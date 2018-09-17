AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

Hearing sets up dramatic showdown between Kavanaugh, accuser Trump declassifies documents related to FBI Russia probe Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods US slashes number of refugees to 30,000 for next year…
Hearing sets up dramatic showdown between Kavanaugh, accuser
Trump declassifies documents related to FBI Russia probe
Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods
US slashes number of refugees to 30,000 for next year
Trump defends Kavanaugh as White House manages fallout
Air Force: Space Force would cost $13 billion over 5 years
Woman’s accusation roils fight over Kavanaugh nomination
Kavanaugh allegation poses political risks for Dems and GOP
As Senate weighs Kavanaugh, Thomas example offers cautions
Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.