AP Top Political News at 10:47 p.m. EDT

For Sessions, Trump’s constant attacks may define his legacy Watergate memories spring to life with Trump’s troubles AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s wrong on economy and treason Obama, on campaign swing, urges ‘sanity in our politics’…
For Sessions, Trump’s constant attacks may define his legacy
Watergate memories spring to life with Trump’s troubles
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s wrong on economy and treason
Obama, on campaign swing, urges ‘sanity in our politics’
Nebraska Sen. Sasse says he ‘regularly’ mulls leaving GOP
US lacks leverage as assault on Syrian enclave looms
What we’ve learned about Kavanaugh after 2 days in hot seat
Booker to headline Iowa Democratic banquet in October
Win or lose, Kavanaugh confirmation fight defines Democrats
Lawyer: Trump doesn’t think Stormy Daniels’ deal is valid
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.