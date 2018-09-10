AP Top Political News at 10:50 p.m. EDT

The Latest: Palestinians say they’ll stick to principles Trump vents over leaks as Woodward pushes back on criticism Trump administration orders closure of Palestinian office US relationship with international court crashes under Trump Trump closing…
The Latest: Palestinians say they’ll stick to principles
Trump vents over leaks as Woodward pushes back on criticism
Trump administration orders closure of Palestinian office
US relationship with international court crashes under Trump
Trump closing Palestinian mission in pro-Israel move
AP FACT CHECK: White House’s selective reading on economy
White House says it’s working to plan 2nd Trump-Kim meeting
Official defends Trump plan to revamp Endangered Species Act
High stakes as 2-month sprint to Election Day begins
The other New Hampshire primary: State races on tap Tuesday
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.