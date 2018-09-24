AP Top Political News at 10:58 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 12:00 am 09/24/2018 12:00am
The Latest: Trump says Democrats trying to destroy Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh says he won’t let ‘false accusations’ push him out

Republicans are digging in on Kavanaugh. Here’s why.

‘Rocket Man’ to ‘Terrific’: Trump lauds Kim in UN return

Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh

Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown

US approves sale of $330 million in military gear to Taiwan

Trump: No statehood for Puerto Rico with critics in office

Michigan AG alleges opponent lied about Nassar probe

Candidates for governor in red Oklahoma face off at forum

