95.18 97.19+.50 SpdrLehHY 2.30 11938 35.75 35.71 35.75—.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 25257 39.99 39.41 39.92—.46 STMicro .40 11109 18.69 18.48 18.63—.20 Schlmbrg 2 10844 60.04 59.32 59.99—.22 Schwab .52f 9440 50.21 49.26 49.97+.46 SnapIncAn 41649 9.94 9.63 9.88+.08 SouthnCo 2.40 10744 45.48 44.88 44.95—.81 SwstnEngy 33646 4.99 4.85 4.99+.02 Sprint 8873 6.08 6.05 6.06—.04 Squaren 20397 90.36 86.55 90.19+1.65 SPMatls .98e 19957 59.06 58.59 59.02—.35 SPHlthC 1.01e 7891 92.31 92.06 92.25—.16 SPCnSt 1.28e 12896 54.31 53.99 54.03—.45 SPConsum 1.12e 8249 116.04 114.80 115.88+.29 SPEngy 2.04e 19562 72.54 71.78 72.49—.32 SPDRFncl .46e 100605 28.44 28.31 28.33—.03 SPInds 1.12e 19432 77.73 77.35 77.62—.21 SPTech .78e 18353 74.07 73.27 74.00+.17 SPUtil 1.55e 25799 54.50 53.99 54.04—.73 TahoeRes .24 10955 2.70 2.56 2.64+.04 TaiwSemi .73e 23951 44.96 43.98 44.79+.74 TevaPhrm .73e 22818 21.61 21.02 21.54—.21 Tillys 14918 19.59 18.65 19.53—.20 Transocn 12486 10.76 10.48 10.69—.14 TurqHillRs 7720 2.23 2.21 2.22—.01 Twitter 81126 31.06 29.82 30.92+.11 USOilFd 28873 14.18 14.07 14.16—.14 USSteel .20 7333 29.68 29.14 29.45—.21 ValeSA .29e 36935 13.13 12.83 13.09+.10 VanEGold .06e 70885 17.91 17.58 17.91+.07 VnEkRus .01e 11304 19.34 19.24 19.33—.13 VnEkSemi .58e 14128 107.28 105.70 107.09+.79 VEckOilSvc .47e 13081 23.07 22.73 23.05—.33 VanEJrGld 16762 26.96 26.47 26.95+.18 VangEmg 1.10e 15564 40.77 40.48 40.76+.12 VangFTSE 1.10e 7530 41.96 41.81 41.96—.26 VerizonCm 2.36 10491 54.34 53.93 53.100—.30 Vipshop 7473 6.60 6.51 6.55—.07 Visa s .84 7838 143.99 142.75 143.97—.53 WalMart 2.08f 9157 96.33 95.64 96.11—.34 WeathfIntl 27150 2.18 2.09 2.18—.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 33082 58.07 57.58 57.63—.30 WmsCos 1.36 8489 28.61 28.28 28.48—.02 WTIndia .22e 9908 26.42 26.25 26.38+.17 Yamanag 