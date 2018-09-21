202
AP Top Political News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 12:00 am 09/21/2018 12:00am
Trump delays Russia probe documents; allies voiced concerns

Trump says he’ll rid Justice Dept. of ‘lingering stench’

GOP, Kavanaugh accuser in standoff over her Senate testimony

Analysis: Trump upends GOP strategy on assault claim

Ben Carson calls Kavanaugh’s opponents ‘desperate’

As he considers 2020, Biden airs regrets of Thomas hearings

Memory’s frailty may be playing role in Kavanaugh matter

AP NewsBreak: DHS secretary says FEMA chief won’t lose job

Shame, fear: Survivors explain not reporting sexual assaults

AP sources: Rosenstein spoke of possible secret Trump taping

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

