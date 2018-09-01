AP Top Political News at 10:49 p.m. EDT

McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain Trump visits golf course while Washington mourns McCain McCain Notebook: Tributes, memories, tears, civility lessons High court pick Kavanaugh…
McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
Trump visits golf course while Washington mourns McCain
McCain Notebook: Tributes, memories, tears, civility lessons
High court pick Kavanaugh and his carefully constructed life
Trump: Canada ‘will be out’ of trade deal unless it’s ‘fair’
Text of Meghan McCain’s remarks at father’s service
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s week of fiction: trade, Google, polls
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor out with 2 new books
Trump says North Carolina redistricting ruling ‘unfair’
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.