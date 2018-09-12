202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 12:00 am 09/12/2018 12:00am
Share

Deviating from McCain, Sen. Graham goes all in on Team Trump

Kavanaugh: I didn’t recognize Parkland dad seeking handshake

GOP Sen. Flake: Trump is ‘slandering’ his attorney general

Senate OKs Trump choice for IRS head over Democrats’ protest

US warns Moscow over looming attack in Syrian city of Idlib

Papadopoulos says he’d testify in Senate

Booming sales for Woodward’s ‘Fear,’ Trump presidency book

Senate approves 1st spending bill to avert partial shutdown

Rinse, repeat: Rhode Island governor fight will mirror 2014

Nixon hopes for big upset as primary battle with Cuomo ends

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500