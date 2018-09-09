AP Top Political News at 5:13 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 9, 2018 12:00 am 09/09/2018 12:00am
Despite Trump tweet, Ford says it won’t make hatchback in US

Pence: I’m confident no one on my staff wrote the NYT column

US: Goal remains peaceful return to democracy in Venezuela

US backtracks on Russian spy suspect offering sex for access

RNC chairwoman: ’50-50′ chance GOP can keep control of House

Sasse, critic of GOP, says he’s ‘independent conservative’

For Sessions, Trump’s constant attacks may define his legacy

Watergate memories spring to life with Trump’s troubles

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s wrong on economy and treason

Win or lose, Kavanaugh confirmation fight defines Democrats

