202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:14 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 12:00 am 09/14/2018 12:00am
Share

Trump claims Hurricane Maria death toll rose ‘like magic’

Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel

People in Trump’s political orbit who have pleaded guilty

Manafort forfeits luxury homes under plea deal

Kavanaugh denies allegation of sexual misconduct in school

Black female Democrats urge party to rethink future

Congressional race in southwest Washington draws spotlight

History-making runs turn black governor nominees into stars

Feeling your pain: Presidents tread tricky disaster politics

The Latest: Trump claims Maria death toll rose ‘like magic’

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500