AP Top Political News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 12:00 am 09/06/2018 12:00am
Giuliani to AP: Trump will not answer obstruction questions

NY Times’ decision to publish anonymous column carries risks

The Latest: Trump says critical NYT op-ed has ‘backfired’

Trump officials cry ‘Not me!’ as he fumes over NYT column

Carper wins, antiestablishment wave ebbs in Delaware

SKorea’s Moon wants ‘irrevocable’ progress on nuke diplomacy

The Latest: Trump: Nike deal with Kaepernick inappropriate

North Korean charged in crippling Sony hack, WannaCry virus

5 takeaways: Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Democrats make final attempt to block Kavanaugh confirmation

