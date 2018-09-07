BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 58495 4.34 4.27 4.33+.10 AT&TInc 2 35097 32.39 32.15 32.16—.02 AlcoaCp 8539 41.29 40.10 41.16+.80 Alibaba 51174…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|58495
|4.34
|4.27
|4.33+.10
|AT&TInc 2
|35097
|32.39
|32.15
|32.16—.02
|AlcoaCp
|8539
|41.29
|40.10
|41.16+.80
|Alibaba
|51174
|164.61
|159.51
|164.48+4.61
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|13653
|10.86
|10.80
|10.86—.01
|Ambev .05e
|20317
|4.55
|4.51
|4.54+.10
|Annaly 1.20
|17825
|10.58
|10.50
|10.51—.06
|AtHomGrn
|10793
|33.25
|32.18
|32.71—1.29
|BPPLC 2.38
|11406
|41.78
|41.49
|41.78—.43
|BcBilVArg .27e
|7866
|6.00
|5.96
|6.00—.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|27386
|7.10
|6.93
|7.03+.18
|BcoSantSA .21e
|10537
|4.85
|4.82
|4.85—.08
|BkofAm .60f
|83611
|31.12
|30.84
|30.86+.01
|BiPVxSTrs
|72787
|31.36
|30.65
|30.80+.45
|BarrickG .12
|12338
|10.03
|9.81
|10.03+.11
|BaytexEg
|7435
|2.65
|2.56
|2.64—.04
|BlueAprnn
|10371
|1.85
|1.70
|1.82+.02
|BostonSci
|10484
|36.38
|35.84
|35.93—.06
|CBSB .72
|x8342
|55.81
|54.51
|55.74+1.30
|CabotO&G .24
|8393
|22.09
|21.48
|22.01+.10
|Cemigpf .08e
|8317
|1.82
|1.74
|1.81+.08
|CenovusE .20
|11069
|8.66
|8.25
|8.62—.23
|CntryLink 2.16
|12467
|22.43
|21.84
|22.30+.30
|ChesEng
|49098
|4.02
|3.88
|4.00—.06
|Chevron 4.48
|
|12120
|114.65
|113.39
|113.89—1.34
|CgpVelICrd
|25431
|7.11
|6.95
|6.98+.20
|Citigroup 1.80f
|20584
|70.45
|69.80
|69.89—.22
|ClevCliffs
|24635
|10.75
|10.30
|10.72+.34
|Clouderan
|14876
|18.29
|17.10
|18.11+.18
|CocaCola 1.56
|11679
|45.74
|45.28
|45.39—.38
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|8658
|57.08
|55.69
|56.99+.55
|DenburyR
|24323
|5.05
|4.90
|5.02—.13
|DeutschBk .83e
|9696
|11.15
|11.09
|11.15—.23
|DevonE .32f
|8124
|40.36
|39.65
|40.29—.35
|DxSOXBrrs
|11430
|10.04
|9.56
|9.62—.23
|DxGBullrs
|21689
|11.80
|11.14
|11.78+.06
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|47349
|7.22
|6.82
|7.22+.12
|DxSPOGBrrs
|9198
|7.29
|7.01
|7.04+.21
|DxBrzBulls
|12397
|17.55
|16.84
|17.45+1.05
|DxSCBearrs
|23913
|8.33
|8.14
|8.17—.02
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|7895
|69.84
|69.02
|69.73—.35
|EldorGldg .02e
|12405
|.89
|.84
|.88+.02
|ENSCO .04
|x20259
|6.36
|6.13
|6.34—.08
|Exelon 1.38f
|7822
|44.24
|43.86
|43.96—.40
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|18064
|81.06
|79.82
|81.04+.58
|FMajSilvg
|8885
|5.51
|5.15
|5.51+.19
|FordM .60a
|55079
|9.47
|9.35
|9.44+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|24021
|13.50
|13.15
|13.48—.10
|GameStop 1.52
|15814
|16.38
|14.76
|15.92—.22
|Gap .97
|7430
|29.49
|28.97
|29.35+.33
|GenElec .48
|56784
|12.42
|12.30
|12.33—.18
|GenMotors 1.52
|13893
|34.36
|34.08
|34.19—.20
|Goldcrpg .24
|7930
|10.19
|10.02
|10.18—.02
|HPInc .56f
|16366
|24.96
|24.70
|24.75+.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|13302
|36.45
|35.75
|36.28—.58
|HostHotls 1a
|9558
|21.35
|21.16
|21.25—.03
|ICICIBk .16e
|8114
|9.27
|9.22
|9.26+.13
|ING .14e
|13067
|12.71
|12.60
|12.69—.72
|iShGold
|26509
|11.51
|11.47
|11.49—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|48775
|32.79
|32.32
|32.72+.68
|iShHK .61e
|8337
|23.16
|23.01
|23.14—.17
|iShSilver
|15223
|13.39
|13.31
|13.39+.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|31871
|41.18
|40.78
|41.16—.22
|iShEMkts .59e
|102969
|41.87
|41.59
|41.87+.11
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|12954
|114.76
|114.69
|114.71—.42
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|13548
|119.34
|119.07
|119.12—1.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|25600
|65.55
|65.30
|65.55—.41
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|8817
|85.72
|85.63
|85.72—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|26182
|170.97
|169.66
|170.82+.19
|iShREst 2.76e
|9703
|82.61
|82.20
|82.28—.72
|iShHmCnst .09e
|7690
|37.79
|37.52
|37.57—.33
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7514
|61.96
|61.73
|61.96—.41
|iSTaiwnrs
|9062
|37.20
|36.96
