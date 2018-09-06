Atlassian to pay $295M for Falls Church-founded OpsGenie

OpsGenie Inc., an under-the-radar Falls Church-founded startup that focuses on IT management, is set to be acquired by Australian enterprise software maker Atlassian Corporation Plc for up to $295 million, the companies announced on Tuesday.…

OpsGenie was founded in 2012 in Northern Virginia and moved its headquarters to Boston sometime after it raised a $10 million Series A round from Battery Ventures in 2016. It still keeps an office in Falls Church.

About 80 of OpsGenie’s employees now work out of the company’s 15,000-square-foot office at 230 Causeway St. in Boston, while around 100 employees are part of a development team based in Turkey. OpGenie’s vice president of marketing, Darren Henry, did not share details about plans for the team’s future in Boston after the acquisition.

“It’s still early days,” Henry said. “We’re excited about it. And we’re excited that Atlassian now has a presence in Boston.”

The acquisition, which is expected to close in October, consists of $259 million…