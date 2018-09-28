AP Top Political News at 10:44 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 12:00 am 09/28/2018 12:00am
Nominee’s attack on Democrats poses risk to Supreme Court

A look at what the FBI’s Kavanaugh investigation will entail

Trump holds firm for Kavanaugh but calls accuser ‘credible’

Judge: Democrats in Congress can sue Trump over emoluments

Jesuits, legal institutions back away from Kavanaugh vote

The Latest: Biden hails Ford’s ‘courageous’ testimony

After Kavanaugh-Ford hearing, does MeToo face a backlash?

More than 20 million people watched Kavanaugh hearing

Rosenstein agrees to private meeting with House lawmakers

Kennedy warns of dangers to democracy, won’t talk Kavanaugh