|37.17—.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|18517
|50.69
|50.36
|50.67+.10
|ItauUnibH .58e
|22912
|10.70
|10.53
|10.61+.24
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|14103
|114.77
|114.16
|114.23+.13
|Keycorp .48f
|8744
|21.30
|21.10
|21.11—.08
|KindMorg .80
|11827
|17.71
|17.51
|17.71+.04
|LVSands 3
|10533
|61.21
|59.93
|60.87—.21
|MGM Rsts .48
|x8420
|27.04
|26.48
|26.85—.03
|MarathnO .20
|9953
|20.39
|19.83
|20.31—.05
|Merck 1.92
|8939
|69.46
|68.85
|68.91—.48
|MorgStan 1.20f
|7825
|48.30
|47.88
|48.19+.26
|Nabors .24
|8495
|5.83
|5.72
|5.75—.13
|NewmtM .56
|9610
|30.30
|29.85
|30.22—.02
|NikeB s .80
|7984
|80.68
|80.01
|80.51+.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|32115
|5.37
|5.33
|5.37—.02
|OasisPet
|15742
|12.13
|11.72
|11.85—.52
|Oracle .76
|22527
|47.85
|47.33
|47.76+.05
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|11690
|45.73
|45.04
|45.49—.04
|PaloAltNet
|9200
|234.35
|228.00
|232.62+12.25
|Pandora
|9932
|8.81
|8.41
|8.80+.18
|PetrbrsA
|26873
|9.56
|9.26
|9.47+.28
|Petrobras
|55924
|11.07
|10.73
|10.97+.34
|Pfizer 1.36
|13027
|41.85
|41.46
|41.54—.24
|Pretiumg
|15565
|6.88
|6.53
|6.86—.08
|PUVixSTrs
|73057
|9.42
|9.10
|9.16+.19
|ProShtVxs
|16413
|13.80
|13.63
|13.77—.10
|ProctGam 2.87
|10119
|82.20
|81.70
|81.77—.88
|PrUShSPrs
|12608
|34.41
|34.12
|34.16+.10
|RegionsFn .56f
|11744
|19.80
|19.66
|19.67+.09
|RiteAid
|17227
|1.27
|1.23
|1.27+.03
|SpdrGold
|9155
|113.60
|113.26
|113.48—.06
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|87414
|287.99
|286.71
|287.80—.36
|SpdrBiots .44e
|10516
|97.28
|95.18
|97.19+.50
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|11938
|35.75
|35.71
|35.75—.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|25257
|39.99
|39.41
|39.92—.46
|STMicro .40
|11109
|18.69
|18.48
|18.63—.20
|Schlmbrg 2
|10844
|60.04
|59.32
|59.99—.22
|Schwab .52f
|9440
|50.21
|49.26
|49.97+.46
|SnapIncAn
|41649
|9.94
|9.63
|9.88+.08
|SouthnCo 2.40
|10744
|45.48
|44.88
|44.95—.81
|SwstnEngy
|33646
|4.99
|4.85
|4.99+.02
|Sprint
|8873
|6.08
|6.05
|6.06—.04
|Squaren
|20397
|90.36
|86.55
|90.19+1.65
|SPMatls .98e
|19957
|59.06
|58.59
|59.02—.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7891
|92.31
|92.06
|92.25—.16
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12896
|54.31
|53.99
|54.03—.45
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|8249
|116.04
|114.80
|115.88+.29
|SPEngy 2.04e
|19562
|72.54
|71.78
|72.49—.32
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|100605
|28.44
|28.31
|28.33—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|19432
|77.73
|77.35
|77.62—.21
|SPTech .78e
|18353
|74.07
|73.27
|74.00+.17
|SPUtil 1.55e
|25799
|54.50
|53.99
|54.04—.73
|TahoeRes .24
|10955
|2.70
|2.56
|2.64+.04
|TaiwSemi .73e
|23951
|44.96
|43.98
|44.79+.74
|TevaPhrm .73e
|22818
|21.61
|21.02
|21.54—.21
|Tillys
|14918
|19.59
|18.65
|19.53—.20
|Transocn
|12486
|10.76
|10.48
|10.69—.14
|TurqHillRs
|7720
|2.23
|2.21
|2.22—.01
|Twitter
|81126
|31.06
|29.82
|30.92+.11
|USOilFd
|28873
|14.18
|14.07
|14.16—.14
|USSteel .20
|7333
|29.68
|29.14
|29.45—.21
|ValeSA .29e
|36935
|13.13
|12.83
|13.09+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|70885
|17.91
|17.58
|17.91+.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|11304
|19.34
|19.24
|19.33—.13
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|14128
|107.28
|105.70
|107.09+.79
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|13081
|23.07
|22.73
|23.05—.33
|VanEJrGld
|16762
|26.96
|26.47
|26.95+.18
|VangEmg 1.10e
|15564
|40.77
|40.48
|40.76+.12
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7530
|41.96
|41.81
|41.96—.26
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|10491
|54.34
|53.93
|53.100—.30
|Vipshop
|7473
|6.60
|6.51
|6.55—.07
|Visa s .84
|7838
|143.99
|142.75
|143.97—.53
|WalMart 2.08f
|9157
|96.33
|95.64
|96.11—.34
|WeathfIntl
|27150
|2.18
|2.09
|2.18—.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|33082
|58.07
|57.58
|57.63—.30
|WmsCos 1.36
|8489
|28.61
|28.28
|28.48—.02
|WTIndia .22e
|9908
|26.42
|26.25
|26.38+.17
|Yamanag .02
|21584
|2.46
|2.40
|2.46+.01
|—————————
