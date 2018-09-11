202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 12:00 am 09/11/2018 12:00am
Share

AP FACT CHECK: Obama was harsh against leakers

Testing presidents from Bush to Trump, 9/11 shaped politics

Jimmy Carter: To beat Trump, Dems cannot scare off moderates

Trump: Storm response in Puerto Rico ‘incredibly successful’

Woodward book goes on sale as ex-Trump aides push back

Mattis: Afghans boost troop vetting after insider attacks

Trump-backed ex-cop gets GOP nod for House in New Hampshire

McConnell says GOP in ‘knife fight’ to hold Senate majority

Trump leads nation in solemn remembrance of Sept. 11 attacks

Rhode Island to vote as midterm primary season winds down

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500