Arrest made in stabbing death of FiscalNote executive

A 23-year-old Northwest D.C. resident was arrested late Wednesday and charged with the murder of FiscalNote executive Wendy Martinez, who was stabbed as she jogged near her Logan Circle home the night before.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives identified suspect Anthony Crawford via surveillance video and witness testimony. He was arrested at the corner of 14th and Girard streets NW.

Police say Crawford, who was taken to the hospital for an injury sustained on his hand, has a criminal history but no evidence suggests he knew the recently engaged Martinez or that this was an attempted robbery.

A knife was recovered at the scene. Crawford has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Martinez, 35, an avid runner, was jogging near the corner of 11th and P streets NW when she was stabbed just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Peter Newsham said officers responded to the scene where members of the public were tending to her stab wounds. She was transported to…