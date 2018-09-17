202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 12:00 am 09/17/2018 12:00am
Share

Hearing sets up dramatic showdown between Kavanaugh, accuser

Trump declassifies documents related to FBI Russia probe

Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods

US slashes number of refugees to 30,000 for next year

Trump defends Kavanaugh as White House manages fallout

Air Force: Space Force would cost $13 billion over 5 years

Woman’s accusation roils fight over Kavanaugh nomination

Kavanaugh allegation poses political risks for Dems and GOP

As Senate weighs Kavanaugh, Thomas example offers cautions

Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500