AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 12:00 am 09/20/2018 12:00am
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen providing info in Mueller probe

Suburban women wrestle with Kavanaugh allegation

Will what happened at Georgetown Prep stay there?

Under right terms, Kavanaugh accuser may testify after all

Telling men to ‘step up,’ Sen. Hirono strides into spotlight

Nevada senator rallies with president he used to criticize

AP Analysis: Trump heads to UN as US retreats from world

Melania Trump announces restoration of Blue Room furniture

Candidates for governor spar over making tax returns public

Trump stumping for Sen. Dean Heller in Las Vegas

