AP Top Political News at 5:13 p.m. EDT

Despite Trump tweet, Ford says it won’t make hatchback in US Pence: I’m confident no one on my staff wrote the NYT column US: Goal remains peaceful return to democracy in Venezuela US backtracks on…
Despite Trump tweet, Ford says it won’t make hatchback in US
Pence: I’m confident no one on my staff wrote the NYT column
US: Goal remains peaceful return to democracy in Venezuela
US backtracks on Russian spy suspect offering sex for access
RNC chairwoman: ’50-50′ chance GOP can keep control of House
Sasse, critic of GOP, says he’s ‘independent conservative’
For Sessions, Trump’s constant attacks may define his legacy
Watergate memories spring to life with Trump’s troubles
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s wrong on economy and treason
Win or lose, Kavanaugh confirmation fight defines Democrats
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.