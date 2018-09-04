202
AP Top Political News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 12:00 am 09/04/2018 12:00am
Rancorous, partisan start for Kavanaugh high court hearing

Twitter, Facebook set to defend polices ahead of midterms

In primary stunner, Pressley unseats incumbent Rep. Capuano

The Latest: GOP’s John Hugo to face Democratic US Rep. Clark

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren to face GOP’s Geoff Diehl

In Mass. House race, Pressley wins fight for ‘soul’ of party

Gov. Charlie Baker wins GOP vote, to face Gonzalez in fall

Woodward book puts White House back in damage-control mode

US: Killing of US soldier Monday was by Afghan policeman

US appoints veteran envoy for Afghan peace effort

