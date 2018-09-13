202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 12:00 am 09/13/2018 12:00am
Share

The Latest: Teacher beats Dem incumbent in NY Senate primary

James wins Democratic primary for NY attorney general

Another socialist victory: Salazar wins NY Senate primary

Could Trump meet Kim in New York this month? AP takes a look

Cuomo defeats Nixon in NY gubernatorial primary

Analysis: Trump leans on shaky numbers to shape reality

No progress as US, Cuba meet on mysterious ‘health attacks’

Obama tells voters sitting on sidelines in 2018 ‘dangerous’

The Latest: WH: ‘Liberal media,’ mayor spread misinformation

Trump tweets roil Florida GOP’s play for Puerto Rican voters

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500