Arlington board defers decision on Virginia Hospital Center expansion

Virginia Hospital Center will now have to wait until December for a potential approval of its proposed expansion after the Arlington County Board voted Saturday to defer a decision so the hospital can further address…

Virginia Hospital Center will now have to wait until December for a potential approval of its proposed expansion after the Arlington County Board voted Saturday to defer a decision so the hospital can further address neighborhood concerns.

The board is “not seeking a fundamental redesign, but rather, specific and concrete adjustments that can address some of the concerns,” said Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol in a statement following Saturday’s public hearing.

Those adjustments include:

Improving connections to, and throughout, the Edison site at 1800 N. Edison St. — county-owned land the board granted the hospital the option to purchase for this project, back in 2015

Creating a pedestrian connection between 19th Street North and a terrace that would overlook a new outpatient building’s first-floor garden

Enhancing the proposed facades on the parking garage with awnings, hanging planter boxes or other architectural elements

Providing accessible and safe, lighted pathways…