Arlington Chamber warns further delay on VHC expansion could send ‘wrong message to businesses’

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce is urging the county board to approve Virginia Hospital Center’s long-planned expansion project this week, saying further delay could send the wrong message to businesses seeking to relocate or expand in the Northern Virginia county.

Arlington Chamber President and CEO Kate Bates sent a letter to Arlington County Board members on Tuesday laying out the value of VHC to the community and the work it has undertaken in engaging the community in its plans to expand onto an adjacent county-owned parcel through a land-swap deal.

The project, more than three years in the making, was recently thrown into some doubt after the county’s planning commission recommended deferral because of issues related to proposed building height, parking garage design and other elements.

“VHC has engaged in a lengthy community process, which has already been extended twice for a total of four months at the request of the county, delaying the project’s start and raising…