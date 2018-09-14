AP Top Political News at 11:14 p.m. EDT

Trump claims Hurricane Maria death toll rose ‘like magic’ Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel People in Trump’s political orbit who have pleaded guilty Manafort forfeits luxury homes under plea deal Kavanaugh denies…
Trump claims Hurricane Maria death toll rose ‘like magic’
Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
People in Trump’s political orbit who have pleaded guilty
Manafort forfeits luxury homes under plea deal
Kavanaugh denies allegation of sexual misconduct in school
Black female Democrats urge party to rethink future
Congressional race in southwest Washington draws spotlight
History-making runs turn black governor nominees into stars
Feeling your pain: Presidents tread tricky disaster politics
The Latest: Trump claims Maria death toll rose ‘like magic’
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.