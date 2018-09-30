202
By The Associated Press September 30, 2018 12:00 am 09/30/2018 12:00am
FBI interviews accuser; Yale friend remembers heavy drinker

As immigrants flow across US border, American guns go south

White House aide Conway says she was sexual assault victim

3rd Kavanaugh accuser has history of legal disputes

APNewsBreak: Pentagon’s immigrant recruit program stymied

Canada, US make progress in trade talks but no deal yet

Kavanaugh case unfolds as DeVos readies sexual assault rule

White House: Trump-Rosenstein face-off may be delayed again

Press secretary defends scarcity of daily press briefing

The Latest: Yale friend says Kavanaugh was a heavy drinker

